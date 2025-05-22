(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

This is gonna be a “double-edition” covering the next few weeks as I’ll be out and about (including a trip to see ACDC - look for that show review!)

So let’s get right into it…Some new stuff:

Chris Trapper

Chris will be coming to Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, June 6. Show starts at 9 pm. Get your tickets here. Here’s Chris’s latest video:

The new album, Watching Sparks Fly By, can be streamed here and purchased here!

Congrats to Deshawn “D Ray” Jackson, who has started his own company, Royal Prodigy Entertainment, LLC. D-Ray, one of the funkiest drummers to ever call Buffalo home, is celebrating with the first show under his new company’s umbrella.

Royal Prodigy Entertainment presents:

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$28

New And Noteworthy:

Funtime presents

Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23.

Funtime presents

Friday, September 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $53.75/$39.25

After Dark presents:

Thursday, November 20, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $40-$100

Saturday, October 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Presale Thursday, May 22 at 9 am. Passcode: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23, 11 am.

DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 18, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $84-$89

Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76

Wednesday, November 11, at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY. $57.50-69.65

After Dark presents:

Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58.50-$178.30

Tuesday, October 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Friday, September 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.36-$92.66

Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.66 - $77.29

Next two weeks…

Thursday, May 22, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. FREE - RSVP here.

Thursday, May 22, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

The Never-Ending Gig: The Complete Unknowns play the music of Bob Dylan

First Monday of every month, 5:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, May 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, May 22, 7:30 pm doors at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10

Hall Pass Heroes

Elmwood Village Charter Schools Music Department Fundraiser

Thursday, May 22, 6 pm doors at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo. $20

Thursday, May 22, 6:30 pm at 140 Lower Terrace St., Buffalo. FREE but must register to attend.

“The Decho Ensemble will present a concert of works by living composers … and Brahms! Katherine Petersen, Sarah Marchitelli, Jacob Swanson, and Alison d’Amato will be sharing works that blend the sound of voice (soprano) and saxophones in a combination of works written for them and those adapted especially for their ensemble.”

Friday, May 23, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

WBFO presents:

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $57.13

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

After Dark presents:

Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79

Scarlet Begonias

Saturday, May 24, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, May 24, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $16.10

Saturday, May 24, 3 pm gate at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Saturday, May 24, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.

Sunday, May 25, 5 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 7 pm show time at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 suggested donation

Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:

SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School

Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, May 28, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10 GA Adv/$15 GA DoS, $15 Preferred Adv/$20 DoS

Thursday, May 29, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Funtime Presents

Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25

From New Orleans.

Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Performances by Cove & MIll Pirates, DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief A Tribute to Early Goo Goo Dolls, Sean Thurman, Dave Thurman and Ken Carrillo

Friday, May 30, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Fuzzy and The Rustbelts Duo

Saturday May 31, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, May 31, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

S16 Pride Event:

Saturday, May 31, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $22/$47

Sunday, June 1, 6 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58.73/$115.36

Sunday, June 1 - Saturday, June 7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Buffalo.

Includes seminars, lectures and workshops; Professional presentations; Participant forums and open rehearsals; Afternoon and evening performances open to the public. Senior composers include Peter Gilbert, George Lewis, Karola Obermüller, David Sanford, and Ming Tsao. Get the full festival schedule here.

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28

Wednesday, June 4, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $49.92/80.30

Holton and Powell Entertainment present:

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30

Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Wednesday, June 4, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24

A Look Ahead…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint

Thursday, June 5, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.

Thursday, June 5, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Root Cellar - Release Show for new Album, Fermentations

Friday, June 13, 8 pm at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.

Thursday, June 5, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Friday, June 6, 7 pm doors at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15

Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $30-$40

DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 8, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $89-$99

Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50

Saturday, June 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, June 7, 3 pm (5 pm - Little Mountain Band Acoustic Trio,

7 pm - Wild Knights) at Coconut Grove Pavilion, Main and Transit Fire Department,, Williamsville, NY. $40

Sunday, June 8, 4 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $60 rain or shine

Wednesday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Funtime presents

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $32.25/$37.25

Thursday, June 12, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, June 12, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Friday, June 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20

Friday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58

Photo Courtesy of Jamie Howard

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55

Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67