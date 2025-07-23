(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

Just two weeks back, I opened this column with news that Black Sabbath’s Back to the Beginning benefit concert extravaganza would be offered for live-streaming from Birmingham, England, to your living room. The concert, which raised $190 million for Sabbath’s chosen charities, was meant to be the band’s official farewell to live performing.

When news broke on Tuesday that Ozzy Osbourne had passed away at the age of 76, it was difficult to reconcile this sense of finality with the success of Back to the Beginning, which found Ozzy - though seated, and clearly struggling with the Parkinson’s Disease he’d been diagnosed with somewhere in the area of 6 years back (the exact date of the diagnosis is unclear) - giving it all he had during both a set of iconic tunes from his solo years and the farewell finale from the mighty Sabbath.

A mere 17 days following that triumphant gig, he was gone.

As the news spread, many pointed to the obvious fact that Ozzy beat himself up badly over the years, with his drug, alcohol and mental health issues already entering the realm of the legendary by the time he left Sabbath at the end of the 70s. All true. And yet, his death still feels somewhat sudden. That’s likely because, for so many of us, it’s difficult to recall a time when Ozzy and Sabbath weren’t a part of our musical universe.

I first heard the band in my 4th grade classroom, when a fellow student brought his older brother’s copy of Master of Reality to school, and we snuck it onto one of those old-school 70s record players with the junction box that allowed for multiple pairs of massive headphones - the sort that look like something the folks who guide airplanes on runways wear - during our afternoon ‘snack break.’

My friend dropped the needle on ‘Lord of this World,’ and I remember being completely terrified by the ominously sludgy guitar riff and the air-raid siren of Ozzy’s voice as he decried the fate of those who’d sell out their humanity in the name of a false god. (Timely, once again, no?)

What the hell was this foreboding wall of sound? It didn’t sound like the Beatles records I obsessed over at home. (Well, maybe a little bit like ‘Helter Skelter,’ but you get the point.)

It wasn’t called ‘heavy metal’ back then. I recall my friend calling it ‘acid rock’. Later on, in Catholic school, they’d call it ‘the Devil’s music.’

Back then, I didn’t really care what it was called. Even though it scared me half to death, I was hooked.

A few short years later, when I became wholly obsessed with the guitar, these Sabbath records would provide a university of sorts. For self-taught players like myself and a few of my friends, learning these riffs was like being offered a glimpse into our possible futures. There was real power there, even if we played them badly, figured them out in the wrong keys, or otherwise mangled their intent. There was a ‘DIY-ness’ to the whole thing. Black Sabbath was my punk rock. If they could do it, I figured I could, too.

Anyone who cares about heavy guitar-based rock music - the sort with with one foot in Black American electric blues and one foot in the fiery pits of hell - owes Ozzy and Sabbath a debt.

Rest in peace, man. You earned it.

John ‘Ozzy’ Osbourne, 1948 - 2025.

A little bit of music news…

After over a hundred plus bands entered last year, we're bringing the Battle of the Borderland Band Contest back with our friends at Visit Buffalo Niagara and Buffalo Iron Works. Battle through two rounds of voting and earn a spot at the finals show on Thursday, August 14th at Buffalo Iron Works where four finalists will compete for a chance to take the stage at Borderland Festival.

ROUND 1: Submissions & Engagement

10 Days (Monday, July 21 - Wednesday, July 30)

ROUND 2: 15 Bands Selected for Online Voting Round

7 Days (Thursday July 31 - Wednesday, August 7)

ROUND 3: Four Finalists Play the Finals Showcase at Buffalo Iron Works

6:30PM on Thursday, August 14th in Buffalo, NY

Winner selected & announced after!

Learn how to enter your band and get votes for Round 1 here!

Gig Moved !

Looks like there’s been a venue change: Former Black Sabbath drummer Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights, originally scheduled at Buffalo RiverWorks, has been moved to the Showplace Theater! (Great to see a show scheduled in this iconic venue.)

Sabbath Knights

Friday, August 1, 7 pm doors at the Showplace Theater, Buffalo. $24.40-$158.80. Tickets on sale here.

New And Noteworthy:

Béla Fleck & Flecktones, ft/ Jeff Coffin & Alash “Jingle All the Way”

From the press release: “Performing this music together for the first time in over 15+ years, the band reunites for a uniquely unforgettable evening, as founding members Fleck, Wooten, Wooten, & Levy take the stage alongside former Flecktones bandmate and saxophonist, Jeff Coffin, and Tuvan throat singing ensemble, Alash – all of whom appeared on the ‘Jingle All the Way’ studio album.”

December 11, Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. $25-$95

Thursday, July 31, 5 pm doors at Sportsmen's Tavern, Buffalo. $25. Get tickets here.

Saturday, September 6, 5 pm at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $44.19/$56.09/$99.35

Friday, November 18, 8 pm at Key Bank Center, Buffalo. $$$

Ticket prices for decent seats are absurd. But that’s the world we live in…

Funtime Presents

Friday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, October 25, 7 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Wednesday, September 24, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $23.39

Funtime Presents

Thursday, September 25, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Friday, 7/18.

