Miers on Music

Miers on Music

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
R.D. Pohl's avatar
R.D. Pohl
17h

The Morton Feldman centenary event looks to be excellent, not-to-be missed! And although I'm not his 'target demographic,' MJ Lenderman seems like singer-songwriter worth paying attention to. Whenever I hear his songs on the radio, I'm reminded of rockers and alt-rockers of an earlier era. To my ears, he would be a rising star in any era.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Dharma Din Creatives
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture