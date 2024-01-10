Design by Kim Miers

It’s getting to the point where you can’t watch a football game without seeing Taylor Swift, or at least hearing her name mentioned.

If you aren’t a member of Taylor’s worldwide cult of rabid followers, this can be a touch annoying. (If you want to glean just how obnoxious all of this has gotten, check this out.) Whenever any mainstream media personality mentions music, Big Swifty’s name is sure to be dropped in their first sentence. It’s kinda akin to the mainstream media thinking that the Foo Fighters are the only token rock band worth mentioning, rock music being pretty much disinvited to the music industry black-tie party these days.

No hate for Taylor is intended or even implied here. She seems like a genuinely decent person. Industry buzz suggests she treats her band members and extended entourage well, both personally and financially. And as the highly esteemed critic and columnist Ted Gioia makes plain in his outstanding An Open Letter to Taylor Swift, Taylor has gone to battle against the music industry’s power brokers far more often than most, which suggests she’s using her power and influence in worthwhile ways. She’s also helped to boost vinyl sales to their highest levels since 1990. Sure, she did this largely by re-recording and re-releasing her back catalog, essentially asking her fans to repurchase product they’d already purchased at least once in the process. But whatever.

Taylor is a difference-maker, whether you love her music, hate it, or are indifferent to it. (I fall in the last camp, for what it’s worth. Which is fine. I doubt Taylor had a 50-something musician/music journalist in mind when she wrote her biggest hits anyway.)

Lest you fear I’m hopping on the Swift Express here, there is a point, I assure you. You see, if the Buffalo Bills beat the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday, and Kansas City beats Miami, then the Chiefs will be coming to Highmark Stadium to face our guys here at home. And that means Taylor herself could well be in town to watch her football hero, Travis Kelce, strut his stuff. Do you feel important now, Buffalo? Lol.

If you’d like to get yourself psyched up for Taylor’s potential arrival, perhaps you’ll consider attending The Taylor Swift Experience with Cami Clune & the Fringe, who will perform their favorites from the Queen of American pop’s songbook at the Forbes Theatre @ 500 Pearl Street on Saturday, January 13 at 6 p.m.

In non-Taylor Swift-related music news, the Smile dropped another new track from their forthcoming album, Wall of Eyes, due on XL Recordings on January 26. “Friend of A Friend” is the third tune released to tease the full record, and good god, it’s an exotic and beautiful bird of a song.

The Smile. Photo by Sam Petts-Davies.

The band also announced the debut of The Smile & Paul Thomas Anderson Present: Wall of Eyes: A Film, which will be presented around the globe during the week leading up to the album’s release, including Stateside events in New York City on January 18 and Los Angeles on January 19.

Sadly, it’s highly unlikely that Thom Yorke will be coming to Highmark Stadium for a Bills game. But what the hell, a guy can dream, can’t he?

Here are a few things you most certainly will be able to see in the Buffalo area during the coming week…

Friday, January 12 at 8 p.m., the 9th Ward, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25

The Strictly Hip.

Our very own Tragically Hip tribute ensemble will take over the intimate 9th Ward for night #2 of their The Hip Reimagined January Residency. The band will be joined by guests Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke. They’ll play a first set comprised of Hip tunes that mention hockey in the way that only a poetic Gord Downie lyric can. Set two will be comprised of Hip-penned murder ballads.

This very cool and creative series continues throughout the month, with a Phantom Power-themed show on January 19 and a live take on the Hip’s 1993 concert documentary Heksenketel on January 26.

Friday January 12 at 8 p.m., Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $12/$15.

They’ve dubbed what they do “experimental technical death metal,” or at least they did so initially, at their 2014 outset. In the time since, Western New York’s Inertia have displayed precisely none of the reluctance to change and grow suggested by their band moniker. These days, the band draws from an ever-evolving pool of influences ranging from psychedelic funk and metal to progressive shoegaze.

At this Buffalo Iron Works extravaganza, Inertia will celebrate the release of their third long-player, The Human Element. Wasted Space, Sully and Pale Hell will serve as special guests.

Saturday, January 13 at 8 p.m., The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

The Great One, Jeff Beck. Photo by Ross Halfin for Rhino Entertainment.

In Buffalo, we’re particularly well-equipped to pay tribute to one of the most imaginative electric guitarists in the history of the instrument, such is the almost absurd depth of our six-string (and any other imaginable instrument) talent pool.

Jeff Beck was one of a kind. No one can truly replicate his genius. But channeling his influence is another story altogether, and on this night at The Cave, a roster of sublime musicians that includes Frank Grizanti,Jamie Holka, Jay Neubauer, Joe Pinnavaia, Chuck DeRose, Charlie DeRose, Shannon Street, Nori Bucci, John Daniels, Joseph Zarrillo, Mark Bucci, Ken Myers, Carolyn Daniels and Leah Pinnavaia will do just that.

A more than suitable tip of the pork pie hat to The Great One.

Also worth your time and money this week…

Motion City Soundtrack, Sunday, January 14 at 8 p.m., The Town Ballroom, $37.50.

Grateful Dub with Roots of Creation, Tuesday, January 16 at 8 p.m., Buffalo Iron Works, $20.

Doug Yeomans & Band, Friday, January 12 at 6 p.m., Duende @ Silo City, free.

The Wazmopolitans, Sunday, January 14 at 4 p.m., Sunday Jazz Series at Duende @ Silo City, free.

Alex McArthur, Thursday, January 11 at 5:30 p.m., Thursday Night Live @ The Buffalo AKG Art Museum, free.

DJ Scafetta and Boss Tune, Friday, January 12 10 p.m., The Gypsy Parlor, free.

Genkin Philharmonic, Monday, January 15 at 7:30 p.m., Mohawk Place, $10.