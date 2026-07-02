Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
4th of July celebrations, 10,000 Maniacs 45th Anniversary Concert and Arts Festival, new concert announcements and shows to check out this month
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
First off - A THANK YOU to PAID SUBSCRIBERS!
We are giving away a a pair of tickets to RELICS playing the music of Pink Floyd at the Music Matters Summer Concert Series next Thursday, July 9 at 7pm (also serving as Jeff’s Birthday bash.) IF you’d like to join us for free, please comment below “Relics.” We’ll pick a winner and email them by Monday, July 5.
Summer Music Series Guide Calendar Add-on
UPDATE from Kim: Hey all, I’ve been hearing that the Summer Concert Series guide has been helpful to you and I’m so glad! NOW, through the ingenuity of our friend Michael Lee Jackson, you can import the dates into your Google calendar/iCal. It’s been a great resource for me having it right in my calendar on my phone. So I hope you take advantage of it and enjoy!
NOTE: For the schedule of Summer Music Concert Series in WNY - GO HERE.
South Buffalo Porchfest is July 11
Various locations, Noon-5 pm in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine.
Click here for schedule and porch map!
LivePhish Streaming News
Per announcement: “BIG news for Summer Tour. LivePhish With is coming, and with that, every upcoming Phish video livestream is included with a LivePhish With subscription. No separate purchase, no pay-per-views, just one subscription. Stay tuned for complete details.”
OH, we will…
PSA: Get into the Music-Learn how to play a new instrument
African Drum Classes: The Slyboots School of Music, Art, and Dance, various locations/times
Nusantara Arts:
Intro to Balinese Gamelan: Sunday, July 12-Sunday, August 16, 1 pm - 2:30 pm at the Nusantara Arts Culture Center, 490 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY.
New and Noteworthy
10,000 Maniacs 45th Anniversary Concert and Arts Festival
Thursday, September 3 - Saturday, September 5 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY.
10,000 Maniacs - Saturday, September 5, 7 pm. $49.50 - $82.50. Get tickets here.
Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute band) - Friday, September 4, 6 pm in the Winter Garden Plaza, Downtown Jamestown. FREE
10,000 Maniacs New Record Listening Party - Friday, September 4, 8 pm
at Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio - (Ticketed event) ON SALE SOON
Ben Folds with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
Saturday, May 1, 2027, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Ticket sales TBA.
The Jayhawks
Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated
Black Flag
Thursday September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
9Million
Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Lakeview
Friday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81/$84.95 VIP
Wage War w/We Came As Romans,Varials, and Cane Hill
Tuesday, November 17, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $47.50 +
Punch Brothers
November 15, 7:30 p.m. at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo, NY.
Carl Dixon Sings The Guess Who
Friday, February 5, 2027, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Branford Marsalis and Dianne Reeves
Thursday, Apr 22, 2027 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50-$101.50
The Worlds Greatest Tribute To The Traveling Wilburys
Friday, November 6, 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center at Buffalo State, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50
Pennywise w/H20 and Murphy’s Law
Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $58.62
Marc Scibilia-To Buffalo, With Love
Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Sawyer Hill
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52+
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Rival Sons w/The Blue Stones and The Velveteers
Tuesday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Buzzcocks: Celebrating 50 Years of Buzzcocks w/Mind’s Eye
Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $51.21+
This week…
The 33rd Annual Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: EUROPA! The music of Santana
Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY.
Pat Owen-Leary
Thursday, July 2, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
“The 'Lakeshore Limited Tour' is Pat taking the Amtrak from start to finish on the Lakeshore Limited line (Chicago to Boston/NYC) and playing a show at every stop along the way, to promote his upcoming EP, Midwest Postcard!”
The Beard and the Bird
Thursday, July 2, 6-8 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Stoneflower playing the music of The Rolling Stones
Thursday, July 2, 8pm-til Fireworks at The Lackawanna Community Center Shelter, Lackawanna, NY.
McCarthyizm
Friday, July 3, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75
Ellicottville Summer Music Festival
Friday, July 3- Sunday, July 5 on stage at Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY. $ more info here
Friday: Mr. Brightside and Hair Nation
Saturday: Nerds Gone Wild and The Fab Four
Sunday: Cami Clune and Max Muscato
4th of July Celebrations
BPO: Sound & Sky on the Waterfront wsg/Cami Clune
Friday, July 3, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. VIP: $24.10/ GA: FREE - SOLD OUT!
