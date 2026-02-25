Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
McCartney gets his Wings, Borderland 2026 lineup announced, Ziggy Marley, Blackberry Smoke, Sue Foley, James McMurtry shows announced, and this week's picks
Hey there, music-loving friends.
I just watched the great Rick Beato dissecting the chords and melodies that make Paul McCartney’s “My Love” one of the greatest ballads ever, and was reminded once again (for the who knows how many thousandth time) the absolute mastery of the man’s songwriting.
It’s fitting that Beato chose a post-Beatles song from McCartney’s incredible oeuvre. The Lennon-McCartney songbook is rightly venerated as, at the very least, among the greatest of the 20th century. But McCartney’s work with Wings and as a solo artist has often been overlooked or viewed as lesser when contrasted with his Beatles output. I get it, but still… It’s always struck me as a bit unfair. After all, any songwriter’s work pales when pitted against Lennon-McCartney.
However, wth the arrival of Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, a new Morgan Neville-directed documentary chronicling Wings era, streaming on Prime Video beginning February 27 (after a single-night February 19 premier in theaters), and the announcement of a Wings installation at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opening on May 15, it seems that post-Beatles McCartney will be getting the attention it deserves.
I’m here for it.
Over the past few days, our summer concert season began to take shape, with several big announcements dropping…. Here’s a look at those, as well as some picks for this week and beyond. Let’s kick it off with an absolutely killer Borderland lineup:
New and Noteworthy
Borderland Festival 2026
Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20, Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY.
Ziggy Marley: The Brightside Tour 2026 , with guest J. Boog
Saturday, July 11, 7pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheatre, Lewiston, NY.
Tickets on sale Friday, February 27 at 10am.
Blackberry Smoke: Rattle, Ramble and Roll Tour 2026, w/ Special Guest TBA
Wednesday, July 15, 6:30 pm at Artpark Outdoor Ampitheatre.
Tickets on sale Friday, February 27 at 10AM.
Chantal Kreviazuk
Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday 2/27 at 10 am. General Admission Seated $35/$40
Sue Foley
Saturday, April 11, 8pm at The Sportsmens Tavern. $30 GA/$80 VIP w/ Meet & Greet.
VIP ticket includes pre-show meet & greet with Sue Foley, official merch bundle, early admission to venue.
James McMurtry & The Martial Law Review
Friday, June 26, 7pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30.
Samantha Fish
Sunday, May 31, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday 2/27 at 10 am. $47/$57/Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $67
Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2026 American Tour - Tom Morello of RATM added!
Get 2026 LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS AMERICAN TOUR DATES here.
Lloyd Cole
Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.20/$47.90 seated/$52.90 first 3 rows.
John Gallagher Jr, with guest Hannah Winkler
Sunday, April 26, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20ad/$25door
Jonathan Butler
Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75
Die Spitz
Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Rockin’ at the AKG: DEVO wgs/Soul Coughing and Shilpa Ray
Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale now. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.
This week…
The Wood Brothers w/Elizabeth Moen
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55
Johnny Cash Birthday Bash w/The Band in Black
Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
Big Shrimp
Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY. FREE
“In Spring and Summer 2025, Big Shrimp embarked on tour, supporting acts like Spafford, Eggy, and Big Something, while also making festival appearances at Northlands Festival in New Hampshire alongside The String Cheese Incident, Corey Wong, moe., and Umphrey’s McGee.”
The Music of Pink Floyd with The Machine and BPO
Friday, February 27, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31+
Dead.Phish.Funk wsg/10 Seconds Til Midnight
Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Neftali presents Sessions At Revolver Records: Neftali & Labrina, The Dominic Missana Band, Vinyl Set by Knew’d
Friday, February 27, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Saxsquatch
Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on
The Strictly Hip
Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at the Bears Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $25+ (Looks close to SOLD OUT)
Blues For Greeny - The Music of Peter Green
Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Bellanti - Petrie - Ziolkowski
Saturday, February 28, 12-3 pm at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Bands for Black Rock presented by Not Normal: The Living Braindead, One Foot Up, Not Normal, MYQ, Jade Marciniak, The Travesties, Philip Stephen, Too Skinny, JT Nicholson, Guallah Boys
“All money raised will be split between:
Black Rock Riverside Alliance: supporting ongoing community projects and betterment of community in Black Rock & Riverside
Music is Art: helping provide gear for local musicians through donations and Allentown Music”
Saturday, February 28, 5 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. $10/PWYC
NRG Reggae ft/Neville Francis, Rodney Chamberlain, and George Olmsted
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Dellwood & The Night Shades w/Wilcox Mansion
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30
The Smiths etc, Disintegration (Cure Tribute) & The Killing Moon (Echo & The Bunnymen Tribute)
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Organ Fairchild: “BOOM!” Album Release Party
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Jimkata w/ Letter to Elise
Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm doors at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY.
Eric Weinholtz Band album release “Same Old Mistakes”
Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Guabaza Presents: Rumba at Revolver
Sunday, March 1, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10
Tribute to Blaze Foley: Folkfaces & friends
Sunday, March 1, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
Sunday, March 1, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $66+
Drummers Lunch ft/Griffin Brady, Damone Jackson and Josh English
Sunday, March 1, 2-5 pm at Slyboots Drum Dojo, East Aurora, NY. $50. Get tickets here.
The Early November & Hellogoodbye
Sunday, March 1, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+
Mary Ramsey & Friends
Sunday, March 1, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
‘All You Need Is George”: An All-Star Celebration of George Harrison
Thursday, March 5, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos/$63 Balcony/$77 VIP
Mammoth: The End Tour, with guests 10 Years and James & the Cold Gun
Thursday, March 5, 7pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.50.
Coming up…
Tiger Chung Lee
Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10
Sponge w/ Fooled By Eve, March Lions, Blissen, & Mike Zogaria
Friday, March 6, 6 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $25
Tribute to Shane MacGowan & The Pogues: Crikwater wsg/Larry Kremer, Jim Wynne, Johnny Hart and Yellow Jack, Captain Tom & The Hooligans, The Travesties, & McCarthyizm
Saturday, March 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Tchaikovsky Meets Elfman
Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+
Dead Alliance Buffalo – A Night of Bob Weir
Sunday, March 8, 3 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $22.37+
