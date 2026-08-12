Buffalo’s The Last Waltz Live tickets are on sale now. Poster artwork by Jerry Hall.

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the SUMMER SERIES listings? Summer Music Concert Series listings are here.

Bruce Hornsby tickets winner

Congratulations to paid subscriber, Bruce James, on winning the pair of Bruce Hornsby tickets! Look for more ticket giveaways and perks for paid subscribers coming up…speaking of which….

Flash Ticket Giveaway for ANALOG REWIND at Artpark will be coming this week. Watch your inbox!

Thursday, August 13, 6-9 pm at Variety Club, Lancaster, NY. $60

“To benefit Music is Art! 15+ autographed guitars, memorabilia, basket raffle and live performance by MiA's own Robby Takac! Ticket includes admission, dinner and bar.”

Borderland Festival Schedule is out!

Get more information and tickets here > Prices go up Friday, August 21.

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95/VIP $179.43

Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $34/GA Table Seating, $39/Reserved Table Seating

Friday and Saturday, August 28–29 at Moe Town Music Venue in Addison, NY. $94.99 for 2-Day Pass and Free Camping. Get tickets here!

Buffalo State Performing Arts Center Presents

Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at Kodak Center, Rochester, NY. $97.05

Tuesday, November 3, 7:30 pm at the Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.75-$137.50. Get tickets here >

Wednesday, September 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale through Thursday, August 13, 10 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, August 14.

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present:

The Last Waltz Live

Friday, November 20, 8 pm in Asbury Hall at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Gold Circle Reserved $50 Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members/$55 non-members, GA $40 SAMF members, $45 non-members.

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday night August 11 for Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation (SAMF) members only in the SAMF store at the Sportsmens Tavern and will continue to be for members only Wednesday, August 12 - Friday, August 14 at the Babeville box office from 11-5 pm. General public tickets on sale August 17 at babevillebuffalo.com or the Babeville box office, or at the Sportsmen’s SAMF store on Tuesday nights.

If you’d like to become a member of Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation, supporting music education ventures in WNY, Get more information here >

Poster artwork by Jerry Hall.

Friday, September 25, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $39

Saturday, December 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.56

Saturday, October 17, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Monday, October 19, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $23.18/$39.19 2-day pass

This week…

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $32.50/$66

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, August 12, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, August 12, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $76.51

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.50

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 13, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. STAGE AREA : $20 Reserved Seating, BAR AREA: $17 Reserved Seating

Thursday, August 13, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+

Friday, August 14, 7-10 pm on the USS Little Rock, Naval Park, Buffalo, NY. $15. Get Tickets here.

Friday, August 14, 8 pm at the Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $71+

Friday, August 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, August 14, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Friday, August 14, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, August 14, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66.25+

Friday, August 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Slip Madigan

Friday, August 14, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $51+

Friday, August 14, and Sunday, August 16, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $50

DJ Universal’s Punky Reggae Party

Friday, August 14, 9 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $5

Saturday, August 15, Noon–5 pm, Lancaster, NY. FREE. Get list of performers and map here >

Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Stoneflower plays The Traveling Wilburys/Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

Saturday, August 15, 7 pm at The Cove Event Center, Depew, NY. $10

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 15, 3 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Saturday, August 15, 4 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Buffalo Bills Preseason Game at 1 pm followed by band from 4-7 pm

Alex Quinn - saxophone; Zeki Ozay - piano; Jake Maurer - guitar; Faith Quinn - drums; Eric Aquilina - bass.)

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Sunday August 16, noon-6 pm on porches in North Tonawanda, NY. FREE. Get map and performances here >

Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.

Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.

Sunday August 16, 4:30 pm gates at Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.

Healy & The Day Drinkers w/Static

Sunday August 16, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday August 16, 6 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $10-$15

Monday, August 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $49.50

Monday, August 17, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 18, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $38.07+

Steam Donkeys

Tuesday, August 18 (and every Tuesday), 6-830 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Food Truck Tuesday: Dominic Missana & Friends

Tuesday, August 18, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, August 19, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$15

Live @Larkin: Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Wednesday, August 19, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, August 20, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $53 lawn available

Thursday, August 20, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, August 22, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+

Saturday, August 22, 5 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $35

Big Martha: Music of the Allman Brothers

Sunday, August 23, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Monday, August 24, 5:30 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $60

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24+

Thursday, August 27, 6 pm on the Miss Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info and tickets here >

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm at The Strand Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $23.18. BYOB.

Sunday, August 30, 6:15 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien, NY. $24.75+

Sunday, August 30, 8 pm at University at Buffalo Department of Music’s Multi-Channel Studio, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18 students and seniors/$15 Hallwalls members

“Breach is an electronic and field recording sound concert mixed live via computer and mixing desk by Olivia Block through multiple speakers surrounding the audience. The composition contains field recordings from various locations within the Laguna San Ignacio (San Ignacio lagoon) in Baja, Mexico. Additionally, Block includes analog synth audio material in response to the field recordings.”

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+