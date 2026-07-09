Illustration by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

The popular food fest offers more than cuisine to sample…

Saturday, July 11, 11 am -8 pm, and Sunday, July 12, 11 am - 7 pm in Niagara Square and on Delaware Ave., Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE. Look at the complete festival guide here.

Update: Summer Music Series Guide Calendar Add-ons

Just a heads up, there have been a number of additions to the guide—and that will continue as things come up—so you may want to check out the page (as opposed to the original email). AND you can either subscribe to the calendar (as it is updated, you calendar will update as well) OR you can import the dates into your Google calendar/iCal (those will import, but won’t udpate.) It’s a great resource right on your device during this busy music season. Enjoy!

Another perk for paid subscribers

(From Kim) First of all - thanks to EVERYONE who reads and supports Miers on Music.

For those who are able to financially contribute, we truly appreciate you. So, as a little extra bonus, we try to give away a pair or 2 of free tickets to shows when we can to show our gratitude. This week, we are giving away admission for 2 to Stoneflower does the music of David Bowie at the Music Matters Summer Concert Series (Tuesday, July 16, 7-10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill). If you’re a paid subscriber and would you’d like to join us for free, please comment below with your full name. We’ll message/email the winner by Saturday, July 11.

Various locations, Noon-5 pm in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine.

Click here for schedule and porch map!

Something for the family: “Kids Who Rock”

Buffalo Iron Works has launched Kids Who Rock “to bring kids and families together through music, activities, and fun experiences.” The inaugural show, Party Like a Pop Star, takes place on Sunday, July 19 from noon - 3 pm, and promises “an afternoon celebrating pop music, K-Pop, dancing, and self-expression.”

Admission includes:

Dance Party Featuring Pop & K-Pop Favorites ️

Red Carpet Photo Opportunities with Fun Props

Dress as Your Favorite Pop Star or K-Pop Idol

Friendship Bracelet Exchange – Bring bracelets to trade if you’d like! Every attendee will also receive a friendship bracelet upon entry.

Pop, Rock & K-Pop Temporary Tattoos

Coloring Station – A quieter space with coloring pages for kids who want to take a break from the dance floor.

Music Videos on the Big Screen

Dance Floor Games – We’ll mix in fun dance floor activities throughout the event to keep the energy up and everyone involved.

Kid-Friendly Drinks and Snacks Available for Purchase – Specialty Drinks, Capri Suns, Yoo-hoos, chicken tenders, and other concessions will be available.

Get tickets and more info here.

New and Noteworthy

In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan

Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50

Thursday, September 3 - Saturday, September 5 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY.

10,000 Maniacs - Saturday, September 5, 7 pm. $49.50 - $82.50. Get tickets here.

Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute band) - Friday, September 4, 6 pm in the Winter Garden Plaza, Downtown Jamestown. FREE

10,000 Maniacs New Record Listening Party - Friday, September 4, 8 pm

at Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio - (Ticketed event) ON SALE SOON

Saturday, May 1, 2027, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Ticket sales TBA.

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated

Thursday September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

This week…

Thursday, July 9, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Bin Stage (2nd Floor) of duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15/$20

Lazlo Hollyfeld w/One Foot Up

Thursday, July 9, 5 pm at Thursday & Main, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92

Thursday, July 9, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Thursday, July 9, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15

Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Kodiak Jacks, East Aurora, NY. $17.85

Thursday, July 9, 7:30 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, July 9, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, July 9, 5–8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, July 10 at 7:30 pm at Elim Christian Fellowship, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, July 10 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $23+

Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145

Rhubarb

Friday, July 10, 9 pm at Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 10, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, July 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$22 bar area

Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 10, 4 pm at Batavia Downs, Chautauqua, NY. $20-$75

Saturday, July 11, 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10

Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $35+

Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 11, Noon-5 pm, various locations in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine. Click here for schedule and porch map!

Saturday, July 11, 6 -10 pm (3 sets) at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, July 11, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$15

Saturday, July 11, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Sunday, July 12, 3 pm at the Lucy Goose Bar and Grille in the Grandview Bay Golf Course, Angola, NY. $10

Sunday, July 12, 3 - 6 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.

Sunday, July 12, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42+

Sunday, July 12, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street, Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 12, 2pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Summer of Jazz: The Anderson Big Band

Sunday, July 12, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street (in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series : The Unity Band

Monday, July 13, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $47/$67

Tuesday, July 14 at 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. $25.71+

Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: GROSH

Tuesday, July 14, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42

Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50

Wednesday, July 15, (also July 22) 6-9 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads

Wednesday, July 15, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$22

Coming Up…

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip

Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Hollerado w/ Amateur Hockey Club

Thursdays, July 16, , 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 16, 6:30 pm at Sole Sandbar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell, NY. $35 includes 2 hour buffet, first drink, and birthday cake

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+

Friday, July 17, 5 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.

(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+

Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series : Will Holton

Presented by Buffalo Music Club

Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE

3rd Annual Orchard Park Jazz Festival 2026

Saturday, July 18, 4-9 pm at the Quaker Arts Pavilion behind the Orchard Park Middle School, Orchard Park, NY. FREE

Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet

Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band

Trigger and the Sermon

Alex McArthur

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+

Saturday, July 18, 5pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. $26.25/$37.25 2-night deal (with Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill show)

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+

Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21/$37.25 2-night deal (with USS Little rock show)

Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.

WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough (Slip Madigan/ManBearPig), Bassist Tony Petrocelli (Scarlet Begonias/The Talking Dead Heads), Drummer Matt Felski (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Scarlet Begonias), Keyboardist Scott Molloy (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Beu/ Pocketship), and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski (The Talking Dead Heads/ Captain Trips/ Scarlet Begonias/ AjamajA).

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15