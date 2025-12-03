AI design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-loving friends. Hope your vibe is a positive one out there.

Last week, I did my best to carve out some time to dwell upon the things I’m grateful for, and while it took some effort to blot out the noise and the nonsense and the near-constant stream of hateful blah-blah-blah that seems to constitute day-to-day American life of late, I came up with plenty of reasons to feel immense gratitude. Top of the list: family, friends, my little recording studio, my record collection, and this absurd bounty of a local music scene.

Assembling the list of freshly announced shows that follows underscored this last category on my ‘reasons to be grateful’ list. I mean, yeah, the weather sucks, but where else would you rather be than in a city and a scene where shows by Eddie Van Halen’s incredibly talented son Wolfgang and a two-day celebration of the late, great composer Morton Feldman are announced on the same day? And a mere few days prior, Artpark dropped a couple incredibly enticing announcements for next summer - which, by the way, can’t get here quickly enough to suit my current mood.

Yeah. The Beastie Boys were right - gratitude is where it’s at…

Have a great week!

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, March 5, 7 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees.

Wolfgang Van Halen brings Mammoth to the Town Ballroom in March.

Per phish.com: We’re excited to announce Phish’s return to Sphere in Las Vegas, NV for nine shows across three weekends in 2026: April 16–18, April 23–25, and April 30–May 2.

Request tickets now at tickets.phish.com (thru Monday, December 8 at 9AM PT/Noon ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 12, at 11AM PT/2PM ET. Ticketing information is available at phish.com/tours.

A limited number of three-night travel packages (which include hotel and tickets) go on sale on tomorrow, Wednesday, December 3, at 10AM PT/1PM ET at phishatsphere.100xhospitality.com.

PHISH SPHERE 2026

• April 16, 17, 18 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

• April 23, 24, 25 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

• April 30, May 1, 2 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. Artist presale and Artpark membership presale Wednesday, December 3 at 10 am. General public sale Friday, December 5 at 10 am.

Friday, April 10, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 12/5 at 10 am.

Saturday, April 4, 2026, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in the Seneca Niagara Resort &. Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $60+ Tickets on sale now!

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $69.65+ Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $88+

Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 8:30 pm at Avalon Theatre in Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $53+

The Strictly Hip: January Residency

Fridays in January, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward (except 1/16) in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/show or $100/4 pack.

January 2 – “Up To Here”

January 9 – “Road Apples”

January 16 – Favorites at Asbury Hall

January 23 – “Fully Completely”

January 30 – “Day For Night”

Thursday, April 23, 2026 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, UB, Buffalo, NY. $50.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, UB, Buffalo, NY. $45/$50

Monday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 13, Lippes Recital Hall in Slee Hall, and B1 in Slee Hall, UB North Campus. Free.

The composer Morton Feldman will be celebrated at UB's Slee Hall in January.

This week…

Grateful Sled

Justin DeCarlo, Randy Williams, Branden Conrad, Griffin Brady, Evan Laedke, and Aaron Ziolkowski

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, December 4, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $16.55

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$15

Lineup: Brad Robins, Joe Bellanti, Rob Enderle, Mark Hitchcock, and Aaron Ziolkowski

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Will Dailey w/ Tony C.

Thursday, December 4, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, December 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.55 seated/$36.55 standing

Willie Nile. Photo by Cristina Arrigoni.

Friday, December 5, 7:30 pm at the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $205.20

Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $58/$48

Saturday, December 6, 2 pm doors and market, 4 pm show at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25. Get tickets here.

Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dee’s Grand Isle Opry

Saturday, December 6, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 6, 3 pm at GFY Bar & Grill, Tonawanda, NY.

Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, December 7, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Sunday, December 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $33.40

Sunday, December 7, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. General $25, Student/Seniors $20, Members $18

(In case they’re not on your radar, these guys are a fiery and ferocious Norwegian/Swedish quintet able to swing like mofos, explore the dynamics of melodic ballads, indulge in post-bop expoloration, and chase free jazz all the way down the corridors of their considerable collective imagination . Which is to say, Friends & Neighbors are straight fire, and are well worth checking oiut! JM)

Benefit for Mark Winsick

Monday, December 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. No cover, but tips encouraged to help Mark get through recovery.

Wednesday, December 10, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93+

Wednesday, December 10, 6:15 - 7:15 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Coming up…

Friday, December 12, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Ladies First Jazz and Niagara Regional Theatre Guild present

Friday, December 12, 7 pm doors at Ellicott Creek Playhouse, Tonawanda, NY. $21+

Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28.87

Saturday, December 13, 12 noon doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $76.83 (Tier 3 only left)

Saturday, December 13, TWO SHOWS 6 pm & 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $12.90-$64.50 (tables/seating/standing)

Saturday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$40

Tuesday, December 13, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:

Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!

Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public

Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21