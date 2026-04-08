Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Govt Mule and a hot 80s lineup head to Artpark, more concert announcements, plus this week's picks (and beyond).
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
The show announcements just keep coming in…
New and Noteworthy
Gov’t Mule w/ JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Front of stage $56/Reserved seating $61/ GA $32.50. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 10 at noon.
Silverstein & Story Of The Year
Fri, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Wednesday, July 22, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50. Check sportsmensbuffalo.com for tickets.
Howard Jones: Things Can Only Get Better Tour w/Wang Chung, The English Beat & Modern English
Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY. Front of stage tables (seats 2): $96. Front of stage/reserved seating: $66. General admission: $32.50. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.
Billy Idol: It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!
Friday, August 13, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center, NY. Presale tickets available starting Wednesday, April 8 at noon. General public tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at noon.
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Twisted Teens
Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Miller & The Sinners Trio
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Superheaven w/Modern Color and All Under Heaven
Wednesday, May 27 7:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale 4/8 at 10 am.
THE SMITHS Etc - The Queen Is Dead 40th Anniversary
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Mannequin Pussy w/Lip Critic
Monday, August 3, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $42.97+
Scoulive
“SCOULIVE is Rochester’s own tribute to the groove-driven worlds of John Scofield and Soulive. Fusion meets funk and the line between improvisation and collective musicianship blurs.”
Friday, May 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
An Evening with Wilco
Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150
Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration
Tuesday, September 1, 7 pm at Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, CMAC, Canandaigua, NY. $42.75+. Get tickets here.
Wu-Tang Forever: The Final Chamber
Thursday, August 27, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $40+
Tab Benoit w/Ghalia Volt
Thursday, October 15, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35/$55
Matt Maeson: Watch My Step Tour
Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45 day of show, VIP Package + GA Standing Ticket $105
Rick Ross Summer Jam
Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $39+
Sun Kil Moon
Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
Joshua Quimby & Matt Pless
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
This week…
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Brad Robbins, Joey Lewis, Kevin Barry, Jamie and Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents:
Jazz Appreciation Night ft/Jay Sharptet
Wednesday, April 8, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37 (includes one drink)
Music Is Art showcase: Zak Ward, Bryan Williams, & Nico Zarcone
Wednesday, April 8, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Selwyn Birchwood w/Grosh
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. GA Table Seat $32 / Limited VIP Reserved Seating (Front of stage) $45
A Night of Funk Improv w/ DP, George Puleo, Kenny Hawkins, Rod Bonner & Chuck Brown
Thursday, April 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
STAVO - Scenes Under Pressure
The Music of Rush & Dream Theater
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
The Runarounds
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
The Dave Hill Group - An Evening of “West Coast Jazz”
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$18 bar area or $15/20 stage area
Carbon Leaf
Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $36.08
Superchief
Friday, April 10, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.
The Academy Is… Almost Here. 20th Anniversary Tour
Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $ 51.03
Whiskey Daredevils wsg/Cowboy Vampires
Friday, April 10, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Chris Knight (Acoustic Trio Show)
Friday, April 10, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30
Out On The Tiles (music of Led Zeppelin)
Friday, April 10, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Peak Fun, Main Breaker, Roger Bryan & The Orphans
Friday, April 10, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $
The Shakermakers
Friday, April 10, 9 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Best Friends Girl – A Tribute to The Cars
Friday, April 10, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25
Eberwine and Friends
Friday, April 10, 9:30 pm at The Tap Room, Westfield, NY. $
The Dreaming Tree – Dave Matthews Tribute
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Sue Foley
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30 GA/ $80.00 VIP Meet & Greet
Stoneflower: THAT BOWIE SHOW - The Music Of David Bowie
Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Left of the Dial
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Molly Maguire’s, South Buffalo, NY.
Cornell ’77 Revisited: Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Sara Devoe w/Bug Crush and Volena
Saturday, April 11, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Brahctopus w/ Dirty Leaf
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
The Formalities
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
The McCartney Experience: A Tribute to Paul McCartney
Saturday, April 11, 7:30 pm doors at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34.90
Emo Orchestra with The Spill Canvas w/Greywind
Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $ 52.55
The Grateful Dans
Sunday, April 12, 3:30 pm doors at Nietszche’s, Buffalo, NY.
Igor & The Red Elvises
Sunday, April 12, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $22.80
Clarion - Blue Fairy Tour
Sunday, April 12, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $22.40
Haley Heynderickx and Max Garcia Conover w/ Kafari
Sunday, April 12, 8 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Celebrating Steve Earle’s Guitar Town
Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Microwave – ‘Much Love’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97
Yarn
Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Cole Chaney & The Local Honeys
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$22
The Music of Bob Dylan & The Band w/ Chest Fever & Tyler Bagwell
Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm door at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26
PUSCIFER: The Normal Isn’t Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA
Coming Up…
Keller Williams
Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32
Public Water Supply W/ A Modern Marriage
Friday, April 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Arkells
Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Terrapin Station Pre 420 party
Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman
Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Classic Rock by the River
Features Out on The Tiles (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Gypsy Queen (Fleetwood Mac/Heart Tribute), American Doors (Doors Tribute), Queen City (Queen Tribute) and Scott Celani Band's Tom Petty Tribute
Saturday, April 18, 4:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Rock And Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Art of Jazz: Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner
Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA
An Evening With Band of Horses
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97
ONE8FIFTY: TENTH ANNUAL “BENEFIT for ORGAN DONATION” ft/The Kensingtons w/Cheryl Farris, The FM Band, The Thurman Brothers Band, The Informers, and The Twang Gang w/special guests
Sunday, April 19, 1:30 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY $20
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All Stars
Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Vic Licata, Brad Robbins, and Mark Hitchcock
Sunday, April 19, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
12th Annual BAND Against Bullying
Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10
Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.
Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.
Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76
John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP/
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong after-show: Night Zero
Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests
Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel w/ Wilson & Walsh
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+
A Celebration of Roy Orbison “Black & White Night”
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.
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