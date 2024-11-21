Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve UB CFA show announced, Borderland 'Blind Faith' tix on sale, Guabaza brings the fire, and a host of amazing recommended shows this week
Hey now, Music Lovers.
Well, we all know where we’re at, right? Pointless and unbecoming of us to moan about it. We either make it better, or we make it worse.
I recently came across a post attributed to Hopi Indian Chief White Eagle, which reminded me that “resilience is resilience through joy,” and that we all must “make a habit of encountering the sacred every day” and demonstrate our resilience “through art, joy, trust and love.”
What better way to fulfill such a beautiful mandate than to immerse ourselves in music, culture and community? If there is one, it’s unknown to me.
So let’s get to it.
I’ll borrow a notion from the great David Byrne’s “reasons to be cheerful” series of gratitude-infused musings, and list a few of my own here. First among them this week is the announcement that Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve will embark on a 15-date tour concentrating on cities in the Northeast in February, with a stop in Buffalo at UB’s Center for the Arts on Friday, March 7. An artist pre-sale is underway now, and a general on-sale starts Friday, November 22 at 10 am our time, through ElvisCostello.com, where you can also join the EC mailing list and receive a code for the already underway artist pre-sale.
The personal and professional relationship between Costello and Nieve - and the extremely rare level of sympathetic musical synergy that relationship has engendered - dates back to the late 1970s, when Costello formed The Attractions and enlisted Nieve as keyboardist alongside the indelibly virtuosic Pete Thomas (drums) and Bruce Thomas (bass). Through nearly all of the time since, Nieve has been adding his unique harmonic conceptions to Costello’s brilliant songs from his perch at stage right, often elevating those songs toward the heavens with his subtle orchestrations and beautifully melodic commentary. This two-man tour blew minds (and even impressed a critic or 10) as it moved across Europe in late 2023 and early 2024, where it was widely celebrated as a musical triumph. That we’re being offered the chance to experience this at one of our region’s finest venues is certainly something to be grateful for.
Borderland early birds get the low-priced worm
Speaking of gratitude, the Borderland Festival returns for its 7th year September 12-14, 2025, at its home in East Aurora’s Knox Farm State Park, and this week, organizers announced that a limited run of ‘Early-Bird’ weekend GA & VIP passes are on sale now at borderlandfestival.com.
VIP passes for this blind faith pre-sale are priced $289 plus fees, and a limited amount of RV on-site camping passes have been relesed at $349 plus fees. Weekend GA tickets are at $167.80 (including all fees.) The remainder are released during the general on-sale in early-2025. Based on the strength of last year’s Borderland bill alone, this strikes me as a good deal. FYI – when ordering tickets, there is no promo code at this time so ignore “enter promo code” – just sign in via Facebook or your email and password.
‘Slow Joy’ is still joy
Esteban Flores started releasing singles under the moniker Slow Joy in 2020, and found rapid success with a pair of 2022 singles, "Crawling" and "Soft Slam," both of which connected with listeners based on an inventive blend of (only slightly mopey) introspection, beautiful shoe-gaze shadings, a masterful manipulation of noise, and an indie take on space rock. If you’re planning on attending the Real Friends Forever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever Tour at the Town Ballroom on Tuesday, November 26, get there early - Slow Joy kicks off the evening at 6:30 p.m. on a bill that also includes sets from Can’t Swim and Carly Cosgrove.
Guabaza
“Guabaza is a Latin Jazz group that focuses on Caribbean traditions,” says founder and percussionist Michael Ruopoli. “We often blend Afro-Caribbean rhythms with melodies from traditional jazz and blues. Our most original contributions are performing rumba songs in English (mixing blues based melodies with a percussive foundation) and blending Bomba rhythms and jazz. We do a mix of originals and covers.” The band - in addition to Ruopoli, drummer Damone Jackson, bassist Brian DeJesus, keyboardist Harry Graser and vocalist Alex McArthur - has generated a healthy buzz based on its fiery blend rhythmic virtuosity and harmonic depth. C’mon out and dance the night away on Saturday, November 23, at The Caz, 2221 Seneca St, Buffalo. (Doors open at 6 pm for food and seating. Show starts at 8 pm.) Tickets are $24-$35 fees included.
JUST ANNOUNCED:
Funtime Presents:
Warren Haynes Band
Saturday, February 22, 2025, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $66.75/$291.75 VIP1/$216.75 VIP2. Tickets on sale Friday, November 22.
