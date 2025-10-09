(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-loving friends. Short and sweet this week—let’s get right to it!

TONIGHT! TONIGHT! TONIGHT!

Thursday, October 9, 8 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.90.

Soul Sessions with Eric “Critt” Crittenden & friends

Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, October 9, 6 - 8 pm in the front room at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

New and Noteworthy

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, October 10.

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.40

Twenty6 Productions presents

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$45

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents

Monday, October, 20, 5:30 pm Q&A and 7 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $56-$147

Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. GA floor $166

Saturday, November 1, 8 - 11 pm at Third Space Cafe & Entertainmnet, Buffalo, NY. $10

Twenty6 Productions presents

Thursday, March 12, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Funtime presents

December 5, 2025 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.55 seated/$36.55 standing

Twenty6 Productions presents

Friday, February 27, 2026, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm at The Statler, Buffalo, NY. $61/$189.

Featuring performances by The Floyd Concept, Off the Wall, DJ Nicholas Picholas, DJ Nor.th Star, silent disco, and more, plus a costume contest with $1,000 in prizes.

The 12th Annual Witches Ball takes place at The Statler on October 25.

Chat and Q&A, followed by live performance featuring Josh English, Jeff Hypnarowski, Jeff Miers, Ethan Weissman, Avery Weissman, special guests Satan and Stu Weissman

Monday, October 27, 7 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15.

Thursday, October 23, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15

This week…

Friday, October 10, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B Ampitheatre, Buffalo, NY.

Tiger Chung Lee

Friday, October 10, 7 pm at Gallo Coal Fire Kitchen, Lewiston, NY.

Friday, October 10, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17

Saturday, October 11, 11 am - 3 pm, Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. GA floor $49.92

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $23.69

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday October 11 from 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, October 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.55/VIP $83.90

Eberwine Bellanti Duo

Saturday, October 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Saturday, October 11, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$123.50

Sunday, October 12, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Sunday, October 12, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $52-$58

Sunday, October 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Tuesday, October 14, 5 pm doors t Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Tuesday, October 14, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Wednesday, October 15, 5:30 pm doors/kitchen, 7 pm show at the CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, October 15, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Thursday, October 16, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $32+

Friday, October 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20/$25 dos BAR AREA: $15/$20 dox

Friday, October 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, October 18, 2 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Twenty6 Productions presents

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $45.84

Saturday, October 18, 7:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25