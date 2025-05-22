Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Extended Edition: What to see over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and beyond
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-freak family.
This is gonna be a “double-edition” covering the next few weeks as I’ll be out and about (including a trip to see ACDC - look for that show review!)
So let’s get right into it…Some new stuff:
Chris Trapper
Chris will be coming to Sportsmens Tavern on Friday, June 6. Show starts at 9 pm. Get your tickets here. Here’s Chris’s latest video:
The new album, Watching Sparks Fly By, can be streamed here and purchased here!
Congrats to Deshawn “D Ray” Jackson, who has started his own company, Royal Prodigy Entertainment, LLC. D-Ray, one of the funkiest drummers to ever call Buffalo home, is celebrating with the first show under his new company’s umbrella.
Royal Prodigy Entertainment presents:
Prince Earth Day Tribute ft/Universal Phunk, Damone Jackson & The Outcome, and The Unity Band
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$28
New And Noteworthy:
Funtime presents
Gary Numan
Thursday, October 9, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23.
Funtime presents
Bob Mould Solo Electric w/J. Robbins
Friday, September 12, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $53.75/$39.25
After Dark presents:
Blue October
Thursday, November 20, 8 pm at Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $40-$100
Grabbitz
Saturday, October 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Presale Thursday, May 22 at 9 am. Passcode: FLOWERS. Tickets on sale Friday, May 23, 11 am.
Chris Duarte w/ Alastair Greene
DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 18, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $84-$89
Johnny Marr
Thursday, September 25, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $61.76
Billy Strings
Wednesday, November 11, at Blue Cross Arena, Rochester, NY. $57.50-69.65
After Dark presents:
Peach Pit
Tuesday, September 15, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $58.50-$178.30
Craig Finn & The Band of Forgiveness w/James Felice
Tuesday, October 21, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
SoleTurn - Live Concert & Video Premier Event
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19
Melvins w/ Red Kross
Friday, September 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $39.36-$92.66
Cannibal Corpse
Tuesday, September 22, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $51.66 - $77.29
Next two weeks…
The Sideways w/ Roy G Biv
Thursday, May 22, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. FREE - RSVP here.
Thursday Night Live: sallyanndra
Thursday, May 22, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
The Never-Ending Gig: The Complete Unknowns play the music of Bob Dylan
First Monday of every month, 5:30 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
The Strictly Hip
Thursday, May 22, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25
Emo Folk Night: Ian McCuen, The Last Post, Greg Hill, Anybody Else
Thursday, May 22, 7:30 pm doors at Milkie’s, Buffalo. $10
Hall Pass Heroes
Elmwood Village Charter Schools Music Department Fundraiser
Thursday, May 22, 6 pm doors at Duende in Silo City, Buffalo. $20
BTPM Classical Live on Stage #26: The Decho Ensemble
Thursday, May 22, 6:30 pm at 140 Lower Terrace St., Buffalo. FREE but must register to attend.
“The Decho Ensemble will present a concert of works by living composers … and Brahms! Katherine Petersen, Sarah Marchitelli, Jacob Swanson, and Alison d’Amato will be sharing works that blend the sound of voice (soprano) and saxophones in a combination of works written for them and those adapted especially for their ensemble.”
Aimée Allen Quartet
Friday, May 23, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
WBFO presents:
Peter Hook & The Light
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $57.13
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
After Dark presents:
Smoking Popes + Off With Their Heads
Friday, May 23, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo. $29.79
Scarlet Begonias
Saturday, May 24, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Shilpa Ray wsg/Evil Things
Saturday, May 24, 7 pm doors at The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $16.10
Dead on the Hilltop season opener: Little Mountain Band w/Hip Monarch
Saturday, May 24, 3 pm gate at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20
The Legends Series Ep. 1: Bob Dylan Birthday Bash ft/Tyler Bagwell, Beave’s Damn Good Band, Scoot Rankie, The Complete Unknowns, & Robert Zimmerman Philharmonic
Saturday, May 24, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars
Sunday, May 25, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. Make reservations here.
House Concert with Austin, Texas outsider musician Ralph White w/Tyler Westcott
Sunday, May 25, 5 pm doors, pot-luck picnic and socializing, 7 pm show time at Marty Boratin & Susan Tanner’s House, Hamburg, NY. $10-$20 suggested donation
Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft/Halfstride w/ Pretty Good State University & Blaised and Confused
Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:
SAMF FEST: Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, Leroy Townes Band and The Love Supreme School
Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20.00 SAMF Members (Availble at Sportsmens box office or with coupon code)/$30 public. Tickets on sale now.
