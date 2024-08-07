Hello again, music lovers.

Last week, Roger Bryan & the Orphans dropped their new EP, Days Or Nights, and played an album release show at Mohawk Place. I was already booked that night, but have spent the time since immersing myself in the band’s new music, and as always, I’m digging the blend of Americana, indie, and roots rock ’n roll Roger and the guys summon.

A serious shout-out is in order for Marc Hunt, who produced the album along with the band; the sound is pristine, warm, organic - listening on headphones, you truly feel like you’re there in the room with them while they’re laying these songs down. And of course, it’s the songs themselves that tell the story here - subtle ear-worms that sneak into your brain and your heart and stay there. I love this music, and feel wholly comfortable suggesting that you will, too. Check it.

Jazz guitarist Adam Bronstein also dropped a new record August 2, and it’s excellent.

KeyBank Center has announced an October 7 show with British producer/DJ/songwriter/musician Fred Again. Many of you reading this quite likely greeted this news with a blank stare, while muttering ‘Fred who?!?’ - and I get it. But I’d also be surprised if this show isn’t a sell-out. Fred Again - whose mom knows him as Frederick John Phillip Gibson, and probably calls him ‘Freddie, dear” - is widely held to be one of the most talented producers and collaborators in modern popular music, having collaborated with the likes of Skrillex, Four Set, Anderson.Paak and Chika. Admittedly, I know about the guy primarily because he made an ambient album with Brian Eno, in the form of 2023’s Secret Life, a record I hold close to my heart. Good enough for Eno, good enough for me.

General on-sale kicks off on Friday, August 9 at noon. Get tickets here.

Finally, the French jazz-funk outfit Cortex - founded in 1974 by the pianist Alain Mion - is currently on the road with a lineup featuring some original members and new vocalist Virginie Hobble. The band is celebrating it’s (relatively) underground masterpiece, 1975’s Troupe Bleu, on this run. If you’ve never heard this band, do check them out. They summon a joyous, fiery din, and I’m absolutely here for it. Somewhat miraculously, the tour includes a Buffalo date.

Saturday, October 19, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

In other news…

Meet May at the Exhibit on all three days. Candid photos of John Lennon.

Friday, August 9, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 10, 1 pm - 7 pm

Sunday, August 11, 12 pm - 4 pm

Nancy Kelly

Friday, August 16, 7:30 pm inside the Richardson Hotel, Buffalo.

The band includes saxophonist Jerry Weldon (Harry Connick, Jr.), organist Dino Losito, and drummer Carmen Intorre, Jr. (Pat Martino).

Marianne Solivan

Friday, September 13, 7:30 pm inside the Richardson Hotel, Buffalo.

Performing with her quartet.

Just announced…

Monday, September 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20

Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 am.

Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $30 - $90

Some must-see shows this week…

Wednesday, August 7, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 9, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $34 - $54

Thursday, August 8, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Friday, August 9, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $50/$80

Thursday, August 8, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, August 10, 4pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $15/ $20

Friday, August 9, 6 pm on the Kenan House front lawn, Lockport, NY. FREE

Saturday, August 10, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Friday, August 9, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $12/$15

Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $40

Tuesday, August 13, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $25/$69/$79

Saturday, August 10, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 9, 9 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Thursday, August 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Sunday, August 11, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49

Thursday, August 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $25

Featuring Aaron Ziolkowski, Rob Enderle, Judd Sunshine and Jamie Sunshine, Jeff Miers and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, August 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, August 14, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 16, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $20/$39/$49

Friday, August 16, 6:30 pm at Riff City, Buffalo. $19.75/$25

Thursday, August 15, 7 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, August 10, parade at 2 pm, show at Rotary Field, UB South Campus, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, August 11, 6pm at HarborWalk, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, August 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, August 10, 4:00 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 6 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. Suggested donation $10-$20

Thursday, August 15, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Sunday, August 11, 2 pm at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $40

Sunday, August 11, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $35

Saturday, August 10, 6 pm on the Patio at RationAles, Williamsville, NY. FREE

Sunday, August 11, 4pm at The Cowboy On The Lake, Blasdell, NY.

Sunday, August 11, 4:30 pm at Richardson Olsted Campus, Buffalo. FREE

Soul of Buffalo Presents

Thursday, August 15, 7pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50

Saturday, August 10, 6 pm at Wayland Brewing, Orchard Park, NY. $12/$15

Thursday, August 8, 6:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $$

Tuesday, August 13, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday August 10, 1pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, August 18, 12 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto. $25, Children under 12: FREE