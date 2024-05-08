AI Design by Kim Miers

I had one of those hallelujah moments last week, when I walked into the Sportsmen’s Tavern just prior to the start of the Miller & the Other Sinners album release party, took a look around, and realized that what appeared to be half of the Buffalo music community in attendance.

This was meaningful, partly because it was heartwarming to catch up with so many friends in one place at one time, but also because of the subtext. Here were so many musicians, music-lovers, owners of various venues, veterans and relative newcomers alike, gathered to celebrate one of our own, in the form of David Michael Miller - the Miller & the Other Sinners bandleader, vocalist, songwriter and guitarist who’d also overseen the production of the album we were there to celebrate, the excellent Thieves in the Breadline.

That so many had come to witness a program of all-original music flew in the face of what we’ve come to accept as a brutal fact of life for working musicians in our region - that we find it far easier to pack the house when we’re playing programs of other people’s music than we do when we’re playing music we’ve written ourselves. (That’s no dis on tribute ensembles - I attend their shows on a routine basis, and have played in several myself. And I find that, for the most part, these bands are bringing plenty of their own creativity and personality to the music, no matter who wrote it.)

Miller & the Other Sinners put on a transcendent show, blending southern soul, blues, rock, and gospel, and turning the Sportsmen’s Tavern into an impromptu, pop-up, non-denominational church over the span of several hours. And the crowd was enthusiastic, attentive, and truly in it.

Miller & the Other Sinners, The Sportsmen's Tavern, 5/3/2024. Photos by Jeff Miers.

For one night, at least, I truly felt like part of a beautiful, unified community, one that knows that the music speaks to what’s best in us, and unites us in a way that more petty concerns never have, and never will.

If I could bottle whatever that feeling is, I would stock my fridge with it, and down 6 of ‘em every night.

A few new concert announcements this week…

Fun Time Presents has added a June 15 date with Lil Yachty to the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B summer schedule. Yachty’s 2023 album Let’s Start Here is one of the most bizarrely beautiful alternative hip-hop records I’ve ever heard. It’s unclear whether he’ll be touring with a live band this summer, but if he is, this show could be a true face-melter. Tickets range from $51.50 to $152.50, and can be found here.

Speaking of the Outer Harbor, in what’s becoming a yearly tradition, the BPO & the Strictly Hip will perform the music of the Tragically Hip together at the Terminal B Ampitheatre on Thursday, August 1. Ticket info is here.

Asbury Hall at Babeville just announced Deer Tick will be coming Saturday, September 14. Tickets are $30 in advance and go on sale this Friday, May 10. Get more info and buy tickets here.

The Town Ballroom has announced a second date for Caleb Shomo’s heavy alternative outfit Beartooth. The original date - Tuesday, July 23 - is now sold out, but tickets for the added date - Monday, July 22 - are available right up in here.

Artpark has announced a show featuring Pink Floyd tribute ensemble The Machine, performing with The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, accompanied by a laser-light show. This one takes place in the Artpark Mainstage Theatre - that’s the indoor stage, to be clear - on Saturday, August 3. Tickets start at $29 for reserved seats, and they go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 am, through ticketmaster.com, and the Artpark Box Office (716-754-4375.)

Also of note…

Progressive Rock

Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works. $20/$25.

Roadtrip!!!!!

Bearsville Theater in Woodstock, NY announces Don Was, Guster, Drive-By Truckers, Andy Frasco, Guided By Voices, Karina Rykman + More

Some pretty incredible shows on offer this week. Here are a few of them…

Jazz/R&B

Friday, May 10, 8 p.m. at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo, N.Y. $134, $99, $79, $54

Experimental

Bobby Previte’s 360 Workshop Band

Thursday, May 9, 7 p.m. at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Drummer/Composer Bobby Previte has been in Buffalo this week presenting his Music 360 Improvisation Workshop, through a partnership between The Sportsmen's Americana Music Foundation and Hallwalls. The workshop will be capped off with a live show at The Cave on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. Hear the Workshop band, and a performance by Bobby and Steve Baczkowski!

Bobby Previte. Photo by Kate Previte.





Alternative

Friday, May 10, 7 p.m. at the Town Ballroom, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Hip Hop

Thursday, May 9, 9 p.m. at Riff City, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Classical/Experimental/Indie

Thursday, May 9, 5:30 p.m. at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum , Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Photo: Tom McNulty, CEO/Photographer at Bellissimo International

Rock

Thursday, May 16, 8 p.m. at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $29.50

Jam

Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $16-$18

Zappa!

feat members of Dweezil Zappa’s Band

Monday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Rock

Sunday, May 12, 8 p.m. at Electric City, Buffalo, N.Y. $29.50 - $59.50

Rock

Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m. at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Jazz

Thursday, May 9, 5:30 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

Enjoy an eclectic mix of neo-soul funk infused reimagined jazz standards.

Tribute

Saturday, May 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Jazz/New Music/Brazilian

Sunday, May 12, 3 pm at Lippes Concert Hall in Slee Hall, UB North Campus, Buffalo, N.Y. Free

A program featuring UB Department of Music faculty, students and local musical luminaries in a concert honoring the strength and diversity of Buffalo. Performers include Sabu Adeyola, George Caldwell, Jaman Dunn-Danger, Colter Harper, Eric Huebner, Curtis Lovell, Alex McArthur, Jeff Scott, Michael Serio, the UB Friday Band and UB Choro Ensemble.

Rock/Soul/Jam

Saturday, May 11, 4 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, N.Y. $15/$20

Jam

Friday, May 10, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Rock

Tuesday, May 14, 8 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y.

Flamenco/Rock

Sunday, May 12, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, N.Y. $45

Alternative

Friday, May 17, 8:30 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y. $10/$15

Bluegrass

Saturday, May 11, 8 pm at 42 North Brewing Company, East Aurora, N.Y. $15/$13

R&B

Saturday, May 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$13

Jazz

Wednesday, May 15, 7 pm at Seneca One Auditorium, Buffalo, N.Y. $23.18

Jazz/Dixie Land

The Fredtown Stompers

Friday, May 10, 10 p.m. at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, N.Y.

Jazz

Thursday, May 9, 7 pm at Sportmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Surf Rock

Sunday, May 12, 5 pm at Sportmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $25