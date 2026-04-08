AI Image by Kim Miers

Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

The show announcements just keep coming in…

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Front of stage $56/Reserved seating $61/ GA $32.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at noon.

Fri, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Wednesday, July 22, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50. Check sportsmensbuffalo.com for tickets.

Photo credit: Dave Brolan

Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY. Front of stage tables (seats 2): $96. Front of stage/reserved seating: $66. General admission: $32.50. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

Friday, August 13, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center, NY. Presale tickets available starting Wednesday, April 8 at noon. General public tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at noon.

Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Wednesday, May 27 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/8 at 10 am.

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Monday, August 3, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $42.97+

“SCOULIVE is Rochester’s own tribute to the groove-driven worlds of John Scofield and Soulive. Fusion meets funk and the line between improvisation and collective musicianship blurs.”

Friday, May 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150

Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+. Get tickets here.

Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $40+

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35/$55

Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45 day of show, VIP Package + GA Standing Ticket $105

Rick Ross Summer Jam

Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $39+

Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

This week…

Brad Robbins, Joey Lewis, Kevin Barry, Jamie and Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents:

Wednesday, April 8, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37 (includes one drink)

Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. GA Table Seat $32 / Limited VIP Reserved Seating (Front of stage) $45

Thursday, April 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

The Music of Rush & Dream Theater

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$18 bar area or $15/20 stage area

Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $36.08

Superchief

Friday, April 10, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $ 51.03

Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, April 10, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30

Friday, April 10, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Peak Fun, Main Breaker, Roger Bryan & The Orphans

Friday, April 10, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $

The Shakermakers

Friday, April 10, 9 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, April 10, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25

Friday, April 10, 9:30 pm at The Tap Room, Westfield, NY. $

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30 GA/ $80.00 VIP Meet & Greet

Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Left of the Dial

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Brahctopus w/ Dirty Leaf

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, April 11, 7:30 pm doors at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34.90

Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $ 52.55

Sunday, April 12, 3:30 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $22.80

Sunday, April 12, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $22.40

Sunday, April 12, 8 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97

Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$22

Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm door at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA

Coming Up…

Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32

Friday, April 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman

Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Features Out on The Tiles (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Gypsy Queen (Fleetwood Mac/Heart Tribute), American Doors (Doors Tribute), Queen City (Queen Tribute) and Scott Celani Band's Tom Petty Tribute

Saturday, April 18, 4:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97

Sunday, April 19, 1:30 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY $20

Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All Stars

Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Vic Licata, Brad Robbins, and Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, April 19, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10

Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.

Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+

Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP/

Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests

Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.