Happy holidays, Music Lovers.

(First off - I’ve got TWO PAIRS of TICKETS to gift paid supporters of Miers On Music for the Samara Joy special holiday show at the Center for the Arts. If you’re a paid subscriber, drop me a line in the comments below to be entered to win!)

A slew of artists dropped news regarding their summer plans this week. Most (but not all) of those plans don’t include a stop in Buffalo. Not that such a minor inconvenience will stop the hardiest road-trippers among us…

Elvis Costello, who recently announced a duo tour with pianist Steve Nieve - including a March 7, 2025 stop in Buffalo, at UB’s Center for the Arts - dropped news this week of a tour with his Imposters and the great guitarist Charlie Sexton. There aren’t any Northeast dates on this jaunt, for which Costello and friends will dig deep for material from the early Attractions albums in an attempt to inhabit that material in the present tense (and perhaps bid a fond farewell to some of it). But this tour truly screams ‘road trip’.

Santana

The iconic guitarist and bandleader is only doing a handful of North American dates on his 2025 Oneness Tour, before hauling the whole shebang to Europe. They’re as follows:

April 16, 2025 – Highland, Calif. – Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel

April 18, 2025 – Phoenix, Ariz. – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 19, 2025 – Albuquerque, N.M. – Isleta Amphitheater

April 22, 2025 – San Antonio, Texas – Majestic Theatre

April 23, 2025 – Sugar Land, Texas – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

April 25, 2025 – Thackerville, Okla. – Lucas Oil Live at WinStar

April 26, 2025 – Tulsa, Okla. – River Spirit Casino Resort *ON SALE 2/18/25

April 29, 2025 – Nashville, Tenn, – The Pinnacle

Carlos. Photo by Maryanne Billham.

Trombone Shorty seems to have grown fond of Artpark over the years, and he’ll bring his Might Not Make It Home Tour, which boats a bill that includes performances by JJ Grey & Mofro, and Dumpstaphunk, to the Lewiston, NY venue on July 17, 2025. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 13 at 10am. (Front of Stage standing room $39; Reserved seating: $49; Lawn $25.)

Trombone Shorty photo by Emily Butler, Dumpstaphunk photo by Sanjay Suchak, JJ Grey photo by Steve Rapport..

NEWS:

Kindred Spirits Honored

The Grateful Dead, Bonnie Raitt, Francis Ford Coppola, Arturo Sandoval and the Apollo Theater were honored as part of the the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, which took place on Sunday in Washington. D.C.

Here’s what the Dead’s Bob Weir told Relix just prior to the ceremony: “This is nothing short of the Medal of Honor. It puts us in pretty distinguished company here and around the world for the Grateful Dead and for our fans—those kindred spirits who were right there with us with what we were trying to do over the decades. It’s always been the storytelling that leads us on, gives us direction and fulfillment. It’s been about reaching something deeper that connects us all.” Amen.

Photo: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Nicko McBrain bids farewell to road life

Nicko McBrain - for my money, the most simultaneously masterful, adventurous and groove-conscious drummer in the history of heavy metal - announced his retirement from the touring life this week, following a sold-out stadium show in Brazil. The 71 year-old drummer suffered a stroke a year back, and went through rigorous physical rehab in order to ready himself for Iron Maiden’s Future Past Tour, a typically demanding road jaunt that encompassed some 18 months of activity. McBrain will stay on as a non-touring member of Maiden, and the band has already found a replacement for their upcoming North American dates. But it’s an undeniable fact that an era has ended for the band, held by many (including myself) to be the greatest heavy music act of its generation. Kudos on a job well done, Nick.

Progressive jazz-rock legends Soft Machine’s Drop covers an exciting peior in the band’s development, and MoonJune Records will, ahem, drop a remastered edition of the album is available for pre-order now.

