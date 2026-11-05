(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hello, music lovers.
In their apparently never-ending quest to get me to blow my entire retirement savings well before I can even dream of actually retiring, Rush have announced Elevate From the Norm, a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Which makes perfect sense, as the band has been on the leading edge of immersive audio-visual technology advancements for decades, and the current Fifty Something Tour is in the process of creating a new high watermark for multi-sensory rock spectacle.
A venue like The Sphere is the perfect playground for the Rush team’s imaginative conceptions, and these shows will certainly be mind-blowing for anyone who is lucky enough (and by lucky enough, I mean wealthy enough, naturally) to get there with a ticket in hand and a place to crash.
Here’s the details…
RUSH ANNOUNCES FIVE-DATE
“ELEVATE FROM THE NORM”
RESIDENCY AT SPHERE LAS VEGAS
MAY 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 – VIP & TRAVEL PACKAGES
10 AM – 12 PM PT: Exclusive early access for RUSH Backstage and RUSH Newsletter subscribers. Password: elevate
12 PM PT: VIP & Travel packages go on sale to the general public.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 – ARTIST TICKET PRESALE
10 AM PT: Artist Presale begins. Fans must register through Seated to receive their unique presale access code.
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 – GENERAL TICKET ON-SALE
10 AM PT: Concert tickets go on sale HERE to the general public.
Details: rush.com/sphere
Did you know? The 2026 Buffalo International Guitar Festival is this weekend.
Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Tantalus Quartet are among the performers.
Preseneted by the Department of Music, University at Buffalo in partnership with Guitar Reach Buffalo
Friday, November 6 - Sunday, November 8, various times at University at Buffalo (North Campus), Buffalo, NY. Get general info here. >
Get full schedule of events here. >
Concert info here. >
Register here. >
You can be a part of Deeann Dimeo’s Christmas Music Video
Soul and jazz artist DeeAnn is creating a special music video for her song “Christmas Time Is Here,” and inviting fans, friends and families everywhere to share their own Christmas moments. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2026. More info here. >
WHAT TO FILM:
• YOUR CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS
Show us your Christmas decorations, festive lights, family gatherings, favourite foods, celebrations or pets enjoying Christmas!
• WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR?
Write one thing you’re grateful for on a piece of paper and film yourself holding it up to the camera. It could be FAMILY, LOVE, FRIENDSHIP, HEALTH or anything meaningful to you.
• REMEMBERING SOMEONE SPECIAL
Christmas can also be a time of reflection. Share a special memory by holding a photograph, lighting a candle or displaying a message for someone you’re missing this Christmas.
• PASS THE CHRISTMAS LOVE
Help us create a worldwide Christmas gift exchange! Film yourself receiving a wrapped present, card or ornament from the LEFT side of the screen and passing it out of the RIGHT side. We’ll edit the clips together to make it look like Christmas love is travelling around the world!
• SHARE SOME CHRISTMAS JOY
Look directly into the camera and wave, smile, dance, blow a kiss, give someone a hug or wish everyone a Merry Christmas!
FILMING GUIDELINES
Length: 5–30 seconds per clip. Multiple submissions are welcome!
Format: Film HORIZONTALLY (landscape).
Quality: Use good lighting, keep your phone steady and film in the highest quality possible.
Keep it natural: No music, filters, stickers or text overlays.
Send original footage: Please don’t edit your clips before submitting.
HOW TO SUBMIT
Email your videos to: deeann.tompkins@gmail.com
Email subject: Christmas Music Video Submission
Include:
Your name and city/country
A brief description of your video
Your original video footage (if files are too large, you can send a Google Drive, Dropbox or WeTransfer link)
The following consent statement in your email: “I give DeeAnn and her team permission to use my submitted video footage in the official ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ music video and related promotional content. I confirm that everyone appearing in my video has given permission to be featured, including consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 18.”
Listening party at Hi-Fi Hits
U2 - Carnaval De Luz
Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.
Follow Hi-Fi Hits on instagram for details on prizes and giveaways, RSVP info, and the Pink Vinyl Variant of CARNAVAL DE LUZ, only available for purchase at these record store events!
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Ecce Shnak
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place
The Record Company
Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City
New and Noteworthy
Smilo & The Ghost
Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Marty Party w/ The Jacklords, Thee Isolators, Irving Klaws, Steam Donkeys, Greg Klyma, and more
Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas Radio Special
Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+
The Buffalodown: Home for the Holidays w/GROSH and Robot Holiday
Benefiting Compass House
Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception
Per website:
Act I: Community Social – The walls of Asbury Hall will be lined with more than a dozen interactive tables, with community organizations and entrepreneurs offering opportunities for getting involved and holiday giving
DJ Sike spinning onstage
Food trucks outside, full bar inside
Reconnecter member reception in the 9th Ward with complimentary food and drink
Act II: The Buffalodown variety show hosted by Seamus Gallivan with house band Grosh
Signature segments including Musings on Music, Youth Telling, and 10 to Go
Conversations with guests about the meaning of “Home for the Holidays”
Musical performances by Grosh and Robot Holiday
Act III: “Gallivanting, a musical journey”– The first full performance in nine years by original winter music collective Robot Holiday
Adventure from Buffalo to the North Pole and back through original songs and seasonal covers
Afterparty: Grosh & friends in the 9th Ward!
