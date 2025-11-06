AI design by Kim Miers

Not to harsh anyone’s mellow, but as you might know, the live music industry is facing its fair share of problems as 2025 winds down.

While its true that the ‘big ticket’ mega-acts are raking in absurd amounts of cash via grossly inflated ticket prices for stadium shows, offering the illusion that the live music industry as a whole is thriving by adopting the ‘bigger is always better’ model, independent music venues are feeling the crush - in no small part due to the fact that arena and stadium ticket prices are gobbling up the entertainment budgets of their potential patrons.

Ticket sales are down for theater and concert-club venues, while operating and production costs continue to rise. That’s a scary scenario for anyone who prioritizes the concept of ‘local’ in their live music outlook.

It’s a pleasant surprise, amid this climate, to note some exciting developments in the wold of reasonably priced Buffalo-area jazz concerts over the past few weeks.

I recently published an interview I conducted with musician Walter Kemp 3, where we discussed his fresh appointment as curator of the Buffalo AKG Art Museum’s Art of Jazz Series. Kemp has assembled an exciting and diverse lineup of shows featuring some cutting edge modern jazz artists - the very artists we’d often have to travel to more heavily populated cities in primary concert markets to catch. All of these shows come with a reasonable ticket price, in opposition to the big ticket bonanzas gobbling up the lion’s share of concert patrons ‘dis[posable’ income.

Now, there’s more good news for lovers of jazz (and just plain top-tier live music experiences in general).

JazzBuffalo - a division of the Greater Buffalo Jazz Society, the non-profit promoting jazz awareness and patronage in our region - has teamed with Kleinahans Music Hall and Soul of Buffalo Productions to create the Jazz at Kleinhans series. This week, the team announced the addition of a Gregory Porter appearance on June 9 to a roster that already includes Louis Prima Jr on December 5; A Celebration of Harold Arlen with Tierney Sutton on February 15; BEATrio with Bela Fleck, Antonio Sanchez and Edmar Castaneda on April 24; The John Pizzarelli Trio on April 26; and Emmet Cohen presents Miles & Coltrane at 100 on May 17.

Gregory Porter.

Though these shows all feature national and international touring artists, their curation, presentation and production are all being handled by Buffalo people, which makes them local endeavors. It’d be nice to see some Buffalo jazz bands and artists in opening slots somewhere down the line, cementing that sense of ‘local.’

“At JazzBuffalo, we believe that jazz enriches our collective quality of life—it inspires creativity, strengthens our community, and reminds us of the beauty of artistic expression,” says JazzBuffalo Executive Director Tony Zambito. “Through Jazz at Kleinhans, we’re not just presenting concerts; we’re building a legacy for Buffalo as a vibrant, internationally recognized home for jazz.”

You can find tickets for these shows, which will take place in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, through kleinhansbuffalo.org or 716-885-5000. Tickets for the Gregory Porter show go on sale Friday at 10 am, but there’s a pre-sale happening now right here. Use the pre-sale code GREGORY26.

Saturday, November 8, 10 - 4 pm at MIA HQ (510 Franklin St.), Buffalo, NY. FREE

“Bring any used or new instruments between 10am and 4pm, and we’ll have a team of volunteers ready to take them and clean and fix them up so we can send them back out to those in need. We accept any and all instruments except for pianos and organs, and we are especially in need of brass and woodwinds, drum hardware, basses, and guitar amps.”

New and Noteworthy

Wednesday, June 10 at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY.

Yeah, I get it - we’re all sick of hearing “Don’t Stop Believing,” and the soap opera surrounding some members of this gazillion-X-platinum hit machine has been off-putting, to be kind about it. But any chance to see Neal Schon play guitar is a chance worth taking. Check out his new interview with Rick Beato for proof of what a solid dude and serious musician Schon is. Also not that he’s adamant about wanting to include some deep cuts in the farewell tour setlist, and the “An Evening With” format should allow him to do just that.

(Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Tuesday, November 11 at 10 am local time through the Citi Entertainment program (for complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com). A KeyBank Center presale will take place Thursday, November 13 from 10 am-10 pm. The general public on sale is Friday, November 14 at 10 am local time.)

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 13-15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

moe. Photo by How Creative Group.

Thursday, April 9, 2026, 6 pm doors at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $38 GA seating/$45 VIP reserved seating

Friday, November 26, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25

Friday, December 19, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $24-$27

MNM presents

The Christmas Party - Holiday Rave

Thursday, December 25, 8 pm on four floors of Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25/$40 for 2/$60 VIP

Friday, February 27, 2026, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $28.50-$100.50

Saturday, December 13, 2026, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Friday, May 1, 2026, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $28.50-$59.50

This week…

Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Celebrating World Saxophone Day

Thursday, November 6, 6:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“The Annual Horn Hang offers a vibrant space for saxophonists to meet, share stories, exchange knowledge, and build community…The evening will also feature a historic musical moment: the largest recorded regional performance of Cannonball Adderley’s timeless classic, “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy.” This unprecedented collaboration will unite saxophonists across generations and genres in one powerful performance.”

Mary Ramsey & Friends

With Stu Weissman, Avery Weissman & Marc Rosen

Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, November 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $13/$15

Thursday, November 6, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage area, $13/$18 bar area

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sousaphunk

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $

Friday, November 7, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 8, 7 - 10pm at GCR Audio, Buffalo, NY. FREE - RSVP here.

Curated by Drea d’Nur in partnership with GCR Audio.

“This intimate Grief Sanctuary honors the life, spirit, and legacy of D’Angelo through a tapestry of immersive experiences:

Listening Lounge and Soundscape featuring rare recordings of D’Angelo’s voice and music

Ancestral altar for reflection and connection

Memory booth to share stories and remembrances

Tea for grief as a ritual of care and release

The evening also includes a special documentary presentation, offering insight into D’Angelo’s journey and artistry.”

Saturday, November 8, 7 pm at Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. $25

Punk, hardcore, metal, and thrash

Saturday, November 8, 8 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY. $10

Superchief

Saturday, November 8, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, November 8, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, November 8, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, November 8, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Angela Ziegler on vocals, Ron Locurto on guitar/vocals, George Bidleman on bass, Nelson Starr on keyboard/vocals, Shanon Street on drums/vocals

Saturday, November 8, 3 pm at GFY Bar & Grill, Tonawanda, NY.

Saturday, November 8, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $58/$68/$78

Tuesday, November 11, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$15

Buffalo Chamber Music Society presents

November 11, pre-concert talk at 6:45 pm, 7:30 pm show in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $30

Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seating/$15$20 GA (discount pre November 12)

Timothy Muffitt, conductor; Derek Day, lead vocals; Walter Ino, guitar; Ben White, bass; Tom Polce, drums

Friday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $27.50-$110.50

Friday, November 14, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Scales

Friday, November 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Includes a number of participating restaurants, live reggae music, authentic Jamaican foods, and Caribbean Rum drinks.

Saturday, November 15, 6 pm-10 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $30

The music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon with Ted Sperling, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Shayna Steele, vocals; Bryohna Marie, vocals

Saturday, November 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50

Saturday, November 15, 1 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12