Illustration by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

First off - A THANK YOU to PAID SUBSCRIBERS!

We are giving away a a pair of tickets to RELICS playing the music of Pink Floyd at the Music Matters Summer Concert Series next Thursday, July 9 at 7pm (also serving as Jeff’s Birthday bash.) IF you’d like to join us for free, please comment below “Relics.” We’ll pick a winner and email them by Monday, July 5.

Summer Music Series Guide Calendar Add-on

UPDATE from Kim: Hey all, I’ve been hearing that the Summer Concert Series guide has been helpful to you and I’m so glad! NOW, through the ingenuity of our friend Michael Lee Jackson, you can import the dates into your Google calendar/iCal. It’s been a great resource for me having it right in my calendar on my phone. So I hope you take advantage of it and enjoy!

South Buffalo Porchfest is July 11

Various locations, Noon-5 pm in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine.

Click here for schedule and porch map!

Per announcement: “BIG news for Summer Tour. LivePhish With is coming, and with that, every upcoming Phish video livestream is included with a LivePhish With subscription. No separate purchase, no pay-per-views, just one subscription. Stay tuned for complete details.”

OH, we will…

PSA: Get into the Music-Learn how to play a new instrument

The Slyboots School of Music:

African Drum Classes: The Slyboots School of Music, Art, and Dance, various locations/times

Nusantara Arts:

Intro to Balinese Gamelan: Sunday, July 12-Sunday, August 16, 1 pm - 2:30 pm at the Nusantara Arts Culture Center, 490 Lafayette Avenue, Buffalo, NY.

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, September 3 - Saturday, September 5 at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts, Jamestown, NY.

10,000 Maniacs - Saturday, September 5, 7 pm. $49.50 - $82.50. Get tickets here.

Dead Letter Office (R.E.M. tribute band) - Friday, September 4, 6 pm in the Winter Garden Plaza, Downtown Jamestown. FREE

10,000 Maniacs New Record Listening Party - Friday, September 4, 8 pm

at Reg Lenna Center for the Arts Media Arts Studio - (Ticketed event) ON SALE SOON

Saturday, May 1, 2027, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Ticket sales TBA.

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98 seated

Thursday September 24, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward at Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, September 25, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81/$84.95 VIP

Tuesday, November 17, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $47.50 +

November 15, 7:30 p.m. at UB Center for the Arts, Mainstage Theatre, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, February 5, 2027, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Thursday, Apr 22, 2027 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $71.50-$101.50

Friday, November 6, 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center at Buffalo State, Buffalo, NY. $56.75-$68.50

Saturday, September 26, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $58.62

Tuesday, September 22, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52+

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Tuesday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, September 29, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $51.21+

This week…

Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.

Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12-$25

Thursday, July 2, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY.

Pat Owen-Leary

Thursday, July 2, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“The 'Lakeshore Limited Tour' is Pat taking the Amtrak from start to finish on the Lakeshore Limited line (Chicago to Boston/NYC) and playing a show at every stop along the way, to promote his upcoming EP, Midwest Postcard!”

The Beard and the Bird

Thursday, July 2, 6-8 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Stoneflower playing the music of The Rolling Stones

Thursday, July 2, 8pm-til Fireworks at The Lackawanna Community Center Shelter, Lackawanna, NY.

McCarthyizm

Friday, July 3, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75

Friday, July 3- Sunday, July 5 on stage at Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY. $ more info here

Friday: Mr. Brightside and Hair Nation

Saturday: Nerds Gone Wild and The Fab Four

Sunday: Cami Clune and Max Muscato

4th of July Celebrations

Illustration by Ben Dunkle

Friday, July 3, 7:30 pm at Terminal B at the Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. VIP: $24.10/ GA: FREE - SOLD OUT!

4th of July Concert ft/ the Erie County Wind Ensemble

Saturday, July 4, 7 pm at Bassett Park, Amherst, NY. FREE

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, July 4, 8 pm on the patio at Frankie Primo’s, North Tonawanda, NY.

4th of July Rooftop Party: The Black Rock Beatles

Saturday, July 4, 4:30 pm - 11:30 pm at Tappo Restaurant, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 4, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Cheektowaga, NY. $10

MEGA-JAM hosted by Peter Latona

Saturday, July 4, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Independence Day Celebration

Sunday, July 5, at Veteran’s Memorial Community Park in the Town of Niagara, Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

2 pm - Impact

4 pm - Past Masters (Beatles Tribute)

6 pm - Thurman Bros Band

8 pm - JJ Swing

Jay/Sharptet

Sunday, July 5, 4-6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Free Blues Sundays : Rusty Fisher

Sunday, July 5, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 5, 3-6 pm at Sunset Bar 7 Grill, Wilson, NY.

Sunday, July 5, 1-4 pm at Gene McCarthy’s, Buffalo, NY.

Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series - preseneted by the Big Easy in Buffalo

Monday, July 6, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at the Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $69/$59

Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: Letter to Elise

Tuesday, July 7, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square : Blaised & Confused

Tuesday, July 7, 5-8 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

BPO at Beaver Island State Park

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at The Falconwood at Beaver Island State Park, Grand Island, NY. FREE

Live @Larkin: Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

Wednesday, July 8, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Todd Eberwine, Jeff Miers, Ellen Pieroni, Joe Bellanti and Mark Hitchcock

Wednesday, July 8, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, July 9, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, July 9, 6 pm at Bin Stage (2nd Floor) of duende at Silo City, Buffalo. $15/$20

Thursday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92

Thursday, July 9, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Thursday, July 9, 5:30 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15

Thursday, July 9, 5–8 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Friday, July 10 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $23+

Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145

Friday, July 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 stage area, $17/$22 bar area

Friday, July 10, 4 pm at Batavia Downs, Chautauqua, NY. $20-$75

Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $35+

Saturday, July 11, 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Saturday, July 11, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 11, Noon-5 pm, various locations in South Buffalo, NY. FREE. Rain or shine. Click here for schedule and porch map!

Saturday, July 11, 6 -10 pm (3 sets) at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$15

Sunday, July 12, 5 pm doors, snacks, etc, 7 pm show at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Eden, NY. $20 suggested donation. More info here.

Sunday, July 12, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42+

Levitt VIBE Buffalo Music Series : The Unity Band

Monday, July 13, 5:30 pm in Ralph Wilson Park (near Centennial Pool and splash pad and the Buffalo Skate Plaza, at 5 DAR Drive), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, July 14 at 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $47/$67

Tuesday, July 14 at 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, July 14 at 8 pm at Electric City Buffalo, NY. $25.71+

Bidwell Parkway Concert Series: GROSH

Tuesday, July 14, 7-9 pm at Bidwell Parkway (at Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, July 14, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $42

Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50

Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads

Wednesday, July 15, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip

Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill Buffalo, NY. $10

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. Free and open to the public from 3-6pm in the Mary Seaton Room.

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+

(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+

Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+

Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series : Will Holton

Presented by Buffalo Music Club

Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+

Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.