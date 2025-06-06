Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Arndt's avatar
Michael Arndt
2d

Definitely enjoyed this. I live in South Carolina and cant enjoy this but Thursday June 12th at SPORTSMENS in Buffalo the great KEVIN GORDON is playing. He is a fantastic songwriter and performer and if y’all arent familiar with his music check this out for reference

https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=gfzUEkn6EiM&si=mJIwMKlAVSFFt5Ae

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
chris lusiak's avatar
chris lusiak
2d

Too bad u got the flu. Sorry to hear u missed those shows. Would have liked to have heard what u thought of AC/DC. I’d like to see them one last time. But don’t know if I want to pay whatever the arenas or stadiums are charging. But the main reason I’m fearful of going is I can’t see Brian’s voice holding up at all. I’ve heard some of the clips too from some friends. Not in good form. Maybe I’ll change my mind over time. Cheers! Chris.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dharma Din Creatives
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture