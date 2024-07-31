AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey now, music lovers.

July ended with an intense flurry of concert activity - for me and for so many of you - and included an epic and unforgettable Flaming Lips show at Artpark, as well as a 3-day marathon run of Talking Dead Heads concerts. (Those are just the shows I made it to, in between playing several gigs of my own. There was also the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Festival, the Queen City Jazz Festival, and what I’m told was a particularly fiery Billy Bragg gig at the Town Ballroom during this same timeframe, to name a mere few of the enticing shows on offer in what is turning out to be one of the busiest summer concert seasons I can recall.)

The Talking Dead Heads run (consecutive shows at Larkin Square, on the USS Little Rock and in the Sportsmen’s Tavern) was a total blast, and it was made particularly memorable by the sense of community that emerged around these shows - I saw so many people at multiple performances, and a feeling of camaraderie was definitely in the air throughout.

The band - including your friend and mine, guitarist/vocalist Jason Staniszewski, who made the trip back home from South Carolina with his family, and certainly felt the gentle nudge from countless friends, fans and colleagues urging him to move back to Buffalo for good (No pressure, dude!) - definitely caught this friendly vibe, and wasted little time announcing a pair of shows at the Sportsmen’s Tavern around the Thanksgiving holiday. I’m told the band has some more surprises planned for those shows, and I’d certainly recommend grabbing your tickets early, as they are more than likely to sell out.

The Talking Dead Heads will return for 2 nights in November

Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at Sportsmen’s Tavern.

Talking Dead Heads during their three-show run. L to R: At Larkinville, on the USS Littlerock, and in the Sportsmen's Tavern. Photos by Kim Miers.

50% Thievery Corporation, 100% GARZA.



Here’s a cool freebie I stumbled upon that I thought you might enjoy. “Cherry Crush” is a new track rom Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, released under his solo project moniker, GARZA. If you’re interested in progressive electronic music, check this out.

Just announced:

October 15 at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

On sale on August 2 at 11 am, at wilcoworld.net

Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at Town Ballroom.

Photo by Brittany Teuber

Presale for single night tickets starts July 31. 2-night passes will be onsale starting August 2. More info here.

Jimkata and Big Something w/ Fernway

Friday, October 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$33

Tickets on sale Thursday, August 1 at 10 am. Info and tickets here.

Some must-see shows this week…

103.3 the WEDG presents: The Glorious Sons w/ The Menzingers

Friday, August 2, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $46.50/$74.50

Thursday, August 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23 - $99

Thursday, August 1, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Tuesday, August 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, August 7, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, August 3, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Saturday, August 3, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 2, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, August 1, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. VIP: $25/GA: SOLD OUT

Sunday, August 2, 2 pm on the Buffalo AKG Museum’s Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, August 4, Noon-4 pm at Old Man River, Tonawanda. FREE

Saturday, August 3, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. $29+

Tuesday, August 6, 1 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55-$125

Friday, August 2, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$14

The Billievers

Friday, August 2, 6:15 pm (before and after Bills Blue & Red practice) at New Era Field, West Seneca. FREE, but tickets required. Get them here.

Monday, August 5, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

The album will be performed by Nelson and Eric Starr, Dave Hill, and Jeff Miers (aka “The Tails”) with Mark Marinaccio and Lucy Bell, and guests Eric Crittenden and Caryn Gunderson.

Sunday, August 4, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $44 - $99

Saturday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.50/$34

Tuesday, August 6, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 2, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Playing two sets of danceable Afro Pop funk.

Thursday, August 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE