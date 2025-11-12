(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

The big news this week, rather obviously, is that Paul McCartney is coming to town on Friday night for an 8 pm gig at KeyBank Center. Yes, it’s a ridiculously over-priced affair, and yes, if you still hope to attend, you are not likely to find a last minute cheap ticket, and yeah, it’s kinda gross to drop a mortgage payment’s worth of dough on a concert. But it’s Paul friggin’ McCartney!

The sad state of affairs that is the ‘bigger is always better’ arena and stadium concert business notwithstanding, I’m pretty psyched, and i’m sure I’m not alone. Paul’s voice ain’t what it once was - no human’s could possibly be at 83 years old, especially after spending roughly 70 years giving that voice a workout most days of the week - but he is still killing it on the concert stage, and his band is an all but peerless one.

Paul’s not skimping on the setlists either. You’ll get the hits you need, but there are some deep cuts, interesting detours and flat-out surprises in these sets, which have been changing a bit from night to night on the Got Back Tour, and tend to clock in at nearly 3 hours every time. And if you happen to be rich, foolish, or both, and you purchased a VIP Experience ducat, you’re in for a treat - McCartney has been performing soundchecks for VIPs that run for over an hour, and include some choice covers, deep cuts and jamming. The man’s energy is astounding. I’ll have whatever Paul’s having…

Demand for the Goo Goo Dolls November 20 benefit for FeedMore WNY is so high that the band has now added a second show. A second ‘Evening with The Goo Goo Dolls to Benefit FeedMore WNY’ will take place at the Town Ballroom on November 19. Get your tickets here.

The 2025 Ed Honeck Night-Life Music Awards Recap

Admittedly, I missed this one…so much Buffalo music—so little time! But here is the link to the entire Facebook post recognizing the nominees, winners, sponsors and supporters for what sounds like it was an excellent night for WNY Music. Congratulations to the nominees, winners, and most of all, the people supporting music in WNY!

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $66+ CA

Goo Goo Dolls, Funtime Presents & New Day Live present

Thursday, November 19 & November 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphithheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Sunday, March 1, 2026, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $77+ CA

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $53.78-$120.99. Meet & Greet package - $270.85. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now!

Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, 2026, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, December 5, 6 pm doors at The Strand Theater, North Tonawanda, NY. $20 tickets here. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for children of all ages. BYOB (drinks and snacks)

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29

Sunday, February 15, 2026, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

The Grateful Sled are:Justin DeCarlo, Randy Williams, Branden Conrad, Griffin Brady, Evan Laedke, Aaron Ziolkowski

Wednesday, December 17, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$15

Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Goth, Rock, Alternative, Dark Wave, New Wave and 80’s

Sunday, February 22, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92-$80.82

Thursday, January 15, 2026, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $72+ CA

Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 11-13, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17/$15 (Friday show is SOLD OUT)

Friday December 12, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.15-$81.60

Wednesday, June 10 at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. KeyBank Center presale: Thursday, November 13, 10 am-10 pm. General Public on sale: Friday, November 14, 10 am local time.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 13-15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $140.40 3-Day Pass/$57.90 single night/$137.90 VIP

moe. Photo by How Creative Group.

Thursday, April 9, 2026, 6 pm doors at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $38 GA seating/$45 VIP reserved seating

This week…

Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seating/$15$20 GA (discount pre November 12)

Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40/$85 VIP

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, November 13, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, November 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Eric “Critt” Crittenden & Friends

Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Featuring Nelson Rivera - sax and percussion, Alec Dube (vibes and percussion), Lisa Hasselback (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass), and John Bacon (drums)

Friday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20, $13/$18

Friday, November 14, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $$

Friday, November 14, 5:30 pm - 1st set, After concert - 2nd set, at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Gregg Sansone & Jake Barker

Friday, November 14, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Timothy Muffitt, conductor; Derek Day, lead vocals; Walter Ino, guitar; Ben White, bass; Tom Polce, drums

Friday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $27.50-$110.50

Friday, November 14, 7:15 pm at Forbes Theater at 500 Pearl, Buffalo, NY. $27.95-$59.95. Get tickets early - prices increase day of show.

Friday, November 14, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Scales

Friday, November 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Includes a number of participating restaurants, live reggae music, authentic Jamaican foods, and Caribbean Rum drinks.

Saturday, November 15, 6 pm-10 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $30

Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.74-$63.05

Formerly AppleJack: AJ Tetzlaff, Vaughan Perrott, and Karson Reumann

Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

“Inspired by the thunderous legacy of Deep Purple, Van Halen, and Black Sabbath, The Cold Sons channel the spirit of rock’s golden age through a modern, frostbitten lens.”

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

The Music of The Doors

Saturday, November 15, 4-7 pm doors at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

The music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon with Ted Sperling, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Shayna Steele, vocals; Bryohna Marie, vocals

Saturday, November 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50

Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10

Saturday, November 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.05 seated/$40.55 GA standing

Wilcox Mansion, Alison Pipitone & Gathering Ground

Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 15, 1 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12

Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24.45+

Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $35+

Saturday, November 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Monday, November 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25

Tuesday, November 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

“Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other. The line-up features Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from The Allman Brothers Family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/Rat Dog& The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead & Oteil & Friends.”

Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99-$87.51

Coming up…

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 2-night pass

Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.52

Members of The Strictly Hip & El Scorcho

Friday, November 21, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $30.36-$57.13

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP

Friday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13

Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $53-$89 CA

Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24-$622.35

Ambient Church presents

45th Anniversary of ‘Day of Radiance’ with Arji OceAnanda

Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. $50/$19.99

Friday, November 26, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25