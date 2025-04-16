Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-freak family.

The concert schedule is filling up, and I’m savoring every minute of it. So many great shows are headed our way, even if they aren’t the most obvious ones and, as I routinely hear from many of you, there is the general feeling that Buffalo remains a market that gets skipped over by far too many touring artists. But really, where would we fit more? There are only seven days in a week, after all…

Here’s a show that’s got me fired up:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS

I’ve been fascinated by the music of Joseph Arthur since I first heard him, following his 1996 signing to Real World Records, and subsequently, a heartfelt recommendation from Peter Gabriel, who fell for Arthur’s beautifully imagistic music after a friend handed him a cassette demo he’d received.

In the time since, Arthur has released a handful of albums I consider masterpieces - Redemption’s Son (2002) and Our Shadows Will Remain (2004) principal among them. He’s remained prolific, releasing some 15 albums under his own name, as well as working with Ben Harper and Dhani Harrison as Fistful Of Mercy, Jeff Ament of Pearl Jam as RNDM, and REM’s Peter Buck as Arthur Buck.

What has always attracted me to Arthur’s music - a strain of haunted, gospel-tinged alternative-soul-singer/songwriter-Americana-meets-Velvet Underground vibe - still acts as a through-line in his work. He’s all over the place in the most positive sense of that expression, and man, I’m here for it. That’s why being afforded this opportunity to catch Arthur in the intimate space of Nietzsche’s - a club that has meant an awful lot to me over the past 35 years, as both a musician and a fan - feels like a ray of light sneaking through some serious cloud cover.

I’ll see you there.

Another exciting addition to the summer concert calendar:

Thursday, July 3 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46+

Some sad news…

Buffalo music scene veteran Leigh Stoner passed away earlier this week. This coming Monday, April 21, Stoner was scheduled to play his regular Monday happy hour set at Nietzsche's. Many of his longtime friends and bandmates, led by bassist John Weber, are planning to gather and play music in his honor, from 6 pm to 8 pm.

Rest in peace, Leigh…

Photo by William A. Brown.

Oh, and don’t sleep on this gig, because it’s going to be absolutely sick:

Sunday, April 20, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

The New Mastersounds. So damn funky that it scares me…

Perhaps I’m a little jaded, but I’m not convinced we’ll ever see the end of predatory, speculative ticket pricing. But this does sound like a step in the right direction… Here is the bill. Read about it in context on Relix, here.

After teasing their next project last week, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have officially announced Phantom Island, their 27th studio album.

The new platter will arrive on June 13, and it sounds like it’s going to be a typically ambitious face-melter, melding the band’s soulful psychedelia with garage rock grit and prog-y flourishes, bolstered by the addition of a full orchestra and ambitious arrangements for strings, brass and woodwinds, courtesy of conductor and arranger Chad Kelly.

Here’s the video for the title tune, to give you a general idea of what these freaks are up to this time around…

You can read more about the new album here, and check out the list of King Gizz’ US summer tour dates below.

Wed. June 4 - Fri. June 6 - Athens, GR @ Lycabettus Theatre City of Athens

Sun. June 8 - Tue. June 10 - Plovdiv, BG @ Ancient Theatre

Fri. June 13 - Sun. June 15 - Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

Mon. July 28 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion At The Mann (w/ Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia)

Wed. July 30 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

Fri. August 1 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (w/ Orchestra of St. Luke’s)

Sat. August 2 - Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium (Rock ‘n Roll Show)

Mon. August 4 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion (w/ National Symphony Orchestra)

Wed. August 6 - Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival (w/ Chicago Philharmonic)

Fri. August 8 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Ford Amphitheater (w/ Colorado Symphony)

Sun. August 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (w/ Hollywood Bowl Orchestra)

Mon. August 11 - San Diego, CA @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park (w/ San Diego Symphony Orchestra)

On Saturday, April 12, artists aligned in support of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s multi-city tour, Fight the Oligarchy, at Los Angeles’ Gloria Molina Grand Park. The event’s musical component brought a range of talent, including Neil Young, Joan Baez, Maggie Rogers, and more, who, in addition to their hosts, drew a crowd of 36,000.

Neil Young and Bernie Sanders. Awesome.

Some enticing shows in the Chautauqua Institute summer lineup…

Smokey Robinson - Thursday, Jun 19, 7 pm

Counting Crows - Saturday, Jun 21, 8:15 pm

The Wood Brothers - Monday, June 23, 8:15 pm

Diana Krall - Friday, June 27, 8:15 pm

Roy Wood Jr. - Thursday, July 7, 8:15 pm

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy - Friday, July 11, 8:15 pm

Afro-Andean Funk - Monday, July 14, 8:15 pm

Guster & The Mountain Goats - Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm

The Avett Brothers - Friday, August 1, 8:15 pm

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra - Saturday, August 2, 8:15 pm

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra - Sunday, August 3, 7:30 pm

Mary Chapin Carpenter + Brandy Clark - Friday, August 08, 7:30 pm

Los Lobos - Friday, August 15, 8:15 pm

The Band Perry - Thursday, August 21, 8:15 pm

O.A.R. - Friday, August 22, 7:30 pm

Sweet Honey in the Rock® “Celebrating 50 Years”- Saturday, August 23, 8:15 pm

Bonnie Raitt w/special guest Jimmie Vaughan & The Tilt-A-Whirl Band - Friday, September 5, 7:00 pm

"Dead On The Hilltop" Concert Series 2025

Various dates and times at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

And they’re looking for vendors for the Hilltop:

Great Blue Heron Festival lineup announced

July 3 through July 6 in Sherman NY. You can still apply to be an artist, vendor or exhibitor until this Friday, April 18. Volunteers can apply until July 8. Get tickets and camping here.

Some cool shows over the next week include Doctor Lonnie Smith 2nd Annual Jazz Festival at The Caz; Stu and Avery Weissman - Jazz Guitar and more, Philippe Lemm Trio, and Brazil 716 featuring Brazilian Guitar Master Rogério Souza at PAUSA art house; and BPD TRIO (Steve Baczkowski, Ravi Padmanabha and Brian DeJesus) at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery.

JazzBuffalo lists a number of performances through the end of the month. Visit the website for full listings and information on JAM.

Borderland Band Camp, sponsored by Buffalo Music Club, Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Borderland Music Festival, is a 6-day summer music program (August 18-20 and August 25-27) for middle-school and high-school teens with a BIG goal—to share the stage with professional musicians for two live performances, culminating in a spot on the Homespun Stage at Borderland Music + Arts Festival.

Sign up through April 30. Limited spots available. Scholarships are also available for qualified applicants.

New And Noteworthy:

Thursday, September 11, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $67.20+

Thursday , October 16, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $48+

Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $36.25+

Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $35+

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, NY. $20/$22

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge present

Sunday, June 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, October 2, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $38/$48. Pre-sale tickets on sale with pw: MUMMFEST. Public on sale Friday, April 18.

Sunday, August 17, noon - 6 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto, NY. $25/Kids 12 and under FREE

Saturday, September 27, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $35/$45

Monday, May 5, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $$

Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company

Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Carl Verheyen (of Supertramp, Stewart Copeland’s PDO)

Friday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20 GA adv/$25 Preferred adv OR $25 DOS/$20 Preferred DOS

Sunday, July 20, 2 pm doors, 4 pm show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

After Dark presents

Tuesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, April 18.

Wednesday, July 30, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $56/$46. Presales on now, Public onsale begins Friday, April 18 at noon.

Wednesday, August 20, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40.00

Funtime Presents

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $32.50

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge present:

Sunday, June 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

103.3 The Edge presents:

Sunday, August 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.50 to $118.00

This week and beyond…

Thursday, April 17, 6 pm doors at The CAZ, Buffalo. $18

Thursday, April 17, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, April 17, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

Thursday, April 17, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15

Friday, April 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/$18

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

GROSH wsg/Truss

Friday, April 18, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5

Friday, April 18, 6:30 pm doors at The 9th Ward, Buffalo. $15

Friday, April 18, 8 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $74-$143

“The Band” Happy Hour at Nietzsche’s

Croft, Whitford, & Keyes plays The Band

Friday, April 18, 5 - 6:30 pm. FREE

Shaky Stage Plays The Band

Friday, April 18, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Saturday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

Blaised And Confused w/Diyené 1st Anniversary Show

Saturday, April 19, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $5

Saturday, April 19, 9 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

What? The Band w/Lady Bird

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 19, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo.

Saturday, April 19, noon at Star Buds, Kenmore, NY.

4/20 Celebration ft/Strictly Hip

Sunday, April 20, 7 pm show at 82-J Dispensary, Buffalo.

In-store acoustic show, live DJ, food trucks, caricature drawings, exclusive vendor pop-ups, and more!

Buffalo Dead All Stars Grateful Easter Brunch

Sunday, April 20, 1- 4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Monday, April 21, 6 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Monday, April 21, 2 pm at Adam Mickiewicz Library, Buffalo. $10/$15

Tuesday, April 22, noon - 2:30 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. FREE

Jacob Jay presents:

Wednesday, April 23, 6 pm kitchen open, 7 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. $15-$20

Featuring renowned jazz organist Gerry Youngman of the Paradigm Shift Jazz Trio, a close friend and former student of Dr. Smith.

In addition to performances by the high school ensembles from St. Francis, Lackawanna, Global Concepts Charter High School, and Pappy Martin Jazz Legacy Collective's Love Supreme School of Music, the festival will include a special appearance by the Jay/Sharptet Little Big Band and others.

Wednesday, April 23, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo. $59-$215

Wednesday, April 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo IronWorks, Buffalo. $30/$35

After Dark presents:

Wednesday, April 23, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25

Wednesday, April 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74+

Thursday, April 24, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, April 24, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

A Look Ahead…

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Friday, April 25, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, April 26, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, April 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, April 26, 7 pm at The Riviera Theater, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Music is Art is presents:

2025 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music

Saturday, April 26 - Sunday, April 27, 11am - 3 pm at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Sunday, April 27, at 5:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

“…a night of music, community, and celebration to raise funds to keep the Free Weekly Flow Jam alive and thriving at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park! This beloved summer tradition returns Memorial Day weekend, and we need your help to ensure it remains free and open to all. Enjoy live music, exciting raffles featuring local artists and vendors, a 50/50 drawing, and more!”

Sunday, April 27, at 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92 +

Sunday, April 27, at 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45.50

“World-renowned musician Vieux Farka Touré is often referred to as “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” and has become a cultural ambassador for the people of Mali and the Sahel. His 2022 collaboration with Khruangbin, “Ali,” pays tribute to his father (legendary guitar player Ali Farka Touré), receiving international acclaim. Touré’s live performances are highly energized, dazzling crowds with his charisma and talent.”

Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

FTMP Events presents:

Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25

Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads

Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30

"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip

Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10