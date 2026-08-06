Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Get on the "Mule" Bus, still celebrating the 'Days Between,' concert announcements and show recommends
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.
PSA:
Govt. Mule pre-show party at Star Buds with Olmsted Dub System
Thursday, August 6, 3 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE.
And take the bus for free to the show! More details here.
Days Between Celebrations:
Between Jerry Garcia’s Birthday (August 1) - Passing (August 9)
The Days Between: Concert Series
Now - Sunday, August 9, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. Get Tickets here. Concert Series Pass still available (excludes MATISYAHU and OTEIL & FRIENDS) $40 +fees
DEADGRASS
A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Junior Jerry Jam: Teddy Bear Picnic ft/JGB (Just Good Business)
Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dead at the Drive-In
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm (before the Dead movie) at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. Check site for $.
Grateful Dead Meet Up 2026: June 17, 1991 Giants Stadium concert film
Saturday, August 8 & Monday, August 10 at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. More details here >
Days Between Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars
Sunday, August 9, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make Reservations here.
New and Noteworthy
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present:
The Last Waltz Live
Friday, November 20, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Gold Circle Reserved $50 Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members/$55 non-members, GA $40 SAMF members, $45 non-members.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday night August 11 for Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members only in the SAMF store at the Sportsmens Tavern and will continue to be for members only Wednesday, August 12 - Friday, August 14 at the Babeville box office from 11-5 pm. General public tickets on sale August 17 at babevillebuffalo.com or the Babeville box office, or at the Sportsmen’s SAMF store on Tuesday nights.
If you’d like to become a member of Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, supporting music education ventures in WNY, get more information here >
Poster artwork by Jerry Hall.
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Melvin Seals & JGB
Monday, October 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 7.
Eggy
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 am.
Ultrabomb w/Wolf Tickets
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Greg Norton (Bass & Vocals): Founding member and bassist of the highly influential Hüsker Dü. Derek O’Brien (Drums & Vocals): Formerly with Social Distortion, Agent Orange, Adolescents, and D.I.. and Ryan Smith (Guitar & Vocals): A seasoned musician, songwriter, and producer.
Agnostic Front wsgs/Béton Armé & Restraining Order
Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd on the U.S.S. Littlerock
Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.
UNTZ IS DEAD wsg/Dr. Fameus
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $23.18/$39.19 2-day pass
Raise the Roof - HYP Buffalo Benefit Concert ft/Nerds Gone Wild
In support of Habitat for Humanity Buffalo
Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28/$87.51 VIP
The Talking Dead Heads: 2 Night Run!
Friday, November 20 & Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$33.70 2-night pass
Spacehog
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Marshall Crenshaw Band
Wednesday, October 28, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Big Shrimp
Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Octave Cat (ft/members of Dopapod and Lotus) w/ Future Joy
Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
This week…
Olmsted Dub System (Govt. Mule pre-show party) at Star Buds
And take the bus for free to the show! More details here.
Thursday, August 6, 3 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE.
Govt. Mule w/JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$56/$61
Guabaza: The Next Wave
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20
DEADGRASS
A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Music Matters Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
GROSH
Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm in the State Street Park Pavilion, Medina, NY.
BEÜ Cruise
Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41
Tom Stahl and the Dangerfields
Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Backyard Bash Concert Series, behind Vidler's 5 & 10, East Aurora, NY. FREE
Handsome Jack
Friday, August 7, 7 pm on Kenan House Front Lawn, Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE
F. A.R. Trio Record Release Show
Friday, August 7, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Steam Powered Giraffe
Friday, August 7, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28
Dizgo w/ Pocketship
Friday, August 7, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Silverstein & Story of the Year wsg/Origami Angel and Ally Nicholas
Friday, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $51.90+
Slip Madigan
Friday, August 7, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Chris Cain
Friday August 7, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Junior Jerry Jam: Teddy Bear Picnic ft/JGB (Just Good Business)
Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars at the Transit Drive-In
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm gates, 7 pm show at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. $15
Strange Summerfest 8: PA Line, Strange Standard, Tsavo Highway, Watch Your Step, Threefold, Kids in the Basement, Spud, Sara Elizabeth, TJ Zindle, Lucid Lapses and MC'ed by Noah Levan
Saturday, August 8, Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20/$30
BoDeans: 40 Years of Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams…and Good Things
Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$50
Walter Kemp 3: Modern Jazz & a Cuban Cookout
Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Saturday, August 8, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
East Hill Garage
Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Get The Led Out
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30
Johnny Manchild and The Poor Bastards
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86
Lovin’ LaSalle Music Festival
Frank Grizanti Band, Major Dudes, 90 West, Boogie Monsters, High Horse, with Billy Hickey, Mickey Kal, and Bob Lee
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at the American Legion, Niagara Falls, NY. $10 Admission w/donation of new personal hygiene item or school supplies
Slip Madigan
Sunday, August 9, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Ultrabomb w/Wolf Tickets
Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
David Michael Miller wsg/Michael Jackson
Tuesday, August 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE
Rhythm & Sound: Soundbath Sessions
Tuesday, August 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13.71
Howard Jones, Wang Chung, The English Beat & Modern English
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
ALEXISONFIRE wsg/Snapcase, Underoath, and Spaced
Wednesday, August 12, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $76.51
Coming Up…
Noah Guthrie wsg/ Davey O.
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Garage Doors play the music of The Doors
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg. Miller & The Sinners Trio – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series
Thursday, August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd on the U.S.S. Littlerock
Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.
Violent Femmes w/54-40
Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
The Songs Of Carole King - The TLC Trio of WNY
Friday, August 14, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
The Revivalists w/Olivia Barnes
Friday, August 14, 8 pm at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $71+
The DMV Playing the Music of The Cars
Friday, August 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Turnpike Troubadours wsg/ Muscadine Bloodline & The Creekers
Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+
Billy Idol
Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $51+
Rock For The Cure: Matt Schofield, The Kensingtons, The Trash Pandas, Kurts Back and Flashback
Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Arkells wsg/The Maine
Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Off Script Saturday w/Jeff Miers
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Dead In The Water II 2026
Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.
Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.
Devon Allman Project w/GA-20
Sunday August 16, 4:30 pm gates at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.
The Mountain Goats
Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $49.50
PJ Morton
Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+
Analog Rewind
Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35
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