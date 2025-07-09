AI design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

Keeping it short and sweet this week as there are a ton of shows to list (some of which I’m playing in - gotta rehearse!)

Enjoy and hope to see you out there…

(And here’s a little tip of the cap to OZZY and Black Sabbath, who crushed it at their Back to the Beginning concert last weekend.)

New And Noteworthy:

After Dark presents

Tuesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$18

DSP Shows presents

Tuesday, October 14, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Pre-sale Wednesday, 7/9 at 10 am with password: Billionaire. Public on sale Friday, 7/11 at 10 am.

Photo by Riley McKenna

Saturday, November 29, 6 pm doors, at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets $78+. Presale tickets on sale July 9 - Live Nation passcode LIGHTS.

Vision Video w/ Panic Priest

Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25. Pre-sale Wednesday, 7/9 at 10 am with password: ILOVECATS. Public on sale Friday, 7/11 at 10 am.

Monday, September 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15.

Thursday, November 13, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $22/$25. Tickets On Sale Friday 7/11 10 am.

Saturday, September 27, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25/$60 VIP Meet & Greet

Thursday, July 17th, 8pm, at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. (A buy one-get one deal in honor of International Reggae Day is being offered on July 2, right here.)

Tuesday December 16, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $56.90

Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55

Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Buffalo Music Club presents

Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

Funtime presents

Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25.

The Lemonheads.

After Dark presents

Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.

Twenty6 Productions presents

Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30

After Dark presents

Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97

DSP Shows presents

Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

This week…

Wednesday, July 9, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Greg Norton + Büddies: Celebrating 40+ years of Hüsker Dü w/Jon Snodgrass, Scott Reynolds and more

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, July 9, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor, Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam

Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 10, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 10, 6 - 8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo.

Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76

Thursday, July 10, 6:45 pm door at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$10 student discount

ABTrio

Thursday, July 10, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Goat Island in Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

SPECIAL - Music Matters Summer Concert Series Friday Night: Push the Lil Daisies (Ween Tribute)

Friday, July 11, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $15. Tickets at door.

Friday, July 11, 8 - 11 pm at Becker Farms Brewery, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Friday, July 11, 7 pm door at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, July 11, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85

Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Friday, July 11, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 12, 7:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series

Saturday, July 12, 2 pm doors, 3 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday Sessions: Nic Celeste and Patrick Daniels

Saturday, July 12, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of

Sunday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30

With Michael T. Jones, Paul La Duca, and Danny Hull

Sunday, July 13, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Jazz Brunch ft/Banjo Juice Jazz Band

Sunday, July 13, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

Monday, July 14, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, July 15, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

7/16 Show w/Chirp, Tsavo Highway, and Loaded & Gorgeous

Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $7.16

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Front Park, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.75

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays The Band and Little Feat

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Jim Lauderdale w/Bill Smith

Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Dark Star Orchestra

Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.

Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125

Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Grateful Brunch ft/Buffalo Dead Allstars

Sunday, July 20, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

With Bill Easley, Sylvester Sample, Tim Clark, and Sean Jefferson

Sunday, July 20, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, July 20, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Wednesday, July 23, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22

Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.82

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69+

Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106

Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 30 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30/$46/$56

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50