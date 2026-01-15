Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A Righteous road trip, a pair of Pigeons, a few new show announcements, and this week's picks!
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-loving friends.
Times are tough, and tough times demand tough songs, songs that are up to the task.
So let’s go get some…
New and Noteworthy
38th Annual Rise Up Folk Alliance Conference
January 21-25, New Orleans, LA.
Anyone up for a roadtrip? New Orleans is always a great place to get away to. And our own Righteous Babe Records is heading to the Crescent City for Rise Up: The 38th Annual Folk Alliance International Conference.
Participating artists include Ani DiFranco, Joy Clark, Lilli Lewis, Pieta Brown, Ruth Theodore, and Sweet Petunia.
Rob Zombie & Marilyn Manson w/The Hu & Orgy
Sunday, August 30, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. Presale tickets Tuesday, January 20. General public on sale Friday, January 23.
Pigeons Playing Ping Pong w/Kendall Street Company
Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.40/$116.90 VIP/$72.65 2-night pass
The Burkharts wsg/Danny Ayala and Orange Dog Club
Saturday, March 21, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $22.25
Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert 40th Anniversary
Monday, September 14, 8 PM at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $34-$79 Member Presale Now. Use Promo Code: LABYRINTH40
New Big Easy in Buffalo Shows Announced:
LeeRon Zydeco and The Buffalo Touch: Mardi Graski 5
Sunday, February 15, 2 pm at Potts Banquet Hall, Cheektowaga, NY. $10/15
CJ Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band wsg. Banjo Juice Jazz Band: The 19th Annual Mardi Gras Jam
Friday, February 20, 8 pm at the Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/25
Behemoth wsgs/Deicide, Rotting Christ, Immolation
Monday, May 4, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale TBA.
The Beths
Tuesday, June 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 am.
Dayseeker w/Northlane, Wind Walkers, sace6
Wednesday, May 6, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $45.56
julie & Fleshwater
Friday, May 1, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Presale tickets on sale now.
BOWIE Performed by Stoneflower
Friday, February 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Start Making Sense & Ocean Avenue Stompers Horns
Friday, May 1, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$33. Tickets on sale Friday, January 16 at 10 am.
The Floyd Concept
Saturday, March 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 reserved seating.
jigitz
Thursday, April 2, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Presale Tickets on sale now.
Roger Bryan and The Orphans wsg/Braden Bodensteiner
Saturday, January 31, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Alison Krauss & Union Station ft/Jerry Douglas
Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Chautauqua Institution, $75 – $155
SatchVai Band ft/Joe Satriani and Steve Vai w/ Animals As Leaders
Tuesday, May 12, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $52.50-$321.50
This week…
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, January 15, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Quentet wsg/R&R (Rizzo & Reinhart)
Thursday, January 15, 8 pm at Milkie’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Ryan Miller’s Catwalk for Charity ft/The Strictly Hip
Friday, January 16, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $100
Richard Lloyd (of Television) Group w/ The Chemystery Set, The Waves, & Chris Squier
Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Nietzshe’s, Buffalo, NY. $14.42
Strange Magic – The ELO Experience
Friday, January 16, 7:30 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Strings Unbound: The Awakening
Alex Cousins with Alex Cousins/Dinner show experience
Friday, January 16, 5:30 pm doors/kitchen, 7 pm show at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $59-$69
In The Round: Sara Elizabeth, Philip Stephen, & Andy Pothier
Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Third Space, Buffalo, NY. $10
Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Funk Knights
Friday, January 16, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Waildogs
Saturday, January 17, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Buffalo, NY. $10
Moises Borges - Samba and Bossa Nova Night
Saturday, January 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25 seating or $17/$20 bar area
Eric Weinholtz Music
Saturday, January 17, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
TAZ
Sunday, January 18, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
John Riggi: A Night of Blues & R&B
Sunday, January 18, 4 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Viavattine Bros - Celebrating Brecker Bros. “Heavy Metal Be-Bop”
Wednesday, January 21, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Elovaters w/Shwayze + Jarv
Wednesday, January 21, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45-$104
Only Humen 40th Annivesary Concert
Thursday, January 22, 7 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35
Coming up…
Django Reinhardt’s 115th Birthday Bash: Buffalo String Works, Birds on a Wire, Hot Club of Buffalo and Sami Arefin & Petite Fleur
Friday, January 23, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Couch w/Thumber
Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, January 23, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Slip Madigan and Loaded & Gorgeous
Friday, January 23, 8:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10
Griff Kaz Quartet Plays Freddie Hubbard
Saturday, January 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$12
Organ Fairchild Plays Grateful Dead
Saturday, January 24, 8:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Ondara presents: The Jet Stone Conspiracy wsg/Tre Charles
Monday, January 26, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Donna The Buffalo
Friday, January 30, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55
The TRIP – Wishy, Hotline TNT, The Tubs, Horse Jumper of Love, Canaries
Saturday, January 31, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $28.80
Umphrey’s McGee
Sunday, February 1, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $36.55
Fantastic roundup of what's happening in the Buffalo scene right now. The range from Pigeons Playing Ping Pong to that Zombie/Manson tour really shows how diverse live music has become in smaller markets. I remmember when regional cities only got the big arena tours, but now there's this whole ecosstem of venues and acts that would've been impossible 15 years ago.