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20 single night /$30 2-day pass

After Dark Presents

Sunday, December 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $33.25

Funtime presents

Friday, October 17, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $36.25. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, October 26, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $30

This week…

Wednesday, July 23, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 23, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $18/$22

Wednesday, July 23, 5:30-8:30 pm on Hayes Lawn at UB South Campus, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 24, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, July 24, 7:30 pm at RecRoom, Buffalo. $38.82

Thursday, July 24, 6 pm at Gratwick Park, North Tonawanda. FREE

Thursday, July 24, 5 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 24, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Thursday, July 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $13/$15

Friday, July 25, 6:30 pm doors/kitchen at The Caz, South Buffalo. $20-$30

Friday, July 25, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $20/$30 day of show. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, July 25, 7:30 pm at Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, July 25, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20 GA only left

Buffalo Music Club presents

Friday, July 25, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Friday, July 25, 6 pm at the Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo. $20 member/$25 non-members

Ticket includes lift ride, live music, and a full day of outdoor adventure with paddleboarding, bike demos, and more.

Saturday, July 26, 12 noon - 9 pm on the mountain at Spruce Lake, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY. $25-$65. Kids under 10 FREE. Get tickets here.

Saturday, July 26, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $40

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $69+

Saturday, July 26, 11 am - 9 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25. Get tickets here.

Junior Jerry Jam and Larkin Square present

Teddy Bear Picnic ft/Scarlet Begonias

Saturday, July 26, 3 pm in Larkin Square, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Wilson Boat House, Wilson, NY.

Boomerang

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm on the Cyclone Stage at Hamburg Gaming, Hamburg, NY.

Saturday, July 26, 1 - 9 pm at Lafayette Square, Buffalo. FREE

Miller and the Other Sinners

Saturday, July 26, 7 pm at Griffon Brewery and Gastropub, Lewiston, NY.

Saturday, July 26, 6 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien NY. $30-$160+

Saturday, July 26, 9 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

One 8 Fifty Partners In Transplant presents

Sunday, July 27, 12:30 - 5 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20/$75 VIP

Sunday, July 27, 12-3 pm at RationAles, Williamsville, NY.

Lipsey Summer Jazz—Cindy Miller wsg/Dave Schiavone

Cindy Miller (vocals), Dave Schiavone (saxophone and flute), Don Rebic (piano), Wayne Moose (bass), Danny Hull (drums)

Sunday, July 27, 2 - 4 pm on the stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Little Mountain Band plays The Band and Little Feat

Sunday, July 27, 4 - 7pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Buffalo Dead Allstars

Gavin Petrie, Joe Muffoletto, Brad Robbins, Calvin Larry and Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, July 27, 8 pm at Union Whiskey, Olean, NY.

Sunday, July 27, 11-2:45 pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park, Buffalo.

Sunday, July 27, 2 - 8 pm at the Buffalo Museum of Science (side lawn), Buffalo. FREE

Monday, July 28, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Tuesday, July 29, 7:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$81.50/$106

Tuesday, July 29, 7 pm at Bidwell Parkway, Buffalo. FREE

Tuesday, July 29 (every Tuesday), 7 pm on the patio (weather permitting)/inside Central Park Grill, Buffalo. $5

Wednesday, July 30, 5 pm at Larkin Square in Larkinville, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, July 30 at 8 pm at Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. $30/$46/$56

Thursday, July 31, 5:30 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $27/$45.50/$55.50

Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, July 31, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $32/$40

Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio

Thursday, July 31, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Coming Up…

Dead on the Hilltop presents

DABfest 2025 ft/Dead Alliance Buffalo recreating a surprise Grateful Dead 2-night run

Opening acts: Maria Konter Krawczyk & Brian Senefelder on August 1, and Diggin Roots Band on August 2

Friday, August 1 and Saturday August 2, 3 pm gates at The Hilltop Inn and Grove, Alden, NY. $20/$25 day of or $40/both. Tickets for sale at Terrapin Station and The Hilltop Inn & Grove

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $55+

SPECIAL: Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $15.

Friday, August 1, 7 pm at Wilson Boat House, Wilson, NY.

Saturday, August 2, 6:30 pm at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Outdoor Concert, Niagara Falls, NY. $40+

Sunday, August 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Wednesday, August 6, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $62+

Graham Nash

Wednesday, August 6, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Thursday, August 7, 6 pm at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, August 8, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, August 8, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $20-$75

Friday, August 8, Dinner and a show, 6:30 pm seating at The Caz, South Buffalo. $99-$105

Friday, August 8, and Saturday, August 9, 5:30 pm doors at Perinton Center Park Amphitheater, Fairport, NY. $64.26/day or $123.57/both. Tickets here.

Wednesday, August 13, 8 pm at The Caz, South Buffalo. $19

Friday, August 15, 7 pm and Saturday, August 16, 3 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $60

Friday, August 15, 4 pm outdoors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $35-$125

The Sounds of Buffalo @ Wilkeson Pointe: Buffalo Souljah ft/ Critt's Juke Joint and Olmsted Dub System

Saturday, August 16, 6-9 pm at Wilkeson Pointe, Buffalo Waterfront. FREE