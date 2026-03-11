AI Design by Kim Miers

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Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Or as the the Live Nation - Ticketmaster behemoth refers to us, ‘suckers.’

Last week, I reported here on the launch of the Department of Justice’s anti-trust lawsuit against the Live Nation-Ticketmaster monopoly. I wrote than that I had little faith in an actual, meaningful change resulting from this lawsuit, due to the fact that the current administration’s DOJ is - well, exactly what we already knew it was.

The Justice Department’s inquiry into the legality of the Live Nation-Ticketmaster merger initially approved in 2010 had legs, rest assured. The end goal was to break up the merger, and end a live music industry monopoly that has screwed artists, venues and consumers in an equal opportunity manner.

There was a possibility that this might have actually happened. And then, naturally, the Trump DOJ stepped in on Monday and announced that it had reached an out-of-court settlement that amounts to nothing more than a slap on the wrist for Live Nation-Ticketmaster.

“The Justice Department’s legal pursuit of Live Nation had bipartisan political support in Washington,” The New York Times reported on Tuesday. “At a Senate Judiciary hearing in 2023, weeks after a botched Ticketmaster sale for tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, senators from both parties scolded a Live Nation executive and called the company a monopoly.”

So much for all that hard work. The DOJ settlement essentially allows LN-TM to continue its dubious and disgusting business model, virtually without censure.

“Overall, the settlement’s gerry-rigged system of ‘access,’ whereby Ticketmaster retains all the control and power over primary ticketing, will be impossible for the courts to enforce,” wrote The Progressive Policy Institute’s Vice President and Director of Competition Policy, Diana Moss, following the announcement of the settlement.

“The settlement requires Live Nation-Ticketmaster to commit to several conditions. Among these are ‘loosening’ exclusivity provisions in Live Nation-Ticketmaster’s exclusive contracts with venues that stifle competition in primary ticketing and drive up ticket fees; the divestiture of 13 Live Nation amphitheaters; and a cap on ticket service fees at its amphitheaters equal to 15% of face value.

“This jumble of conditions risks the same ineffectiveness and lack of transparency as those that DOJ originally imposed on the 2010 merger of Live Nation and Ticketmaster. The company violated those conditions for years, at the expense of competition and consumers. The same approach, years later, is a green light for Live Nation-Ticketmaster to engage in business as usual, because the absence of an effective break-up remedy preserves its monopoly power.”

“(T)he settlement’s 15% cap on ticket fees is an easy concession for Live Nation-Ticketmaster. The company will more than compensate for the fee cap by continuing to squeeze out competition, steering even more fans back to its ticketing platform, and collecting monopoly ticket fees on tickets it sells.”

How nice for them.

You might find it useful to know that Live Nation hired MAGA influencer Mike Davis to lobby for them in the run-up to the trial. Live Nation, which had already spent $500,000 on Trump’s inauguration, paid millions more to Davis and a bevy of Trump-allied lobbyists to make the lawsuit go away.

They laid the groundwork for this slap-on-the-wrist deal back in February, when they managed to drive out the last remaining vestiges of decency and fairness in the Antitrust Division of the DOJ, through pressured resignations, including the one offered (under duress) by Antitrust Division chief Gail Slater. Previously, Antitrust Division second-in-command Roger Alford was fired for, according to Prospect.org, “resisting sweetheart settlements in antitrust cases,” speaking publicly about lobbyist corruption, and warning that “Live Nation and Ticketmaster have paid a bevy of cozy MAGA friends to roam the halls of the [Justice Department building’s] Fifth Floor in defense of their monopoly abuses.”

I realize that there are much more glaring examples of corruption emerging from the current administration on an almost hourly basis, and most of them have much more dire and tangible consequences for the country and the world. Still, I doubt I’m alone in finding this particular orgy of corruption infuriating, sleazy, insulting, and redolent of the crystal clear underlying goal of this (and every) authoritarian regime - to create and foster a billionaire class built on the backs of regular folks who are already struggling to make ends meet.

Whether it’s at the grocery store, the gas pump, or the ticket window, the onus for continuously feeding the insatiable maw of this corpulent, hateful beast falls on us. Fun, huh? So much winning!

“The settlement is a dark day for millions of live events fans and artists,” The Progressive Policy Institute’s Moss concludes in her response the LN-TM settlement.

“The DOJ had the opportunity to finally get it right by fully litigating an antitrust trial on the merits. There are strong odds that the government would win on liability and break up the company to restore competition to ticketing and protect consumers. If the settlement moves forward, that outcome is now out of reach. The non-settling state AGs, under their own authority, should continue to pursue litigation and effective remedies on behalf of competition and consumers.”

