Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A few concert announcements and PLENTY of music indoors and out this week and beyond
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>
Parkside Porchfest
Sunday, July 18, 1-6 pm in various locations throughout the Parkside neighboorhood, Buffalo, NY. FREE. Get the schedule HERE>
Show update! Violent Femmes show:
Per Facebook post: “Living Colour will no longer be be performing at Outer Harbor Live on 8/14. 54-40 will now be performing alongside Violent Femmes.”
New and Noteworthy
Dead In The Water II 2026
Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.
Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.
The Chicago Authority - A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Sunday, August 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Tosspots w/The Mookies, Second Suiter, Disorderly House, Hammered & Nailed
In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan
Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation
Walter Kemp 3: Modern Jazz & a Cuban Cookout
Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
The Smiths Etc, Disintegration, and The Killing Moon
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
This week…
Blackberry Smoke wsg/Jason Newsted and The Chophouse Band
Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50
Left of the Dial: 1980s College Radio Happy Hour w/ DJ Dr Wisz
Wednesday, July 15, (also July 22) 6-9 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, July 15, 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Slip Madigan
Wednesday, July 15, 8 pm (following the Talking Dead Heads) at Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Magoo
Wednesday, July 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$22
The Complete Unknowns
Thursdays, July 16, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s Buffalo, NY. FREE
12th Annual Anita West Birthday Bash w/ Dave Viterna Group
Thursday, July 16, 6:30 pm at Sole Sandbar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell, NY. $35 includes 2 hour buffet, first drink, and birthday cake
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music & Main: Hollerado w/Amateur Hockey Club
Thursdays July 16, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
Slow Animals
Thursdays July 16, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5
The Matt Michaud Trio Plays Nirvana
Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area
48th Annual OttoFest
Friday, July 17: FAR, and Saturday July 28: Daze Ago, 5 to 1, Eberwine & Friends, The Whiskey Daredevils in Otto, Cattaragus County, NY. Friday Night $35 / Saturday Night $75 at the door. Directions and more info here.
Ellen Pieroni & The Encyclopedia of Soul
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10
Grosh @ Rock the Park
Friday, July 17, 4 - 6 pm at Allegany State Park - Quaker Beach, Salamanca, NY.
LEGACY IN MOTION: Celebrating Miles Davis at 100
Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating
The Music of The Grateful Dead with the BPO & Crazy Fingers
Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, (Aaron Ziolkowski solo at pre show Shakedown, 3pm), handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC from 3-6 pm in the Mary Seaton Room.
Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50
Harry Connick, Jr.
Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+
Piano Cubano Series Comes to an End - Rafael Zaldivar Revisits Buena Vista Social Club
Friday, July 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35 stage area, $25/$30 bar area
Music in the Gardens: Tyler Wescott & Friends
Friday, July 17, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE
Baker/Eppolito/Wachowiak Trio
Friday, July 17, 5 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.
Buddy Guy: 90th Birthday wsg/The Blood Brothers
(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+
Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series: Will Holton
Presented by Buffalo Music Club
Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE
3rd Annual Orchard Park Jazz Festival 2026
Saturday, July 18, 4-9 pm at the Quaker Arts Pavilion behind the Orchard Park Middle School, Orchard Park, NY. FREE
Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet
Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band
Trigger and the Sermon
Alex McArthur
Dub Space Transmission, DJ CHVCK
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Tre. Charles wsg/Curtis Lovell
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$18
The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins: Mötley Crüe
Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+
Saranaide & Friends
Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area
Harvest & Rust – A Neil Young Experience
Saturday, July 18, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Felice Brothers
Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.67
Matt Maeson w/Joe P
Sunday, July 19, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45
Kids Who Rock: Party Like a Pop Star
Sunday, July 19, noon - 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $10
George Caldwell with Tim Clark - A Musical Tribute to Pianist/Composer Donald Brown
Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Wendell Rivera
Monday, July 20, noon - 3 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Talking Deadheads
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. $26.25/$37.25 2-night deal (with Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill show)
An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon wsg/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Wednesday, July 22 at 5 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50
Battle of the Borderland Finalists: Garden Club, Part-Time Genius, Stephen Babcock, and VOYAGR
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10
Passion Pit
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+
Live@Larkin: The BEÜ Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more
Wednesday, July 22 at 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome
Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Alligators w/Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $
Slightly Stoopid w/The Elovaters and Bumpin’ Uglies
Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
The Talking Deadheads
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21/$37.25 2-night deal (with USS Little rock show)
Wendell Rivera Jazz Ensemble
Friday, July 24, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE
Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes
Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Mariah The Scientist w/Laila!
Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest
Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area
Johnson Landing’s Summer Concert Series: Songbirds
Saturday, July 25, 6:30 pm at Johnson’s Landing, Hamburg, NY. $15
Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars
Gavin Petrie, Rob Enderle, Kevin Barry, Brad Robbins, Mark Hitchcock
Sunday, July 26, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Tiger Chung Lee
Sunday, July 26, 4-7 pm at The Ontario House aka Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. FREE
Rick Ross Summer Jam
Sunday, July 26, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $49+
Push Th’ Lil’ Daisies
WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough (Slip Madigan/ManBearPig), Bassist Tony Petrocelli (Scarlet Begonias/The Talking Dead Heads), Drummer Matt Felski (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Scarlet Begonias), Keyboardist Scott Molloy (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Beu/ Pocketship), and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski (The Talking Dead Heads/ Captain Trips/ Scarlet Begonias/ AjamajA).
Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
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