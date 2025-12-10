AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-loving friends. A busy week ahead! Let’s get to it…

WNY Musicians - Come CELEBRATE!

Jack Rabbit is hosting it’s 4th Annual Musican’s Mixer on Monday, December 15 at 7 pm.

Per Facebook post:

If you’ve played Jack Rabbit - you are invited! It’s that simple.

- Complimentary food drinks for all that attend. *Pizza and PBR. The full bar will be available as well.

- The stage will be open to sit in and jam

- Backline and instruments will be provided by Josh and Kev. Full drums w/ cymbals, bass, amps, a few guitars, etc.

- Bring your axe, sticks, or whatever else if you’d like.

** There will be no full band performances this year. Just an individual sign up form to jam, two songs per person, and let’s see what magic happens!

The Goos summer dates are announced—with support from Neon Trees. The nearest show appears to be Syracuse NY on Thursday, September 3. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now through Thursday, December 11, at 10 pm local time. Password is GGDSUMMER. Public on sale is Friday, December 12, at 10 am local time. Special VIP packages also available. Check it out here.

The Goo Goo Dolls, Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Photo by Michael Lee Jackson.

Triumph - Reunion Tour (Featuring Rik Emmet, Gil Moore and Phil X), Wednesday, June 3 , 8 pm. Tyler Childers , Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 pm. MGK, Saturday, June 13, 7 pm. Mötley Crüe, Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm.

Pre-sales and GA tickets are on sale for some of these shows now. Check here.

Triumph’s Reunion Tour includes a Darien Lake date. L to R: Phil X, Gil Moore, Rik Emmet.

New and Noteworthy

Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Stir in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE General Admission!

Friday, April 17, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $34.50

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30

Friday, January 9, 2026, 8 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.40, $94.90, $124.90 VIP meet & greet

Saturday, January 24, 7:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. General public tickets on sale Thursday, December 11 at Noon.

Friday, August 14 and Sunday, August 16, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $50 seated

Thursday, March 5, 2026, 7 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees.

Wolfgang Van Halen brings Mammoth to the Town Ballroom in March.

April 16, 17, 18 – April 23, 24, 25 – April 30, May 1, 2 at the Sphere, Las Vegas, NV.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 12, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. Ticketing information is available at phish.com/tours.

Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY.

Friday, April 10, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35.

Saturday, April 4, 2026, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in the Seneca Niagara Resort &. Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $60+

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $69.65+

Tuesday, April 21, 2026 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $88+

Fridays in January, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward (except 1/16) in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/show or $100/4 pack.

January 2 – “Up To Here”, January 9 – “Road Apples”, January 16 – Favorites at Asbury Hall, January 23 – “Fully Completely”, January 30 – “Day For Night”

This week…

Buffalo Dead All-Stars

Wednesday, December 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, December 10, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, December 10, 6:15 - 7:15 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, December 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, December 11, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$17

Friday, December 12, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, December 12, 10:30 am and Saturday, December 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$125.50

Photo City Presents:

Friday, December 12, 7pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15 advance/$20 at the door.

Ladies First Jazz and Niagara Regional Theatre Guild present

Friday, December 12, 7 pm doors at Ellicott Creek Playhouse, Tonawanda, NY. $21+

Friday, December 12, 7pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, December 12, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Hip Monarch

Friday, December 12, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Garden Pavilion at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

Saturday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$40

(With Buffalo’s own Damone Jackson on drums)

Saturday, December 13, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28.87

Saturday, December 13, 12 noon doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $76.83 (Tier 3 only left)

Saturday, December 13, TWO SHOWS 6 pm & 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $12.90-$64.50 (tables/seating/standing)

Sunday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $31

Charlie Brown Christmas

Sunday, December 14, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $

Sunday, December 14, 12 noon or 4 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $8

Sunday, December 14, 6:30 pm at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10 at door ($1 presale link here)

4th Annual Musican’s Mixer

Monday, December 15, 7pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. FREE

Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49

Wednesday, December 17, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$15

Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 am, Friday, December 19 at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 21 at 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50

Coming up…

Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area

Friday, December 19, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, December 19, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$27

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:

Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!

Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public

Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21

Sunday, December 21, 2 shows: 4 pm and 6:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $10