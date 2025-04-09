(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

Hope you’ve been getting out there and enjoying some musical soul-food, as much as possible. There’s plenty more to come, this week and in the months ahead, so pace yourselves!

Let’s kick things off with some good news - for us here ion Western New York, and in the broader world of our country’s musical culture as well.

Some considerable kudos are in order to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, whose Board of Directors announced this week a three-year contract extension for BPO Music Director Maestro JoAnn Falletta. The extension kicks in when Falletta's current term concludes at the end of the 2025-26 concert season, and it ensures that that she’ll be here in Buffalo working her magic, and representing our city in the best possible fashion throughout the rest of the country and the world, through the 2028-29 season. It also means that Maestro Falletta will be right here to mark her 30th anniversary at the helm of the BPO in 2029.

JoAnn arrived in Buffalo to assume the Music Director position in 1999, as the first woman to sit at the helm of a major American orchestra. In the time since, she’s greatly elevated the orchestra’s stature and solidified its reputation as one of the leading ensembles in the country.

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director JoAnn Falletta. Photo by Steve J. Sherman.

"JoAnn is a treasure not only of the BPO, but of all of Buffalo - Niagara,” BPO Board Chair Scott Stenclik said in a press release. “Her stewardship since joining the BPO has been stellar, and her continued association positions the orchestra for greater artistic achievement and community impact."

"It is amazing how one step forward in 1999 developed into a musical journey that is so deeply fascinating, enriching and beautiful,” Falletta says. “My time with the BPO is the most artistically satisfying period of my life, and living in this city and region is a joy. The musicians, the Board, my brilliant colleague Dan Hart and the staff have been a dream team, continuously raising our standard of excellence and celebrating the incredible community we love.”

"The sustaining fabric of our work in Buffalo is the love of the people of this region, and the devotion of the extraordinary musicians who have come from all over the world to join our Buffalo Philharmonic and to work together to share great music for all people, in our city and beyond,” she added. “It is truly an honor and the greatest joy to see the development and growth of an orchestra whose artistic level, imagination and character shine as a beacon of excellence in our country."

Congratulations, Maestro Falletta, on a job well done. And here’s to our shared bright future!

Speaking of treasured cultural assets…

Welcome to April and Jazz Appreciation Month (JAM).

Locally, JazzBuffalo recommends a number of stellar performances throughout the month including the Charlie Ballantine Trio at PAUSA, ART OF JAZZ: The Jeff Hamilton Trio at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Art Meets Jazz: An Intimate Evening With Jazz Vocalist Carolyn Lansom at the Hunt Art Gallery/Beebe’s at the Gallery, plus many more. Visit the website for full listings and information on JAM.

(Click the link above for a complete list of limited titles being released on April 12.)

Here are just a few of the events planned around RSD in Buffalo this Saturday…

Porchfests are back!

The Buffalo Porchfest sponsored by the Elmwood Village Association is slated for Saturday, May 17 from 1-6 pm. You can already sign up to be a host or a performer.

You can visit two Porchfests in a row - make a weekend of it! South Buffalo Porchfest is Saturday, June 21st, from Noon-5 pm and registration is now open until 5/10/25.

Kenmore Porchfest is scheduled the next day - Sunday, June 22 - and you can also sign up to host, perform, grab t-shirts or become a sponsor on their site.

Looks like North Tonawanda Porchfest is slotted for Sunday, August 10. Follow along @north.tonawanda.porchfest and find more information on the site here.

Save Sunday, August 24 from 1-6 pm open for the Tonawanda City Porchfest. More details to come…

2025 Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival Music

Music is Art is presenting 2 days (April 26-27) of music during the festival at the Buffalo History Museum and Japanese Gardens, from 11am - 3 pm.

Borderland Band Camp, sponsored by Buffalo Music Club, Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Borderland Music Festival, is a 6-day summer music program (August 18-20 and August 25-27) for middle-school and high-school teens with a BIG goal—to share the stage with professional musicians for two live performances, culminating in a spot on the Homespun Stage at Borderland Music + Arts Festival.

Last weekend, the Borderland Band Camp fundraiser at The Cave was quite successful. Funds raised will go towards scholarships for kids in need to join the camp!

Some of the camp’s teachers include local musicians and music mentors like Eric Crittenden, David Cloyd, Damone Jackson, Jakob Jay, Alex Overton, Marcus Lolo and myself. Last year’s inaugural camp was an unforgettable experience for all involved, and this year is already shaping up to be bigger and better.

Enrollment is now open with early bird pricing available through April 30. Limited spots available. Scholarships are also available for qualified applicants.

(In other Borderland Festival news, this is your last chance to grab your tickets and passes at a reduced rate. Prices go up Sunday, April 13 @ Midnight. You can grab yours now at Borderlandfestival.com.

New And Noteworthy:

Wednesday, July 30, 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $56/$46. Presales begin Tuesday, April 15, noon and Public onsale begins Friday, April 18 at noon.

Wednesday, August 20, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40.00

Funtime Presents

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo.

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

After Dark & 103.3 The Edge present:

Sunday, June 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

Friday, April 25, 8pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. More info TBA.

103.3 The Edge presents:

Sunday, August 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $$

Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads

Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30

"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip

Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Friday, August 29, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$66/$76. Tickets on sale Friday, April 4 at 10 am.

Sunday, June 8, 4 pm gates/6 pm show at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $60

Sunday, November 2, 7 pm at UB Center For the Arts. $49 - $134.

Funtime presents:

The music of The Smiths, The Cure and R.E.M.

Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom Buffalo. $25

Jacob Jay presents:

Wednesday, April 23, 6 pm kitchen open, 7 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. $15-$20

Featuring renowned jazz organist Gerry Youngman of the Paradigm Shift Jazz Trio, a close friend and former student of Dr. Smith.

In addition to performances by the high school ensembles from St. Francis, Lackawanna, Global Concepts Charter High School, and Pappy Martin Jazz Legacy Collective's Love Supreme School of Music, the festival will include a special appearance by the Jay/Sharptet Little Big Band and others.

FTMP Events presents:

Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25

Wednesday, July 9, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Wednesday, September 24, 2025 7 pm in the Mary Seaton Room at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $86.50

Wednesday, June 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo.

Monday, July 28, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Sunday, June 8, 6 pm seating, 7 pm dinner, 7:30 show at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $89-$99.

Here are some of the many things happening in our scene, this week and beyond…

Thursday April 10, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Thursday April 10, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $22/$25

Thursday April 10, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

JazzBuffalo presents:

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/$15

Funtime presents:

Friday, April 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

DSP Shows presents:

Friday, April 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40

Friday, April 11, 9 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, April 11, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $20/$22

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, April 11, 8 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $45/$55

Friday, April 11, 10:30 am and Sunday, April 13, 2:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50-$74.50

Friday, April 11, 8 pm in Rockwell Hall at Buffalo State. $40/$45

Featuring George Caldwell on piano, Paul La Duca onbass, and John Bacon Jr. on drums.

Saturday, April 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Big Martha Plays the Music of the Allman Brothers Band

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

"The Lunatic Tour" benefiting Rock Autism

Saturday, April 12, 6 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $24/$29

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Saturday, April 12, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, April 12, 11 am doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $15/FREE for kids under 1

Saturday, April 12, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $

Saturday, April 12, 10 am-4 pm

Saturday, April 12, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, April 13, 3 pm at the Stanford and Judith Lipsey Auditorium, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $45/$40

DSP Shows presents:

Sunday, April 13, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Ellen Pieroni & The Encyclopedia of Soul

Sunday, April 13, 6 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Tuesday, April 15 at 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $29/$33

Tuesday, April 15, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $40

Wednesday, April 16, 7 pm at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, April 17, 6 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $18

Thursday, April 17, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, April 17, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Kleinhans Music Hall presents:

Thursday, April 17, 6:30 doors at Mary Seaton Room in Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $61.50-$191.50

A Look Ahead…

Friday, April 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $25/$18

Friday, April 18, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, April 18 and Saturday, April 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Bears Den, Niagara Falls, NY. $35/$40

Blaised And Confused w/Diyené 1st Anniversary Show

Saturday, April 19, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, April 19, 6:30 doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $29

Saturday, April 19, 7 doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15

After Dark presents:

Wedday, April 23, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 25, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $42.25

Friday, April 25, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, April 26, 6:30 doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, April 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Sunday, April 27, at 3 pm in the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $45.50

“World-renowned musician Vieux Farka Touré is often referred to as “the Hendrix of the Sahara,” and has become a cultural ambassador for the people of Mali and the Sahel. His 2022 collaboration with Khruangbin, “Ali,” pays tribute to his father (legendary guitar player Ali Farka Touré), receiving international acclaim. Touré’s live performances are highly energized, dazzling crowds with his charisma and talent.”

Sunday, April 27, 4:30 pm doors, 6 pm show at The Caz, Buffalo. FREE

Kleinhans Music Hall & Soul of Buffalo present:

Tuesday, April 29, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $75.50-131.50

Funtime Presents:

Tuesday, April 29, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $41.25

Wednesday, April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $79

A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Buffalo Riverworks & 2Twenty2 Entertainment present:

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo.

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85