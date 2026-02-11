Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Devo/Soul Coughing/Shilpa Ray triple bill announced for AKG Rockin' the Knox! Plus: Arkells, Porchfest news, a host of new show announcements, and this week's picks!
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
South Buffalo Porchfest winding up!
Saturday, July 11, Noon-5pm, porches all over South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Band Registration here. Porch Registration here.
Registration opened a few weeks ago, and according to their FB page, they’ve had over 50 bands registered by Feb 1! South Buffalo Porch Fest is doing a great job at posting and highlighting acts that are confirmed by giving you a taste of their music. Check out the page and get ready for SUMMER music!
In other Porchfest news:
Kenmore has scheduled it’s Porchfest for Sunday, June 28. Registration opens on Friday, March 27. Get more info by following on FB here.
City of Tonawanda Porchfest is on it’s…yes…10th Anniversary! No news yet, but you can follow here for updates.
North Tonawanda Porchfest is slated for Sunday, August 16. Get more info here.
Parkside Porchfest appears to be scheduled for Saturday, July 18. Check back for information.
New and Noteworthy
Rockin’ at the AKG: DEVO wgs/Soul Coughing and Shilpa Ray
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale starts Wednesday, February 25, at 12 pm ET. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.
Arkells: Album Release Weekend
Friday and Saturday, April 17 and 18, 7 pm Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $67.40
Chris Duarte Group
Wednesday, May 13, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buddy Guy
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $55+. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 13 at 10 am.
The Afghan Whigs w/Mercury Rev
Monday, May 4, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.90
Magnolia Boulevard
Thursday, April 23, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Harry Connick, Jr. In Concert
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $85-$265
Sabbath Knights
Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $26.34+
Black Uhuru
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
The Dreaming Tree
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Mike Tramp of White Lion
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $26.34+
Cornell ’77 Revisited with Eric Carlin’s Half-Dead
Saturday, April 11, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Sierra Ferrell
Wednesday, September 2, 7 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $50.50 seating/$36 lawn.Tickets on sale Thursday, February 12 at 10 am.
This week…
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday, February 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
“Parti-Gras” ft/The Brass Machine & Banjo Juice Jazz Band wsgs/Joe Bellanti & Kevin Doyle
Friday, February 13, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$15
MusicalFare Theatre:
Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill
FINAL WEEKEND. Friday-Sunday, February 13-15, varying times at Shea’s Smith Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
“Witness one of Billie Holiday’s final performances in this tour-de-force evening starring JazzBuffalo’s Female Vocalist of the Year, Alex McArthur and featuring Music Direction by Grammy-Award Winner, George Caldwell.”
moe.
Friday, February 13, Saturday, February 14, and Sunday, February 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP/$140.40 3-Day pass
BOWIE Performed by Stoneflower
Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Burt Fest 2026 | Niagara Falls: The Impurity, We Were Blank, The Allfornauts, Daze Ago, Wasted Reject, & Maxwell Doldan
Friday, February 13, 6 pm at Evening Star, Niagara Falls, NY. $19.75
Ruben Studdard w/BPO – My Tribute to Luther Vandross
Friday, February 13, 10:30 am and Saturday, February 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, NY. $17.50-$123.50
Saturday night, post concert: the Annual Sweetheart Dance, featuring DJ Crespo from BTPM The Bridge. FREE to all ticketholders.
AHEE BassQuest Tour w/ special guests WODD
Friday, February 13, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $24.50/$30
Cheryl Ferris & The Kensingtons
Friday, February 13, and Saturday, February 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage area/$17
Jack Civiletto “Sings Sinatra” with the The Anderson Big Band
Friday, February 13, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99
Pocketship
Friday, February 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $5
Burt Fest 2026 | Buffalo: City Divide, PotusxXx, Creating A Sinner, The Finality Complex, One Foot Up, & Tommmy
Saturday, February 14, 6 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Old School B-Boys Motown Revue w/ Melissa Kate
Saturday, February 14, 5:30 pm (dinner & show) at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59.99-$69.99
Rowma
Saturday, February 14, 8 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $47+
Tinsley Ellis
Sunday, February 15, 5 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Buffalo Dead All Stars Grateful Brunch
Sunday, February 15, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Black History Month: Live Jazz Concert
Presented by The Historic Colored Musicians CLub & Jazz Museum
Sunday, February 15, 2-3:30 pm at Buffalo Central Library, Buffalo, NY. Free and open to the Public.
Jake Xerxes Fussell w/ Dougie Poole
Sunday, February 15, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
Colored Musicians Club: The Evolution of Jazz ft/Gregory Treadwell & GLVT Love Xtreme and Sabu Adeyola & Friends
Wednesday, February 18, 6 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $37
Haggis X-1
Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Eberwine
Thursday, February 19, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Coming up…
Superchief wsg/Scripps Acoustic Trio
Friday, February 20, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Little Mountain Band
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10
C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band wsg. Banjo Juice Jazz Band
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Chris Cain
Friday, February 20, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Big Martha
2 SETS INCLUDING IDLEWILD SOUTH in its entirety!
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Clarence, NY. Get tickets here.
6th Annual SNOW JAM 2026: Johnny Hart and the Mess, GROSH, Letter to Elise, Pocketship, Tsavo Highway
Saturday, February 21, 3 pm doors at Buffalo Irish Center, Buffalo, NY. Get tickets here.
Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, February 21, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Relics
Sunday, February 22, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Get tickets here.
Brit Floyd
Tuesday, February 24, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $59+
The Wood Brothers w/Elizabeth Moen
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55
Johnny Cash Birthday Bash w/The Band in Black
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Blues For Greeny - The Music of Peter Green
Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Saxsquatch
Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on
The Smiths etc, Disintegration (Cure Tribute) & The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Tribute)
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Organ Fairchild: “BOOM!” Album Release Party
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.