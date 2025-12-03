Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
It's called Gratitude! Big concert announcements; music news; and this week's picks
Hey there, music-loving friends. Hope your vibe is a positive one out there.
Last week, I did my best to carve out some time to dwell upon the things I’m grateful for, and while it took some effort to blot out the noise and the nonsense and the near-constant stream of hateful blah-blah-blah that seems to constitute day-to-day American life of late, I came up with plenty of reasons to feel immense gratitude. Top of the list: family, friends, my little recording studio, my record collection, and this absurd bounty of a local music scene.
Assembling the list of freshly announced shows that follows underscored this last category on my ‘reasons to be grateful’ list. I mean, yeah, the weather sucks, but where else would you rather be than in a city and a scene where shows by Eddie Van Halen’s incredibly talented son Wolfgang and a two-day celebration of the late, great composer Morton Feldman are announced on the same day? And a mere few days prior, Artpark dropped a couple incredibly enticing announcements for next summer - which, by the way, can’t get here quickly enough to suit my current mood.
Yeah. The Beastie Boys were right - gratitude is where it’s at…
Have a great week!
New and Noteworthy
Mammoth - The End Tour, with 10 Years and James & the Cold Gun
Thursday, March 5, 7 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees.
Phish announce return to the SPHERE Las Vegas!
Per phish.com: We’re excited to announce Phish’s return to Sphere in Las Vegas, NV for nine shows across three weekends in 2026: April 16–18, April 23–25, and April 30–May 2.
Request tickets now at tickets.phish.com (thru Monday, December 8 at 9AM PT/Noon ET). Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 12, at 11AM PT/2PM ET. Ticketing information is available at phish.com/tours.
A limited number of three-night travel packages (which include hotel and tickets) go on sale on tomorrow, Wednesday, December 3, at 10AM PT/1PM ET at phishatsphere.100xhospitality.com.
PHISH SPHERE 2026
• April 16, 17, 18 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
• April 23, 24, 25 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
• April 30, May 1, 2 – Sphere, Las Vegas, NV
Ray LaMontagne - Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. Artist presale and Artpark membership presale Wednesday, December 3 at 10 am. General public sale Friday, December 5 at 10 am.
Carbon Leaf
Friday, April 10, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 12/5 at 10 am.
Cheap Trick: All Washed Up Tour
Saturday, April 4, 2026, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in the Seneca Niagara Resort &. Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $60+ Tickets on sale now!
The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton present: AVTT/PTTN
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $69.65+ Tickets on sale now.
Lamb Of God w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg
Tuesday, April 21, 2026 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $88+
Billy F Gibbons and the BFG Band
Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 8:30 pm at Avalon Theatre in Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $53+
The Strictly Hip: January Residency
Fridays in January, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward (except 1/16) in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/show or $100/4 pack.
January 2 – “Up To Here”
January 9 – “Road Apples”
January 16 – Favorites at Asbury Hall
January 23 – “Fully Completely”
January 30 – “Day For Night”
Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman with guest Brennan Wedl
Thursday, April 23, 2026 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, UB, Buffalo, NY. $50.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel
Saturday, April 25, 2026 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, UB, Buffalo, NY. $45/$50
UB Department of Music presents: Feldman @ 100: A Centennial Birthday Celebration
Monday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 13, Lippes Recital Hall in Slee Hall, and B1 in Slee Hall, UB North Campus. Free.
This week…
Grateful Sled
Justin DeCarlo, Randy Williams, Branden Conrad, Griffin Brady, Evan Laedke, and Aaron Ziolkowski
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Karma Queen, Socialite, akloh., DonnieO & Bruce, & William Redguitar
Thursday, December 4, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $16.55
Mihalidaze w/ Dale and the Zdubs
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Armchair Boogie
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Mary Ramsey & Friends - In the mood for the Holidays
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$15
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Lineup: Brad Robins, Joe Bellanti, Rob Enderle, Mark Hitchcock, and Aaron Ziolkowski
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Will Dailey w/ Tony C.
