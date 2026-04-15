Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Here’s a little gem that is worth a few moments of your time. Something to ruminate on. Something that encourages us to allow gratitude into the room for a little while. The great Ziggy Marley - who brings his Brightside Tour to Artpark on July 11 - joined host Joel Madden on the latest episode of Artist Friendly, which dropped today. The two had an inspiring, uplifting conversation, one that reminds us of music’s ability to elevate our lives. Here’ a little taste of it.

You can watch the full Ziggy Marley episode, and explore others in Madden’s archive of masterful interviews, here.

RSD is this Saturday, April 18. For general info, go here.

Here’s the scoop on what a few participating WNY stores are planning:

Both Elmwood and Transit stores will be open at 8 am on RSD and the Elmwood location will have live music with Grosh (acoustic) at 3 pm, and In the Round 2 “Run that Back”(Danielle A, Curtis Lovell, Myq Farrow) at 7 pm ($10 presale/$15 door).

Bar will be open.

Check out the website for details about RSD. And Hi-Fi Hits is having a RSD preview party Friday, April 17, 7-8:30 pm that benefits FeedMore WNY. Admission is 2 canned goods or non-perishable items. You can see the list for requested items and get more details here.

apples & oranges, Records & Tapes

Run by George Paleo, guitarist extraordinaire and member of the Damone Jackson Outcome, this spot nestled on Delaware in Kenmore is opening early and promises

“a ton of newly priced vintage albums and great selection of RSD new titles.”

Black Dots is opening early at 10 am and has a list of deals plus a whole line up of entertainment for the day.

This spot in Tonawanda will be open 8 am - 8 pm.

Via FB: “We’ll have a wide range of this year’s RSD exclusives as well as a solid used drop. Check out what we ordered on our website: https://soulstoprecords.com/collections/record-store-day.

The DOLLAR BINS will be in FULL SWING - $1, $2, and $3 chock full. We hope to have the $1 bins on the sidewalk, weather permitting. DJs ALL DAY (Tone, DJ Reazon, DJ Cutler) and food and coffee available for a la carte purchase courtesy of Puff Patisserie.”

These are just a few of the top of my head, but anybody who’d like to add to the list of stores out there, please feel free to share in the comments below.

Spearheaded by Eddie Tice, the Thursday evening free music series on Main Street (and adjacent) in the village of Williamsville is back. Some lineups are already being posted. Opening night is Thursday, June 4 and a few acts have been announced: Sorrentino’s - Lithium, RationAles - Nerds Gone Wild Trio, and The Eagle House Restaurant - Davey O.

And here are a few of the season schedules I was able to track down. Follow Music on Main on Facebook for dates coming soon!

If you’re craving some music in the Village right now, RationAles has a steady stream of gigs to ease you into the summer.

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Tuesday, September 29, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+

Thursday, April 22, 2027, 7 pm in the Main Hall, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50+. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17.

Saturday, June 6 at 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Thursday, September 17, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Opening will be 5th grader Avery Handley, age 11.

Friday, June 12, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $33.24-$147.12. Get tickets here.

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50+

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76

Tuesday, September 15 at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now through Thursday, April 16 at 10 pm. General public onsale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, April 17 at 10 am.

Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.

Thursday, August 6 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Front of stage $56/Reserved seating $61/ GA $32.50.

Fri, August 7, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 am.

Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets

Wednesday, July 22, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50. Check sportsmensbuffalo.com for tickets.

Photo credit: Dave Brolan

Wednesday, August 12 at 6pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater in Lewiston, NY. Front of stage tables (seats 2): $96. Front of stage/reserved seating: $66. General admission: $32.50. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

Friday, August 13, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, Darien Center, NY.

Wednesday, November 4, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37/$42. Tickets on sale Friday, April 10 at 10 am.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

This week…

Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97

Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$22

Wednesday, April 15, 7 pm door at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, April 16, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, April 16, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $20.86

Thursday, April 16, ABTrio at 6 pm ($20 suggested donation to help support the series), Encyclopedia of Soul at 8:30 pm ($10 suggested donation or PWYC), at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, April 17, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+

Friday, April 17, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Kickstart Rumble

Friday, April 17, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, April 17, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $28.50/$32

Friday, April 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, April 17 and Saturday, April 18, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Buffalo Music Coalition

Dee's Grand Isle Opry

Saturday, April 18, 4-7 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music by Aaron Ziolkowski and Donavan w/ Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo, playing their tribute sets to Garcia/Kahn & Weir/Wasserman

Saturday, April 18, 1-5:30 pm (music at 3 pm) at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, April 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Romeo Spikes, Venom Mob, and Nervous Dynamite

Saturday, April 18, 9 pm at The Tudor Lounge, Buffalo, NY. $

Features Out on The Tiles (Led Zeppelin Tribute), Gypsy Queen (Fleetwood Mac/Heart Tribute), American Doors (Doors Tribute), Queen City (Queen Tribute) and Scott Celani Band’s Tom Petty Tribute

Saturday, April 18, 4:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 18, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, April 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15 bar/$18 stage

Saturday, April 18, 11 am at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, April 18, 7pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Loconti

Saturday, April 18, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Sunday, April 19, 4 pm at Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo, NY. $160 Season subscription, $140 AKG member season subscription, $45 GA/ $40AKG member GA

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $68.97

Sunday, April 19, 1:30 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY $20

Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All Stars

Joe Bellanti, Aaron Ziolkowski, Vic Licata, Brad Robbins, and Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, April 19, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY $10-$15

Sunday, April 19, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY $32.50/$37.50

Tuesday, April 21, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, April 21, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Tuesday, April 21, 6 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $10

Per site: A variety of schools participate by hosting auditions and/or competitions that incorporate the arts within their own school, related to the theme of Dignity. The acts are encouraged to combine multiple forms of art to create the most dynamic illustration of Dignity Awareness.

Each final act performs at Center for the Arts University at Buffalo. It is an eventful evening, including valuable information on bullying awareness, exceptional talent and collaboration among students, and an opportunity to raise money for the prevention of bullying in schools. Proceeds benefit each participating school, and the continued development of the BAND Against Bullying Program.

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.76

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Perfroming Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $97+

Wednesday, April 22, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Wednesday, April 22, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Coming Up…

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48/$54 reserved seats

Friday, April 24, 7:30 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $16 bar/$18 stage

Featuring Johnny Hart & The Mess, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, Danielle A. deb., Alex McArthur with Grace Logan. Proceeds benefiting Recovery Options Made Easy's Kirsten Vincent Respite and Recovery Center in the East Side of Buffalo.

Friday, April 24, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $30

Friday, April 24 with Kendall Street Company, and Saturday, April 25 with Gantzer Super Jam ft/members of Aqueous, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92/118.36 VIP

Super group featuring members of Dopapod, Twiddle, Kung Fu, and special guests

Saturday, April 25, 11 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15. Get presale tickets here.

Kevin Barry, Katie Missert, Judd Sunshine, Brad Robbins, Tony Petrocelli, and Mark Hitchcock

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm in the Mainstage Theatre at UB Center for the Arts, Buffalo, NY. $40+

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33

Tiger Chung Lee w/The Tradesmen

Saturday, May 2, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, May 2, 1 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20