Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
The Goos add second benefit show at Town Ballroom; Paul McCartney comes to town: music news and concert announcements!
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
The big news this week, rather obviously, is that Paul McCartney is coming to town on Friday night for an 8 pm gig at KeyBank Center. Yes, it’s a ridiculously over-priced affair, and yes, if you still hope to attend, you are not likely to find a last minute cheap ticket, and yeah, it’s kinda gross to drop a mortgage payment’s worth of dough on a concert. But it’s Paul friggin’ McCartney!
The sad state of affairs that is the ‘bigger is always better’ arena and stadium concert business notwithstanding, I’m pretty psyched, and i’m sure I’m not alone. Paul’s voice ain’t what it once was - no human’s could possibly be at 83 years old, especially after spending roughly 70 years giving that voice a workout most days of the week - but he is still killing it on the concert stage, and his band is an all but peerless one.
Paul’s not skimping on the setlists either. You’ll get the hits you need, but there are some deep cuts, interesting detours and flat-out surprises in these sets, which have been changing a bit from night to night on the Got Back Tour, and tend to clock in at nearly 3 hours every time. And if you happen to be rich, foolish, or both, and you purchased a VIP Experience ducat, you’re in for a treat - McCartney has been performing soundchecks for VIPs that run for over an hour, and include some choice covers, deep cuts and jamming. The man’s energy is astounding. I’ll have whatever Paul’s having…
Goo Goo Dolls Add Second Benefit Show at Town Ballroom!
Demand for the Goo Goo Dolls November 20 benefit for FeedMore WNY is so high that the band has now added a second show. A second ‘Evening with The Goo Goo Dolls to Benefit FeedMore WNY’ will take place at the Town Ballroom on November 19. Get your tickets here.
The 2025 Ed Honeck Night-Life Music Awards Recap
Admittedly, I missed this one…so much Buffalo music—so little time! But here is the link to the entire Facebook post recognizing the nominees, winners, sponsors and supporters for what sounds like it was an excellent night for WNY Music. Congratulations to the nominees, winners, and most of all, the people supporting music in WNY!
New and Noteworthy
PUSCIFER wsg/Dave Hill
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $66+ CA
Goo Goo Dolls, Funtime Presents & New Day Live present
The Goo Goo Dolls
Thursday, November 19 & November 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.
O.A.R. wsg/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphithheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sunday, March 1, 2026, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $77+ CA
Everclear
Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $53.78-$120.99. Meet & Greet package - $270.85. Tickets on sale now.
Silversun Pickups
Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now!
Dreamer - The Supertramp Experience
Thursday, June 25, and Friday, June 26, 2026, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Freightrain’s 14th Annual Toy Drive
Friday, December 5, 6 pm doors at The Strand Theater, North Tonawanda, NY. $20 tickets here. Please bring a new, unwrapped toy for children of all ages. BYOB (drinks and snacks)
Don’t Look Back - The Boston Experience
Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $29
Tinsley Ellis
Sunday, February 15, 2026, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
GRATEFUL SLED: A Christmas Tribute To The Grateful Dead
The Grateful Sled are:Justin DeCarlo, Randy Williams, Branden Conrad, Griffin Brady, Evan Laedke, Aaron Ziolkowski
Wednesday, December 17, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $13-$15
The Wombats
Tuesday, February 10, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
The Birthday Massacre
Goth, Rock, Alternative, Dark Wave, New Wave and 80’s
Sunday, February 22, 2026, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92-$80.82
The Trews, The Watchmen and Skydiggers
Thursday, January 15, 2026, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $72+ CA
The Charlie Brown Trio - “Charlie Brown is in Town”
Thursday, Friday and Saturday, December 11-13, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$17/$15 (Friday show is SOLD OUT)
IZAAK
Friday December 12, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $66.15-$81.60
Journey - The Final Frontier - Farewell Tour
Wednesday, June 10 at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. KeyBank Center presale: Thursday, November 13, 10 am-10 pm. General Public on sale: Friday, November 14, 10 am local time.
moe.
