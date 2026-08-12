Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A couple of Porchfests, concert announcements and show recommends
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.
Bruce Hornsby tickets winner
Congratulations to paid subscriber, Bruce James, on winning the pair of Bruce Hornsby tickets! Look for more ticket giveaways and perks for paid subscribers coming up…speaking of which….
Flash Ticket Giveaway for ANALOG REWIND at Artpark will be coming this week. Watch your inbox!
Guitar & Memorabilia Auction
Thursday, August 13, 6-9 pm at Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60
“To benefit Music is Art! 15+ autographed guitars, memorabilia, basket raffle and live performance by MiA's own Robby Takac! Ticket includes admission, dinner and bar.”
Borderland Festival Schedule is out!
Get more information and tickets here > Prices go up Friday, August 21.
New and Noteworthy
Thundercat w/TiaCorine
Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95/VIP $179.43
Ally Venable Band wsg/The Grosh Girls w/Dylan Hund
Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $34/GA Table Seating, $39/Reserved Table Seating
Camp Scampi Music, Food and Arts Festival
Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!
Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Presents
BEAT - Belew/Vai/Levin/Bozzio Performing the Music of King Crimson
Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Kodak Center, Rochester, NY. $97.05
The Robert Cray Band
Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75-$137.50. Get tickets here >
DIIV w/voyeur
Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Pentatonix: Christmas in the City Tour
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale through Thursday, August 13, 10 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 14.
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present:
The Last Waltz Live
Friday, November 20, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Gold Circle Reserved $50 Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members/$55 non-members, GA $40 SAMF members, $45 non-members.
Tickets go on sale on Tuesday night August 11 for Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members only in the SAMF store at the Sportsmens Tavern and will continue to be for members only Wednesday, August 12 - Friday, August 14 at the Babeville box office from 11-5 pm. General public tickets on sale August 17 at babevillebuffalo.com or the Babeville box office, or at the Sportsmen’s SAMF store on Tuesday nights.
If you’d like to become a member of Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, supporting music education ventures in WNY, Get more information here >
Poster artwork by Jerry Hall.
Anthony Gomes
Friday, September 25, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $39
Dave Matthews Tribute Band – Dangerous Hours 2026 NYE Run
Saturday, December 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.56
GED FEST 26 w/ The Strictly Hip
Saturday, October 17, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Melvin Seals & JGB
Monday, October 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Eggy
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Agnostic Front wsgs/Béton Armé & Restraining Order
Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
UNTZ IS DEAD wsg/Dr. Fameus
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $23.18/$39.19 2-day pass
This week…
Howard Jones, Wang Chung, The English Beat & Modern English
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
ALEXISONFIRE wsg/Snapcase, Underoath, and Spaced
Wednesday, August 12, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $76.51
Noah Guthrie wsg/ Davey O.
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Garage Doors play the music of The Doors
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Other Side of Peggy Farrell
Thursday, August 13, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20 Reserved Seating, BAR AREA: $17 Reserved Seating
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg. Miller & The Sinners Trio – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series
Thursday, August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Turnpike Troubadours
Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+
RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd on the U.S.S. Littlerock
Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.
The Revivalists w/Olivia Barnes
Friday, August 14, 8 pm at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $71+
The DMV Playing the Music of The Cars
Friday, August 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Bryan Adams
Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $
Violent Femmes w/54-40
Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
The Songs Of Carole King - The TLC Trio of WNY
Friday, August 14, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Turnpike Troubadours wsg/ Muscadine Bloodline & The Creekers
Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+
Black Pontiac wsg/Noshows
Friday, August 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Slip Madigan
Friday, August 14, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Billy Idol
Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $51+
Sotto Voce & Avanti Orchestra present: 'Fidelio'
Friday, August 14, and Sunday, August 16, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $50
DJ Universal’s Punky Reggae Party
Friday, August 14, 9 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $5
Lancaster Porchfest
Saturday, August 15, Noon–5 pm, Lancaster, NY. FREE. Get list of performers and map here >
Arkells wsg/The Maine
Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+
Stoneflower plays The Traveling Wilburys/Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at The Cove Event Center, Depew, NY. $10
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Rock For The Cure: Matt Schofield, The Kensingtons, The Trash Pandas, Kurts Back and Flashback
Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
IOT Band
Saturday, August 15, 4 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Bills Preseason Game at 1 pm followed by band from 4-7 pm
Off Script Saturday w/Jeff Miers: Spitballin’ Jazz Collective
Alex Quinn - saxophone; Zeki Ozay - piano; Jake Maurer - guitar; Faith Quinn - drums; Eric Aquilina - bass.)
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
North Tonawanda Porchfest
Sunday August 16, noon-6 pm on porches in North Tonawanda, NY. FREE. Get map and performances here >
Dead In The Water II 2026
Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.
Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.
Devon Allman Project w/GA-20
Sunday August 16, 4:30 pm gates at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.
Healy & The Day Drinkers w/Static
Sunday August 16, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Maria Sebastian Presents: Wind & Wire w/ Matt Pszonak & Brian Senefelder
Sunday August 16, 6 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10-$15
The Mountain Goats
Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $49.50
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series: La Krema
Monday, August 17, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
PJ Morton
Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+
Steam Donkeys
Tuesday, August 18 (and every Tuesday), 6-830 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Food Truck Tuesday: Dominic Missana & Friends
Tuesday, August 18, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Big Daddy Rich Rogenmoser
Wednesday, August 19, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$15
Live @Larkin: Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Wednesday, August 19, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Reggae Dance Party: Olmsted Dub System Plays the Clash, Buffalo Souljah
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Band Memo
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Brandi Carlile wsg/I’m With Her
Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $53 lawn available
Snowmen
Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
An Evening With Joanne Shaw Taylor
Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Sublime wsgs/ The Ataris & Bedouin Soundclash
Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+
Analog Rewind
Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35
Big Martha: Music of the Allman Brothers
Sunday, August 23, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series:Organ Fairchild and The Brass Machine
Monday, August 24, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Flow Tribe
Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Black Label Society w/Zakk Sabbath and Dark Chapel
Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+
Buffalo Dead All Stars: Ship of Fools
Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >
HELMET w/Spirit In The Room and Jeweltone
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
An intimate evening with The Soul Street Band
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/The Hu & Orgy
Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+
Olivia Block performs Breach
Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members
“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”
JERRY GARCIA SYMPHONIC CELEBRATION wsgs/ Melvin Seals, Jacklyn LaBranch, Tom Hamilton, Grahame Lesh, John Morgan Kimock, & Kanika Moore
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+
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