A host of Thanksgiving Eve shows and some upcoming gigs to be thankful for
Hey now, Music Lovers.
I’m still coming down from last weekend’s two-night run of Talking Dead Heads shows at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, both of which were sell-outs, and both of which boasted the air of a musical family reunion. If you were there, you already know…
These TDH shows felt like a holiday to me, but Thanksgiving is a bit later this year, and so it’s time to ramp it up all over again, for an impressive and diverse roster of Thanksgiving Eve shows I’ve only mildly curated below.
Before we dive in, I’d like to take a moment to express my gratitude to all of you for your interest, support and enthusiasm over the past year. That support allows me to continue doing what I love, and I’m forever thankful. Happy Thanksgiving!
JUST ANNOUNCED:
Low Cut Connie
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
22nd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21
Warren Haynes Band
Saturday, February 22, 2025, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $66.75/$291.75 VIP1/$216.75 VIP2. Tickets on sale Friday, November 22.
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Dashboard Confessional
Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+
Thanksgiving Eve:
Talking Dead Heads + Sonny Baker and Jason Staniszewski
Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at McGarrett’s, NY. $10
NEW! 3 Sets of Music: Acoustic set by Sonny and Jason, 2 Sets by the Talking Dead Heads!
Funktional Flow
Wednesday, November 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29
Big Martha: Music of The Allman Bros
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
The Strictly Hip w/ Canadian Tux
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50
Little Mountain Band
Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at the Lion and Eagle, Clarence, NY. $10
Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Danksgiving: Strange Standard
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin tribute), w/HYST and Stationwagon
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
Thanksgiving Eve with Tyler Westcott & Friends
Wednesday, November 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
DISORDER: A Dark Dance Party - DJ sets by Rinsux, Chvck and Osiris
Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE
COMING UP:
BEAT (Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey)
Monday, December 2, 7:30 pm at the Mainstage Theatre, Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo. $74.50/$84.50/$94.50/$149.50
The Steely Project: Music of Steely Dan
Saturday, November 30, 3 pm (SOLD OUT) and 8 pm, and Sunday, December 1, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Workingman’s Dead
Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20
THE SMITHS etc : Tribute the The Smiths
Friday, November 29, 8 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Sagittarius Season Birthday Concert with Zuri
Zuri Appleby and Greg Webster present a Sagittarius season Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Jed Thomson, Aaron Blackmon and special guests.
Sunday, December 1, 7 pm at the Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. $15
The Allman Betts Family Revival
Wednesday, December 4, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.
Organ Fairchild Plays Grateful Dead
Saturday, December 7, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
54-40 w/Roger Bryan and the Orphans
Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $45.25
The Great Train Robbery
Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun's Honky Tonk Holiday Show
Wednesday, December 4, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25
Tab Benoit – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series w/ Jesse Dayton
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.75/$62.75
I Feel the Earth Move: Christina Custode Plays the Music of Carole King
Thursday, December 5, 7 pm at Pausa Art House, Buffalo. $15
Black Friday w/Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, November 29, 8 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Miller and The Other Sinners Happy Hour
Friday, December 6, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $
Elliot Scozzaro Quintet
Saturday, November 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Saturday Sessions: Tom Robert and The Mystics
Saturday, November 30, 4pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: The Strictly Hip performs The Tragically Hip's classic album UP TO HERE
Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D: A Set of Originals & a Tribute to Prince
Saturday, November 30, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15-$25
Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol: Film with BPO live
Saturday, November 30, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$83.50
Almost Queen
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$49.50
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
(Featuring Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Billy Bratek, Tony Petrocelli, Mark Hitchcock.)
Saturday, November 30, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo. FREE
John Bacon Quintet
Friday, November 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Ivy's Home w/Sarah Burton, Hals & Pals + Johnny & The Man Kids
Friday, November 29, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $8/$10
Cami Clune’s “Girl Rock Thru The Ages”
Friday, November 29, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19-$39
Ian McCuen Album Release Party w/Spud, Romcom Victims, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell
Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10
The Strictly Hip
Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, NY. $15-$20
Sunday Jazz: Jay/Sharptet
Sunday, December 1, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
John Fohl Band
Friday, November 29, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Bumpin Uglies with Pasadena and Joint Operation
Saturday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$25
