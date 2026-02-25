AI Design by Aidan Muffoletto

I just watched the great Rick Beato dissecting the chords and melodies that make Paul McCartney’s “My Love” one of the greatest ballads ever, and was reminded once again (for the who knows how many thousandth time) the absolute mastery of the man’s songwriting.

It’s fitting that Beato chose a post-Beatles song from McCartney’s incredible oeuvre. The Lennon-McCartney songbook is rightly venerated as, at the very least, among the greatest of the 20th century. But McCartney’s work with Wings and as a solo artist has often been overlooked or viewed as lesser when contrasted with his Beatles output. I get it, but still… It’s always struck me as a bit unfair. After all, any songwriter’s work pales when pitted against Lennon-McCartney.

However, wth the arrival of Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, a new Morgan Neville-directed documentary chronicling Wings era, streaming on Prime Video beginning February 27 (after a single-night February 19 premier in theaters), and the announcement of a Wings installation at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame opening on May 15, it seems that post-Beatles McCartney will be getting the attention it deserves.

I’m here for it.

Over the past few days, our summer concert season began to take shape, with several big announcements dropping…. Here’s a look at those, as well as some picks for this week and beyond. Let’s kick it off with an absolutely killer Borderland lineup:

New and Noteworthy

Friday, September 18 - Sunday, September 20, Knox Farm State Park, East Aurora, NY.

Saturday, July 11, 7pm at Artpark Outdoor Amphitheatre, Lewiston, NY.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 27 at 10am.

Wednesday, July 15, 6:30 pm at Artpark Outdoor Ampitheatre.

Tickets on sale Friday, February 27 at 10AM.

Thursday, May 14, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday 2/27 at 10 am. General Admission Seated $35/$40

Saturday, April 11, 8pm at The Sportsmens Tavern. $30 GA/$80 VIP w/ Meet & Greet.

VIP ticket includes pre-show meet & greet with Sue Foley, official merch bundle, early admission to venue.

Friday, June 26, 7pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $30.

Sunday, May 31, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday 2/27 at 10 am. $47/$57/Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $67

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Announce 2026 American Tour - Tom Morello of RATM added!

Get 2026 LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS AMERICAN TOUR DATES here.

Thursday, April 23, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.20/$47.90 seated/$52.90 first 3 rows.

John Gallagher Jr, with guest Hannah Winkler

Sunday, April 26, 7pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20ad/$25door

Thursday, April 2, 8 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center, Buffalo, NY. $48.75-$54.75

Tuesday, November 10, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Saturday, June 6, 6 pm gates at Buffalo AKG Art Museum Great Lawn, Buffalo, NY. Buffalo AKG Members presale now. General public on sale Friday, February 27 at 12 pm ET.

This week…

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $48.55

Thursday, February 26, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Big Shrimp

Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“In Spring and Summer 2025, Big Shrimp embarked on tour, supporting acts like Spafford, Eggy, and Big Something, while also making festival appearances at Northlands Festival in New Hampshire alongside The String Cheese Incident, Corey Wong, moe., and Umphrey’s McGee.”

Friday, February 27, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31+

Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Friday, February 27, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, February 27, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.80/107.90 Meet & Greet add-on

The Strictly Hi p

Friday, February 27, and Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at the Bears Den, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Niagara Falls, NY. $25+ (Looks close to SOLD OUT)

Friday, February 27, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, February 28, 12-3 pm at Terrapin Station, Buffalo, NY. FREE

“All money raised will be split between:

Black Rock Riverside Alliance: supporting ongoing community projects and betterment of community in Black Rock & Riverside

Music is Art: helping provide gear for local musicians through donations and Allentown Music”

Saturday, February 28, 5 pm at Hot Mama’s Canteen, Buffalo, NY. $10/PWYC

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$30

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, February 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm doors at Molly Maguires, Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, February 28, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, March 1, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tribute to Blaze Foley: Folkfaces & friends

Sunday, March 1, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, March 1, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $66+

Sunday, March 1, 2-5 pm at Slyboots Drum Dojo, East Aurora, NY. $50. Get tickets here.

Sunday, March 1, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $39.36+

Sunday, March 1, 3 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, March 5, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48 dos/$63 Balcony/$77 VIP

Thursday, March 5, 7pm at The Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.50.

Coming up…

Friday, March 6, 8 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 6, 6 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $25

Saturday, March 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, March 7, 7:30 pm and Sunday, March 8, 2 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Sunday, March 8, 3 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $22.37+