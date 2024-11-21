AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey now, Music Lovers.

Well, we all know where we’re at, right? Pointless and unbecoming of us to moan about it. We either make it better, or we make it worse.

I recently came across a post attributed to Hopi Indian Chief White Eagle, which reminded me that “resilience is resilience through joy,” and that we all must “make a habit of encountering the sacred every day” and demonstrate our resilience “through art, joy, trust and love.”

What better way to fulfill such a beautiful mandate than to immerse ourselves in music, culture and community? If there is one, it’s unknown to me.

So let’s get to it.

I’ll borrow a notion from the great David Byrne’s “reasons to be cheerful” series of gratitude-infused musings, and list a few of my own here. First among them this week is the announcement that Elvis Costello & Steve Nieve will embark on a 15-date tour concentrating on cities in the Northeast in February, with a stop in Buffalo at UB’s Center for the Arts on Friday, March 7. An artist pre-sale is underway now, and a general on-sale starts Friday, November 22 at 10 am our time, through ElvisCostello.com, where you can also join the EC mailing list and receive a code for the already underway artist pre-sale.

The personal and professional relationship between Costello and Nieve - and the extremely rare level of sympathetic musical synergy that relationship has engendered - dates back to the late 1970s, when Costello formed The Attractions and enlisted Nieve as keyboardist alongside the indelibly virtuosic Pete Thomas (drums) and Bruce Thomas (bass). Through nearly all of the time since, Nieve has been adding his unique harmonic conceptions to Costello’s brilliant songs from his perch at stage right, often elevating those songs toward the heavens with his subtle orchestrations and beautifully melodic commentary. This two-man tour blew minds (and even impressed a critic or 10) as it moved across Europe in late 2023 and early 2024, where it was widely celebrated as a musical triumph. That we’re being offered the chance to experience this at one of our region’s finest venues is certainly something to be grateful for.

Borderland early birds get the low-priced worm

Speaking of gratitude, the Borderland Festival returns for its 7th year September 12-14, 2025, at its home in East Aurora’s Knox Farm State Park, and this week, organizers announced that a limited run of ‘Early-Bird’ weekend GA & VIP passes are on sale now at borderlandfestival.com.

VIP passes for this blind faith pre-sale are priced $289 plus fees, and a limited amount of RV on-site camping passes have been relesed at $349 plus fees. Weekend GA tickets are at $167.80 (including all fees.) The remainder are released during the general on-sale in early-2025. Based on the strength of last year’s Borderland bill alone, this strikes me as a good deal. FYI – when ordering tickets, there is no promo code at this time so ignore “enter promo code” – just sign in via Facebook or your email and password.

‘Slow Joy’ is still joy

Esteband Flores, aka Slow Joy.

Esteban Flores started releasing singles under the moniker Slow Joy in 2020, and found rapid success with a pair of 2022 singles, "Crawling" and "Soft Slam," both of which connected with listeners based on an inventive blend of (only slightly mopey) introspection, beautiful shoe-gaze shadings, a masterful manipulation of noise, and an indie take on space rock. If you’re planning on attending the Real Friends Forever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever and Ever Tour at the Town Ballroom on Tuesday, November 26, get there early - Slow Joy kicks off the evening at 6:30 p.m. on a bill that also includes sets from Can’t Swim and Carly Cosgrove.

Guabaza.

“Guabaza is a Latin Jazz group that focuses on Caribbean traditions,” says founder and percussionist Michael Ruopoli. “We often blend Afro-Caribbean rhythms with melodies from traditional jazz and blues. Our most original contributions are performing rumba songs in English (mixing blues based melodies with a percussive foundation) and blending Bomba rhythms and jazz. We do a mix of originals and covers.” The band - in addition to Ruopoli, drummer Damone Jackson, bassist Brian DeJesus, keyboardist Harry Graser and vocalist Alex McArthur - has generated a healthy buzz based on its fiery blend rhythmic virtuosity and harmonic depth. C’mon out and dance the night away on Saturday, November 23, at The Caz, 2221 Seneca St, Buffalo. (Doors open at 6 pm for food and seating. Show starts at 8 pm.) Tickets are $24-$35 fees included.

JUST ANNOUNCED:

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, February 22, 2025, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $66.75/$291.75 VIP1/$216.75 VIP2. Tickets on sale Friday, November 22.

Funtime Presents:

Friday, December 20, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $21

Saturday, August 9, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+

THIS WEEK:

Friday, November 22, 9 pm and Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$30 for 2-night Pass

Talking Dead Heads.

Friday, November 22, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at McGarrett’s, NY. $10

Tuesday, November 26, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

Thursday, November 21, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, November 27, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, November 23 and Sunday, November 24, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $52.75/$132.75 VIP

MNM Presents:

Saturday, November 23, 11:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$35

Sunday, November 24, 3 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, November 21, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Funtime Presents:

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26.50

Soul of Buffalo presents:

Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $42.50/$48.50

Thursday, November 21, 7 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

After Dark Presents:

Sunday, November 24, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $25

Thursday November 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $29.50

Thursday, November 21, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house,Buffalo. $30/$18

(A fusion of R&B, Pop, Soul, Latin, and Jazz.)

Saturday, November 23, 6 p.m. at Villa Maria College Auditorium, Buffalo, $25/$50/$55

Wednesday, November 27, 8 pm at the Lion and Eagle, Clarence, NY. $10

After Dark Presents:

Saturday, November 23, 6 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

(The Razzels perform their first show in 20 years.)

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, November 21, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$29

Thursday, November 21, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, November 22, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $18-$24

After Dark & Live Nation Present:

Sunday, November 24, 6:30 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $55/$84

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, November 23, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

The Wazmopolitans

Friday, November 22, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo.

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

Wednesday, November 27, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. $38+

Friday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $22 - $44

Saturday, November 23, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, November 27, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

(Featuring DJ Sike, Smac! and Diyené.)

Saturday, November 23, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10/$15

Friday, November 22, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13-$15

Saturday, November 23, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. SOLDOUT

COMING UP:

Saturday, November 30, 3 pm (SOLD OUT) and 8 pm, and Sunday, December 1, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Friday, November 29 and Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20

Funtime Presents:

Saturday, November 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

Friday, November 29, 8 pm at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, December 7, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Funtime Presents:

Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $45.25

Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.75/$62.75

Monday, December 9, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, November 30, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $15-$25

Saturday, November 30, 2:30 pm at Kleinhan’s Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$83.50

Friday, December 6, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$49.50

(Featuring Judd Sunshine, Aaron Ziolkowski, Jennifer Rose, Billy Bratek, Tony Petrocelli, Mark Hitchcock.)

Saturday, November 30, 8 pm at Molly McGuires, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, November 29, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19-$39

Friday, November 29, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $10

Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Brickyard Brewing Co., Lewiston, NY. $15-$20

Sunday, December 1, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Saturday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$25

Friday, November 29, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $8/$10