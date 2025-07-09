Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Take your pick - amazing shows in a wide variety of genres hit WNY this month!
New And Noteworthy:
After Dark presents
Guerilla Toss wsg/ Maya Ongaku
Tuesday, September 16, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$18
DSP Shows presents
Kathleen Edwards
Tuesday, October 14, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Pre-sale Wednesday, 7/9 at 10 am with password: Billionaire. Public on sale Friday, 7/11 at 10 am.
Spiritbox wsgs/Periphery and Honey Revenge
Saturday, November 29, 6 pm doors, at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets $78+. Presale tickets on sale July 9 - Live Nation passcode LIGHTS.
Vision Video w/ Panic Priest
Thursday, September 4, 7 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25. Pre-sale Wednesday, 7/9 at 10 am with password: ILOVECATS. Public on sale Friday, 7/11 at 10 am.
Hibou w/Johnny & the Man Kids and Ian McCuen
Monday, September 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10/$15.
The Arcadian Wild wsg/Common Man
Thursday, November 13, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $22/$25. Tickets On Sale Friday 7/11 10 am.
Kayko & Lost Stars
Saturday, September 27, 7:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25/$60 VIP Meet & Greet
Yaadcore
Thursday, July 17th, 8pm, at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. (A buy one-get one deal in honor of International Reggae Day is being offered on July 2, right here.)
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy's Wild & Swingin' Holiday Party
Tuesday December 16, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $56.90
Grateful Shred
Tuesday, October 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $36.01-71.55
The Motet w/ Michael Wilbur
Tuesday, November 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $27/$30
THE SMITHS etc & Disintegration (Tribute to The Cure)
Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Buffalo Music Club presents
Sounds of Buffalo Free Concert Series: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE
Funtime presents
The Lemonheads: Love Chant World Tour w/Erin Rae
Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25.
After Dark presents
AFI w/TR/ST
Monday, October 6, 8:00 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.
Twenty6 Productions presents
Too Many Zooz: Caravan Tour
Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25/$30
After Dark presents
Texas is the Reason
Wednesday, September 17, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. $43.97
DSP Shows presents
Fruit Bats (solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Tacos & Tequila Festival featuring Fat Joe, Fabolous, Bow Wow, Soulja Boy, Chamillionaire, Petey Pablo, Twista, Mike Jones, DH Ashton Martin.
Saturday, August 23, 2 pm at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B. $59/$149/$199.
Weird Phishes: Hybrid Mashups of Radiohead & Phish
Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
This week…
Live at Larkin: Radiohead “the Bends” & Beyond by Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question
Wednesday, July 9, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Music Is Art Songwriter Songwriter Showcase ft/Sara Elizabeth, MYQ Farrow, Jenuine Cello, and Michael DeLano
Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Taj Farrant
Wednesday, July 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35
Greg Norton + Büddies: Celebrating 40+ years of Hüsker Dü w/Jon Snodgrass, Scott Reynolds and more
Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $20/$25
Gateway Harbor Canal Concert Series: Uncovered, Analog Kids
Wednesday, July 9, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor, Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Jeff Miers’ Grateful Birthday Jam
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Thursday & Main: Great Train Robbery wsg/Maria Aurigema Trio
Thursday, July 10, 5 - 8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Buffalo. FREE
Central Terminal Concert Series: Will Holton and Rod Bonner Trio
Thursday, July 10, 6 - 8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo.
Juanes
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76
Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble
Thursday, July 10, 6:45 pm door at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$10 student discount
ABTrio
Thursday, July 10, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Thursday, July 10, 7 pm at Goat Island in Niagara Falls State Park, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
SPECIAL - Music Matters Summer Concert Series Friday Night: Push the Lil Daisies (Ween Tribute)
Friday, July 11, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $15. Tickets at door.
Dead on the Farm: Little Mountain Band
Friday, July 11, 8 - 11 pm at Becker Farms Brewery, Gasport, NY. $10/$15
Rabbit Jaw
Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Will Dailey w/ Tony C & The One Night Stands
Friday, July 11, 7 pm door at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $20/$25
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
Friday, July 11, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85
Professor Louie & The Crowmatix
Friday, July 11, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Matt Incontro Sextet
Friday, July 11, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20
Bad Sneakers – The Music of Steely Dan & Donald Fagen
Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
El Scorcho performs Weezer’s Blue and Pinkerton albums
Saturday, July 12, 7:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA series
John Papa Gros Band wsg/Critt's Juke Joint
Saturday, July 12, 2 pm doors, 3 pm show at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Chris Beard w/ BEÜ
Saturday, July 12, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Saturday Sessions: Nic Celeste and Patrick Daniels
Saturday, July 12, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon
Sunday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of
PAKT: Progressive Jam-Fusion Super Group ft/Percy Jones, Alex Skolnick, Kenny Grohowski, and Tim Motzer
Sunday, July 13, 7:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $25-$30
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG: Joe Gransden wsg/John Sandfort
With Michael T. Jones, Paul La Duca, and Danny Hull
Sunday, July 13, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Jazz Brunch ft/Banjo Juice Jazz Band
Sunday, July 13, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
Terrapin Flyer
Monday, July 14, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: McCarthyizm
Tuesday, July 15, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE
Live at Larkin: 716 Day Salute to Rick James & B-Lo Funk w/Critt & Universal Phunk
Wednesday, July 16, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE
7/16 Show w/Chirp, Tsavo Highway, and Loaded & Gorgeous
Wednesday, July 16, 6:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $7.16
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Front Park, Buffalo. FREE
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50
Matthew Good And His Band w/ Texas King
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $44.75
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays The Band and Little Feat
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Jim Lauderdale w/Bill Smith
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Friday, July 18, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58-$114
Grace Potter and JohnnySwim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28-$56.
Uncle Ben’s Remedy, TJ Zindle & The Sure Things, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift
Friday, July 18, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $$55, $75, $95, $125
Kim Mitchell
Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59
Walter Kemp 3 & Co.
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Grateful Brunch ft/Buffalo Dead Allstars
Sunday, July 20, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG: George Caldwell and Friends
With Bill Easley, Sylvester Sample, Tim Clark, and Sean Jefferson
Sunday, July 20, 2 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
The Cold Stares w/ GROSH
Sunday, July 20, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Live at Larkin: Springsteen’s Born to Run at 50 by Stoneflower
Wednesday, July 23, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE
Samantha Crain
Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22
Band of Brothers – Allman Brothers Tribute
Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Hot Water Music w/Rodeo Boys, On The Cinder
Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.82
Sonny Landreth
Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40
Barenaked Ladies w/ Sugar Ray and Fastball
Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69+
Rainbow Kitten Surprise w/Medium Build
Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE
Lucy Dacus wsg/Joy Sam
Wednesday, July 30 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30/$46/$56
Blackberry Smoke + Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50
