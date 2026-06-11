Art by Ben Dunkle

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! They are compiled weekly mostly from scouring venue websites and posts. PLEASE - if you have a cool concert or interesting event, email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers. We’re taking some time off of WTBA next week, so this one is stuffed with show recommendations for the next 2 weeks (and, of course, a few beyond). Let’s dig right in.

Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY. $25 for ticket/wristband. Attendance capped at 7,000. Get more info and tickets here.

The popular East Aurora music festival is back this Saturday, and packed with a powerhouse lineup.

25 Pine Street

1:00 – 1:30: West Falls Kids Group

2:00 – 3:30: Doug Yeomans & Friends

4:00 – 6:00: Leroy Townes

6:30 – 9:00: Uncle Ben’s Remedy

636 E Fillmore Ave.

1:00 – 2:00: Brassholes

2:30 – 3:15: Ed Croft & Tina Williams

3:30 – 5:30: Bella Studio

6:00 – 7:00: Sydney Sterlace Band

7:30 – 9:00: Letter to Elise

41 Riley Street

1:00 – 2:30: Funkenstein

3:00 – 4:30: Great Wide Open (A Tom Petty Tribute)

5:00 – 7:00: Europa (A Santana Tribute)

7:30 – 10:00: Songbirds (A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac)

The General Riley House Speakeasy

644 Oakwood Ave

4:00 – 7:00: Olmsted Dub System

7:00 – 9:00: Never Ben

206 Main Street

1:30 – 3:00: Ultra Violet

3:30 – 5:00: Tom from Myspace

4:30 – 7:00: Selleena Band

7:30 – 9:00: West of the Mark

27 Riley Street

1:00 – 2:30: Alien Static

3:00 – 4:30: Dellwood & The Night Shades

5:00 – 6:30: Alex James Band

7:00 – 9:00: Yank The Cover

Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

701 Main Street

1:00 – 2:00: David Knaudt

2:30 – 3:30: Greg Zeis & Owen Eichensehr

4:00 – 5:00: Marty Peters Duo

5:30 – 7:00: Seismic Urge Duo

7:30 – 9:00: Mike Zogaria

670 Main St, Suite 1

2:00 – 5:00: Tommy Z Band

5:30 – 8:30: Nashville North

198 Main Street

1:00 – 2:30: Red Letter Kings

3:00 – 4:30: Hot Club of Buffalo

5:00 – 6:30: Kickstart Rumble

7:00 – 9:00: IOT

641 Oakwood Ave

1:30 – 3:00: Expert Witness

3:30 – 5:00: Grosh

5:30 – 7:00: Johnny Hart & The Mess

7:30 – 9:00: Workingman’s Dead

PLUS Launch Party for “Why Rush Matters with Jeff Miers and Ray Wawrzyniak” Podcast

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!

Musicians! The Battle of The Borderland Returns

Bands compete through three rounds, culminating in a Finals Showcase on Wednesday, July 22 at Babeville in Buffalo, NY. Get your submissions in now through Tuesday, June 16. Submit here.

New and Noteworthy

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. Artist presale tickets on sale now. General public tickets on sale 6/12.

Wednesday, October 28, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale 6/12 at 10 am.

The Black Rock Beatles Rooftop show

Wednesday, July 29, 6 - 9 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Thursday, June 11, at 8 am.

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.81

Sunday, September 27, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $$

Saturday, September 19, 1 - 10 pm on Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

1:00-2:30 p.m. - Rockin Jake

2:30-3:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band

3:00-4:30 p.m. - The Coupe De'Villes

4:30-5:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band

5:00-6:30 p.m. - Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr.

6:30-7:00 p.m. - Cleveland's Backstreet Blues Band

7:00-8:30 p.m. - Coco Montoya

9:00-10:30 p.m. - Mud Morganfield Band

October 1 - October 4, Cherry Hill Campground, 514 Sumner Road, Darien Center, NY.

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm, at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Tickets here.

Sunday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Standing $41 advance, $46 day of show/VIP Ticket $126.

Saturday, August 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, November 18 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, NY. General Admission Seasted $35, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $45.

Tuesday, September 29, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $55+

This week AND next…

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $53+

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.50. Get tickets here.

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Miller & The Other Sinners & Friends

Thursday, June 11, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Pocketship & Organ Fairchild

Thursday, June 11, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, June 11, 7 pm at Revolver Records, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, June 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

The Strictly Hip w/Erin Hoyle

Thursday, June 11, 5 pm doors at Thursday & Main, Fountain Plaza, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10/$15

Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Friday, June 12, 5:30 pm on the Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE but registration required. Register here.

