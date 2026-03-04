AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music-loving friends.

This week, the Department of Justice launched its anti-trust lawsuit against Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation.

Typing that sentence brought me immense joy. But that joy was immediately tempered by the fact that it’s the Department of Justice bringing the suit. And the DOJ’s record ain’t exactly exemplary of late.

The original complaint was filed by DOJ veterans whose terms ended at the conclusion of the Biden administration. Acting Associate Attorney General Benjamin Mizer and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the charge. Both had a record of being somewhat soft on corporate wrongdoing. This made the whole affair seem a bit suspicious, at the time. But things have gotten considerably worse since. I trust the current federal government to err on the side of the consumer about as much as I’d trust a rabid dog not to bite me if I stuck my hand in its mouth.

Regardless, joy is tough to come by these days, and at the very least, those of us who love and live for the live music experience should be delighted that the entertainment industry behemoth is at least having its feet held to the fire.

The original complaint, which was filed in the Southern District of New York in 2024, accuses the company of engaging in “anticompetitive conduct”— the sort of conduct that has screwed music lovers repeatedly by charging us more and more in base ticket prices, with increasingly abusive fees tacked on to that total, while simultaneously limiting artists’ ability to perform, and creating a climate where venues have extremely limited choices for ticketing services.

This isn’t the only lawsuit Ticketmaster and Live Nation are facing. In September, the Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit alleging that the company consistently misleads consumers regarding ticket prices and cooperates with scalpers to markup resale prices, at the expense of artists and music fans.

So Live Nation and Ticketmaster have created a monopoly, in other words. One that also includes the incredibly lucrative secondary ticket sales market.

Well, yeah. No kidding.

Live Nation directly manages more than 400 musical artists and owns or controls more than 265 concert venues in North America. And the DOJ lawsuit also notes that, through Ticketmaster, Live Nation controls around 80% of major concert venues’ ticketing, in addition to controlling an immense share of the resale market.

These clowns are raking in money hand over fist, and we’re left with little choice but to cough up the cash, if we want to see major touring artists in venues they control.

“Live Nation and Ticketmaster have prioritized growth, while at the same time neglecting to improve and maintain their systems and the product that fans use,” said David Dahlquist, an attorney for the Department of Justice, in his opening statement on Monday. Which might explain why logging on and attempting to purchase an already overpriced ticket on the on-sale date (or even worse, during one of the many pre-sales) has become less fun than a trip to the dentist. A lot less fun.

The attorney for Live Nation/Ticketmaster responded to Dahlquist with a word salad that tossed together descriptives like “fierce,” “lawful,” “competition,” and “market.” The LN/TM attorney then tried to hide behind the idea that “Live Nation and Ticketmaster bring enormous joy to people’s lives.”

Well, no. It’s actually the artists and musicians bringing the immense joy, not these bloodsuckers.

According to the DOJ, “the lawsuit, which includes a request for structural relief, seeks to restore competition in the live concert industry, provide better choices at lower prices for fans, and open venue doors for working musicians and other performance artists.” That seems proper and noble. And the fact that the DOJ is joined in this lawsuit by 30 state and district attorneys general is definitely encouraging.

That said, we’ve been watching criminals buy their way out of trouble on an almost daily basis for a long time, and with increasing and alarming frequency since the current administration took over. The message is loud and clear - the law works differently for the billionaire classes than it does for the rest of us.

I don’t have high hopes that any of this will lead to real change, honestly. I hope I’m wrong. We’ll see how it plays out.

In the meantime, I’m enjoying watching Live Nation/Ticketmaster squirm. They deserve it.

The good news is, there are more great shows happening locally than any single person could possibly attend. And the majority of them are priced in a way that won’t require you to take out a second mortgage or decide between seeing a concert and, oh, I don’t know, buying groceries. Can I get an amen?

New and Noteworthy

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Livce at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 5 at 10 am. (pw: SENECA26)

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets on sale Fri. 3/6 10 am est.

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead preforms in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Bob Dylan, Tom Petty, and the Grateful Dead concert at Rich Stadium.

Wednesday, August 26, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $46/$56

“Performing the music of iconic bands including: Metallica, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin' Park, SOAD, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries & more…The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of classical musicians that features some of the world's greatest instrumentalists and vocalists.”

Monday, June 22, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25. Tickets on sale Fri. 3/6 10 am est.

Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20, Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY.

Saturday, July 11, 7pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $39/$66

Wednesday, July 15, 6:30 pm at Artpark Outdoor Ampitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50

Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $35/$40

Saturday, April 11, 8pm at The Sportsmens Tavern. $30 GA/$80 VIP w/ Meet & Greet.

VIP ticket includes pre-show meet & greet with Sue Foley, official merch bundle, early admission to venue.

Friday, June 26, 7pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30.

This week…

Wednesday, March 4, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $50.38

Thursday, March 5, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos/$63 Balcony/$77 VIP

Thursday, March 5, 7pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.50.

Lineup ft/veterans from Super-Tugger, Urban Achievers, Abandoned Trains, and The Pinheads

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Claernce, NY. $10

Friday, March 6, 6 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $25

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Sheas Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $75+

Brendan Gosson - Mandolin/Fiddle, Jamie Sunshine - Marimba/Vocals, Judd Sunshine - Bass/Vocals, Aaron Ziolkowski - Guitar/Vocals

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sad songs by Pinegrove, Bon Iver, Joni Mitchell, Sun Kil Moon, Sufjan Stevans, The Mountain Goats, Alex G and more.

Friday, March 6, 9 pm at Black Dots, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $19.59

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, March 7, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Saturday, March 7, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Saturday, March 7, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, March 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, March 8, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.67

Sunday, March 8, 11 am doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Sunday, March 8, 3 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $22.37+

Music To Remember is an organization that brings the healing power of music to Alzheimers and dementia patients as well as disabled American veterans. Partnering with the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame.

Sunday, March 8, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5 - All proceeds benefit MTR.

Sunday, March 8, 3:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. FREE but RSVP here.

Sunday, March 8, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Sunday, March 8, 2 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Monday, March 10, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27.83

Monday, March 10, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $53.78+

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Wednesday, March 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, March 11, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$32

Coming up…

Thursday, March 12, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $34.40

Thursday, March 12, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, March 12, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo NY. $20/$25

Friday, March 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Friday, March 13, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20

The Gavin Petrie Band

Saturday, March 14, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $

Sunday, March 15, 6 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92

Tuesday, March 17, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo NY. $27.76

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $33.40

Friday, March 20, 7 pm Doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50/$85

Saturday, March 21, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffallo, NY. $24.72

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm doors at Water Street Music Hall, Rochester, NY. $49.82

Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Friday, March 27, 7:30 pm doors at Riviera Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59