Friday, Saturday & Sunday, February 13-15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $140.40 3-Day Pass/$57.90 single night/$137.90 VIP
Selwyn Birchwood w/Grosh
Thursday, April 9, 2026, 6 pm doors at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Williamsville, NY. $38 GA seating/$45 VIP reserved seating
This week…
Mixtapes: David Cloyd & Chelsea o’Donnell w/Buffalo String Collective
Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seating/$15$20 GA (discount pre November 12)
Wishbone Ash
Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40/$85 VIP
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, November 13, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Arcadian Wild wsg/Common Man
Thursday, November 13, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
Eric “Critt” Crittenden & Friends
Thursday, November 13, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Enclave - Exploring Afro-Caribbean Music
Featuring Nelson Rivera - sax and percussion, Alec Dube (vibes and percussion), Lisa Hasselback (piano), Paul LaDuca (bass), and John Bacon (drums)
Friday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20, $13/$18
Paul McCartney Got Back 2025
Friday, November 14, 8 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $$
Paul McCartney Pre & Post Concert Party w/ Letter To Elise
Friday, November 14, 5:30 pm - 1st set, After concert - 2nd set, at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Two of Us (Beatles Tribute Duo): Pre-McCartney Show
Gregg Sansone & Jake Barker
Friday, November 14, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
BPO presents The Music of Green Day
Timothy Muffitt, conductor; Derek Day, lead vocals; Walter Ino, guitar; Ben White, bass; Tom Polce, drums
Friday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $27.50-$110.50
Evening of Excellence: Neo Soul & R&B ft/Celina Graves, Sheer Element, and Denisha Osbourne
Friday, November 14, 7:15 pm at Forbes Theater at 500 Pearl, Buffalo, NY. $27.95-$59.95. Get tickets early - prices increase day of show.
Guabaza: A Night Of Latin Blues
Friday, November 14, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Scales
Friday, November 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
The Black Rock Beatles
Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
“One Love” Benefit for Jamaica Hurricane Melissa Relief Fund: The Rockaz ft/ Neville Francis & Olmsted Dub System plus DJ Ruption
Includes a number of participating restaurants, live reggae music, authentic Jamaican foods, and Caribbean Rum drinks.
Saturday, November 15, 6 pm-10 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. $30
Dexter and The Moonrocks
Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $26.74-$63.05
The Cold Sons
Formerly AppleJack: AJ Tetzlaff, Vaughan Perrott, and Karson Reumann
Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
“Inspired by the thunderous legacy of Deep Purple, Van Halen, and Black Sabbath, The Cold Sons channel the spirit of rock’s golden age through a modern, frostbitten lens.”
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
The Garage Doors
The Music of The Doors
Saturday, November 15, 4-7 pm doors at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
BPO presents “Clouds in my Coffee”
The music of Joni Mitchell, Carole King, and Carly Simon with Ted Sperling, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Shayna Steele, vocals; Bryohna Marie, vocals
Saturday, November 15, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50-$128.50
Brass Night Out ft/The Honk Committee, Brass Pro, and Captain Tom
Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Funkensteins: One Year Anniversary Party
Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The Cove, Depew, NY. $10
Sam Grisman Project
Saturday, November 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.05 seated/$40.55 GA standing
Wilcox Mansion, Alison Pipitone & Gathering Ground
Saturday, November 15, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
School Of Rock Student Concert
Saturday, November 15, 1 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12
The Frank White Experience: Notorious B.I.G. (Tribute)
Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24.45+
Tape B w/MPH, STVSH, ASHEZ
Saturday, November 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $35+
Nineties By Nature
Saturday, November 15, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Great Lake Swimmers w/Justin Wells
Monday, November 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25
Live Dead & Brothers: An All-Star Celebration of Grateful Dead & Allman Brothers
Tuesday, November 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
“Comprised of actual and legacy members from the extended Grateful Dead and Allman Brothers families, this exceptional ensemble is set to revive the timeless magic of the late 1960s and early 1970s, bringing fans an experience like no other. The line-up features Berry Duane Oakley from The Allman Betts Band, Les Dudek from The Allman Brothers Family, Mark Karan from Bob Weir/Rat Dog& The Other Ones, Scott Guberman from Phil Lesh & Friends, and Pete Lavezzoli from JGB, Jazz Is Dead & Oteil & Friends.”
Cut Copy
Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99-$87.51
Coming up…
Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 2-night pass
Chris Trapper
Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.52
CASH LIVE - The Band In Black / The Music Of Johnny Cash
Members of The Strictly Hip & El Scorcho
Friday, November 21, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present
Buffalo’s The Last Waltz Live
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Tropidelic
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $30.36-$57.13
An Evening with The Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Friday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13
Crash Test Dummies, The Northern Pikes & Lisa Loeb
Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $53-$89 CA
Bay Swag
Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24-$622.35
Ambient Church presents
LARAAJI
45th Anniversary of ‘Day of Radiance’ with Arji OceAnanda
Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. $50/$19.99
Jamsgiving
Friday, November 26, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25
