Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Jeff Tweedy comes our way this Fall, Talking Dead Heads will return, and some must-see shows for this week
Hey now, music lovers.
July ended with an intense flurry of concert activity - for me and for so many of you - and included an epic and unforgettable Flaming Lips show at Artpark, as well as a 3-day marathon run of Talking Dead Heads concerts. (Those are just the shows I made it to, in between playing several gigs of my own. There was also the Pappy Martin Legacy Jazz Festival, the Queen City Jazz Festival, and what I’m told was a particularly fiery Billy Bragg gig at the Town Ballroom during this same timeframe, to name a mere few of the enticing shows on offer in what is turning out to be one of the busiest summer concert seasons I can recall.)
The Talking Dead Heads run (consecutive shows at Larkin Square, on the USS Little Rock and in the Sportsmen’s Tavern) was a total blast, and it was made particularly memorable by the sense of community that emerged around these shows - I saw so many people at multiple performances, and a feeling of camaraderie was definitely in the air throughout.
The band - including your friend and mine, guitarist/vocalist Jason Staniszewski, who made the trip back home from South Carolina with his family, and certainly felt the gentle nudge from countless friends, fans and colleagues urging him to move back to Buffalo for good (No pressure, dude!) - definitely caught this friendly vibe, and wasted little time announcing a pair of shows at the Sportsmen’s Tavern around the Thanksgiving holiday. I’m told the band has some more surprises planned for those shows, and I’d certainly recommend grabbing your tickets early, as they are more than likely to sell out.
The Talking Dead Heads will return for 2 nights in November
Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at Sportsmen’s Tavern.
FREE REMIX CD FROM GARZA
50% Thievery Corporation, 100% GARZA.
Here’s a cool freebie I stumbled upon that I thought you might enjoy. “Cherry Crush” is a new track rom Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, released under his solo project moniker, GARZA. If you’re interested in progressive electronic music, check this out.
Just announced:
Jeff Tweedy w/Elizabeth Moen
October 15 at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
On sale on August 2 at 11 am, at wilcoworld.net
Funtime Presents: The Disco Biscuits for 2 nights in November!
Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 at Town Ballroom.
Presale for single night tickets starts July 31. 2-night passes will be onsale starting August 2. More info here.
Jimkata and Big Something w/ Fernway
Friday, October 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$33
Tickets on sale Thursday, August 1 at 10 am. Info and tickets here.
Some must-see shows this week…
103.3 the WEDG presents: The Glorious Sons w/ The Menzingers
Friday, August 2, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $46.50/$74.50
Sleater-Kinney w/Die Spitz
Thursday, August 1, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23 - $99
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: CRITT with Blaised And Confused
Thursday, August 1, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 6, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band
Wednesday, August 7, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Amyl and The Sniffers w/ Lambrini Girls
Saturday, August 3, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Buffalo Music Coalition presents Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Saturday, August 3, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Dirty Work w/ Organ Fairchild
Friday, August 2, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
The BPO & The Strictly Hip
Thursday, August 1, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. VIP: $25/GA: SOLD OUT
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG: Três Mais
Sunday, August 2, 2 pm on the Buffalo AKG Museum’s Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo. FREE
9th Annual Ted Reinhart WNY Drumming Festival
Sunday, August 4, Noon-4 pm at Old Man River, Tonawanda. FREE
The Machine with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Saturday, August 3, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. $29+
Sad Summer Festival 2024: Mayday Parade, The Maine, The Wonder Years, We the Kings, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Hot Milk, Daisy Grenade, Diva Bleach
Tuesday, August 6, 1 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $55-$125
Kulpability
Friday, August 2, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$14
The Billievers
Friday, August 2, 6:15 pm (before and after Bills Blue & Red practice) at New Era Field, West Seneca. FREE, but tickets required. Get them here.
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: The Police “Ghost in the Machine”
Monday, August 5, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
The album will be performed by Nelson and Eric Starr, Dave Hill, and Jeff Miers (aka “The Tails”) with Mark Marinaccio and Lucy Bell, and guests Eric Crittenden and Caryn Gunderson.
Billy Talent
Sunday, August 4, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $44 - $99
The Hip Abduction w/Special Guests
Saturday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27.50/$34
Food Truck Tuesday at Larkin: Zak Ward
Tuesday, August 6, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
John Victor & Divi Rome Band
Friday, August 2, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Playing two sets of danceable Afro Pop funk.
Thursday Night Live: Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
Thursday, August 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
