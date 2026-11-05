Rush has announced Elevate From the Norm, a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas!

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hello, music lovers.

In their apparently never-ending quest to get me to blow my entire retirement savings well before I can even dream of actually retiring, Rush have announced Elevate From the Norm, a residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. Which makes perfect sense, as the band has been on the leading edge of immersive audio-visual technology advancements for decades, and the current Fifty Something Tour is in the process of creating a new high watermark for multi-sensory rock spectacle.

A venue like The Sphere is the perfect playground for the Rush team’s imaginative conceptions, and these shows will certainly be mind-blowing for anyone who is lucky enough (and by lucky enough, I mean wealthy enough, naturally) to get there with a ticket in hand and a place to crash.

Here’s the details…

RUSH ANNOUNCES FIVE-DATE

“ELEVATE FROM THE NORM”

RESIDENCY AT SPHERE LAS VEGAS

MAY 21, 23, 26, 28, and 30

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6 – VIP & TRAVEL PACKAGES

10 AM – 12 PM PT: Exclusive early access for RUSH Backstage and RUSH Newsletter subscribers. Password: elevate

12 PM PT: VIP & Travel packages go on sale to the general public.



WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11 – ARTIST TICKET PRESALE

10 AM PT: Artist Presale begins. Fans must register through Seated to receive their unique presale access code.



FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13 – GENERAL TICKET ON-SALE

10 AM PT: Concert tickets go on sale HERE to the general public.

Details: rush.com/sphere

Did you know? The 2026 Buffalo International Guitar Festival is this weekend.

Los Angeles Guitar Quartet and Tantalus Quartet are among the performers.

Preseneted by the Department of Music, University at Buffalo in partnership with Guitar Reach Buffalo

Friday, November 6 - Sunday, November 8, various times at University at Buffalo (North Campus), Buffalo, NY. Get general info here. >

Get full schedule of events here. >

Concert info here. >

Register here. >

Soul and jazz artist DeeAnn is creating a special music video for her song “Christmas Time Is Here,” and inviting fans, friends and families everywhere to share their own Christmas moments. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2026. More info here. >

WHAT TO FILM:

• YOUR CHRISTMAS TRADITIONS

Show us your Christmas decorations, festive lights, family gatherings, favourite foods, celebrations or pets enjoying Christmas!

• WHAT ARE YOU GRATEFUL FOR?

Write one thing you’re grateful for on a piece of paper and film yourself holding it up to the camera. It could be FAMILY, LOVE, FRIENDSHIP, HEALTH or anything meaningful to you.

• REMEMBERING SOMEONE SPECIAL

Christmas can also be a time of reflection. Share a special memory by holding a photograph, lighting a candle or displaying a message for someone you’re missing this Christmas.

• PASS THE CHRISTMAS LOVE

Help us create a worldwide Christmas gift exchange! Film yourself receiving a wrapped present, card or ornament from the LEFT side of the screen and passing it out of the RIGHT side. We’ll edit the clips together to make it look like Christmas love is travelling around the world!

• SHARE SOME CHRISTMAS JOY

Look directly into the camera and wave, smile, dance, blow a kiss, give someone a hug or wish everyone a Merry Christmas!

FILMING GUIDELINES

Length: 5–30 seconds per clip. Multiple submissions are welcome!

Format: Film HORIZONTALLY (landscape).

Quality: Use good lighting, keep your phone steady and film in the highest quality possible.

Keep it natural: No music, filters, stickers or text overlays.

Send original footage: Please don’t edit your clips before submitting.

HOW TO SUBMIT

Email your videos to: deeann.tompkins@gmail.com

Email subject: Christmas Music Video Submission

Include:

Your name and city/country

A brief description of your video

Your original video footage (if files are too large, you can send a Google Drive, Dropbox or WeTransfer link)

The following consent statement in your email: “I give DeeAnn and her team permission to use my submitted video footage in the official ‘Christmas Time Is Here’ music video and related promotional content. I confirm that everyone appearing in my video has given permission to be featured, including consent from a parent or legal guardian for anyone under 18.”

