New and Noteworthy

January 21-25, New Orleans, LA.

Anyone up for a roadtrip? New Orleans is always a great place to get away to. And our own Righteous Babe Records is heading to the Crescent City for Rise Up: The 38th Annual Folk Alliance International Conference.

Participating artists include Ani DiFranco, Joy Clark, Lilli Lewis, Pieta Brown, Ruth Theodore, and Sweet Petunia.

Sunday, August 30, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. Presale tickets Tuesday, January 20. General public on sale Friday, January 23.

Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.40/$116.90 VIP/$72.65 2-night pass

Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $22.25

Monday, September 14, 8 PM at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34-$79 Member Presale Now. Use Promo Code: LABYRINTH40

New Big Easy in Buffalo Shows Announced:

Sunday, February 15, 2 pm at Potts Banquet Hall, Cheektowaga, NY. $10/15

Friday, February 20, 8 pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/25

Monday, May 4, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale TBA.

Tuesday, June 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 am.

Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $45.56

Friday, May 1, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now.

Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33. Tickets on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 am.

Saturday, March 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 reserved seating.

jigitz

Thursday, April 2, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Presale Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Chautauqua Institution, $75 – $155

Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50-$321.50

This week…

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, January 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, January 15, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, January 16, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $100

Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Nietzshe’s, Buffalo, NY. $14.42

Friday, January 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Alex Cousins with Alex Cousins/Dinner show experience

Friday, January 16, 5:30 pm doors/kitchen, 7 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59-$69

Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Third Space, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Funk Knights

Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, January 17, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, January 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seating or $17/$20 bar area

Eric Weinholtz Music

Saturday, January 17, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Sunday, January 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Sunday, January 18, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, January 21, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Wednesday, January 21, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45-$104

Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Coming up…

Friday, January 23, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Damone Jackson Outcome

Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, January 23, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, January 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12

Saturday, January 24, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Monday, January 26, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, January 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55

Saturday, January 31, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $28.80

Sunday, February 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55