Grace Lougen & Friends ft/Megan Brown, Sue Kincaid, Alex McArthur & Grace Stumberg
Wednesday, May 28, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
The Garcia Project
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Rado w/ Merangutang + Roy G Biv
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10 GA Adv/$15 GA DoS, $15 Preferred Adv/$20 DoS
Thursday Night Live: Smac!
Thursday, May 29, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Funtime Presents
The Smiths etc, Murmur, Disintegration
Friday, May 30, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $25
The Ohlson Family Roadshow
From New Orleans.
Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
Concert Benefitting The 11 Day Powerplay
Performances by Cove & MIll Pirates, DeAnn DiMeo, Goo Grief A Tribute to Early Goo Goo Dolls, Sean Thurman, Dave Thurman and Ken Carrillo
Friday, May 30, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
ABtrio & Aircraft wsg/Isaiah Gethers and the Love Supreme School of Music faculty band
Friday, May 30, 8:30 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
The Pine Dogs
Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
Fuzzy and The Rustbelts Duo
Saturday May 31, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Moises Borges - A Samba and Bossa Nova Night
Saturday, May 31, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
S16 Pride Event:
Buffalo Music Awards: A Tribute to Pop Music
Saturday, May 31, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $22/$47
Simple Plan w/ We The Kings & Winona Fighter
Sunday, June 1, 6 pm doors at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $58.73/$115.36
June in Buffalo
Sunday, June 1 - Saturday, June 7 at the University at Buffalo North Campus, Buffalo.
Includes seminars, lectures and workshops; Professional presentations; Participant forums and open rehearsals; Afternoon and evening performances open to the public. Senior composers include Peter Gilbert, George Lewis, Karola Obermüller, David Sanford, and Ming Tsao. Get the full festival schedule here.
Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears w/ Tim Britt Band
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $23/$28
Sunny Day Real Estate
Wednesday, June 4, 6:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $49.92/80.30
Holton and Powell Entertainment present:
The Mid-Week Vibe XXXIII “Kiss the Summer Hello” ft/Drea D’nur w/Rob Gis, DJ Spin
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30
Bill Does Bob: A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
KATALYST: A Night of Funk, Soul & Jazz
Wednesday, June 4, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $24
A Look Ahead…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Olmsted Dub System & Critt’s Juke Joint
Thursday, June 5, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10.
Thursday Night Live: Baci e Ceci
Thursday, June 5, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Root Cellar - Release Show for new Album, Fermentations
Friday, June 13, 8 pm at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10.
Music in the Park: The Damone Jackson Outcome and Johnny Hart and the Mess
Thursday, June 5, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE
An Evening with Chris Trapper
Friday, June 6, 9 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
Dead on the Farm: Dead Alliance Buffalo
Friday, June 6, 7 pm doors at Becker Farms, Gasport, NY. $10/$15
EXTC (XTC's Terry Chambers & Friends)
Friday, June 6, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $30-$40
Kaki King
DINNER & SHOW: Wednesday, June 8, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $89-$99
Lazlo Hollyfeld performs Radiohead - In Rainbows
Saturday, June 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $22.50
Ladies First Jazz ft/ vocalist Donna DeLano-Kerr
Saturday, June 7, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25
Comes A Time For A Friend - Benefit for Matt Brown & Family: Little Mountain Band Trio and Wild Knights
Saturday, June 7, 3 pm (5 pm - Little Mountain Band Acoustic Trio,
7 pm - Wild Knights) at Coconut Grove Pavilion, Main and Transit Fire Department,, Williamsville, NY. $40
Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
Sunday, June 8, 4 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $60 rain or shine
Steely Dead – A Sonic Fusion of The Grateful Dead and Steely Dan
Wednesday, June 11, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Organ Fairchild
Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10
Funtime presents
Get the Led Out
Thursday, June 12, 7 pm at Sully’s at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $32.25/$37.25
Music in the Park: Folk Faces and Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Thursday, June 12, 5 pm at Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE
The Sadies
Thursday, June 12, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
Bruce Springsteen: The Seeger Sessions ft/ Captain Tom and the Hooligans
Friday, June 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $20
moe. and Umphrey’s McGee
Friday, June 13, 5 pm doors at Sharkey’s Event Center, Syracuse, NY. $56.58
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches, The Trews, and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado
Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)
Steve Earle: Fifty Years of Songs and Stories w/ Jeff Crosby
Sunday, June 15, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$55
Faster Pussycat w/ Supersuckers, The Rumourz, & The Lonely Ones
Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35
Dameronia’s Legacy All-Stars feat. Jon Gordon/Gary Smulyan/The Hasselback Family/Kirk MacDonald
Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25
Tugboat Annie w/Black Jacket, Stress Dolls, Gathering Ground
Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.