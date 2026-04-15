Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Record Store Day '26; SOMBR, Coheed and Cambria and more concert announcements, plus picks for this week and beyond.
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Here’s a little gem that is worth a few moments of your time. Something to ruminate on. Something that encourages us to allow gratitude into the room for a little while. The great Ziggy Marley - who brings his Brightside Tour to Artpark on July 11 - joined host Joel Madden on the latest episode of Artist Friendly, which dropped today. The two had an inspiring, uplifting conversation, one that reminds us of music’s ability to elevate our lives. Here’ a little taste of it.
You can watch the full Ziggy Marley episode, and explore others in Madden’s archive of masterful interviews, here.
RSD is this Saturday, April 18. For general info, go here.
Here’s the scoop on what a few participating WNY stores are planning:
Revolver Records
Both Elmwood and Transit stores will be open at 8 am on RSD and the Elmwood location will have live music with Grosh (acoustic) at 3 pm, and In the Round 2 “Run that Back”(Danielle A, Curtis Lovell, Myq Farrow) at 7 pm ($10 presale/$15 door).
Bar will be open.
Hi-Fi Hits
Check out the website for details about RSD. And Hi-Fi Hits is having a RSD preview party Friday, April 17, 7-8:30 pm that benefits FeedMore WNY. Admission is 2 canned goods or non-perishable items. You can see the list for requested items and get more details here.
apples & oranges, Records & Tapes
Run by George Paleo, guitarist extraordinaire and member of the Damone Jackson Outcome, this spot nestled on Delaware in Kenmore is opening early and promises
“a ton of newly priced vintage albums and great selection of RSD new titles.”
Black Dots Records & Bar
Black Dots is opening early at 10 am and has a list of deals plus a whole line up of entertainment for the day.
Soul Stop Records
This spot in Tonawanda will be open 8 am - 8 pm.
Via FB: “We’ll have a wide range of this year’s RSD exclusives as well as a solid used drop. Check out what we ordered on our website: https://soulstoprecords.com/collections/record-store-day.
The DOLLAR BINS will be in FULL SWING - $1, $2, and $3 chock full. We hope to have the $1 bins on the sidewalk, weather permitting. DJs ALL DAY (Tone, DJ Reazon, DJ Cutler) and food and coffee available for a la carte purchase courtesy of Puff Patisserie.”
These are just a few of the top of my head, but anybody who’d like to add to the list of stores out there, please feel free to share in the comments below.
MUSIC ON MAIN (Williamsville)
Spearheaded by Eddie Tice, the Thursday evening free music series on Main Street (and adjacent) in the village of Williamsville is back. Some lineups are already being posted. Opening night is Thursday, June 4 and a few acts have been announced: Sorrentino’s - Lithium, RationAles - Nerds Gone Wild Trio, and The Eagle House Restaurant - Davey O.
And here are a few of the season schedules I was able to track down. Follow Music on Main on Facebook for dates coming soon!
If you’re craving some music in the Village right now, RationAles has a steady stream of gigs to ease you into the summer.
New and Noteworthy
SOMBR wsgs/Dove Cameron, and Hannah Jadagu
Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Dale Watson & His Lone Stars
Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35
Coheed and Cambria
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+
Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves Celebrate The Ballads of John Coltrane
Thursday, April 22, 2027, 7 pm in the Main Hall, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50+. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17.
Mariah The Scientist wsg/ Laila
Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
The Bouncing Souls w/The Suicide Machines, Strike Anywhere, Human ISsue
Thursday, September 17, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Bruce Springsteen: We Shall Overcome, The Seeger Sessions ft/Captain Tom and The Hooligans
Opening will be 5th grader Avery Handley, age 11.
Friday, June 12, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $33.24-$147.12. Get tickets here.
SHAQ’S BASS ALL STARS: DJ Diesel (Shaq)
GETTER b2b SPACE LACES, INFEKT, and Green Matter
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50+
Hed PE, Primer 55, The Impurity, Cobraz
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76
Sam Barber
Tuesday, September 15 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now through Thursday, April 16 at 10 pm. General public onsale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Chuck Ragan
Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.
Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls present Floyd Mercantile
Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.
Gov’t Mule w/ JJ Grey & Mofro
Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Front of stage $56/Reserved seating $61/ GA $32.50.
Silverstein & Story Of The Year
Fri, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Wednesday, July 22, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50. Check sportsmensbuffalo.com for tickets.
