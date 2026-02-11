Art by Kim Miers; based on photo by Jay Spencer

South Buffalo Porchfest winding up!

Saturday, July 11, Noon-5pm, porches all over South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Band Registration here. Porch Registration here.

Registration opened a few weeks ago, and according to their FB page, they’ve had over 50 bands registered by Feb 1! South Buffalo Porch Fest is doing a great job at posting and highlighting acts that are confirmed by giving you a taste of their music. Check out the page and get ready for SUMMER music!

In other Porchfest news:

Kenmore has scheduled it’s Porchfest for Sunday, June 28. Registration opens on Friday, March 27. Get more info by following on FB here.

City of Tonawanda Porchfest is on it’s…yes…10th Anniversary! No news yet, but you can follow here for updates.

North Tonawanda Porchfest is slated for Sunday, August 16. Get more info here.

Parkside Porchfest appears to be scheduled for Saturday, July 18. Check back for information.

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale starts Wednesday, February 25, at 12 pm ET. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.

Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 7 pm Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $67.40

Wednesday, May 13, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $55+. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.

Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.90

Thursday, April 23, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $85-$265

Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $26.34+

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $26.34+

Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $50.50 seating/$36 lawn.Tickets on sale Thursday, February 12 at 10 am.

This week…

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday, February 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, February 13, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$15

MusicalFare Theatre:

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill

FINAL WEEKEND. Friday-Sunday, February 13-15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”

Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass

Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75

Friday, February 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, NY. $17.50-$123.50

Saturday night, post concert: the Annual Sweetheart Dance, featuring DJ Crespo from BTPM The Bridge. FREE to all ticketholders.

Friday, February 13, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $24.50/$30

Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17

Friday, February 13, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99

Friday, February 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5

Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Saturday, February 14, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99

Saturday, February 14, 8 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $47+

Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, February 15, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Black History Month: Live Jazz Concert

Presented by The Historic Colored Musicians CLub & Jazz Museum

Sunday, February 15, 2-3:30 pm at Buffalo Central Library, Buffalo, NY. Free and open to the Public.

Sunday, February 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Wednesday, February 18, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37

Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Eberwine

Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Coming up…

Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Little Mountain Band

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

2 SETS INCLUDING IDLEWILD SOUTH in its entirety!

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.

Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.

Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20