Ever get the feeling you’ve been cheated?

Now for some news that doesn’t suck…

“Alongside the ever-talented Tyler Westcott, we’re proud to be hosting a benefit for Justice for Migrant Families, a local organization doing important work right here in our community!

To help raise funds, we’ve gathered 15 musical acts who generously donated their time and talent for a night of short, sweet sets. There is a suggested donation: $20, but no one will be turned away for lack of funds. There will also be a 50/50 raffle running.”

8:00 — Tom Stahl (back)

8:15 — Ellen Pieroni & Sean McNamara (front)

8:30 — Jake Sanders & Friends (back)

8:45 — East Coast Dave (front)

9:00 — Autonomous Vehicles (back)

9:30 — Lauren Clifford (front)

9:45 — Blood Thirsty Vegans (back)

10:15 — Tyler Westcott & Scott Calpin (front)

10:30 — Shaky Stage (back)

11:00 — Brian Patrick Carney (front)

11:15 — Sara Elizabeth (back)

11:30 — Kevin Crowley (front)

11:50 — The Travesties (back)

12:20 — Snake Oil Serenaders (back)

12:40 — DJ U-Lock (back)

Kim says: Check out KEXP during their Spring Drive

If you don’t already listen to KEXP, a “nonprofit radio station and an international community of music lovers and music makers” AND one of the BEST stations on the planet, now is the time to check it out and support! Listener-powered and culturally engaged, KEXP not only provides DJ curated shows and live in-studio performances, it also delivers a spectrum of sound from new indie to r&b/soul to world and indigenous to classic rock. KEXP covers just about any genre you can think of! Additionally, the station often has dedicated theme days/weeks/months ranging from 6 Degree Week to Music Heals days with heavy listener participation and messages of hope and positivity. There is much more—I’ve been an “Amplifier” for several years and still have more to discover—but I encourage you to check it out for yourself! - Kim Miers

New and Noteworthy

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on Thursday, March 12 at 10 am. (pw: SENECA26). General on sale Friday, March 6 at 10 am.

Sunday, June 7, 5pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Friday, May 8, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Sunday, August 2, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now. Get presale code HERE. Public on sale Friday, March 13.

Wednesday, August 26 at 6:45 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presales on now (code: SENECA26), public on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

Friday, July 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $61.25

Wednesday, July 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now, public on sale Friday, March 13 at 10 am.

Saturday, April 12, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, May 2, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, July 25, noon - 9 pm at Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY. Full day/$45, final two musical performances $35. Children 10 and under are FREE. CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.

Sunday, August 9, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.40.

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

The World’s ONLY All-Female Tribute to Rage Against The Machine

Wednesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Fri. 3/6 10 am est.

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead preforms in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and the Grateful Dead concert at Rich Stadium.

This week…

Wednesday, March 11, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. FREE

Thursday, March 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo NY. $15/$20 seating or $13/$18

Thursday, March 12, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $34.40

Thursday, March 12, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, March 12, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo NY. $20/$25

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, March 12, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10

Friday, March 13, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 13, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, March 13, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 13, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo NY. $20

Friday, March 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Dead Alliance Buffalo

Friday, March 13, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Friday, March 13, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Kenny Parker Project

Friday, March 13, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, March 13, 8 pm at The Cover, Depew, NY.

Friday, March 13, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20

Saturday, March 14, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo NY. $48.37

The Gavin Petrie Band

Saturday, March 14, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $15

Saturday, March 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $27.50-$94.50

Healy and the Day Drinkers

Saturday, March 14, 5 pm at Buffalo Distilling Company, Buffalo, NY.

Crikwater w/special Pogues set ft/Jim Wynne, Larry Kremer and Johnny Hart

Saturday, March 14, 3:30-6:30 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo NY. FREE

Ft/Adelaide, SPUD, The Spit Sisters, and The Glam Vamps

Saturday, March 14, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, March 14, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, March 14, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

East Hill Garage

Saturday, March 14, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Sunday, March 15, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92

Szelest Fest

Benefitting the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation

Sunday, March 15, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 GA

Sunday, March 15, 1-5 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $7

Tuesday, March 17, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo NY. $27.76

Joe Baudo Big Band Rehearsal

Tuesday, March 17, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. FREE

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo NY. $17/$20 seated or $15/$17 bar

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $33.40

Eberwine

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo NY. $10

Coming up…

Friday, March 20, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 20, 7 pm Doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50/$85

Saturday, March 21, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm doors at Water Street Music Hall, Rochester, NY. $49.82

Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, March 22, 6 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $19.59

Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30.93

Friday, March 27, 7:30 pm doors at Riviera Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $25

Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, March 28, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. $5

Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59