AI Design by Kim Miers

Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Here’s a quick update on the Live Nation-Ticketmaster anti-trust lawsuit I’ve been following and reporting on here over the last few weeks.

After Trump’s DOJ reached a sweetheart settlement with the concert promotion/ticketing giant, thereby ending the government’s case without pursuing the anti-trust issues at the heart of the complaint, Attorneys General from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia said ‘Nah! Don’t think so!’ and declared their intention to carry on the lawsuit.

New York Attorney General Letitia James led the charge. (Again.)

“For years, Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising costs for shows.,” James said in a statement following the announcement of the DOJ settlement.

“My office has led a bipartisan group of attorneys general in suing Live Nation for taking advantage of fans, venues, and artists, and we are committed to holding Live Nation accountable. The settlement recently announced with the U.S. Department of Justice fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case, and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers. We cannot agree to it. My attorney general colleagues and I have a strong case against Live Nation, and we will continue our lawsuit to protect consumers and restore fair competition to the live entertainment industry.

“We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation’s monopoly.”

Oh, but there’s more. A few days after the Trump DOJ/Live Nation-Ticketmaster settlement was announced, Slack messages between Live Nation employees leaked, and offered an inside look at the toxic Bro-sphere behind the company’s greed. As reported by USA Today, an exchange between employees dating back to 2022 reveals the company’s contempt for the poor suckers paying their salaries - in particular, the absurd VIP Parking and Club Access add-ons that can raise the cost of a concert ticket by nearly $300, in some cases.

“These people are so stupid,” one Bro wrote. “I almost feel bad taking advantage of them.”

To which his Bro buddy replied, “Robbing them blind, baby.”

Just so we know who we’re dealing with here…

Now, on to the fun stuff - new concert announcements!

New and Noteworthy

Saturday, June 20, 6 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am.

First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby

Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation

“Our way of building community is entrusting in our creatives to take the lead in designing experiences that highlight their interests, taste and expertise. so we created an Artist-Residency where our selected artists/musicians are curating a mini-concert for the community, raising the vibration through joyFULL musical performances.



Our first concert is designed and curated by the legendary Linda Appleby, featuring the talents of her hand selected Villa Maria students.”

Thursday, July 23, 8 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am. $59.50 seating/$79.50 front of stage/ Early Bird GA Lawn Tickets $45/$55/$65

Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on now.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Friday, August 21 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $59.50/$49.50/$29.50. Tickets on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am.

Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $27.37+

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $59/$69. Tickets on sale Friday March 20 at 10 am.

Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $75/$55. Tickets on sale Friday March 20 at 10 am.

Saturday May 9, 7 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60 seats

Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, June 14, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, June 7, 5pm gates at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

Friday, May 8, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40

Sunday, August 2, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

This week…

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo NY. $17/$20 seated or $15/$17 bar

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $33.40

Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo NY. $10

Friday, March 20, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 20, 7 pm Doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26

Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50/$85

Little Mountain Band

Friday, March 20, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Dee’s Grand Ole Opry

Friday, March 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, March 21, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm doors at Water Street Music Hall, Rochester, NY. $49.82

DR. BOAT

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Buffalo Dead All Stars Sunday Brunch

Sunday, March 22, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20

Jim Whitford, Greg Klyma, Cathy Carfagna, Colin Brydalski, Jamie Sunshine

Sunday, March 22, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10

Sunday, March 22, 6 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $19.59

(Billy Sheehan • Toby Rand • Mike Krompass • Nick Chiarore)

Wednesday, March 25, 7 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $30

Wednesday, March 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40

First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby

Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation

Coming up…

Friday March 27, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. 34.50+ adv

2 Sets of Phish

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The Cove, Buffalo, NY. $10

Covering Van Halen and U2

Friday, March 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Featuring: Dave Calos, Nick Gonzales, Geno McManus, Scott Molloy, Bill Wachowiak, Sonny Baker, and Ryan Campbell

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $47.99

Saturday, March 28, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. $5

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo NY.

Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Sunday, March 29, 5 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY.

Sunday, March 29, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10/$15

Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo NY. $39.36+

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23

Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left

Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Cheap Trick

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10

Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20