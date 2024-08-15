Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Hello, music lovers. I hope you’re enjoying the sights as they whip past your window during this mad dash of a summer concert season. I know I am. And we’re far from finished. In the immortal words of the great musician David Kane - “Got a gig, gotta go!”
See you out there!
One month ‘till Borderland!
This is such an impressive lineup. I’m counting down the days! Here’s a look at the daily schedule…
Gantzer Does Floyd!
Here’s a supergroup for ya! Guitarist/vocalist Mike Gantzer, and bassist Evan McPhaden, who we know and love through their work with Aqueous, Dirty Work, Death Kings et al, will be joined by Ghost Light and Sunsquabi drummer Scotty Zwang and Tortiose Forest keyboardist Max Davis to perform a full curated program of Pink Floyd music at the Fire Lights Music & Arts Festival on the Blue Heron grounds (2361 Wait Corners Road in Sherman, NY) on Friday, August 16. This whole fest - now in it’s 4th year, and its 2nd on the Blue Heron grounds - runs through Sunday, and is packed with a wildly diverse lineup of bands from Western New York and around the country, among them Truth, Sunsquabi, Desert Dwellers, Consider the Source, Supertask, and A Hundred Drums. You can find a full lineup - and I mean full, for real - as well as ticket, workshop and camping information, right here.
Just announced:
River Jam: Andy Frasco & The U.N., Spafford, Magic Beans, Roy G Biv, Tsavo Highway, KimonoFox
Sunday, October 13, 2 pm - 9:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. Tickets on sale now. $39.50 + fees
Chris Trapper
Friday, October 11, 8 pm at The 9th Ward, Buffalo. $20/$25
Music is Art- Good Neighbors (Vol. 4) Listening Party
Monday, September 9, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $10
Ky-Mani Marley
Monday, November 11, 7pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $$
Warren Zeiders
Saturday, May 17, 2025 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale Tickets on sale now with code HEARTBREAKERS.
Some must-see shows this week…
Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Friday, August 16, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Scarlet Begonias
Thursday, August 15, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Shaq's Bass All Stars feat. DJ DIESEL [Shaq] wsg/Trivecta, Levity, GorillaT,
Saturday, August 17, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Downtown Buffalo. $49.50
Tedeschi Trucks Band wsg/ Margo Price
Tuesday, August 20, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston. $39-$79
Live at Larkin: Stoneflower Hollyfeld Does Springsteen
Wednesday, August 21, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Johnny Hart & The Mess
Friday, August 16, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Jelly Jar plays R&B/Soul
Friday, August 16, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo.
Acclaimed Jazz Vocalist Nancy Kelly
Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm, live at the Jazz at Richardson Lounge, Buffalo. $25 – $35
Band features saxophone great Jerry Weldon (from the Harry Connick, Jr. Big Band), acclaimed organist Dino Losito, and native Buffalonian drummer Carmen Intorre, Jr. (longtime drummer for legendary jazz guitarist Pat Martino.)
Battle of the Borderland Contest
Thursday, August 22, TBA at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $
Dead in the Water II: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Sunday, August 18, 3 pm aboard the Lockview VI, Lockport Locks, Lockport, NY. $30
Green Jello, The Convalescence, & Well Worn Boot
Friday, August 16, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75/$25
Thursday Night Music: Miller and The Other Sinners
Thursday, August 15, 5:30n pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Great American Songbook Celebration at the Northwest Jazz Festival
Friday, August 23 and Saturday, August 24, 6 pm at the Main Stage, Lewiston, NY. $25 per night
Joanne Shaw Taylor wsg/ Tommy Z
Thursday, August 15, 7pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50
Curtis Lovell: Workshopping
Thursday, August 15, 7pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15
Griffis Sculpture Park 11th Annual Summer Festival: The Great Train Robbery w/ Letter to Elise, Cobra Patrol, SON and DJ Vothonotes
Sunday, August 18, 12 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto. $25, Children under 12: FREE
Party on the Portico: Miller and the Other Sinners w/ Michael DeLano
Friday, August 16, 6 pm on the back steps of the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $15/$10 members/ +$5 day of event
Spafford w/Annie In The Water
Sunday, August 18, 6 pm at Lincoln Hill Farms, Canandaigua, NY. $29.30/$70.50
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Funktional Flow
Thursday, August 22, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Paul Thorn
Saturday, August 17, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $35 + fee
The Big Easy in Buffalo presents John Papa Gros with Organ Fairchild
Sunday, August 18, 5 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20–$25
Gene Simmons Band
Monday, August 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $115 - $170
Thursdays on the Water: GRUNGE Night featuring Crush, Crush, Crush and Tiny Music
Thursday, August 15, 6 pm at Gratwick Park, Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Ace Frehley
Wednesday, August 21, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $69
Cheat Codes w/special guests
Saturday, August 17, 9 pm at the Rec Room, Buffalo. $38
