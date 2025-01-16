Happy January, Music Lovers.

These are strange days, indeed.

The fires in Los Angeles have devastated communities and displaced thousands of people, many of them working musicians.

Here in Buffalo, we lost Mulligan’s Brick Bar to fire, and Mohawk Place announced that they’d be closing their doors at the end of the month.

That’s two iconic nightspots falling in the space of a single week. Not good.

Happily, there are a few ways you can help to mitigate these losses - the ones we’re enduring here in Buffalo, and the ones our brothers and sisters are suffewring on the West Coast.

It’s no secret that this town has heart to spare, and that we’re damned good at coming together during a crisis. I hope to see you out there and shake your hand at one of thes events.

Nietzsche’s Concert for a Cause

Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, 4 pm - 1 am, Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20

This weekend, Nietzsche's will host a benefit event that embodies the spirit of Allentown, featuring some of Buffalo's most popular bands, with all ticket sales going to support the displaced staff of Mulligans Brick Bar. There will be gift card raffles, Tshirts for sale, 50/50 raffle and more!

Mulligan’s Brick Bar, just prior to demolition. Photo by Preserve Buffalo Niagara.

Featuring Organ Fairchild, The Damone Jackson Outcome, Miller & the Other Sinners, Critt’s Juke Joint and Tiger Chung Lee

Monday, January 20, 6 pm at The Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Damages, The Queen Guillotined, Mental Anguish

Friday, January 17, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show

Mat Kerekes, Equipment, Bike Routes

Saturday, January 18, 7pm doors/8pm show, $25 advance/$30 day of show

Winter Reigns V: The Last Reign, Winter Nights, Kill Uncle, Morgue Terror

Saturday, January 25, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$15 at the door

Mohawk Place’s Farewell Show: Handsome Jack, The Irving Klaws, Evil Things, Malarchuk, Nine Layers Deep, Cooler, and others

Friday, January 31, 4pm doors/5pm show

WBFO The Bridge Music Meeting - SOLD OUT. You can join the waitlist here .

Tuesday, January 21, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY.

NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2025

Info on how to register is here.

New and Noteworthy:

Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29

WALLOWS: Model & More Tour wsg/Porches

Tuesday, June 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale Starts Thursday, 1/16 @ 10:00 AM ET w/ Code: WALLOWSTOUR25.

Saturday, February 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $27.25

Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26

Funtime Presents:

Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Wednesday, January 15.

April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.

Ticket on-sale information coming soon.

Friday, January 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.

Saturday, January 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29 - $79

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration

“Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Non-Violence 365”

Sunday, January 19th, 6 PM at Kleinhans Music Hall. Free.

Thursday, January 16, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. Free.

Photo: Lázara Martínez

Friday, January 17, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25 - $29

Wednesday, January 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50 to $82.50

The Strictly Hip January Residency

Fridays, January 17, 24, and 31, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show

The Strictly Hip. Photo by Jonathan Coe.

January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka

January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke