Hey there, Music Lovers.

I’m feeling nostalgic this week. But it’s the good kind of nostalgia, the sort that looks to honor and celebrate the past, not take up permanent residence there.

The source of this lovely wooziness is the 40th birthday party being thrown in honor of New World Record - or more accurately, the state of reflection that this event (which takes place at Asbury Hall in Buffalo on Friday, October 18) has summoned.

New World Record was the first record store I set foot in after moving to Buffalo in the summer of 1990, and as I mention to owner Govindan Kartha in the interview below, it helped form the image of Buffalo as a city with a vibrant and eclectic music community that would play a large part in my decision to make this place my permanent home.

NWR closed its doors 15 years back, looking to leave the game while it was still operating from a position of strength and vitality, before the then-preponderant faceless big-box retailers conspired with digital downloads to rob the experience of shopping for music of its human aspect. At that time, we didn’t realize that streaming would soon be chasing those big-box retailers away, too, or that vinyl would be making a strong comeback and new record stores would be emerging to serve several generations’ worth of music-lovers starving for something tangible and tactile in their musical lives. Karma at work, perhaps?

Watch the interview with Govindan Kartha below, and get yourself primed for Friday’s 40th anniversary festivities - which will include appearances by musical artists who have deep ties to NWR, including Michael Oliver & the Sacred Band, the Alison Pipitone Band, and our friend from a few miles north, the great Ron Hawkins.

If you’re able to help…

The Sportsmen’s Tavern and The Cave are collecting supplies for ongoing Hurricane Relief efforts. Refer to the list below if you are able to contribute. The two clubs will be accepting donations during scheduled show times through Friday.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Brit Floyd: Wish You Were Here - 50th Anniversary World Tour

Wednesday, April 23, 2025 , Shea’s Buffalo Theatre

Tickets On Sale Friday, October 18

THIS WEEK:

House Concert

Wednesday, October 23, 7 p.m., 7341 Nelson Drive, Hamburg, NY

Steve Wynn. Photo by Guy Kokken.

Opening Night at The Caz:

Thursday, October 17, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29

Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at the The Cave, Buffalo. $15

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge Present

Friday, October 18, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLDOUT

Thursday, October 31, 7 pm at the Oxford Pennant Stage in Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $15/$20+ fees

Friday, October 25, at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $69.67

Saturday, October 19, 5 pm at Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo. $5

Saturday, October 19, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29

Wednesday, October 23, doors at 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $30 - $75

Friday, October 25, 8 pm (doors at 6 pm) at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $50/$60

BPO upcoming

A Gospel Symphony Celebration with Lady Tramaine Hawkins, October 18

Henry Panion III, conductor; Lady Tramaine Hawkins, vocalist

Buffalo United Community Choir

Pink Martini with China Forbes, October 19

Ron Spigelman, conductor; Thomas Lauderdale, bandleader/piano; China Forbes, vocalist

Symphonic Spooktacular, October 20

Fernanda Lastra, conductor; Brandon Williamson, narrator

Schubert Symphony No. 9, "The Great", October 25-26

Andreas Delfs, conductor; Juliana Athayde, violin

Disney Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert, November 1

Ron Spigelman, conductor

Friday, October 18, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $18/$20

Ace of Wands, Cooler, Dead Orchids

Friday, October 18, 7 pm doors/8 pm show at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10

(Read an interesting interview with Ace of Wands here. )

Monday, October 21, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $65 - $357+

(Hosted and DJ’d by DJ King Shad)

Monday, October 21, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $40

Friday, October 18, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29.

Spacejunk

Friday, October 18, 9 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, October 24, doors at 6 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $15/$20

WNY Blues Society AM/JAM

Saturday, October 19, 2 pm at the The Cave, Buffalo. $

Sunday, October 20, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, October 26, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$20

Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub, Buffalo.

Friday, October 18, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, October 20, 7 pm at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $47.54

JazzBuffalo presents

Thursday, October 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Grace Lougen Birthday Party: ft/ Grosh , Garden Party , and special guests

Friday, October 25, at the The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, October 19, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, October 17, doors at 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo.

Saturday, October 26, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, October 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Saturday, October 19, 2 pm at Forbes Theater, Buffalo. $35/$55/$125 VIP

Tuesday, October 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Buffalo Music Coalition presents: The Hick Ups

Saturday, October 19, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, October 19, 9 pm at Nietzcshe’s, Buffalo. $10

Punkzilla Halloween Fest

Saturday, October 19, 4 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $15/$20

Featuring: Alex Kasznel and The Board Of Directors (Cincinnati Ohio), Do Not Call List, Broken Locker (Buffalo, NY), Wasted Society (Cleveland Ohio), Colider, Semantic Noise, Pink Maskerade (Akron Ohio), Goon Squad (NY), The Spachoolas, Beast Killer (Cleveland, OH), Lesser Known Henchman.