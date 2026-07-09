Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Taste of Buffalo band line up, South Buffalo porchfest, another ticket giveaway, a few show announcements and plenty of music coming up
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Taste of Buffalo 2026 Entertainment
The popular food fest offers more than cuisine to sample…
Saturday, July 11, 11 am -8 pm, and Sunday, July 12, 11 am - 7 pm in Niagara Square and on Delaware Ave., Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE. Look at the complete festival guide here.
Update: Summer Music Series Guide Calendar Add-ons
Just a heads up, there have been a number of additions to the guide—and that will continue as things come up—so you may want to check out the page (as opposed to the original email). AND you can either subscribe to the calendar (as it is updated, you calendar will update as well) OR you can import the dates into your Google calendar/iCal (those will import, but won’t udpate.) It’s a great resource right on your device during this busy music season. Enjoy!
Another perk for paid subscribers
(From Kim) First of all - thanks to EVERYONE who reads and supports Miers on Music.
For those who are able to financially contribute, we truly appreciate you. So, as a little extra bonus, we try to give away a pair or 2 of free tickets to shows when we can to show our gratitude. This week, we are giving away admission for 2 to Stoneflower does the music of David Bowie at the Music Matters Summer Concert Series (Tuesday, July 16, 7-10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill). If you’re a paid subscriber and would you’d like to join us for free, please comment below with your full name. We’ll message/email the winner by Saturday, July 11.
South Buffalo Porchfest is this Saturday, July 11
Various locations, Noon-5 pm in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine.
Click here for schedule and porch map!
Something for the family: “Kids Who Rock”
Buffalo Iron Works has launched Kids Who Rock “to bring kids and families together through music, activities, and fun experiences.” The inaugural show, Party Like a Pop Star, takes place on Sunday, July 19 from noon - 3 pm, and promises “an afternoon celebrating pop music, K-Pop, dancing, and self-expression.”
Admission includes:
Dance Party Featuring Pop & K-Pop Favorites ️
Red Carpet Photo Opportunities with Fun Props
Dress as Your Favorite Pop Star or K-Pop Idol
Friendship Bracelet Exchange – Bring bracelets to trade if you’d like! Every attendee will also receive a friendship bracelet upon entry.
Pop, Rock & K-Pop Temporary Tattoos
Coloring Station – A quieter space with coloring pages for kids who want to take a break from the dance floor.
Music Videos on the Big Screen
Dance Floor Games – We’ll mix in fun dance floor activities throughout the event to keep the energy up and everyone involved.
Kid-Friendly Drinks and Snacks Available for Purchase – Specialty Drinks, Capri Suns, Yoo-hoos, chicken tenders, and other concessions will be available.
Get tickets and more info here.
New and Noteworthy
The Tosspots w/The Mookies, Second Suiter, Disorderly House, Hammered & Nailed
In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan
Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Smiths Etc, Disintegration, and The Killing Moon
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50
10,000 Maniacs 45th Anniversary Concert and Arts Festival
Thursday, September 3 - Saturday, September 5 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY.
10,000 Maniacs - Saturday, September 5, 7 pm. $49.50 - $82.50. Get tickets here.
Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute band) - Friday, September 4, 6 pm in the Winter Garden Plaza, Downtown Jamestown. FREE
10,000 Maniacs New Record Listening Party - Friday, September 4, 8 pm
at Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio - (Ticketed event) ON SALE SOON
Ben Folds with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Saturday, May 1, 2027, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Ticket sales TBA.
The Jayhawks
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated
Black Flag
Thursday September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
9Million
Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
This week…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics (music of Pink Floyd)
Thursday, July 9, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo. $10
David Cloyd, Chelsea O’Donnell & Buffalo String Collective
Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Bin Stage (2nd Floor) of duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15/$20
Lazlo Hollyfeld w/One Foot Up
Thursday, July 9, 5 pm at Thursday & Main, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Hejira – A Night of Joni Mitchell
Thursday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92
Tasha Taylor
Thursday, July 9, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Kensingtons
Thursday, July 9, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15
Analog Kids (Rush Tribute)
Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Kodiak Jacks, East Aurora, NY. $17.85
Ian McCuen, Makeout Tactics, Passion Tax and Christina Stock
Thursday, July 9, 7:30 pm doors at Milkies, Buffalo, NY. $10
"Strings & Stories" ft/Trevor Stribing, Papa Muse, and MYQ F
Thursday, July 9, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.
