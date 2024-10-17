Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New World Record is 40! Plus. Steve Wynn house concert, new show announcements, and a curated list of gig picks
Hey there, Music Lovers.
I’m feeling nostalgic this week. But it’s the good kind of nostalgia, the sort that looks to honor and celebrate the past, not take up permanent residence there.
The source of this lovely wooziness is the 40th birthday party being thrown in honor of New World Record - or more accurately, the state of reflection that this event (which takes place at Asbury Hall in Buffalo on Friday, October 18) has summoned.
New World Record was the first record store I set foot in after moving to Buffalo in the summer of 1990, and as I mention to owner Govindan Kartha in the interview below, it helped form the image of Buffalo as a city with a vibrant and eclectic music community that would play a large part in my decision to make this place my permanent home.
NWR closed its doors 15 years back, looking to leave the game while it was still operating from a position of strength and vitality, before the then-preponderant faceless big-box retailers conspired with digital downloads to rob the experience of shopping for music of its human aspect. At that time, we didn’t realize that streaming would soon be chasing those big-box retailers away, too, or that vinyl would be making a strong comeback and new record stores would be emerging to serve several generations’ worth of music-lovers starving for something tangible and tactile in their musical lives. Karma at work, perhaps?
Watch the interview with Govindan Kartha below, and get yourself primed for Friday’s 40th anniversary festivities - which will include appearances by musical artists who have deep ties to NWR, including Michael Oliver & the Sacred Band, the Alison Pipitone Band, and our friend from a few miles north, the great Ron Hawkins.
If you’re able to help…
The Sportsmen’s Tavern and The Cave are collecting supplies for ongoing Hurricane Relief efforts. Refer to the list below if you are able to contribute. The two clubs will be accepting donations during scheduled show times through Friday.
JUST ANNOUNCED:
Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here - 50th Anniversary World Tour
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 , Shea’s Buffalo Theatre
Tickets On Sale Friday, October 18
THIS WEEK:
Steve Wynn with guest Matt Smith
House Concert
Wednesday, October 23, 7 p.m., 7341 Nelson Drive, Hamburg, NY
Opening Night at The Caz:
Johnny Hart and the Mess w/ The Brass Machine
Thursday, October 17, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29
Analog Kids (Rush Tribute)
Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at the The Cave, Buffalo. $15
After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present
Joywave w/ HUNNY
Friday, October 18, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLDOUT
Dexter & the Moonrocks w/ Red Leather
Thursday, October 31, 7 pm at the Oxford Pennant Stage in Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15/$20+ fees
An Evening with Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes
Friday, October 25, at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $69.67
Night Teacher wsg/ Angie Lucie, and Ian Cuen
Saturday, October 19, 5 pm at Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo. $5
Organ Fairchild w/ Road Waves
Saturday, October 19, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29
Lifesigns with Mike Keneally
Wednesday, October 23, doors at 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $30 - $75
Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore & The Guilty Ones wsg/ Carolyn Wonderland & Shelley King
Friday, October 25, 8 pm (doors at 6 pm) at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $50/$60
BPO upcoming
A Gospel Symphony Celebration with Lady Tramaine Hawkins, October 18
Henry Panion III, conductor; Lady Tramaine Hawkins, vocalist
Buffalo United Community Choir
Pink Martini with China Forbes, October 19
Ron Spigelman, conductor; Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader/piano; China Forbes, vocalist
Symphonic Spooktacular, October 20
Fernanda Lastra, conductor; Brandon Williamson, narrator
Schubert Symphony No. 9, "The Great", October 25-26
Andreas Delfs, conductor; Juliana Athayde, violin
Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert, November 1
Ron Spigelman, conductor
Bendigo Fletcher
Friday, October 18, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$20
Ace of Wands, Cooler, Dead Orchids
Friday, October 18, 7 pm doors/8 pm show at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10
(Read an interesting interview with Ace of Wands here. )
Justin Timberlake
Monday, October 21, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $65 - $357+
A Night of R&B w/ D’Mott wsg/Will Holton and Anthony-Dounte
(Hosted and DJ’d by DJ King Shad)
Monday, October 21, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $40
Big Shrimp & Escaper w/ Type Relevant
Friday, October 18, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29.
Spacejunk
Friday, October 18, 9 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Dave Wasik Soul-Jazz Trio
Thursday, October 24, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $15/$20
WNY Blues Society AM/JAM
Saturday, October 19, 2 pm at the The Cave, Buffalo. $
WNY Dead Post Bills Game Show
Sunday, October 20, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Bryan Eng Trio: A Few Days With You
Saturday, October 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$20
The Strictly Hip
Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub, Buffalo.
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, October 18, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo. FREE
KMFDM 40th Anniversary Tour w/ Morlocks
Sunday, October 20, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $47.54
JazzBuffalo presents
"Swinging Cool"
Thursday, October 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
Grace Lougen Birthday Party: ft/Grosh, Garden Party, and special guests
Friday, October 25, at the The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Brazil's Classical w/ Stephen Guerra & Titus Stevens
Saturday, October 19, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Third Thursday with John Lombardo and Joe Rozler
Thursday, October 17, doors at 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo.
Harvest & Rust: A Neil Young Experience
Saturday, October 26, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25
The Dr. M Jazz Combo - "Jazz Be-Witching"
Friday, October 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12
2nd Flannel Fest Buffalo 2024
Saturday, October 19, 2 pm at Forbes Theater, Buffalo. $35/$55/$125 VIP
Good Trees River Band w/ Ancient Spaceship
Tuesday, October 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Buffalo Music Coalition presents: The Hick Ups
Saturday, October 19, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Big Happy
Saturday, October 19, 9 pm at Nietzcshe’s, Buffalo. $10
Punkzilla Halloween Fest
Saturday, October 19, 4 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $15/$20
Featuring: Alex Kasznel and The Board Of Directors (Cincinnati Ohio), Do Not Call List, Broken Locker (Buffalo, NY), Wasted Society (Cleveland Ohio), Colider, Semantic Noise, Pink Maskerade (Akron Ohio), Goon Squad (NY), The Spachoolas, Beast Killer (Cleveland, OH), Lesser Known Henchman.
