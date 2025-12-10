Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
4th Annual Musician's Mixer @ Jack Rabbit; new concert announcements; music news; and this week's picks
Hey there, music-loving friends. A busy week ahead! Let’s get to it…
WNY Musicians - Come CELEBRATE!
Jack Rabbit is hosting it’s 4th Annual Musican’s Mixer on Monday, December 15 at 7 pm.
Per Facebook post:
If you’ve played Jack Rabbit - you are invited! It’s that simple.
- Complimentary food drinks for all that attend. *Pizza and PBR. The full bar will be available as well.
- The stage will be open to sit in and jam
- Backline and instruments will be provided by Josh and Kev. Full drums w/ cymbals, bass, amps, a few guitars, etc.
- Bring your axe, sticks, or whatever else if you’d like.
** There will be no full band performances this year. Just an individual sign up form to jam, two songs per person, and let’s see what magic happens!
Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2026 announced
The Goos summer dates are announced—with support from Neon Trees. The nearest show appears to be Syracuse NY on Thursday, September 3. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now through Thursday, December 11, at 10 pm local time. Password is GGDSUMMER. Public on sale is Friday, December 12, at 10 am local time. Special VIP packages also available. Check it out here.
Darien Lake spring/summer concerts announced:
Triumph - Reunion Tour (Featuring Rik Emmet, Gil Moore and Phil X), Wednesday, June 3 , 8 pm. Tyler Childers , Wednesday, June 10, 7:30 pm. MGK, Saturday, June 13, 7 pm. Mötley Crüe, Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm.
Pre-sales and GA tickets are on sale for some of these shows now. Check here.
New and Noteworthy
Totally Tubular Festival: A Flock Of Seagulls, The Romantics, Thomas Dolby, The Motels, Bow Wow Wow, Animotion
Wednesday, December 31, 8 pm at Stir in Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE General Admission!
Keller Williams
Friday, April 17, 2026, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $34.50
The Waiting Room - A Tribute To Genesis & Peter Gabriel
Saturday, February 7, 2026, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$30
Pocketship w/Blaised And Confused & Hip Monarch
Friday, January 9, 2026, 8 pm at Nietzsches, Buffalo, NY. $10
Microwave w/Anthony Green, Hunny, Into It. Over It.
Wednesday, April 15, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.40, $94.90, $124.90 VIP meet & greet
Organ Fairchild Plays Grateful Dead
Saturday, January 24, 7:30 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. General public tickets on sale Thursday, December 11 at Noon.
Sotto Voce & Avanti Orchestra present: Ludwig van Beethoven’s only opera ‘Fidelio’
Friday, August 14 and Sunday, August 16, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. $50 seated
Mammoth - The End Tour, with 10 Years and James & the Cold Gun
Thursday, March 5, 2026, 7 pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.50 + fees.
Phish return to the SPHERE Las Vegas
April 16, 17, 18 – April 23, 24, 25 – April 30, May 1, 2 at the Sphere, Las Vegas, NV.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 12, at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET. Ticketing information is available at phish.com/tours.
Ray LaMontagne - Trouble 20th Anniversary Tour
Tuesday, September 22, 2026 at 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY.
Carbon Leaf
Friday, April 10, 2026, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35.
Cheap Trick: All Washed Up Tour
Saturday, April 4, 2026, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center in the Seneca Niagara Resort &. Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $60+
The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton present: AVTT/PTTN
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $69.65+
Lamb Of God w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, Sanguisugabogg
Tuesday, April 21, 2026 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $88+
The Strictly Hip: January Residency
Fridays in January, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward (except 1/16) in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/show or $100/4 pack.
