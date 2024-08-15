AI Design by Kim Miers

Hello, music lovers. I hope you’re enjoying the sights as they whip past your window during this mad dash of a summer concert season. I know I am. And we’re far from finished. In the immortal words of the great musician David Kane - “Got a gig, gotta go!”

See you out there!

One month ‘till Borderland!

This is such an impressive lineup. I’m counting down the days! Here’s a look at the daily schedule…

Gantzer Does Floyd!

Here’s a supergroup for ya! Guitarist/vocalist Mike Gantzer, and bassist Evan McPhaden, who we know and love through their work with Aqueous, Dirty Work, Death Kings et al, will be joined by Ghost Light and Sunsquabi drummer Scotty Zwang and Tortiose Forest keyboardist Max Davis to perform a full curated program of Pink Floyd music at the Fire Lights Music & Arts Festival on the Blue Heron grounds (2361 Wait Corners Road in Sherman, NY) on Friday, August 16. This whole fest - now in it’s 4th year, and its 2nd on the Blue Heron grounds - runs through Sunday, and is packed with a wildly diverse lineup of bands from Western New York and around the country, among them Truth, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Consider the Source, Supertask, and A Hundred Drums. You can find a full lineup - and I mean full, for real - as well as ticket, workshop and camping information, right here.

Gantzer Does Floyd: Clockwise, Mike Gantzer, Evan McPhaden, Scotty Zwang and Max Davis.

The Fire Lights Festival map.

Just announced:

Sunday, October 13, 2 pm - 9:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $39.50 + fees

Friday, October 11, 8 pm at The 9th Ward, Buffalo. $20/$25

Monday, September 9, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $10

Monday, November 11, 7pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $$

Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale Tickets on sale now with code HEARTBREAKERS.



Some must-see shows this week…

Friday, August 16, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49

Thursday, August 15, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, August 17, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. $49.50

Tuesday, August 20, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. $39-$79

Wednesday, August 21, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Jelly Jar plays R&B/Soul

Friday, August 16, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo.

Jelly Jar vocalist Jeff Hypnarowski.

Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm, live at the Jazz at Richardson Lounge, Buffalo. $25 – $35

Band features saxophone great Jerry Weldon (from the Harry Connick, Jr. Big Band), acclaimed organist Dino Losito, and native Buffalonian drummer Carmen Intorre, Jr. (longtime drummer for legendary jazz guitarist Pat Martino.)

Thursday, August 22, TBA at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $

Sunday, August 18, 3 pm aboard the Lockview VI, Lockport Locks, Lockport, NY. $30

Friday, August 16, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75/$25

Thursday, August 15, 5:30n pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 6 pm at the Main Stage, Lewiston, NY. $25 per night

Thursday, August 15, 7pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50

Thursday, August 15, 7pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Sunday, August 18, 12 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto. $25, Children under 12: FREE

Friday, August 16, 6 pm on the back steps of the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $15/$10 members/ +$5 day of event

Sunday, August 18, 6 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. $29.30/$70.50

Thursday, August 22, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, August 17, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $35 + fee

Sunday, August 18, 5 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20–$25

Funky legend John Papa Gros.

Monday, August 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $115 - $170

Thursday, August 15, 6 pm at Gratwick Park, Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $69

Saturday, August 17, 9 pm at the Rec Room, Buffalo. $38