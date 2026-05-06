Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Buffalo FlowJam has announced it’s 2026 summer lineup…

Buffalo Porchfest is next week…

…Saturday, May 16. We’re still waiting on a comprehensive schedule (due out in the next few days.) However, we did stumble upon a few announcements out there…

At The Place on Lexington:

Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY.

Bidwell Parkway summer concerts lineup

Tuesdays at 7 pm, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY. FREE

(Last WTBA had the 2025 lineup - this is the correct 2026 lineup)

June 16: Uncle Ben’s Remedy

June 23: Black Rock Beatles

June 30: The George Caldwell Quintet

July 7: Letter to Elise

July 14: Grosh

July 21: Invisible Touch

July 28: Too Yacht to Handle

August 4: Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

August 11: Nineties By Nature

New and Noteworthy

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. $40, $50, $60, and $90. UBCA Presale tickets on sale tomorrow 5/7 at 10 am (code UBUNSUNG). General public on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 am.

Wednesday, September 23, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28

Saturday, December 19, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92+. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $71.50, $104.50, $126.50, $159.50

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, May 8: General Admission Seated $50, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $66.

Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at the Bear’s Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65/$75

Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal

Sunday, June 28 and Sunday, August 16, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30

Saturday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $37.56+

Saturday, August 1, 5 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28

Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. $54+

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Photo Credit: David Mushegain

Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Reserved seats $80/GA seated $60. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

This week…

Hosted by Spitballin’ Jazz Collective, featuring Alex Quinn (sax), Dom Rodriguez (bass), Faith Quinn (drums), Jake Maurer (guitar), and Zeki Ozay (keys).

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Great American Music Showcase

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$10 for WNY Blues Societ or Buffalo Hive members

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15 stage area /$13 bar area

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $105+

Friday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, May 8, 6-9 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $65 -Tickets include music, beer & cider tastings, food, a commemorative glass and a donation to Kleinhans!

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Jim Yeomans Band

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Performances by DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief, The Pirates and The Stys

Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Rune Bergmann, conductor and Sterling Elliott, cello

Friday, May 8, 10 am and Saturday, May 9, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Clement Residence, Buffalo, NY. FREE with a required reservation.

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, South Buffalo, NY. $15

Eric Weinholtz Band

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

A candlelit GOTHIC IMMORTAL performance featuring Artemis X (vocals / guitar) with Vanessa Snowden (violin), Alex Cousins (cello), and Lena Caggiano (vocals)

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $9.50 – 41.50

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area /$15/$18 bar area

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON, CA. $52+

Saturday, May 9, 4 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60

Saturday, May 9, 3 pm at GFY Bar & Grill, Tonawanda NY.

Mark Winsick Band

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $18.87+

Sunday, May 10, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35

Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Kevin Barry, Jamie Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, and Tony Petrocelli

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Music is Art Showcase: Bubblegun and Scripps Acoustic Trio

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76

Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Thursday, May 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $25.71+

Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Thursday, May 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area /$15/$20 bar area

Friday, May 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, May 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $12/$20

Paying tribute to John Scofield and Soulive

Friday, May 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Fluff Dead

Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, May 16, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5

Sunday, May 17, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 / Kids under 18 FREE

ALL event ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund. Sponsored by SAMF (Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation), Buffalo Music Club, and Borderland Arts + Music Festival.

Tuesday, May 19, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+

Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+