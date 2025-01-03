AI design by Kim Miers.

Happy new year, Music Lovers.

There’s the good, there’s the bad, there’s the just plain ugly, and all of them made their presence felt over the past year. As ever, maintaining some sort of balance is the key. Some days are better than others, in that regard - for me, for you, for pretty much everybody.

Having said that, I’m looking forward to a musical and meaningful 2025, and I’m wishing the same for all of you.

I was out of town for much of the holiday season, and sick for the rest of it. (Ugh!) But the stars did align on New Year’s Eve, and I was able to catch the Gantzer Does Pink Floyd gig at the Town Ballroom.

Gantzer Does Pink Floyd, New Year’s Eve, Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Photo by Kim Miers.

Guitarist/vocalist Mike Gantzer (Aqueous, Death Kings, Dirty Work) led a band consisting of keyboardist Max Davis (Tortoise Forest), guitarist Billy Bratek, bassist Evan McPhaden (Aqueous, Dirty Work), drummer Matt Kellen (Mungion, Ike Willis’ Brothers of Invention), and saxophonist Craig Abraham (The Sideways, Dirty Work) through an intelligently curated, well-paced and virtuosic pair of sets celebrating several eras of Pink Floyd music.

As is always the case with Gantzer-led tribute ensemble projects, the Floyd material breathed and moved in an organic fashion throughout the gig. The songs’ compositional aspects and arrangements were played faithfully and impeccably, while the improvisatory sections of the lengthier, epic pieces took on a heady flavor all their own.

This led to some positively face-melting jams, marked by impeccable ensemble interplay and lofty solo flights that the visibly stoked crowd clearly appreciated.

What a beautiful way to kick off another journey around the sun…

As is usually the case, the first week of the new year is a slightly subdued one in Buffalo, live music-wise. A few clubs go dark for the week, taking some well-deserved vacation time. But we go hard around here, so there’s still plenty of opportunities for you to get your musical fix this week. Here are a few of them.

Thursday, January 9, 7:30 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. Dinner and a show packages $69 - $79.

Zakk Sabbath with ZOSO and The Iron Maidens

Sunday, January 5, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $55 - $108.

Manhattan ZO

Saturday, January 4, 7 pm at Luna Lounge, Buffalo, NY.

The Strictly Hip January Residency

Fridays, January 3, 10, 17, 24, 31, 2025, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show; or $100 for ‘Residency ticket’ to all

The Strictly Hip. Photo by Jonathan Coe.

January 3 – UP TO HERE w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

January 10 – ROAD APPLES w/ special guest Fuzzy

January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, January 8, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Psyche Chain, Space Cowboys, & akloh.

Friday, January 3, 9 pm, The Attic @ Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY.

Psyche Chain.