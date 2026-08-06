Gov’t Mule. Photo by Bolt of Sunshine

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.

PSA:

Thursday, August 6, 3 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE.

And take the bus for free to the show! More details here.

Days Between Celebrations:

Between Jerry Garcia’s Birthday (August 1) - Passing (August 9)

Now - Sunday, August 9, Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. Get Tickets here. Concert Series Pass still available (excludes MATISYAHU and OTEIL & FRIENDS) $40 +fees

A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm (before the Dead movie) at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. Check site for $.

Saturday, August 8 & Monday, August 10 at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. More details here >

Days Between Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars

Sunday, August 9, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make Reservations here.

New and Noteworthy

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present:

The Last Waltz Live

Friday, November 20, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Gold Circle Reserved $50 Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members/$55 non-members, GA $40 SAMF members, $45 non-members.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday night August 11 for Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members only in the SAMF store at the Sportsmens Tavern and will continue to be for members only Wednesday, August 12 - Friday, August 14 at the Babeville box office from 11-5 pm. General public tickets on sale August 17 at babevillebuffalo.com or the Babeville box office, or at the Sportsmen’s SAMF store on Tuesday nights.

If you’d like to become a member of Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, supporting music education ventures in WNY, get more information here >

Poster artwork by Jerry Hall.

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Monday, October 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 7.

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, August 7 at 10 am.

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Greg Norton (Bass & Vocals): Founding member and bassist of the highly influential Hüsker Dü. Derek O’Brien (Drums & Vocals): Formerly with Social Distortion, Agent Orange, Adolescents, and D.I.. and Ryan Smith (Guitar & Vocals): A seasoned musician, songwriter, and producer.

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $23.18/$39.19 2-day pass

In support of Habitat for Humanity Buffalo

Saturday, September 26, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28/$87.51 VIP

Friday, November 20 & Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$33.70 2-night pass

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, October 28, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

This week…

And take the bus for free to the show! More details here.

Thursday, August 6, 3 pm at Star Buds, Buffalo, NY. FREE.

Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$56/$61

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20

A Jamgrass Adventure Through the Music of Jerry Garcia

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Music Matters Concert Series: The Strictly Hip

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

GROSH

Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm in the State Street Park Pavilion, Medina, NY.

Thursday, August 6, 6-8 pm on Buffalo Harbor Cruises, Erie Basin Marina, Buffalo, NY. $41

Thursday, August 6, 6:30 pm at Backyard Bash Concert Series, behind Vidler's 5 & 10, East Aurora, NY. FREE

Handsome Jack

Friday, August 7, 7 pm on Kenan House Front Lawn, Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE

F. A.R. Trio Record Release Show

Friday, August 7, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, August 7, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28

Friday, August 7, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $51.90+

Slip Madigan

Friday, August 7, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday August 7, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Saturday, August 8, 12-3 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm gates, 7 pm show at Transit Drive-In, Lockport, NY. $15

Saturday, August 8, Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20/$30

Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$50

Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.

The Hot Club of Buffalo

Saturday, August 8, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

East Hill Garage

Saturday, August 8, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $30

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Frank Grizanti Band, Major Dudes, 90 West, Boogie Monsters, High Horse, with Billy Hickey, Mickey Kal, and Bob Lee

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at the American Legion, Niagara Falls, NY. $10 Admission w/donation of new personal hygiene item or school supplies

Slip Madigan

Sunday, August 9, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

David Michael Miller wsg/Michael Jackson

Tuesday, August 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13.71

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, August 12, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $76.51

Coming Up…

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.

Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Friday, August 14, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, August 14, 8 pm at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $71+

Friday, August 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+

Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $51+

Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Off Script Saturday w/Jeff Miers

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.

Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.

Sunday August 16, 4:30 pm gates at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.

Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $49.50

Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+

Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35