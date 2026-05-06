Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Buffalo FlowJam is back, Punch Brothers and other concert announcements, plus picks for this week and beyond.
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Buffalo FlowJam has announced it’s 2026 summer lineup…
Buffalo Porchfest is next week…
…Saturday, May 16. We’re still waiting on a comprehensive schedule (due out in the next few days.) However, we did stumble upon a few announcements out there…
At The Place on Lexington:
Heart of Music Festival
Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY.
Bidwell Parkway summer concerts lineup
Tuesdays at 7 pm, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY. FREE
(Last WTBA had the 2025 lineup - this is the correct 2026 lineup)
June 16: Uncle Ben’s Remedy
June 23: Black Rock Beatles
June 30: The George Caldwell Quintet
July 7: Letter to Elise
July 14: Grosh
July 21: Invisible Touch
July 28: Too Yacht to Handle
August 4: Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
August 11: Nineties By Nature
New and Noteworthy
Punch Brothers
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. $40, $50, $60, and $90. UBCA Presale tickets on sale tomorrow 5/7 at 10 am (code UBUNSUNG). General public on sale Friday, May 8 at 10 am.
Jet wsg/The Glorious Sons
Wednesday, September 23, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28
Simple Plan
Saturday, December 19, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92+. Tickets on sale now.
Boyz II Men
Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at the Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $71.50, $104.50, $126.50, $159.50
Pavlo and Band
Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, May 8: General Admission Seated $50, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $66.
John Oates & the Good Road Band
Friday, September 25 & Saturday, September 26, 8 pm at the Bear’s Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $65/$75
Dead in the Water
Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal
Sunday, June 28 and Sunday, August 16, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30
An Evening With Joanne Shaw Taylor
Saturday, August 21, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $37.56+
Rust Belt Rampage II: Ft/ Exham Priory, Greywash, Vertigo Child, Kendall Cage, Creating A Sinner, March Lions, & Eye Opener
Saturday, August 1, 5 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $28
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Miles Davis “On the Corner”
Monday, June 8, 7 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Wailin’ Jennys
Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at the Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre, University at Buffalo, Buffalo, NY. $54+
Morrissey
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Pat Metheny Side-Eye III+
Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Reserved seats $80/GA seated $60. Tickets on sale now.
Taking Back Sunday wsg/Thrice
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon w/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
This week…
Spitballin’ Jazz Jam
Hosted by Spitballin’ Jazz Collective, featuring Alex Quinn (sax), Dom Rodriguez (bass), Faith Quinn (drums), Jake Maurer (guitar), and Zeki Ozay (keys).
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY.
The Wailers: 50 Years of Positive Vibrations
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Great American Music Showcase
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$10 for WNY Blues Societ or Buffalo Hive members
The Azures w/ Little Liar
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Isaiah Timothy Quartet
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15 stage area /$13 bar area
The Black Keys
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $105+
The Formalities
Friday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Rhythm and Brews w/musical guest Dominic Missana & Friends
Friday, May 8, 6-9 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $65 -Tickets include music, beer & cider tastings, food, a commemorative glass and a donation to Kleinhans!
THE SMITHS Etc - The Queen Is Dead 40th Anniversary
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Jim Yeomans Band
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Rocking Against Cancer to Benefit 11 Day Power Play
Performances by DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief, The Pirates and The Stys
Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Soul Street Band
Friday, May 8, 6 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Iron Fist (A Tribute To Motörhead) wsg/Kill Uncle and Dredneks
Friday, May 8, 8 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
BPO: Haydn Cello Concerto
Rune Bergmann, conductor and Sterling Elliott, cello
Friday, May 8, 10 am and Saturday, May 9, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
Masterclass with cellist Sterling Elliott
Thursday, May 7, 7 pm at Clement Residence, Buffalo, NY. FREE with a required reservation.
Zuffalo
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, South Buffalo, NY. $15
Eric Weinholtz Band
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Songs from the Sirens
A candlelit GOTHIC IMMORTAL performance featuring Artemis X (vocals / guitar) with Vanessa Snowden (violin), Alex Cousins (cello), and Lena Caggiano (vocals)
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $9.50 – 41.50
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area /$15/$18 bar area
Bertha: Grateful Drag
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm doors in Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $31/$36
Iron & Wine
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The Avalon Theatre At Niagara Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, ON, CA. $52+
Glenn Miller Orchestra
Saturday, May 9, 4 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29
Turning Virtue w/ Mossom
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Will Holton’s QUEENS UNITED II: Ali Critelli, Amina the Empress, Kimera Lattimore, DeeAnn DiMeo, Pan Cakes, and Lisa Santiago
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60
Dave Constantino Band
Saturday, May 9, 3 pm at GFY Bar & Grill, Tonawanda NY.
Mark Winsick Band
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Late Night Heartbreak - Emo Tribute Night
Saturday, May 9, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
The 3rd Annual BIG 90’s PARTY w/ Nineties By Nature
Saturday, May 9, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $18.87+
Buckethead
Sunday, May 10, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $32/$35
Silversun Pickups w/Giant Waste Of Man
Tuesday, May 12, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Satch/Vai Band (w/ Kenny Aronoff, Marco Mendoza & Pete Thorn) wsg/Animals as Leaders
Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $67.50+
Chris Duarte Group
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Kevin Barry, Jamie Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, and Tony Petrocelli
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music is Art Showcase: Bubblegun and Scripps Acoustic Trio
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Hed PE, Primer 55, The Impurity, Cobraz
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $36.76
Act Casual
Wednesday, May 13, 7 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
The Sheila Divine
Thursday, May 14, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $25.71+
Chantal Kreviazuk
Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
Mary Ramsey & Friends
Thursday, May 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area /$15/$20 bar area
Loop de Loop (Ween Tribute)
Friday, May 15, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
GROSH Video Release Party
Friday, May 15, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $12/$20
Scoulive
Paying tribute to John Scofield and Soulive
Friday, May 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Fluff Dead
Saturday, May 16, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Porchfest After-Party w/Pocketship
Saturday, May 16, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5
Borderland Band Camp 2026 Fundraiser ft/Oishi, 10 Seconds to Midnight, and The Borderland Band Camp Alumni
Sunday, May 17, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 / Kids under 18 FREE
ALL event ticket profits go straight to the SAMF music education programming scholarship fund. Sponsored by SAMF (Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation), Buffalo Music Club, and Borderland Arts + Music Festival.
An Evening with Andrew Duhon
Tuesday, May 19, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35
Thank You Scientist
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
CFNY: The Spirit of Radio documentary screening with Q&A and video road show
Friday, May 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $25+
CAKE
Friday, May 29, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
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