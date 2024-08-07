Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
New music from Roger Bryan & the Orphans, lots of news, more concert announcements, and this week's must-see gigs
Hello again, music lovers.
Last week, Roger Bryan & the Orphans dropped their new EP, Days Or Nights, and played an album release show at Mohawk Place. I was already booked that night, but have spent the time since immersing myself in the band’s new music, and as always, I’m digging the blend of Americana, indie, and roots rock ’n roll Roger and the guys summon.
A serious shout-out is in order for Marc Hunt, who produced the album along with the band; the sound is pristine, warm, organic - listening on headphones, you truly feel like you’re there in the room with them while they’re laying these songs down. And of course, it’s the songs themselves that tell the story here - subtle ear-worms that sneak into your brain and your heart and stay there. I love this music, and feel wholly comfortable suggesting that you will, too. Check it.
Jazz guitarist Adam Bronstein also dropped a new record August 2, and it’s excellent.
KeyBank Center has announced an October 7 show with British producer/DJ/songwriter/musician Fred Again. Many of you reading this quite likely greeted this news with a blank stare, while muttering ‘Fred who?!?’ - and I get it. But I’d also be surprised if this show isn’t a sell-out. Fred Again - whose mom knows him as Frederick John Phillip Gibson, and probably calls him ‘Freddie, dear” - is widely held to be one of the most talented producers and collaborators in modern popular music, having collaborated with the likes of Skrillex, Four Set, Anderson.Paak and Chika. Admittedly, I know about the guy primarily because he made an ambient album with Brian Eno, in the form of 2023’s Secret Life, a record I hold close to my heart. Good enough for Eno, good enough for me.
General on-sale kicks off on Friday, August 9 at noon. Get tickets here.
Finally, the French jazz-funk outfit Cortex - founded in 1974 by the pianist Alain Mion - is currently on the road with a lineup featuring some original members and new vocalist Virginie Hobble. The band is celebrating it’s (relatively) underground masterpiece, 1975’s Troupe Bleu, on this run. If you’ve never heard this band, do check them out. They summon a joyous, fiery din, and I’m absolutely here for it. Somewhat miraculously, the tour includes a Buffalo date.
CORTEX: Performance of Troupeau Bleu in its entirety
Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.
In other news…
THE LOST WEEKEND – The Photography of MAY PANG
Meet May at the Exhibit on all three days. Candid photos of John Lennon.
Friday, August 9, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday, August 10, 1 pm - 7 pm
Sunday, August 11, 12 pm - 4 pm
Aerosmith Retire From Touring, Cancel Farewell Schedule
Jazz at Richardson Returns Indoors with Nancy Kelly on August 16 and Marianne Solivan on September 13
Nancy Kelly
Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm inside the Richardson Hotel, Buffalo.
The band includes saxophonist Jerry Weldon (Harry Connick, Jr.), organist Dino Losito, and drummer Carmen Intorre, Jr. (Pat Martino).
Marianne Solivan
Friday, September 13, 7:30 pm inside the Richardson Hotel, Buffalo.
Performing with her quartet.
Just announced…
After Dark Presents: Jon Spencer
Monday, September 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20
54-40
Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 am.
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway w/ Harper O'Neill
Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $30 - $90
Some must-see shows this week…
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Buffalo’s Last Waltz Band Does Dylan & The Band
Wednesday, August 7, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
The Aristocrats
Friday, August 9, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $34 - $54
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Queen City
Thursday, August 8, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Primus and Coheed and Cambria w/ Puddles Pity Party
Friday, August 9, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $50/$80
Central Terminal Summer Concert Series: Curtis Lovell and George Caldwell Trio
Thursday, August 8, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE
A Series of Strange Events Part 3: Blaised And Confused, Strange Standard, SMAC!, Sara Elizabeth
Saturday, August 10, 4pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $15/ $20
Workingman’s Dead wsg/Dave Turner
Friday, August 9, 6 pm on the Kenan House front lawn, Lockport, NY. FREE
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, August 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music of Herbie Hancock
Friday, August 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$15
Chameleons
Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $40
Stray Cats w/The Midnight Cowgirls
Tuesday, August 13, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $25/$69/$79
Buffalo Music Coalition presents Saturday Sessions at Flying Bison: Kickstart Rumble
Saturday, August 10, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Future Crib wsg/Hyperview
Friday, August 9, 9 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15
“The Hang” with Alex McArthur & John Aaron Troy
Thursday, August 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15
Gin Blossoms + Toad The Wet Sprocket w/ Vertical Horizon
Sunday, August 11, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49
James McMurtry
Thursday, August 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $25
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Featuring Aaron Ziolkowski, Rob Enderle, Judd Sunshine and Jamie Sunshine, Jeff Miers and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
KeyBank Live at Larkin: Handsome Jack Does CCR
Wednesday, August 14, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Blues Traveler + Big Head Todd and the Monsters
Friday, August 16, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49
Green Jello, The Convalescence, & Well Worn Boot
Friday, August 16, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75/$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Funktional Flow
Thursday, August 15, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
University United Festival: Robin Thicke, Musiq Soulchild, Silk!
Saturday, August 10, parade at 2 pm, show at Rotary Field, UB South Campus, Buffalo. FREE
S.I.N.ers & Sailors/Service Industry Night with D.J. SIKE
Sunday, August 11, 6pm at HarborWalk, Buffalo. FREE
Thursday Night Live: Root Cellar
Thursday, August 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
House Concert with Stephen Clair plus Jonathan Bobowicz of Whitetails
Saturday, August 10, 4:00 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 6 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. Suggested donation $10-$20
Davy Knowles w/ Special Guests
Thursday, August 15, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
2nd Annual Black Rock Brews & Blues: Kenny Neal, Matt Schofield & Tommy Z
Sunday, August 11, 2 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $40
Steve Forbert w/ Davey O.
Sunday, August 11, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $35
WNY Dead
Saturday, August 10, 6 pm on the Patio at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE
The Strictly Hip
Sunday, August 11, 4pm at The Cowboy On The Lake, Blasdell, NY.
Jazz at Richardson: Tony Monaco Trio
Sunday, August 11, 4:30 pm at Richardson Olsted Campus, Buffalo. FREE
Soul of Buffalo Presents
Joanne Shaw Taylor wsg Tommy Z
Thursday, August 15, 7pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50
Wayland Hall Concert Series: Workingman's Dead
Saturday, August 10, 6 pm at Wayland Brewing, Orchard Park, NY. $12/$15
French Montana: Gotta See It To Believe It Tour
Thursday, August 8, 6:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $$
Food Truck Tuesdays: Dueling Pianos Band
Tuesday, August 13, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE
Mimosas & Minuets: Equinox String Quartet
Saturday August 10, 1pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. FREE
Griffis Sculpture Park 11th Annual Summer Festival: The Great Train Robbery w/ Letter to Elise, Cobra Patrol, SON and DJ Vothonotes
Sunday, August 18, 12 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto. $25, Children under 12: FREE
