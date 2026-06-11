Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
East Aurora's Heat of Music Festival, Music Matters Summer Concert Series launches, a few concert announcements; and tons of shows to check out over the next few weeks
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers. We’re taking some time off of WTBA next week, so this one is stuffed with show recommendations for the next 2 weeks (and, of course, a few beyond). Let’s dig right in.
Heart of Music Festival
Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY. $25 for ticket/wristband. Attendance capped at 7,000. Get more info and tickets here.
The popular East Aurora music festival is back this Saturday, and packed with a powerhouse lineup.
42 North Brewing Co.
25 Pine Street
1:00 – 1:30: West Falls Kids Group
2:00 – 3:30: Doug Yeomans & Friends
4:00 – 6:00: Leroy Townes
6:30 – 9:00: Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Blue Eyed Baker
636 E Fillmore Ave.
1:00 – 2:00: Brassholes
2:30 – 3:15: Ed Croft & Tina Williams
3:30 – 5:30: Bella Studio
6:00 – 7:00: Sydney Sterlace Band
7:30 – 9:00: Letter to Elise
Classic Rink
41 Riley Street
1:00 – 2:30: Funkenstein
3:00 – 4:30: Great Wide Open (A Tom Petty Tribute)
5:00 – 7:00: Europa (A Santana Tribute)
7:30 – 10:00: Songbirds (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)
The General Riley House Speakeasy
644 Oakwood Ave
4:00 – 7:00: Olmsted Dub System
7:00 – 9:00: Never Ben
Mister’s Bar & Stage
206 Main Street
1:30 – 3:00: Ultra Violet
3:30 – 5:00: Tom from Myspace
4:30 – 7:00: Selleena Band
7:30 – 9:00: West of the Mark
Riley Street Station
27 Riley Street
1:00 – 2:30: Alien Static
3:00 – 4:30: Dellwood & The Night Shades
5:00 – 6:30: Alex James Band
7:00 – 9:00: Yank The Cover
701 Main Street
1:00 – 2:00: David Knaudt
2:30 – 3:30: Greg Zeis & Owen Eichensehr
4:00 – 5:00: Marty Peters Duo
5:30 – 7:00: Seismic Urge Duo
7:30 – 9:00: Mike Zogaria
The Bank Shot
670 Main St, Suite 1
2:00 – 5:00: Tommy Z Band
5:30 – 8:30: Nashville North
The Bar at Main & Hamlin
198 Main Street
1:00 – 2:30: Red Letter Kings
3:00 – 4:30: Hot Club of Buffalo
5:00 – 6:30: Kickstart Rumble
7:00 – 9:00: IOT
Wallenwein’s Hotel
641 Oakwood Ave
1:30 – 3:00: Expert Witness
3:30 – 5:00: Grosh
5:30 – 7:00: Johnny Hart & The Mess
7:30 – 9:00: Workingman’s Dead
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Analog Kids - A Tribute to Rush
PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!
Musicians! The Battle of The Borderland Returns
Bands compete through three rounds, culminating in a Finals Showcase on Wednesday, July 22 at Babeville in Buffalo, NY. Get your submissions in now through Tuesday, June 16. Submit here.
New and Noteworthy
Jeff Tweedy wsg/Case Oats
Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General public tickets on sale 6/12.
Maddie Zahm
Wednesday, October 28, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale 6/12 at 10 am.
The Black Rock Beatles Rooftop show
Wednesday, July 29, 6 - 9 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 11, at 8 am.
Dexter and The Moonrocks wsg/ Cigarettes at Sunset
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81
Peaches
Sunday, September 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $$
2026 Niagara Falls Blues Festival
Saturday, September 19, 1 - 10 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
1:00-2:30 p.m. - Rockin Jake
2:30-3:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band
3:00-4:30 p.m. - The Coupe De'Villes
4:30-5:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band
5:00-6:30 p.m. - Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.
6:30-7:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band
7:00-8:30 p.m. - Coco Montoya
9:00-10:30 p.m. - Mud Morganfield Band
Folkfaces Fest 10
October 1 - October 4, Cherry Hill Campground, 514 Sumner Road, Darien Center, NY.
The Generations Deconstructed Tour ft/Lenny White, Rachel Z and the Youth Musician Rock n’ Roll Collective
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.
American Football
Sunday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Standing $41 advance, $46 day of show/VIP Ticket $126.
Helmet wsg/Spirit In The Room
Saturday, August 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Dar Williams
Wednesday, November 18 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. General Admission Seasted $35, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $45.
Mastodon w/Deafheaven, Alcest
Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55+
This week AND next…
NOTE: For a full schedule of Summer Music Concert Series in WNY - go HERE.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Analog Kids - A Tribute to Rush
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!
Coheed and Cambria w/Arm’s Length, Kaonashi
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+
An evening with Chris Trapper
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.50. Get tickets here.
Black Uhuru
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+
Miller & The Other Sinners & Friends
Thursday, June 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Pocketship & Organ Fairchild
Thursday, June 11, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Michael DeLano Band - Birthday Show
Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $10
Grace Greenan Album Release wsg/Johnny & The Mankids
Thursday, June 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
The Strictly Hip w/Erin Hoyle
Thursday, June 11, 5 pm doors at Thursday & Main, Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY. FREE
FUNGKSHUI w/ Witty Tarbox
Friday, June 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15
The DMV: The Music Of The Cars presented by Stoneflower
Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The George Scott Big Band
Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm on the Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE but registration required. Register here.
Lovin’ Cup Concerts in the Square
Friday, June 12, 5 pm in Rochester, NY. $10/$15. Get tickets here.
Funknut - 6-7 pm (Main Stage)
MoonRoc BeatBox - 7-7:30 pm (Side Stage)
The Medicinals - 7:30-8:30 pm (Main Stage)
MoonRoc BeatBox - 8:30 -9 pm (Side Stage)
Donna the Buffalo - 9-10:30 pm (Main Stage)
Sophistafunk - 10:30-12:00 am (After-Party in Lovin Cup)
Bruce Springsteen “We Shall Overcome” - the Seeger Sessions - performed by Captain Tom and the Hooligans
Friday, June 12, 7 pm West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $30+
Coco Montoya
Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $45/$55
The Funk Knights
Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Academy Park Concert Series: The Strictly Hip w/Tonemah
Saturday, June 13, 5 pm in Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. VIP $15/GA Free.
Cami & The Fringe
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm the Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY.
The Allen Degenerates
Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox
Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
Heart of Music Festival
Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY. $25. Get more info and tickets here.
YYNOT: A Tribute to Rush
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buffalo Bills Alumni Music Fest 2026
Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.
MGK
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Darien Center, NY. $35+
Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $20
Gavin Petrie Band 20th Anniversary Show
Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Linger – A Tribute to The Cranberries
Saturday, June 13, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25
Buffalo Funk Brigade w/ Gunfya, The Alumni, & One Foot Up
Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Cheryl Ferris - A Celebration of the Music of Antonio Carlos Jobim
Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar
Allentown Art Festival
Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 11 am - 6 pm, in the Allentown District of Buffalo, NY. FREE
Allen Street (corner of Delaware)
Saturday - 12:30-2:30 pm - Matt and Liv, 3 - 5 pm Blues Deluxe
Sunday - 12:30-2:30 pm - Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid, 3 - 5 pm Killing Floor Blues Band
439 Delaware (between Edward and Virginia)
Saturday - 2-4 pm - Meet the Bacons
Sunday - 2-4 pm - Busted Stuff
An Evening with Wilco
Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150
Marcus King Band w/Penelope Road
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $59+
Dead, Phish, Funk w/10 Seconds Til Midnight
Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Billy Joel Brunch featuring Captain Jack
Sunday, June 14, noon at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.
Jony James Blues Band
Sunday, June 14, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins w/Sebastian Lombardo
Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Armor For Sleep w/ Spanish Love Songs and Flycatcher
Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35
Young the Giant w/Cold War Kids and Almost Monday
Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $71
Food Truck Tuesday: McCarthyizm
Tuesday, June 16, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Bidwell Parkway summer concert: Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Tuesday, June 16, 7 pm, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The SoapGirls
Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Henry’s Summer Kitchen
Wednesday, June 17, 6 pm at Nietzsche’, Buffalo, NY.
Peter Mulvey & Jenna Nicholls present Floyd Mercantile
Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, June 18, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Analog Kids - Stoneflower plays the music of David Bowie
Thursday, June 18, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!
Elliot Sneider’s Merciful TRVLR Ensemble Presents: Sojourn to the Big Easy
Thursday, June 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar
Silver Rein w/Chvck, and Passion Tax
Friday, June 19, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $60+
Sqwerv
Friday, June 19, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
6th Annual: Performing With A Purpose Juneteenth Celebration
Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Tripi and the Muther Truckerz
Friday, June 19, 8 pm at The Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. $
The Kensingtons
Friday, June 19, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
How to be an Artist w/Patrick Gallo and George Caldwell
Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music Of Horace Silver Feat. Dave Schiavone
Friday, June 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area/$16 bar
Horsegirl wsgs/Nine Perfect Lives and Hundred Plus Club
Friday, June 19, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $26.35
Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift
Saturday, June 20, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
The Salt Road Trio
Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $5
Past Masters
Saturday, June 20, 3pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Lords of the Highway w/Goat Island Beach Club
Saturday, June 20, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Last Night Songs w/A House Safe for Tigers
Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Thurman Brothers
Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at The Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. $
An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio ft/Jeff Tanski
Saturday, June 20, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57+
Ten Cent Howl
Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
U.S. Navy Band Commodores
Saturday, June 20, 7 pm at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. FREE. Complimentary tickets are available now while supplies last at the Artpark Box Office during regular business hours. Limit 4 tickets per person.
Grateful Brunch
Sunday, June 21, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.
Off Script Sunday with Jeff Miers
Sunday, June 21, 4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10
Ryan Davis and The Roadhouse Band wsg/Elizabeth Moen
Monday, June 22, 7 pm Gates at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Coming Up…
Spafford
Wednesday, June 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27/$32
Olmsted Dub System
Wednesday, June 24, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
Generations Deconstructed: Lenny White & Rachel Z, The Rock ‘n Roll Collective
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Get tickets here.
Dreamer – The Supertramp Experience
Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm at West Herr Rivieria Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
James McMurtry & The Martial Law Review wsg/BettySoo
Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30
Grub ft/Sophistafunk
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Dreamville: Celebrating the music Tom Petty
The Billievers & Friends, Wilcox Mansion, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, EC/BC, and Christopher Joel
Sunday, June 28, 1 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Mekons and Johnny Dowd
Sunday, June 28, 6:30 pm show (5:00 pm doors snacks, cookout, etc) at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $20 suggested donation
Back to the Bars
Sunday, June 28, 6 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dead in the Water
Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal
Sunday, June 28, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30
Live Dead & Brothers
Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40
The 33rd Annual Great Blue Heron Music Festival
Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.
Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75
Americana-rama 250th Independence Day Celebration ft/Bill Kirchen & Too Much Fun, Twang Gang, The Steam Donkeys, Ten Cent Howl, Cory Grinder & The Playboy Scouts
Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue – Let’s Go Get ‘Em Tour
Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
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