January 2 – “Up To Here”, January 9 – “Road Apples”, January 16 – Favorites at Asbury Hall, January 23 – “Fully Completely”, January 30 – “Day For Night”
This week…
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Wednesday, December 10, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
MiA Showcase ft/Buffalo hip-hop artists Diggie Mac, Kase Klosed, and OG Bellaire
Wednesday, December 10, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo String Works Winter Community Concert
Wednesday, December 10, 6:15 - 7:15 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Empty Pockets Holiday Tour
Thursday, December 11, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, December 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Los Pendejos and Thee Isolators
Thursday, December 11, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$17
Hail! Fredonia Records Presents: Annual Showcase at The Cave ft/Trashy Annie, Tetris Effect, Ed Croft & Tina Williams & Greg Hill
Friday, December 12, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
BPO: JoAnn’s Classical Christmas
Friday, December 12, 10:30 am and Saturday, December 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$125.50
Photo City Presents:
The Allfornauts - Debut Show, w/ Amateur Hockey Club, Pretty Good State University, Violet Blush
Friday, December 12, 7pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15 advance/$20 at the door.
Ladies First Jazz and Niagara Regional Theatre Guild present
Jingle Bell Jazz wsg/ vocalists Zach Carr and Donna DeLano-Kerr
Friday, December 12, 7 pm doors at Ellicott Creek Playhouse, Tonawanda, NY. $21+
WNY Vinyl Collective Holiday Party! ft/ DJ Funky Boss and Trxxxxa
Friday, December 12, 7pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo. FREE
GROOVE TRAIN - A Tribute To The Music Of Tower Of Power
Friday, December 12, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Hip Monarch
Friday, December 12, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
A Funky GROSHoliday Party
Saturday, December 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Dead on the Farm KRAMPUS YULETIDE CELEBRATION
ft/ Little Mountain Band
Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Garden Pavilion at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15
Musicians Of Buffalo: Christmas Rocks Concert ft/Billy Sheehan, Jessie Galante, and Bobby Lebel
Saturday, December 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$40
EUROPA - A Tribute To Carlos Santana
(With Buffalo’s own Damone Jackson on drums)
Saturday, December 13, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Too Many Zooz w/ Clejan
Saturday, December 13, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28.87
BLISSMAS 2025 w/ Better Lovers, Glassjaw, Saves The Day, Terror, Onyx, Haywire, Teen Mortgage, Koyo, Johnny Booth + wrestling
Saturday, December 13, 12 noon doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $76.83 (Tier 3 only left)
Elliot Scozzaro Quartet Performs Vince Guaraldi’s A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS
Saturday, December 13, TWO SHOWS 6 pm & 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $12.90-$64.50 (tables/seating/standing)
Bumpin Uglies & Ballyhoo! w/Joey Harkum Band
Sunday, December 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $31
Charlie Brown Christmas
Sunday, December 14, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $
BPO: Jingle Bell Jam
Sunday, December 14, 12 noon or 4 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $8
Guabaza Latin Jazz
Sunday, December 14, 6:30 pm at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10 at door ($1 presale link here)
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild & Swingin’ Holiday Party
Tuesday, December 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $49
GRATEFUL SLED: A Christmas Tribute To The Grateful Dead
Wednesday, December 17, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$15
BPO Holiday Pops
Thursday, December 18 at 10:30 am, Friday, December 19 at 10:30 am, Saturday, December 20 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, December 21 at 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50
Coming up…
Matt Michaud Trio: “Miles 2.0: A Modern Look at Miles Davis”
Friday, December 19, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar area
The Kensingtons Christmas Party
Friday, December 19, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, December 19, 5:30 pm doors/7 pm show at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$27
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation presents:
That Twang Gan Holiday Thang: The Twang Gang, John & Mary and the Valkyries, and the Borderland Band Camp All-Stars
Proceeds to benefit SAMF in providing instruments to TWO musical children in need this holiday!
Saturday, December 20, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10 SAMF members/$15 General Public
23rd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Saturday, December 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $21
A Charlie Brown Christmas
Sunday, December 21, 2 shows: 4 pm and 6:30 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $10