U2 - Carnaval De Luz

Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.

Follow Hi-Fi Hits on instagram for details on prizes and giveaways, RSVP info, and the Pink Vinyl Variant of CARNAVAL DE LUZ, only available for purchase at these record store events!

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Ecce Shnak

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place

Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+

Benefiting Compass House

Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception

Per website:

Act I: Community Social – The walls of Asbury Hall will be lined with more than a dozen interactive tables, with community organizations and entrepreneurs offering opportunities for getting involved and holiday giving

DJ Sike spinning onstage

Food trucks outside, full bar inside

Reconnecter member reception in the 9th Ward with complimentary food and drink

Act II: The Buffalodown variety show hosted by Seamus Gallivan with house band Grosh

Signature segments including Musings on Music, Youth Telling, and 10 to Go

Conversations with guests about the meaning of “Home for the Holidays”

Musical performances by Grosh and Robot Holiday

Act III: “Gallivanting, a musical journey”– The first full performance in nine years by original winter music collective Robot Holiday

Adventure from Buffalo to the North Pole and back through original songs and seasonal covers

Afterparty: Grosh & friends in the 9th Ward!

Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >

Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi. “Come see your old pals (and we do mean old) rehash all the songs from their CD “Oh, The Taste!”, a number of selections from their debut album “Walking to the Store on a Sunny Day”, and a slew of covers from the bands that influenced their music.”

“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter

Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.

Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.

This week

Friday, November 6, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, November 6 - Sunday, November 8, various times at University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. More info here.

Friday, November 6, 7pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $30

F.A.R. Trio

Friday, November 6, 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30

Friday, November 6, 7pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $65/$80

Featuring Dwane Hall, Matt Michaud, Greg Millar, Doug Morgano, George Puleo, Dave Schmidler, Rick Strauss, Eric Weinholtz, Doug Yeomans, and more

Friday, November 6, 6pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 6, 9pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, November 6, 7:30pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50

Friday, November 6, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60-$65

Friday, November 6, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $50+

Saturday, November 7, 5pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $38.82

Featuring the songs of George and Ira Gershwin, alongside an eclectic mix of Irish folklore, gypsy-inspired melodies, and original compositions.

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Hofbräuhaus, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm at Versailles Community Association Versailles, NY. $25

Saturday, November 7, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 7, 8pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, November 7, 7:30 pm at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY. $24-$57

Sunday, November 8, 8 pm at at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $53.75-$62.50

An afternoon of the music and poetry of The Doors.

Sunday, November 8, 2 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Sunday, November 8, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $67+

Featuring McCarthyizm, Shaky Stage, Leroy Townes, Chris Jones (Skiffle Minstrels), Flatbed, Bill Smith (Ten Cent Howl), Greg Klyma

Sunday, November 8, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

A special afternoon of live piano playing in support of Joe Donohue.

Sunday, November 8, 4 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20 suggested donation

4 pm – Randy Kramer & Teresa Quinn, 4:30 pm – Joe Rozler, 5 pm – Mike Sentman, 5:30 pm – Spud, 6 pm – Evan Laedke, 6:30 pm – Joe Donohue, 7:30 pm – Ann Philippone

Kleinhans Music Hall and JazzBuffalo present:

Sunday, November 8, 3 pm in The Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57

The Garrett Boys

Monday, November 9, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Monday, November 9, 7:30 pm at Hallwalls, Buffalo, NY. FREE ($10/20 suggested donation)

Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 11, 7:30 pm in The Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, November 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, November 11, 8 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawnda, NY. $45-$99

Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday November 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

Thursday November 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18

Coming Up…

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20

Guitarist, singer and songwriter, and Chicago Bluesman

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass

Friday, November 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$31

MiG Ayesa, lead vocals

Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50

Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50

(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!

Monday, November 16, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+

Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $43/$53

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.

Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti

Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.