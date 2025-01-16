Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Ways to lend a helping hand to Brick Bar employees, musicians displaced by the Los Angeles fires; Mohawk Place's last stand; this week's concert picks, & more
Happy January, Music Lovers.
These are strange days, indeed.
The fires in Los Angeles have devastated communities and displaced thousands of people, many of them working musicians.
Here in Buffalo, we lost Mulligan’s Brick Bar to fire, and Mohawk Place announced that they’d be closing their doors at the end of the month.
That’s two iconic nightspots falling in the space of a single week. Not good.
Happily, there are a few ways you can help to mitigate these losses - the ones we’re enduring here in Buffalo, and the ones our brothers and sisters are suffewring on the West Coast.
It’s no secret that this town has heart to spare, and that we’re damned good at coming together during a crisis. I hope to see you out there and shake your hand at one of thes events.
Nietzsche’s Concert for a Cause
Friday, January 17 and Saturday, January 18, 4 pm - 1 am, Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20
This weekend, Nietzsche's will host a benefit event that embodies the spirit of Allentown, featuring some of Buffalo's most popular bands, with all ticket sales going to support the displaced staff of Mulligans Brick Bar. There will be gift card raffles, Tshirts for sale, 50/50 raffle and more!
Help On the Way: A Buffalo Benefit for Musicians Displaced by the Los Angeles Fires
Featuring Organ Fairchild, The Damone Jackson Outcome, Miller & the Other Sinners, Critt’s Juke Joint and Tiger Chung Lee
Monday, January 20, 6 pm at The Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
Mohawk Place - Final Run of Shows
Damages, The Queen Guillotined, Mental Anguish
Friday, January 17, 7pm doors/8pm show, $15 advance/$20 day of show
Mat Kerekes, Equipment, Bike Routes
Saturday, January 18, 7pm doors/8pm show, $25 advance/$30 day of show
Winter Reigns V: The Last Reign, Winter Nights, Kill Uncle, Morgue Terror
Saturday, January 25, 7pm doors/8pm show, $10 advance/$15 at the door
Mohawk Place’s Farewell Show: Handsome Jack, The Irving Klaws, Evil Things, Malarchuk, Nine Layers Deep, Cooler, and others
Friday, January 31, 4pm doors/5pm show
WBFO The Bridge Music Meeting - SOLD OUT. You can join the waitlist here.
Tuesday, January 21, 6 pm at Mr. Goodbar, Buffalo, NY.
NPR Tiny Desk Contest 2025
Info on how to register is here.
New and Noteworthy:
The Pickle Mafia
Friday, March 7, 6:30 pm at The Caz, Buffalo. $24-$29
WALLOWS: Model & More Tour wsg/Porches
Tuesday, June 3, 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale Starts Thursday, 1/16 @ 10:00 AM ET w/ Code: WALLOWSTOUR25.
BUFFALO BOWL: Snapcase with Many Eyes featuring Barbarians of California & Do Crime
Saturday, February 8, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $27.25
Grosh’s Album Release Party wsg/Uncle Ben's Remedy
Friday, March 7, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $26
Funtime Presents:
The Emo Night Tour: 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Friday, April 11, 8 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $23 early bird tickets
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. Tickets on sale Wednesday, January 15.
Jon Anderson & the Band Geeks
April 30, 7 pm at West Herr Rivera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY.
Ticket on-sale information coming soon.
Public Water Supply
Friday, January 17, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo.
Rubblebucket w/Hannah Mohan
Saturday, January 18, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29 - $79
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
“Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy in the Spirit of Non-Violence 365”
Sunday, January 19th, 6 PM at Kleinhans Music Hall. Free.
Thursday Night Live: Brazil 716
Thursday, January 16, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. Free.
The Robert Zimmerman Philharmonic: A Tribute to Bob Dylan
Friday, January 17, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo, NY. $25 - $29
Judah & the Lion wsg/Jonah Kagen
Wednesday, January 22, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $29.50 to $82.50
The Strictly Hip January Residency
Fridays, January 17, 24, and 31, 7 pm doors at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $25 for single show
January 17 – FULLY COMPLETELY w/ special guest Jamie Holka
January 24 – PHANTOM POWER w/ special guest Jamie Holka
January 31 – YER FAVORITES w/ special guest Erin Hoyle & Ian Liedke