Funtime Presents:
22nd Annual Tribute to Joe Strummer & The Clash
Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21
Goo Goo Dolls w/ Dashboard Confessional
Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+
THIS WEEK:
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 22, 9 pm and Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$30 for 2-night Pass
Buffalo’s ‘The Last Waltz’ Live
Friday, November 22, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
Sonny Baker and Jason Staniszewski
Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at McGarrett’s, NY. $10
Real Friends w/Can’t Swim, Carly Cosgrove & Slow Joy
Tuesday, November 26, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, November 21, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Funktional Flow
Wednesday, November 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29
Big Martha Music of The Allman Bros
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20
Funtime Presents:
The Disco Biscuits
Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $52.75/$132.75 VIP
MNM Presents:
Official Disco Biscuits After-Party Feat. Baba G, DJ Brownie
Saturday, November 23, 11:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Guabaza: A Night of Latin Roots Music
Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$35
Freightrains 13th Annual Toy Drive
Sunday, November 24, 3 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Thursday Night Live: Adam Bronstein Duo
Thursday, November 21, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Funtime Presents:
The Strictly Hip w/ Canadian Tux
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50
Soul of Buffalo presents:
Coco Montoya & Ronnie Baker Brooks
Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50
Chris Knight wsg/Mic Harrison
Thursday, November 21, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
After Dark Presents:
Peter McPoland
Sunday, November 24, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $25
Black Tiger Sex Machine presents the Anime Show w/Drinkurwater
Thursday November 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $29.50
Matt Wilson ft. Passion
Thursday, November 21, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house,Buffalo. $30/$18
(A fusion of R&B, Pop, Soul, Latin, and Jazz.)
The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents: Jazzmeia Horn
Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m. at Villa Maria College Auditorium, Buffalo, $25/$50/$55
Little Mountain Band
Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at the Lion and Eagle, Clarence, NY. $10
After Dark Presents:
STEMM wsg/Loveboxx & Cloning Betty
Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. SOLD OUT
The Razzels, Soul Butchers, and Deathtrip Idols
Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
(The Razzels perform their first show in 20 years.)
Buffalo Afrobeat Orchestra
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Stress Dolls w/ Kasador & Addisyn Logan
Thursday, November 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29
Sue Kincaid + Grace Lougen
Thursday, November 21, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
A Tribute to Joni Mitchell ft/ Lauren & The Good Souls wsg/ Sue Tierney
Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Uncle Ben's Remedy w/ The Tradesmen
Friday, November 22, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$24
After Dark & Live Nation Present:
The Story So Far wg/Superheaven & Koyo
Sunday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $55/$84
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Saturday Sessions: Sweetface Kitchenette
Saturday, November 23, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
The Wazmopolitans
Friday, November 22, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo.
Danksgiving: Strange Standard
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
Out on the Tiles (Led Zeppelin tribute), w/HYST and Stationwagon
Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
Pentatonix
Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+
Zingara wsg/Gardella
Friday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $22 - $44
Dellwood and the Nightshades wsg/Goodbye Metro
Saturday, November 23, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Thanksgiving Eve with Tyler Westcott & Friends
Wednesday, November 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Purple Stardust: A Burlesque Tribute to Prince and Bowie
(Featuring DJ Sike, Smac! and Diyené.)
Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10/$15
Jon Lehning Presents: The Music Of Hank Mobley Feat. Dave Schiavone
Friday, November 22, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13-$15
Wordism Anniversary Jam Sessionz
Saturday, November 23, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. SOLDOUT
COMING UP:
The Steely Project: Music of Steely Dan
Saturday, November 30, 3 pm (SOLD OUT) and 8 pm, and Sunday, December 1, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Workingman’s Dead
Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20
Funtime Presents:
The Great Train Robbery
Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
THE SMITHS etc : Tribute the The Smiths
Friday, November 29, 8 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Organ Fairchild Plays Grateful Dead
Saturday, December 7, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Funtime Presents:
54-40 w/Roger Bryan and the Orphans
Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $45.25
Tab Benoit – The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series w/ Jesse Dayton
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.75/$62.75
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: The Strictly Hip performs The Tragically Hip's classic album UP TO HERE
Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Vin DeRosa & Vitamin D: A Set of Originals & a Tribute to Prince
Saturday, November 30, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15-$25
Disney’s The Muppet Christmas Carol: Film with BPO live
Saturday, November 30, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$83.50
Almost Queen
Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$49.50
Buffalo Dead All-Stars
(Featuring Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Billy Bratek, Tony Petrocelli, Mark Hitchcock.)
Saturday, November 30, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo. FREE
Cami Clune’s “Girl Rock Thru The Ages”
Friday, November 29, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19-$39
Ian McCuen Album Release Party w/Spud, Romcom Victims, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell
Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10
The Strictly Hip
Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, NY. $15-$20
Sunday Jazz: Jay/Sharptet
Sunday, December 1, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
Bumpin Uglies with Pasadena and Joint Operation
Saturday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$25
Ivy's Home w/Sarah Burton, Hals & Pals + Johnny & The Man Kids
Friday, November 29, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $8/$10