Friday, June 12, 5 pm in Rochester, NY. $10/$15. Get tickets here.

Funknut - 6-7 pm (Main Stage)

MoonRoc BeatBox - 7-7:30 pm (Side Stage)

The Medicinals - 7:30-8:30 pm (Main Stage)

MoonRoc BeatBox - 8:30 -9 pm (Side Stage)

Donna the Buffalo - 9-10:30 pm (Main Stage)

Sophistafunk - 10:30-12:00 am (After-Party in Lovin Cup)

Friday, June 12, 7 pm West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $30+

Friday, June 12, and Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at The Bear’s Den Showroom, Seneca Niagara Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $45/$55

The Funk Knights

Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, June 13, 5 pm in Academy Park, Lewiston, NY. VIP $15/GA Free.

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm the Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY.

Dave Schulz - Keys/Vox, Joey Dynamite - Guitar/Vox, Samantha Hoy - Vox, Josh English - Drums, Ron Locurto - Lead Guitar, Brian Burd - Bass, Nikki Kazz - Vox

Saturday, June 13, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, June 13, 1-9 pm at various locations in East Aurora, NY. $25. Get more info and tickets here.

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, June 13 at The Cove, Depew, NY. $45/$65 VIP. Get tickets here.

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheatre, Darien Center, NY. $35+

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, June 13, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $25

Saturday, June 13, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Saturday, June 13, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar

Saturday, June 13 and Sunday, June 14, 11 am - 6 pm, in the Allentown District of Buffalo, NY. FREE

Allen Street (corner of Delaware)

Saturday - 12:30-2:30 pm - Matt and Liv, 3 - 5 pm Blues Deluxe

Sunday - 12:30-2:30 pm - Doug Yeomans and Sue Kincaid, 3 - 5 pm Killing Floor Blues Band

439 Delaware (between Edward and Virginia)

Saturday - 2-4 pm - Meet the Bacons

Sunday - 2-4 pm - Busted Stuff

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50-$150

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $59+

Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Sunday, June 14, noon at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.

Jony James Blues Band

Sunday, June 14, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Strings Unbound: Alex Cousins w/Sebastian Lombardo

Sunday, June 14, 4 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, June 14, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $29.50/$35

Tuesday, June 16, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $71

Food Truck Tuesday: McCarthyizm

Tuesday, June 16, 5 pm at Larking Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Bidwell Parkway summer concert: Uncle Ben’s Remedy

Tuesday, June 16, 7 pm, Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, June 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Henry’s Summer Kitchen

Wednesday, June 17, 6 pm at Nietzsche’, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, June 18, 6 pm doors at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Get tickets here.

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, June 18, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, June 18, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. Presale ticket gets a voucher for a free Red Stripe!

Thursday, June 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 stage area/$15 bar

Friday, June 19, 7 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $60+

Friday, June 19, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, June 19, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

Tripi and the Muther Truckerz

Friday, June 19, 8 pm at The Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. $

The Kensingtons

Friday, June 19, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Friday, June 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18 stage area/$16 bar

Friday, June 19, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $26.35

Saturday, June 20, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

The Salt Road Trio

Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $5

Past Masters

Saturday, June 20, 3pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, June 20, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Thurman Brothers

Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at The Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. $

Saturday, June 20, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $57+

Ten Cent Howl

Saturday, June 20, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, June 20, 7 pm at Artpark’s Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. FREE. Complimentary tickets are available now while supplies last at the Artpark Box Office during regular business hours. Limit 4 tickets per person.

Sunday, June 21, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.

Off Script Sunday with Jeff Miers

Sunday, June 21, 4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10

Monday, June 22, 7 pm Gates at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Coming Up…

Wednesday, June 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $27/$32

Wednesday, June 24, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25. Get tickets here.

Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, 7:30 pm at West Herr Rivieria Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Friday, June 26, 5 pm Gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Billievers & Friends, Wilcox Mansion, Kevin Sampson & The Night Shift, EC/BC, and Christopher Joel

Sunday, June 28, 1 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, June 28, 6:30 pm show (5:00 pm doors snacks, cookout, etc) at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $20 suggested donation

Sunday, June 28, 6 pm at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Dead Alliance Buffalo 3 hour boat ride on the Erie Canal

Sunday, June 28, 3 pm sharp at 210 Market Street Boat Launch, Lockport, NY. $30

Monday, June 29, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Thursday, July 2–Sunday, July 5, 2026, Sherman, NY. More info here.

Friday, July 3, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $50–$75

Saturday, July 4, 2 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, July 10, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $70 – $145

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating