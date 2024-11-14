AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey now, Music Lovers.

Anyone else feeling like the world has become a bit surreal? Or like you’re walking around as if disembodied, observing the world, but not actively involved in it?

No? It’s just me? Ok, then. Never mind…

Music always makes me feel tethered to something solid, and thank whatever you believe in, there’s plenty of it out there this week and throughout the rapidly approaching holidays.

Before we get deep into that, let me share - apropos of nothing, but with the hope that you’ll at least find it interesting - some of what I’ve been getting into recently.

First off, I just finished reading Alex Van Halen’s excellent memoir, Brothers. It’s a beautiful book that offers a raw take on a bond born in adversity, one that flowered into an all but telepathic musical synergy, and seems to have endured beyond the corporeal absence of Alex’s brother Edward, who died in October of 2020.

Alex worked with Ariel Levy Brothers, who writes for The New Yorker, to craft a tome that is at turns witty, deeply moving, and heartbreaking in a visceral manner.

And hey, this feels like a good time to ruminate on the fact that Alex and Eddie Van Halen were immigrants, who arrived in this country at the ages of 8 (Alex) and 6 (Eddie), unable to speak the language, and ill-equipped to deal with the abuse hurled their way by folks who had a problem with their mix of Dutch and Indonesian ethnicity - a particularly brutal fact, considering that the family had fled the Netherlands to avoid just such persecution.

Music became shelter from the storm for the siblings, just as it had been for their jazz clarinetist father, Jan. And oh, what a glorious racket these brothers made…

Please give this book a read. You needn’t be a huge fan of Van Halen (the band) in order to fall in love with it. But it sure as hell doesn’t hurt…

I’ve also been loving Songs Of A Lost World, the profoundly awesome new album by The Cure. It’s incredible that, 46 years into their career, Robert Smith and co. are releasing an album that deserves to be regarded as one of the band’s most ambitious, grandiloquent, and, yes, best. (I’d place this new one second after 1989’s Disintegration, personally. It’s that good.) Give it a spin, but be careful - it’s pretty dark in there…

Finally, moe. has released a new single, ‘Ups & Downs,’ previewing their 14th album, ‘Circle of Giants,’ which arrives on January 31st. The band also announced a host of tour dates, with guest Karina Rykman. You can check the tour dates here.

More GRAMMY nods for JoAnn Falletta and the BPO

For the second year in a row, the BPO and Music Director JoAnn Falletta have been recognized in the Best Orchestral Performance, this time for the Naxos label release Kodály: Háry János Suite. The Orchestra also received a nod in the Best Classical Compendium for their Foss: Symphony No. 1 recording. Both albums were produced, engineered, and edited by Bernd Gottinger. The Grammy Awards ceremony takes place on February 2nd.

Samara Joy, on her way to Center for the Arts in December , gets 2 GRAMMY Nominations

Already a Grammy winner, jazz vocalist Samara Joy has been nominated for two more awards this year, in the categories of Best Jazz Vocal Album and Best Jazz Performance, for her seasonal-themed EP, A Joyful Holiday.

Joy - along with Shedrick Mitchell (piano), Eric Wheeler (bass), Charles Haynes (drums), and members of her family, including her father, Antonio - will be performing A JOYFUL HOLIDAY featuring Samara and the McLendon Family at UB’s Center for the Arts on Tuesday, December 17. You can get tickets here.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents: Jazzmeia Horn

Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m. at Villa Maria College Auditorium, Buffalo, $25/$50/$55

Saturday, December 7, 8 pm, The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans, Buffalo. $40

Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Prior to the show, there will be discussion with Jeremy Hoyle, prize giveaways, and a screening of my pre-recorded interview with the Tragically Hip’s Gord Sinclair.

Advanced tickets are encouraged for this one… Get them HERE!

Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 7 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $$

The Experience Hendrix Tour comes to Buffalo 56 years to the day since Hendrix’ March 23, 1968 performance at the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 15 at 10 am.

Friday, February 14, 2025, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$51. Tickets on sale Friday, November 15 at 10 am.



THIS WEEK:

After Dark Presents:

Thursday, November 14, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $20.55

Jae Skeese.

Saturday, November 16, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

(Read a preview by Kevin Hosey on BuffaloHive here.)

Friday, November 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $27-$98.50

Featuring Bradley Thachuk, conductor, MiG Ayesa, vocals, George Cintron, guitar, background vocals, Dan Clemens, bass, background vocals, Powell Randolph, drums, background vocals, and Justin Avery, keyboard, background vocals.

Wednesday, November 20, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $39

Thursday, November 14, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15-$29

Friday, November 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$28

Saturday, November 16, 4:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25/$35

Friday, November 15, 8:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo. $5

Friday, November 15, 8 pm at Black Dots, Buffalo. $10

Shaky Stage & The Steam Donkeys

Saturday, November 16, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, November 14, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, November 16, 8 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, November 14, 6:30 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $66/$56

Friday, November 15, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Saturday, November 16, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, November 15, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house,Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, November 14, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, November 14, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday, November 15, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10 Cover

Saturday, November 16, 3 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, November 16, 8 pm at 42 North Brewing Company, East Aurora, NY.

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, November 16, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, November 16, 7 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Sunday, November 17, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Friday, November 15, 6:30 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $5 Standing Room Only

The Batavia NY Record Riot : 35+ tables of LPs, CDs & 45s

Sunday, November 17, 10 am - 5 pm at Batavia Downs, 8315 Park Road in Batavia NY. $5/$15 9 am early admission

Saturday, November 16, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10 Cover

Saturday, November 16, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15-$13

Saturday, November 16, 1 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Thursday, November 14 - Saturday, November 16, 7:30 pm at Lippes Concert Hall, Slee Hall, University at Buffalo. $20/FREE to UB Students

Friday, November 15, 8 pm at 42 N@The Flats, Buffalo.

Sunday, November 17, 11:30 am doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $39-$45

Tuesday, November 19, 8 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15

Monday, November 18, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, November 20, 6 pm at Beebe's at the Gallery, Buffalo. $20

COMING UP:

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24 7pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $52.75/$132.75 VIP

MNM Presents:

Saturday, November 23, 11:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, November 22, 9 pm and Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$30 for 2-night Pass

Talking Dead Heads.

Friday, November 22, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$24

Thursday, November 21, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, November 21, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house,Buffalo. $30/$18

(A fusion of R&B, Pop, Soul, Latin, and Jazz.)

Thursday, November 21, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Thursday November 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $29.50

Thursday, November 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Stress Dolls.

Friday, November 22, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 21, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Soul of Buffalo presents:

Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50