AI Design by Kim Miers

Some pretty impressive show announcements this week across a variety of venues, as the Buffalo region’s summer concert season lineup continues to be fleshed out.

An addition to the Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B lineup finds a trio of much-loved Canadian bands teaming up for what feels like a mini-festival - headliners the Tea Party will be joined by the Headstones and the Trews at the new concert site on Thursday, July 11. Tickets go on sale Friday April 19 at noon through outerharborlive.com.

The Tea Party (top) and the Headstones will be joined by the Trews at Outer Harbor Live @ Terminal B on July 11.

The same venue will host Ice Nine Kills’ Kiss of Death Part II Tour, with guests In This Moment, Avatar and TX, on Wednesday, August 7. Tickets go on sale Friday April 19 at 10 a.m. through outerharborlive.com.

Anyone who was lucky enough to be at the Town Ballroom on April 21, 2013, witnessed an unforgettable show, one that holds a firm spot near the top of my all-time favorite concerts list. Steven Wilson was touring his now-classic The Raven That Refused To Sing album, and his incredible band featured drummer Marco Minnemann, bassist Nick Beggs, saxophonist Theo Travis, keyboardist Adam Holtzman, and guitarist Guthrie Govan. Every member of that band is a virtuoso, but electric guitar aficionados will likely agree that Govan’s gift is particularly notable, as his extended solo during ‘Drive Home,’ the second tune in the set that evening at the Town Ballroom, made more than plain.

Govan moved on from Wilson’s band sooner than many fans would’ve liked, perhaps, his interest in dedicating time to the Aristocrats, the band he’d formed with fellow Wilson band member Minnemann and bassist Bryan Beller, having become paramount.

The Aristocrats: Guthrie Govan, Bryan Beller, Marco Minnemann.

That trio’s blend of its varied influences - progressive instrumental music, electric jazz, and Zappa-esque compositional eclecticism - has been well documented across five studio records and a handful of live documents. Now, Buffalo fans will get to experience this beautiful, slightly insane musical alchemy up close and personal, when the Aristocrats come to Electric City on Friday, August 9. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 18 at noon, through electricity.com. (The same venue is presenting Spoon on Tuesday, September 17 - tickets for that show are already on sale.)

Asbury Hall @ Babeville announced the return of one of the most soulful blues-based electric guitarists in the history of the instrument, Robin Trower, who will bring his band back to that venue on Tuesday, October 1st. Tickets ($45/$50) go on sale Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. through TixR.com.

Robin Trower.

Following the recent release of the 50th anniversary edition of Deep Purple’s timeless Machine Head album - which features a stunning remix by Dweezil Zappa - the band has joined with the equally legendary Yes for a summer tour that, sadly, features no Buffalo date, but does include a stop at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sunday, August 25. (The Purple/Yes package also plays the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, NY, on August 4, and the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on August 6.)

Deep Purple in 2024: L to R, Roger Glover, Simon McBride, Ian Gillan, Ian Paice, Don Airey.

In other news, old friend and Buffalo ex-pat Dave Schulz comes home for a flurry of shows this week, including the CBGB Rock & Roll Revival with the Allen Degenerates w/special guest The Blondie Show, at the Statler Buffalo, Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m. Schulz will wipe away the cobwebs and get back at it the next day, with a solo piano gig at the Terrace in Delaware Park, beginning at 7 p.m. He’ll wrap his roadtrip by gathering C.O. Jones together to open for esteemed hip-hop collective the Souls of Mischief at Electric City, on Sunday, April 21, at 8 p.m.

Now, for this week’s recommended gigs…

Jazz

Guabaza Presents: Latin Roots Music

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$15

An evening of Latin jazz featuring Alex McArthur, Harry Graser, Brian DeJesus, Damone Jackson, Freddie Malave and Michael Ruopoli.

Jam

Friday, April 19, 9 p.m. at Luna Lounge , 603 Dingens St., Cheektowaga, N.Y. $20

Funk

Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m. at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, N.Y.

Jam

Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15

Blues/R&B

Saturday, April 20, 1 - 11 p.m. at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo N.Y. $30

Hip-Hop

Sunday, April 21, 7:00 p.m. (doors) at Electric City, Buffalo N.Y. $30-$90

Indie

Saturday, April 20, 7:30 p.m. at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $8, free with Buff State student ID

Featuring Spud, Uncanny Valley, Heart for Sale, Red Button Delemia, & Cobraz.

Indie

Saturday, April 20, 4 - 11 p.m. at Riff City, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Acoustic Jam

Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. at the Lion and Eagle Pub, Clarence, N.Y. $5

Tribute to "Jerry Garcia & John Kahn" presented by Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo.

World/ Jam

Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Indie

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. at The Cave, Buffalo, N.Y. $20

Jam

Friday, April 19, 10 p.m. at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, N.Y. $35

West African

Saturday, April 20, 2 p.m. at Buffalo Toronto Public Media, BTPM Performance Space, 140 Lower Terrace, Downtown Buffalo, N.Y. Free - register to attend.

Buffalo Toronto Public Media invites all music enthusiasts aged 8-12 (and their accompanying adults) to an afternoon of music with the Buffalo State University West African Drumming Ensemble (WADE) and Diaspora Drumming, as they present Rhythms of West Africa.

Funk/Soul

Sunday, April 21, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $15/$20

Hip-Hop

Tuesday, April 23, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25

Indie

Monday, April 22, 7:00 p.m. at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, N.Y. $10

Rock

Friday, April 19, 8 p.m. at The Cove, Depew, NY. $15

Jam

Saturday, April 20, 7 p.m. at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27

Newgrass/Acoustic Jam

Friday, April 19, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, N.Y. $20/$25