Howard Jones: Things Can Only Get Better Tour w/Wang Chung, The English Beat & Modern English
Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY. Front of stage tables (seats 2): $96. Front of stage/reserved seating: $66. General admission: $32.50. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.
Billy Idol: It's A Nice Day To...Tour Again!
Friday, August 13, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center, NY.
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Twisted Teens
Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Miller & The Sinners Trio
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
This week…
Microwave – ‘Much Love’ 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97
Yarn
Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Cole Chaney & The Local Honeys
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$22
The Music of Bob Dylan & The Band w/ Chest Fever & Tyler Bagwell
Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm door at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26
PUSCIFER: The Normal Isn’t Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, April 16, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Broken View
Thursday, April 16, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86
Adam Bronstein & ABtrio, Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
Thursday, April 16, ABTrio at 6 pm ($20 suggested donation to help support the series), Encyclopedia of Soul at 8:30 pm ($10 suggested donation or PWYC), at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.
Lorna Shore w/Paleface Swiss, Signs of the Swarm
Friday, April 17, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+
A Potter’s Field wsg/ Michael Oliver
Friday, April 17, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Kickstart Rumble
Friday, April 17, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Keller Williams
Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32
Public Water Supply w/ A Modern Marriage
Friday, April 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Arkells
Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Buffalo Music Coalition
Dee's Grand Isle Opry
Saturday, April 18, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Terrapin Station Pre 420 party
Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman
Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, April 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Romeo Spikes, Venom Mob, and Nervous Dynamite
Saturday, April 18, 9 pm at The Tudor Lounge, Buffalo, NY. $
Classic Rock by the River
Features Out on The Tiles (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Gypsy Queen (Fleetwood Mac/Heart Tribute), American Doors (Doors Tribute), Queen City (Queen Tribute) and Scott Celani Band’s Tom Petty Tribute
Saturday, April 18, 4:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The SURFRAJETTES w/Bethlehem Shalom
Saturday, April 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Ed Croft Trio - The Music of Grant Green
Saturday, April 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15 bar/$18 stage
The Rock And Roll Playhouse plays music of Grateful Dead ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Run That Back - In the Round Part 2 - Live Looping with Myq Farrow, Curtis Lovell, & Danielle A
Saturday, April 18, 7pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10
Loconti
Saturday, April 18, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Art of Jazz: Cécile McLorin Salvant & Sullivan Fortner
Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA
An Evening With Band of Horses
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97
ONE8FIFTY: TENTH ANNUAL “BENEFIT for ORGAN DONATION” ft/The Kensingtons w/Cheryl Farris, The FM Band, The Thurman Brothers Band, The Informers, and The Twang Gang w/special guests
Sunday, April 19, 1:30 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY $20
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All Stars
Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Vic Licata, Brad Robbins, and Mark Hitchcock
Sunday, April 19, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Erin Hoyle & Steve Padin
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY $10-$15
Hail The Sun w/ Foxy Shazam, Makari, and Resilia
Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY $32.50/$37.50
Carl Palmer: Art Showcase & Discussion
Tuesday, April 21, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Field Medic wsg/Euphoria Again
Tuesday, April 21, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
12th Annual BAND Against Bullying
Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10
Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.
Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.
Snarky Puppy
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76
John Legend: An Evening of Songs & Stories
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+
King Falcon w/ Little Liar & Blissen
Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Mark Hummel w/ Anson Funderburgh
Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Coming Up…
Walter Trout wsg/Tommy Z
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48/$54 reserved seats
Trae Sheehan
Friday, April 24, 7:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15
The Jay/Sharptet
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $16 bar/$18 stage
The Concert for Jenn IV
Featuring Johnny Hart & The Mess, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, Danielle A. deb., Alex McArthur with Grace Logan. Proceeds benefiting Recovery Options Made Easy's Kirsten Vincent Respite and Recovery Center in the East Side of Buffalo.
Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong after-show: Night Zero
Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests
Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
An Evening with The Scales: 35th Anniversary of Phish’s legendary 1991 Nietzsche’s show
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15. Get presale tickets here.
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Kevin Barry, Katie Missert, Judd Sunshine, Brad Robbins, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel w/ Wilson & Walsh
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+
A Celebration of Roy Orbison “Black & White Night”
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.
Start Making Sense & Ocean Avenue Stompers Horns
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33
Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen
Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Junior Jerry Jam: The Scales
Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Annie in the Water & Desmond Jones
Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
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