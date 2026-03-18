Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Live Nation Thinks We're Stupid, Part II; New concert announcements, including Trey Anastasio at Kleinhan's; and this week's picks (and beyond).
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Here’s a quick update on the Live Nation-Ticketmaster anti-trust lawsuit I’ve been following and reporting on here over the last few weeks.
After Trump’s DOJ reached a sweetheart settlement with the concert promotion/ticketing giant, thereby ending the government’s case without pursuing the anti-trust issues at the heart of the complaint, Attorneys General from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia said ‘Nah! Don’t think so!’ and declared their intention to carry on the lawsuit.
New York Attorney General Letitia James led the charge. (Again.)
“For years, Live Nation has made enormous profits by exploiting its illegal monopoly and raising costs for shows.,” James said in a statement following the announcement of the DOJ settlement.
“My office has led a bipartisan group of attorneys general in suing Live Nation for taking advantage of fans, venues, and artists, and we are committed to holding Live Nation accountable. The settlement recently announced with the U.S. Department of Justice fails to address the monopoly at the center of this case, and would benefit Live Nation at the expense of consumers. We cannot agree to it. My attorney general colleagues and I have a strong case against Live Nation, and we will continue our lawsuit to protect consumers and restore fair competition to the live entertainment industry.
“We will keep fighting this case without the federal government so that we can secure justice for all those harmed by Live Nation’s monopoly.”
Oh, but there’s more. A few days after the Trump DOJ/Live Nation-Ticketmaster settlement was announced, Slack messages between Live Nation employees leaked, and offered an inside look at the toxic Bro-sphere behind the company’s greed. As reported by USA Today, an exchange between employees dating back to 2022 reveals the company’s contempt for the poor suckers paying their salaries - in particular, the absurd VIP Parking and Club Access add-ons that can raise the cost of a concert ticket by nearly $300, in some cases.
“These people are so stupid,” one Bro wrote. “I almost feel bad taking advantage of them.”
To which his Bro buddy replied, “Robbing them blind, baby.”
Just so we know who we’re dealing with here…
Now, on to the fun stuff - new concert announcements!
New and Noteworthy
An Acoustic Evening with Trey Anastasio ft/Jeff Tanski
Saturday, June 20, 6 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am.
First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby
Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation
“Our way of building community is entrusting in our creatives to take the lead in designing experiences that highlight their interests, taste and expertise. so we created an Artist-Residency where our selected artists/musicians are curating a mini-concert for the community, raising the vibration through joyFULL musical performances.
Our first concert is designed and curated by the legendary Linda Appleby, featuring the talents of her hand selected Villa Maria students.”
Djo wsg/Pond
Thursday, July 23, 8 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am. $59.50 seating/$79.50 front of stage/ Early Bird GA Lawn Tickets $45/$55/$65
Passion Pit
Wednesday, July 22, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on now.
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84
of Montreal w/CorMae
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30
Andy Grammer w/Walk Off The Earth
Friday, August 21 at 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $59.50/$49.50/$29.50. Tickets on sale Friday, March 20 at 10 am.
Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights wsg/Stealin’
Friday, July 17, 7 pm doors at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $27.37+
Minus The Bear wsg/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Thank You Scientist
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
Taj Mahal & The Phantom Blues Band
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $59/$69. Tickets on sale Friday March 20 at 10 am.
Judy Collins: Sweet Judy Blue Eyes Farewell Tour
Thursday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $75/$55. Tickets on sale Friday March 20 at 10 am.
Will Holton’s QUEENS UNITED Part II: Featuring Kimera Lattimore, Ali Critelli, Lisa Santiago, Pan Cakes, Amina the Empress, DeeAnn DiMeo
Saturday May 9, 7 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60 seats
Big Shrimp w/ Tsavo Highway
Thursday, June 4, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Emily Ann Roberts
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Marcus King Band w/Penelope Road
Sunday, June 14, 7 pm gates at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Robyn Hitchcock (w/Band)
Sunday, June 7, 5pm gates at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
EMF wsg/Ecce Shnak and The Arcade & DJ Nicholas Picholas
Friday, May 8, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $32.40
Franz Ferdinand
Sunday, August 2, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
This week…
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10
Inner City Bedlam
Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo NY. $17/$20 seated or $15/$17 bar
Dirtwire
Thursday, March 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo NY. $33.40
JOE TREBBLE BIRTHDAY SHOW w/ The Waves, Beatnik Picnic, and Sasha Fleet
Thursday, March 19, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo NY. $10
Slow Animals - Justice For Migrant Families WNY Fundraiser
Friday, March 20, 7 pm at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10
Back in Black – The True AC/DC Experience
Friday, March 20, 7 pm Doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $41.42
Crystal Ship – A Tribute to The Doors
Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25.26
The Internet Explorer Tour: bbno$
Friday, March 20, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $39.50/$85
Little Mountain Band
Friday, March 20, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Dee’s Grand Ole Opry
Friday, March 20, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
45 RPM British Invasion Band
Saturday, March 21, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20
The Floyd Concept
Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72
Just Good Business – Jerry Garcia Tribute w/ Workingman’s Dead
Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59
Gary Numan
Saturday, March 21, 8 pm doors at Water Street Music Hall, Rochester, NY. $49.82
DR. BOAT
Saturday, March 21, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Buffalo Dead All Stars Sunday Brunch
Sunday, March 22, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
The Bleeding Hearts
Sunday, March 22, 5:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20
Whitford Klyma Band
Jim Whitford, Greg Klyma, Cathy Carfagna, Colin Brydalski, Jamie Sunshine
Sunday, March 22, 4 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10
Dan Kelly of Fortunate Youth
Sunday, March 22, 6 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $19.59
THE FELL w/ Jim Crean Band, Loveboxx, & Thom Conde Project
(Billy Sheehan • Toby Rand • Mike Krompass • Nick Chiarore)
Wednesday, March 25, 7 pm at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $30
Joyce Manor w/Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage, Combat
Wednesday, March 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $35/$40
First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby
Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation
Coming up…
Metal Spring Fling- Feat: New Reality, Fooled By Eve, City Divide, Under The Black, Babayaga, & Adam Foster
Friday March 27, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Theivery Corporation
Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. 34.50+ adv
The Scales
2 Sets of Phish
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The Cove, Buffalo, NY. $10
Hot For Teacher and IOU2
Covering Van Halen and U2
Friday, March 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Analog Kids: Rush Tribute Experience
Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72
Kickstart Rumble
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
Ansley Court and The Tails wsg/Night Music
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
The DMV (performing music of The Cars) w/Sonny Baker & Crew playing The Violent Femmes
Featuring: Dave Calos, Nick Gonzales, Geno McManus, Scott Molloy, Bill Wachowiak, Sonny Baker, and Ryan Campbell
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Gwar w/King Parrot & Soulfly
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $47.99
Pocketship
Saturday, March 28, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. $5
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo NY.
Harry Styles Night w/ Letter to Elise
Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59
Taste of Buffalo Battle of the Bands
Sunday, March 29, 5 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY.
The Garage Doors
Sunday, March 29, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10/$15
Two Feet
Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo NY. $39.36+
Consider the Source w/ Shapes
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23
Our Lady Peace: 30th Anniversary Tour w/The Verve Pipe
Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left
THE STRICTLY HIP - Nights 1 & 2
Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Cheap Trick
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10
5th Annual John Prine Tribute ft/Maria Sebastian, Charlie Coughlin, Bill Smith, Jungle Steve, Chris Panfil, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell, Leroy Townes, Marty Peters, and Folkfaces
Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20
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