4th of July Concert ft/ the Erie County Wind Ensemble
Saturday, July 4, 7 pm at Bassett Park, Amherst, NY. FREE
Americana-rama 250th Independence Day Celebration ft/Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, Twang Gang, The Steam Donkeys, Ten Cent Howl, Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Eric Carlen’s Half-Dead: 40th anniversary Dylan, Petty & The Dead at Rich Stadium
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Strictly Hip Annual 4th of July Concert
Saturday, July 4, 8 pm on the patio at Frankie Primo’s, North Tonawanda, NY.
4th of July Rooftop Party: The Black Rock Beatles
Saturday, July 4, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm at Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY.
Out On The Tiles (the music of the Led Zeppelin)
Saturday, July 4, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10
MEGA-JAM hosted by Peter Latona
Saturday, July 4, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Independence Day Celebration
Sunday, July 5, at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park in the Town of Niagara, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
2 pm - Impact
4 pm - Past Masters (Beatles Tribute)
6 pm - Thurman Bros Band
8 pm - JJ Swing
Jay/Sharptet
Sunday, July 5, 4-6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Free Blues Sundays: Rusty Fisher
Sunday, July 5, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
Grosh at Sunset Bar & Grill
Sunday, July 5, 3-6 pm at Sunset Bar 7 Grill, Wilson, NY.
John Bacon Quartet
Sunday, July 5, 1-4 pm at Gene McCarthy’s, Buffalo, NY.
Organ Fairchild and The Brass Machine
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series - preseneted by the Big Easy in Buffalo
Monday, July 6, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Todd Rundgren
Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69
Buckcherry w/Tim The Truth and Loveboxx
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
TAJ MAHAL and the Phantom Blues Band
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $69/$59
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: Letter to Elise
Tuesday, July 7, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square: Blaised & Confused
Tuesday, July 7, 5-8 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
BPO at Beaver Island State Park
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at The Falconwood at Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, NY. FREE
Live @Larkin: Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Wednesday, July 8, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Todd Eberwine, Jeff Miers, Ellen Pieroni, Joe Bellanti and Mark Hitchcock
Wednesday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Relics (music of Pink Floyd)
Thursday, July 9, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo. $10
David Cloyd, Chelsea O’Donnell & Buffalo String Collective
Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Bin Stage (2nd Floor) of duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15/$20
Hejira – A Night of Joni Mitchell
Thursday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92
Tasha Taylor
Thursday, July 9, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Kensingtons
Thursday, July 9, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15
Circle Thursday: Kid Capri and Brothers Band
Thursday, July 9, 5–8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
Femmes of Rock wsg/ The Fabulous USA Band & Second Hand News
Friday, July 10 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $23+
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Let’s Go Get ‘Em Tour
Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145
Star People - A celebration of the music of John Coltrane
Friday, July 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$22 bar area
2026 Rockin' The Downs: Quiet Riot wsg/Hair Nation, JJ Lang Band
Friday, July 10, 4 pm at Batavia Downs, Chautauqua, NY. $20-$75
Ziggy Marley wsg/J BOOG
Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $35+
Dead on the Hilltop
Saturday, July 11, 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
South Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, July 11, Noon-5 pm, various locations in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine. Click here for schedule and porch map!
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, July 11, 6 -10 pm (3 sets) at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Susan Lewis-Friedman w/ Jay / Sharptet
Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$15
House Concert with Official Claire and LeRoy Bach (formerly of Wilco), and Adelaide
Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.
103.3 the Edge presents: The Strumbellas w/Post Sex Nachos, Letter To Elise
Sunday, July 12, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42+
Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series: The Unity Band
Monday, July 13, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Sarah McLachlan wsg/Allison Russell
Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $47/$67
Stoneflower does the music of David Bowie
Tuesday, July 14 at 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Sun Kil Moon
Tuesday, July 14 at 8 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. $25.71+
Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: GROSH
Tuesday, July 14, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE
Benise
Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42
Blackberry Smoke wsg/Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band
Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50
Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, July 15, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill Buffalo, NY. $10
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
The Music of The Grateful Dead with the BPO & Crazy Fingers
Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50
Harry Connick, Jr.
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+
Buddy Guy: 90th Birthday wsg/The Blood Brothers
(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+
The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins: Mötley Crüe
Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+
Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series: Will Holton
Presented by Buffalo Music Club
Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE
An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon wsg/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+
The Alligators w/Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $
Slightly Stoopid w/The Elovaters and Bumpin’ Uglies
Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest
Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.
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RELICS
The live calendar is freaking awesome!!! Thanks Kim and team!