AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

I had big plans over the past two weeks, including a trip to Cleveland to catch AC/DC’s Pwr Up tour, and a slew of shows closer to home. Alas, a pretty brutal strain of the flu had other plans for me, and I missed all of them.

Being bedridden did allow me to dig into some new music, though. I spent some time with the new single from Robin Taylor Zander, the multi-instrumentalist wunderkind son of Cheap Trick singer Robin Zander. “Nobody’s Home” is a slice of ornate power-pop, featuring RTZ handling all of the instruments and vocals, with production by the legendary Jack Douglas - who produced, among many other timeless classics, the debut Cheap Trick album, way back in, ahem, 1976.

Robin Taylor Zander. Photo by Jay Gilbert/Chris Schmitt

This led me back to RTZ’s 2023 debut full-length, The Distance, which dropped in 2023. That whole album is worth your time and attention, if you’re a lover of elegant power-pop with ornate melodies, and sublime singing.

RTZ is a full-time member of Cheap Trick these days, and he’s on the road with the band all summer, including a stop in Toronto opening for Rod Stewart at the Budweiser Stage on July 22.

Check out RTZ’s new single, and share your thoughts…

We’re one week out from the release of the new King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard album, Phantom Island, the band’s 27th (!) effort, and the first KGLW album to feature orchestral arrangements for both strings and horns. Check out this very cool video, a sort of ‘making-of’ montage, and fasten your seatbelts for what is looking like another wild ride with these musical freaks from the land down under. Also note that King Gizz has never played in Buffalo, and while I continue to hold onto the hope that this will change, if you live in Western New York, you’ll have to travel to Philadelphia (July 28), New Haven (July 30), or Queens (August 1 and 2) if you want to catch them this summer .

There’s a whole batch of new releases in the coming weeks that I’m psyched about, including Unknown Mortal Orchestra’s Curse EP; Bruce Springsteen’s Tracks II: The Lost Albums; Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention’s Cheaper Than Cheap: The Soundtrack; The Cure’s Mixes of a Lost World; GoGo Penguin’s Necessary Fictions; Joshua Redman’s Words Fall Short; Alice Cooper’s The Revenge of Alice Cooper; Steve Hackett’s The Lamb Stands Up Live at the Royal Albert Hall; Grant Lee Phillips’ In the Hour of Dust; Neal Casal’s No One Above You; and the Black Keys’ No Rain, No Flowers.

Frank Zappa & the Mothers of Invention circa 1974. Cheaper Than Cheap drops on June 27.

New And Noteworthy:

Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!

Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. Free.

Funtime presents

Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23.

Funtime presents

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $53.75/$39.25

Friday, October 10, 7 pm at Buffalo Outer Harbor Terminal B Ampitheatre. $69/$178

After Dark presents:

Thursday, November 20, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $40-$100

Saturday, October 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Presale Thursday, May 22 at 9 am. Passcode: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23, 11 am.

DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 18, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $84-$89

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76

Wednesday, November 11, at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY. $57.50-69.65

After Dark presents:

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58.50-$178.30

Tuesday, October 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Friday, September 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.36-$92.66

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.66 - $77.29

This week…

Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Royal Prodigy Entertainment presents:

Friday, June 6, 7 pm doors at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $30-$40

Beü

Friday, June 6, 8:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo. $

Royal Prodigy Entertainment presents:

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$28

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.

Through Saturday, June 7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Buffalo.

Includes seminars, lectures and workshops; Professional presentations; Participant forums and open rehearsals; Afternoon and evening performances open to the public. Senior composers include Peter Gilbert, George Lewis, Karola Obermüller, David Sanford, and Ming Tsao. Get the full festival schedule here.

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50

Saturday, June 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, June 7, 3 pm (5 pm - Little Mountain Band Acoustic Trio,

7 pm - Wild Knights) at Coconut Grove Pavilion, Main and Transit Fire Department,, Williamsville, NY. $40

Sunday, June 8, 4 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $60 rain or shine

DINNER & SHOW: Sunday, June 8, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $89-$99

Wednesday, June 11, 5 - 8 pm at Live at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Organ Fairchild

Thursday, June 12, 7 - 10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Funtime presents

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $32.25/$37.25

Thursday, June 12, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, June 12, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Root Cellar - Release Show for new Album, Fermentations

Friday, June 13, 8 pm at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Friday, June 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20

Friday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58

Photo Courtesy of Jamie Howard

Coming up…

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15. Use promo code CAZSOCIAL5 for $5 off tickets!

Urban Achievers, the Living Braindead, Wolf Tickets

Saturday, June 14, 8 pm doors at the Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Scarlet Begonias

Thursday, June 19, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Wednesday, June 25, 5 - 8 pm at Live at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : The Strictly Hip

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67