From the album’s liner notes, by British music journalist Sid Smith:



”In 1971 the ever-evolving Soft Machine entered yet another period of transition following the departure of one of their founding members, drummer Robert Wyatt five months after the release of their Fourth album in February 1971. His replacement was Phil Howard, who had come to the UK along with a wave of other top-drawer players from Australia and New Zealand in the 1960s and was part of Elton Dean’s group, Just Us…

“Howard's arrival altered the band’s sound with a challenging approach that tipped the group into a deeper improvisational direction that fully embraced a more strident and uncompromising presentation during their live shows. When observers describe drummers as 'whipping up a storm' this is certainly true in Howard’s case. His playing often sounds more like a force of nature than anything remotely to do with keeping time or adding rhythmic emphasis, reminiscent at times of Stu Martin or Tony Williams’ polyrhythmic salvos, constantly pushing the group out to the very edge of their material.”

SUPPORTING OUR SCENE THIS SEASON:

Terrapin Station Presents: Cool Yule Kickoff Event, to benefit The Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Saturday, December 21, Noon - 8 pm, Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY

Featuring the Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo performing ‘The Best of Garcia & Kahn,’ a special screening of the ‘Closing of Winterland’ film, refreshments, and a host of basket raffles.

The Buffalo Hive

The Buffalo area non-profit journalism startup The Buffalo Hive is working to fill the gap left by the Buffalo News’ greatly diminished arts and culture coverage and reporting. The Hive has been buzzing since August of this year, and if you believe in independent arts journalism and value coverage of Buffalo culture, you might consider donating to support the Hive’s efforts this holiday season.

Music Is Art: Eighth Note Membership Circle

From Music is Art: “Your support allows MiA to continue to create opportunities throughout the year, build community, & keep our festival free for all! We invite you to explore the monthly & annual membership options below and decide which level is right for you!”

Heres where you can find the membership options.

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Become a member to support SAMF’s mission to foster music education opportunities for underserved members of our community, while spreading the gospel of Americana music.

Become a member here or donate directly to the foundation.

JazzBuffalo

Support the Buffalo Jazz scene by contributing here.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Brit Floyd

Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $59+. Get tickets here.

The Strictly Hip

Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show; or $100 for ‘Residency ticket’ to all

January 3 – UP TO HERE w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

January 10 – ROAD APPLES w/ special guest Fuzzy

January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

Friday, March 21, 2025, 7 pm doors at Kleinhans’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $30/$60 VIP

Sunday, April 13, 2025, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $$

THIS WEEK:

Tuesday, December 17, 7:30 pm at Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo. $44/$49/$79

(Don’t forget - I’m giving away TWO PAIRS of TICKETS for this special holiday show. If you’re a paid subscriber, post in the comments below that you are interested, and you’ll be entered for a chance to win!)

Friday, December 13, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$24

After Dark presents

Saturday, December 14, 1 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45

Saturday, December 14, 11 am - 7 pm, at Larkinville and Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. Free.

Featuring The Restless Souls, Flying Bison, 4 pm.

Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30 GA/$40 reserved

Thursday, December 12, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $20

Friday, December 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50-$121.50

GROSH

Saturday, December 14, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

After Dark presents

Sunday, December 15, 7:00 pm at the Mohawk Place, Buffalo.

Sunday, December 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, December 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20

TWO SHOWS! Saturday, December 14, 6 pm and 9 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $17.85 Standing Room/$19.98 GA seating/$44.52 table for 2/$87.21 table for 4

Wednesday, December 18, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $10/$15

Thursday, December 12, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, December 12, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, December 14, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24-$29

Saturday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Seneca One Tower, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, December 13, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, December 15, noon and 4 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $7

COMING UP:

Friends Helping Friends 2024

Saturday, December 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Friday, December 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $23-$50

Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21

Sunday, December 22, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, December 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, December 31, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

Funtime Presents

Friday and Saturday, December 27 and 28, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$55 for 2-night pass

Friday, December 20 and Saturday, December 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $79-$89 Dinner and a Show Experience

Thursday, December 19, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $12

Saturday, December 21, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Saturday, December 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $25-$75

Friday, December 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Friday, Decemer 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25