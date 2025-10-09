Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New concert announcements and live music all this week in WNY
Hey there, music-loving friends. Short and sweet this week—let’s get right to it!
TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT!
Gary Numan
Thursday, October 9, 8 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.90.
Soul Sessions with Eric “Critt” Crittenden & friends
Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Cruise Control (from Portland), Just Platinum & DJ Mad Matty
Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $10
Adam Bronstein and ABTrio ft/ Dave Schiavone and Griffith Kazmierczak
Thursday, October 9, 6 - 8 pm in the front room at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
New and Noteworthy
Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, October 10.
Lotus
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.40
Twenty6 Productions presents
All You Need Is George: An All-Star Celebration of George Harrison
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$45
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents
Bobby Previte’s Second Arrow
Monday, October, 20, 5:30 pm Q&A and 7 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present
Say Anything and Motion City Soundtrack wsg/SIncere Engineer
Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56-$147
Margo Price
Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. GA floor $166
Halloween party at Third Space: Little Mountain Band
Saturday, November 1, 8 - 11 pm at Third Space Cafe & Entertainmnet, Buffalo, NY. $10
Twenty6 Productions presents
Tophouse
Thursday, March 12, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Funtime presents
Willie Nile w/Kenny Roby
December 5, 2025 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.55 seated/$36.55 standing
Twenty6 Productions presents
Saxsquatch
Friday, February 27, 2026, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80
The 12th Annual Witches Ball: Creature Feature
Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at The Statler, Buffalo, NY. $61/$189.
Featuring performances by The Floyd Concept, Off the Wall, DJ Nicholas Picholas, DJ Nor.th Star, silent disco, and more, plus a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes.
Classic Vinyl Live with Jeff Miers: Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and other ‘70s Sabbath favorites
Chat and Q&A, followed by live performance featuring Josh English, Jeff Hypnarowski, Jeff Miers, Ethan Weissman, Avery Weissman, special guests Satan and Stu Weissman
Monday, October 27, 7 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15.
Joe Bellanti’s Best Day Ever Vol. 4
Thursday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15
This week…
T-Pain w/ Earthgang
Friday, October 10, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B Ampitheatre, Buffalo, NY.
Tiger Chung Lee
Friday, October 10, 7 pm at Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Lewiston, NY.
Family Funktion & The Sitar Jams
Friday, October 10, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Buffalo Jazz Collective w/vocalist Lindsey Holland plays the American Songbook
Friday, October 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17
FALL FEST ft/Pipe Bomb, Johnny Hart & The Mess, Easy Street Big Band, DJ Nasty
Saturday, October 11, 11 am - 3 pm, Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Paul Oakenfold and The Crystal Method
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. GA floor $49.92
Billy Raffoul w/Theo Kandel
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $23.69
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: The Brass Machine
Saturday October 11 from 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Matisyahu w/Aaron Dugan
Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.55/VIP $83.90
Eberwine Bellanti Duo
Saturday, October 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
BPO Pops Series: La Vida Loca
Saturday, October 11, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$123.50
Steve Earle Tribute Show
Sunday, October 12, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Lawrence: The Family Business Tour
Sunday, October 12, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $52-$58
Annie in the Water w/ Sophistafunk
Sunday, October 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Robbie Fulks
Tuesday, October 14, 5 pm doors t Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Claudettes
Tuesday, October 14, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Grace Lougen & Friends
Wednesday, October 15, 5:30 pm doors/kitchen, 7 pm show at the CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Shakedown Citi
Wednesday, October 15, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Mumford & Sons
Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $32+
Natalie Cressman & Ian Faquini Album Release
Friday, October 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20/$25 dos BAR AREA: $15/$20 dox
TJ Zindle & The Sure Things w/ Kevin Sampson & the Night Shift
Friday, October 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Star Buds Buffalo 1st Anniversary Party ft/The Girls of Grosh
Saturday, October 18, 2 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Twenty6 Productions presents
Melvin Seals & JGB
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $45.84
Rock for The Cure featuring The Kensingtons w/ Letter To Elise
Saturday, October 18, 7:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25
