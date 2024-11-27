AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey now, Music Lovers.

I’m still coming down from last weekend’s two-night run of Talking Dead Heads shows at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, both of which were sell-outs, and both of which boasted the air of a musical family reunion. If you were there, you already know…

Talking Dead Heads, Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. Photos by John Raczynski Photography.

These TDH shows felt like a holiday to me, but Thanksgiving is a bit later this year, and so it’s time to ramp it up all over again, for an impressive and diverse roster of Thanksgiving Eve shows I’ve only mildly curated below.

Before we dive in, I’d like to take a moment to express my gratitude to all of you for your interest, support and enthusiasm over the past year. That support allows me to continue doing what I love, and I’m forever thankful. Happy Thanksgiving!

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Funtime Presents:

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

Funtime Presents:

Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $66.75/$291.75 VIP1/$216.75 VIP2. Tickets on sale Friday, November 22.

Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+

Thanksgiving Eve:

Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at McGarrett’s, NY. $10

NEW! 3 Sets of Music: Acoustic set by Sonny and Jason, 2 Sets by the Talking Dead Heads!

Wednesday, November 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Funtime Presents:

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at the Lion and Eagle, Clarence, NY. $10

After Dark Presents:

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Wednesday, November 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

DISORDER: A Dark Dance Party - DJ sets by Rinsux, Chvck and Osiris

Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. FREE

COMING UP:

Monday, December 2, 7:30 pm at the Mainstage Theatre, Center for the Arts, University at Buffalo. $74.50/$84.50/$94.50/$149.50

Saturday, November 30, 3 pm (SOLD OUT) and 8 pm, and Sunday, December 1, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20

Friday, November 29, 8 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Zuri Appleby and Greg Webster present a Sagittarius season Birthday Celebration Concert featuring Jed Thomson, Aaron Blackmon and special guests.

Sunday, December 1, 7 pm at the Gypsy Parlor, Buffalo. $15

Wednesday, December 4, 8 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.

Saturday, December 7, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $45.25

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

Wednesday, December 4, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Funtime Presents:

Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.75/$62.75

Thursday, December 5, 7 pm at Pausa Art House, Buffalo. $15

Friday, November 29, 8 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Friday, December 6, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $

Saturday, November 30, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, November 30, 4pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, November 30, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15-$25

Saturday, November 30, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$83.50

Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$49.50

(Featuring Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Billy Bratek, Tony Petrocelli, Mark Hitchcock.)

Saturday, November 30, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, November 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Friday, November 29, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $8/$10

Friday, November 29, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19-$39

Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10

Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, NY. $15-$20

Sunday, December 1, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Friday, November 29, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$25