Strummerville 25: A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash
Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30
Mitch’s Infydels Reunion Show
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >
Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi. “Come see your old pals (and we do mean old) rehash all the songs from their CD “Oh, The Taste!”, a number of selections from their debut album “Walking to the Store on a Sunny Day”, and a slew of covers from the bands that influenced their music.”
Aaron Lee Tasjan
“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter
Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.
King Buffalo & Handsome Jack
Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.
This week
Silver Proof, Mickey Moone, Skamagotchi, Heart For Sale
Friday, November 6, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
2026 Buffalo International Guitar Festival
Friday, November 6 - Sunday, November 8, various times at University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info here.
Ally Venable Band w/The Grosh Girls and Dylan Hund
Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30
F.A.R. Trio
Friday, November 6, 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30
Stone City Band (ft/original members of Rick James) w/Unity Band
Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $65/$80
To Many Guitars Vol. 1 Hosted by Rick Strauss
Featuring Dwane Hall, Matt Michaud, Greg Millar, Doug Morgano, George Puleo, Dave Schmidler, Rick Strauss, Eric Weinholtz, Doug Yeomans, and more
Friday, November 6, 6pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Strange Machines & Calabash
Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Worlds Greatest Tribute To The Traveling Wilburys
Friday, November 6, 7:30pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50
Will Holton’s Sax In The City
Friday, November 6, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60-$65
State Champs wsg/Cartel, Taylor Acorn & Like Roses
Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $50+
It Dies Today – 25th Anniversary of IDT and 20th Anniversary of “Sirens
Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82
Peggy Farrell
Featuring the songs of George and Ira Gershwin, alongside an eclectic mix of Irish folklore, gypsy-inspired melodies, and original compositions.
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17
Cock Robin
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10
Johnny Hart & the Mess
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
The Sheila Divine wsg/Will Dailey
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Uncle Ben’s Remedy album release party w/Ten Cent Howl, Leroy Townes and Furious George
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Versailles Community Association Versailles, NY. $25
BACI E CECE
Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Mono Means One (ft/John Ferrara of Consider the Source) wsg/Sailing Stones
Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The Dirty Dozen Brass Band - 50th Anniversary Tour
Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57
Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy
Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50
The Garage Doors
An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors.
Sunday, November 8, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Alter Bridge w/Big Wreck & Tim Montana
Sunday, November 8, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $67+
Steve Earle Tribute
Featuring McCarthyizm, Shaky Stage, Leroy Townes, Chris Jones (Skiffle Minstrels), Flatbed, Bill Smith (Ten Cent Howl), Greg Klyma
Sunday, November 8, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
A Benefit for Joe Donohue
A special afternoon of live piano playing in support of Joe Donohue.
Sunday, November 8, 4 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20 suggested donation
4 pm – Randy Kramer & Teresa Quinn, 4:30 pm – Joe Rozler, 5 pm – Mike Sentman, 5:30 pm – Spud, 6 pm – Evan Laedke, 6:30 pm – Joe Donohue, 7:30 pm – Ann Philippone
Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:
The Nicole Zuraitis Quartet
Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57
The Garrett Boys
Monday, November 9, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
UB Music at Hallwalls
Monday, November 9, 7:30 pm at Hallwalls, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($10/20 suggested donation)
Die Spitz & Faetooth
Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Both Sides Now: The Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen
Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Wednesday, November 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Blue October
Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $45-$99
Strawberry Girls & Andrés wsg/Secret Gardens, MAKEITSTOP
Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday November 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
High Vis
Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16
Cousins Trio & Friends
Thursday November 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18
Coming Up…
Zuffalo
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
GOD’S CHILDREN
Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20
Toronzo Cannon
Guitarist, singer and songwriter, and Chicago Bluesman
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Hot For Teacher (Van Halen Tribute) & Hurricane Rocks (Scorpions Tribute)
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
UNTZ is Dead ft/Allen Aucoin, formerly of the Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass
The Music of Willie Nelson: Mark, Chris and Scott Panfil, and Katie and Jayson Clark
Friday, November 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.
Too Many Zooz
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$31
BPO: Music of The Rolling Stones
MiG Ayesa, lead vocals
Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50
Alexandra McArthur Quartet
Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
Chris Botti w/BPO
Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50
The Punch Brothers
(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)
Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!
Don Broco
Monday, November 16, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+
The Record Company
Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+
Dar Williams
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $43/$53
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass
Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
The Strictly Hip
The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88
Mitch’s Infydels Reunion Show
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Curtis Lovell & Sehréa N’dayu - “Caress”
Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
THE SMITHS etc (Tribute to The Smiths)
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Freightrain’s 15th Annual Toy Drive
Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.
From Belfast to Buffalo: A Tribute to Van Morrison
Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti
Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.