Thursday, December 4, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Friends Helping Friends 2025 ft/McCarthyizm, Irving Klaws, A Potters Field, Randle & The Late Night Scandals, Past Masters
Friday, December 5, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Willie Nile w/ Kenny Roby
Friday, December 5, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.55 seated/$36.55 standing
A Swingin’ Christmas with Louis Prima Jr. and The Witnesses
Friday, December 5, 7:30 pm at the Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $205.20
Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas
Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $58/$48
Triple Hammer Showcase: “Scrooge’s Big Day Out” w/ Do Crime, Neftali, Overgrowth, Piss Guzzler, Robbery Club, Icken Grimms, Superflea, The New Fury, DJ Knew’d, DJ Spooky Stephen
Saturday, December 6, 2 pm doors and market, 4 pm show at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25. Get tickets here.
Analog Kids (RUSH Tribute)
Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dee’s Grand Isle Opry
Saturday, December 6, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Little Mountain Band
Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Mo’ Porter
Saturday, December 6, 3 pm at GFY Bar & Grill, Tonawanda, NY.
Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes Record Release Party
Saturday, December 6, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Twang Gang Pure Country Special wsgs/Maria Sebastian, Brad Felton, Brendan Gosson, Tim Franczyk
Sunday, December 7, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
Belmont wsgs/ Avoid, Unwell, Super Sometimes
Sunday, December 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $33.40
Friends & Neighbors
Sunday, December 7, 8 pm at Hallwalls Contemporary Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. General $25, Student/Seniors $20, Members $18
(In case they’re not on your radar, these guys are a fiery and ferocious Norwegian/Swedish quintet able to swing like mofos, explore the dynamics of melodic ballads, indulge in post-bop expoloration, and chase free jazz all the way down the corridors of their considerable collective imagination . Which is to say, Friends & Neighbors are straight fire, and are well worth checking oiut! JM)
Benefit for Mark Winsick
Monday, December 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. No cover, but tips encouraged to help Mark get through recovery.
103.3 The Edge Ugly Sweater Party with The Ataris
Wednesday, December 10, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.93+
Buffalo String Works Winter Community Concert
Wednesday, December 10, 6:15 - 7:15 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Empty Pockets Holiday Tour
Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Coming up…
Hail! Fredonia Records Presents: Annual Showcase at The Cave ft/Trashy Annie, Tetris Effect, Ed Croft & Tina Williams & Greg Hill
Friday, December 12, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Ladies First Jazz and Niagara Regional Theatre Guild present
Jingle Bell Jazz wsg/ vocalists Zach Carr and Donna DeLano-Kerr
Friday, December 12, 7 pm doors at Ellicott Creek Playhouse, Tonawanda, NY. $21+
Too Many Zooz w/ Clejan
Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28.87
BLISSMAS 2025 w/ Better Lovers, Glassjaw, Saves The Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortgage, Koyo, Johnny Booth + wrestling
Saturday, December 13, 12 noon doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $76.83 (Tier 3 only left)
Elliot Scozzaro Quartet Performs Vince Guaraldi’s A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Saturday, December 13, TWO SHOWS 6 pm & 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $12.90-$64.50 (tables/seating/standing)
Musicians of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert ft/Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante, and Bobby Lebel
Saturday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$40
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party
Tuesday, December 13, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49
Matt Michaud Trio: “Miles 2.0: A Modern Look at Miles Davis”
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:
That Twang Gan Holiday Thang: The Twang Gang, John & Mary and the Valkyries, and the Borderland Band Camp All-Stars
Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!
Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public
23rd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21
The Morton Feldman centenary event looks to be excellent, not-to-be missed! And although I'm not his 'target demographic,' MJ Lenderman seems like singer-songwriter worth paying attention to. Whenever I hear his songs on the radio, I'm reminded of rockers and alt-rockers of an earlier era. To my ears, he would be a rising star in any era.