Circle Thursday: Kid Capri and Brothers Band
Thursday, July 9, 5–8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE
BPO: Concert for Unity
Friday, July 10 at 7:30 pm at Elim Christian Fellowship, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Femmes of Rock wsg/ The Fabulous USA Band & Second Hand News
Friday, July 10 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $23+
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Let’s Go Get ‘Em Tour
Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145
Rhubarb
Friday, July 10, 9 pm at Lucky Day Whiskey Bar, Buffalo, NY.
The Thurman Brothers
Friday, July 10, 7 pm at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Star People - A celebration of the music of John Coltrane
Friday, July 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$22 bar area
Back & Forth (The Foo Fighters Tribute)
Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Glowstone and The Nigh
Friday, July 10, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
2026 Rockin' The Downs: Quiet Riot wsg/Hair Nation, JJ Lang Band
Friday, July 10, 4 pm at Batavia Downs, Chautauqua, NY. $20-$75
Dead on the Hilltop
Saturday, July 11, 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20
The Thurman Brothers present a tribute to The Allman Brothers
Saturday, July 11 at 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10
Ziggy Marley wsg/J BOOG
Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $35+
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
South Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, July 11, Noon-5 pm, various locations in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine. Click here for schedule and porch map!
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, July 11, 6 -10 pm (3 sets) at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Shaky Stage
Saturday, July 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Root Cellar
Saturday, July 11, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Susan Lewis-Friedman w/ Jay / Sharptet
Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$15
Folkfaces
Saturday, July 11, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
PastMasters
Sunday, July 12, 3 pm at the Lucy Goose Bar and Grille in the Grandview Bay Golf Course, Angola, NY. $10
Jony James Blues Band
Sunday, July 12, 3 - 6 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
House Concert with Official Claire and LeRoy Bach (formerly of Wilco), and Adelaide
Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.
103.3 the Edge presents: The Strumbellas w/Post Sex Nachos, Letter To Elise
Sunday, July 12, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42+
Big Band Dance ft/ the Anderson Big Band
Sunday, July 12, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street, Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Patrick Sweany
Sunday, July 12, 2pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Summer of Jazz: The Anderson Big Band
Sunday, July 12, 4-7 pm on Ellicott Street (in front of Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series: The Unity Band
Monday, July 13, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Sarah McLachlan wsg/Allison Russell
Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $47/$67
Stoneflower does the music of David Bowie
Tuesday, July 14 at 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Sun Kil Moon
Tuesday, July 14 at 8 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. $25.71+
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: GROSH
Tuesday, July 14, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Benise
Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42
Blackberry Smoke wsg/Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band
Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50
Left of the Dial: 1980s College Radio Happy Hour w/ DJ Dr Wisz
Wednesday, July 15, (also July 22) 6-9 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, July 15, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Magoo
Wednesday, July 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$22
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Hollerado w/Amateur Hockey Club
Thursdays, July 16, , 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
12th Annual Anita West Birthday Bash w/ Dave Viterna Group
Thursday, July 16, 6:30 pm at Sole Sandbar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell, NY. $35 includes 2 hour buffet, first drink, and birthday cake
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
The Music of The Grateful Dead with the BPO & Crazy Fingers
Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50
Harry Connick, Jr.
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+
Baker/Eppolito/Wachowiak Trio
Friday, July 17, 5 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.
Buddy Guy: 90th Birthday wsg/The Blood Brothers
(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+
Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series: Will Holton
Presented by Buffalo Music Club
Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE
3rd Annual Orchard Park Jazz Festival 2026
Saturday, July 18, 4-9 pm at the Quaker Arts Pavilion behind the Orchard Park Middle School, Orchard Park, NY. FREE
Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet
Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band
Trigger and the Sermon
Alex McArthur
Dub Space Transmission, DJ CHVCK
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins: Mötley Crüe
Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+
Harvest & Rust – A Neil Young Experience
Saturday, July 18, 5pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25
An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon wsg/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
The Talking Deadheads
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. $26.25/$37.25 2-night deal (with Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill show)
Passion Pit
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+
The Alligators w/Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $
Slightly Stoopid w/The Elovaters and Bumpin’ Uglies
Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
The Talking Deadheads
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21/$37.25 2-night deal (with USS Little rock show)
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest
Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.
Push Th’ Lil’ Daisies
WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough (Slip Madigan/ManBearPig), Bassist Tony Petrocelli (Scarlet Begonias/The Talking Dead Heads), Drummer Matt Felski (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Scarlet Begonias), Keyboardist Scott Molloy (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Beu/ Pocketship), and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski (The Talking Dead Heads/ Captain Trips/ Scarlet Begonias/ AjamajA).
Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
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