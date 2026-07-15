Illustrations by Ben Dunkle; collage by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>

Sunday, July 18, 1-6 pm in various locations throughout the Parkside neighboorhood, Buffalo, NY. FREE. Get the schedule HERE>

Show update! Violent Femmes show:

Per Facebook post: “Living Colour will no longer be be performing at Outer Harbor Live on 8/14. 54-40 will now be performing alongside Violent Femmes.”

New and Noteworthy

Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.

Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.

Sunday, August 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25

In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan

Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation

Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

This week…

Wednesday, July 15 at 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $28/$45/$50

Wednesday, July 15, (also July 22) 6-9 pm on the patio at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Live @Larkin: The Talking Dead Heads

Wednesday, July 15, 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 15, 8 pm (following the Talking Dead Heads) at Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $18/$22

The Complete Unknowns

Thursdays, July 16, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 16, 6:30 pm at Sole Sandbar at Woodlawn Beach, Blasdell, NY. $35 includes 2 hour buffet, first drink, and birthday cake

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series: The Strictly Hip

Thursday, July 16, East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Music & Main: Hollerado w/ Amateur Hockey Club

Thursdays July 16, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Slow Animals

Thursdays July 16, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $5

Thursday, July 16, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area

48th Annual OttoFest

Friday, July 17: FAR, and Saturday July 28: Daze Ago, 5 to 1, Eberwine & Friends, The Whiskey Daredevils in Otto, Cattaragus County, NY. Friday Night $35 / Saturday Night $75 at the door. Directions and more info here.

Ellen Pieroni & The Encyclopedia of Soul

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 17, 4 - 6 pm at Allegany State Park - Quaker Beach, Salamanca, NY.

Jon Lehrer Dance Company with John Bacon and Star People

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $28 seats/$38 table seating/$69 VIP table seating

Arrive early for a Grateful Dead-inspired indoor makers market featuring local artists, (Aaron Ziolkowski solo at pre show Shakedown, 3pm), handmade goods, vintage finds, jewelry, vinyl, community vendors, and live music. FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC from 3-6 pm in the Mary Seaton Room.

Friday, July 17, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $5.50-$86.50

Friday, July 17, 8 pm at Chautauqua Institution, Chautauqua, NY. $85+

Friday, July 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35 stage area, $25/$30 bar area

Music in the Gardens: Tyler Wescott & Friends

Friday, July 17, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE

Friday, July 17, 5 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo, NY.

(ft. Albert Castiligia, Mike Zito & Buffalo’s own Ray Hangen on drums)

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $62.50+

Sounds of Buffalo Music Concert Series : Will Holton

Presented by Buffalo Music Club

Saturday, July 18, 7-9 pm at the Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo, NY. FREE

3rd Annual Orchard Park Jazz Festival 2026

Saturday, July 18, 4-9 pm at the Quaker Arts Pavilion behind the Orchard Park Middle School, Orchard Park, NY. FREE

Pat LaBarbera/Kirk MacDonald Quintet

Mark Filsinger Chamber Big Band

Trigger and the Sermon

Alex McArthur

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$18

Saturday, July 18, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $24+

Saturday, July 18, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area

Saturday, July 18, 5 pm gates at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, July 19, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.67

Sunday, July 19, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $40/$45

Sunday, July 19, noon - 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wendell Rivera

Monday, July 20, noon - 3 pm at Ralph Wilson Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. $26.25/$37.25 2-night deal (with Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill show)

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

Wednesday, July 22 at 5 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

Live@Larkin: The BEÜ Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more

Wednesday, July 22 at 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+

Coming Up…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome

Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21/$37.25 2-night deal (with USS Little rock show)

Wendell Rivera Jazz Ensemble

Friday, July 24, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE

Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+

Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area

Saturday, July 25, 6:30 pm at Johnson’s Landing, Hamburg, NY. $15

Gavin Petrie, Rob Enderle, Kevin Barry, Brad Robbins, Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, July 26, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Tiger Chung Lee

Sunday, July 26, 4-7 pm at The Ontario House aka Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 26, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $49+

WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough (Slip Madigan/ManBearPig), Bassist Tony Petrocelli (Scarlet Begonias/The Talking Dead Heads), Drummer Matt Felski (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Scarlet Begonias), Keyboardist Scott Molloy (Lazlo Holyfield/ The Talking Dead Heads/ Beu/ Pocketship), and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski (The Talking Dead Heads/ Captain Trips/ Scarlet Begonias/ AjamajA).

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15