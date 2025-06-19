AI Design by Kim Miers

A study published by CouponBirds, a platform that collects and shares optimal discount deals at on-line stores, underlines the absurdity of the current major concert market.

Since 1996, concert ticket prices have bloated by an infuriating 428.7%, according to the study. To break that down, this means that a ticket that you purchased for, say, the Kiss reunion tour in 1996, would have cost you in the area of $26, which was the average price for the top 100 tours of that year, according to Pollstar.

Today, that average ticket price is $136.46. Which, as many of you know, is on the lower end of the scale for an arena show.

Most of that bloat has occurred over the past 4 years, during which time prices increased 80.5%. That’s almost 5X the rate of inflation. Yep. During and immediately following the Covid-19 Pandemic. So apparently, the responsibility for rescuing the major concert industry has fallen wholly and directly upon us, the consumers.

If that makes you as sick as it should, rather than stew in your own juices, view this massive attempt at exploiting those of us who spend a good portion of our disposable income on live music as an impetus to show your support on the local level - not just local bands and artists, but local independent clubs, concert venues and festivals that fall outside the purview of Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s economic hegemony.

Here are a few ways you can do just that, this week and in the coming weeks…

New And Noteworthy:

Monday, September 1, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale tickets on sale now, public on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 am.

DSP Shows presents

Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 6/20 at 10 am.

Funtime & Back II Back present

Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25

The Sideways - Friday, September 13, 11:30 pm-1:30 am; The Scales - Saturday, September 14, 11:30 pm-1:30 am at the Kissing Bridge Tent & RV Camping.

Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!

Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. FREE.

David Byrne

Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo. $

Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Kleinhans Music Hall. $58 - 78.

Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48.

Melvin Seals & JGB.

After Dark and MNM present

Tuesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.

Funtime Presents & Sportsmens present

Sunday, August 10, 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Wednesday, August 6, 6 pm at Larkin Square/Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo. $22. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 23 at 8 am. Get your tickets here!

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30.35 - $68.97

Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20

Friday, August 15, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

This week…

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : Scarlet Begonias

Thursday, June 19, 7 - 10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Bluegrass Allstars

Thursday, June 19, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, FREE

Eberwine & Friends

Thursday, June 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, June 19, 5 pm at Music in the Park, Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE

Friday, June 20, 6 - 9 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $20/10 members - $25/15 members day of

Friday, June 20, 9 pm at Duende, Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $15.

Friday, June 20, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+

Friday, June 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, June 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Friday, June 20, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $19.75/$30.40

Featuring: Creating A Sinner - performing Hawthorne Heights

Zackstreet Boys - performing Blink 182

Gumshoe - performing Taking Back Sunday

Forever Warped - performing Fall Out Boy

w/ acoustic sets on the Front Stage by Never Again & Anthony Wachowiak (of Mother Nature's Son)

Saturday, June 21, noon - 5pm, porches in South Buffalo. FREE. Get map and schedule here.

Saturday, June 21, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall’s Mary Seaton Room, Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY. $35.

Saturday, June 21, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. Free

Saturday, June 21, 9:30 pm at JackRabbit, Buffalo. $

Saturday, June 21, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $94 – $204

After Dark presents

Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $32/$60

Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

Saturday, June 21, 8 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10.

Sunday, June 22, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, June 22, 11 am - 7 pm on porches around Kenmore, NY. Free. Get schedule here.

Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Buffalo Dead All Stars Grateful Brunch

Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Monday, June 23, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85

The Frizz (Aaron & Jen)

Tuesday, June 24, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.FREE

Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35.

Tuesday, June 24, 6:45 pm at Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $27/45.50/55.50

Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $47/$67

Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $

Funtime presents

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.75

Live at Larkin: Talking Dead Heads

Wednesday, June 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free.

Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. Free.

Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25

Music Matters Summer Concert Series : The Strictly Hip

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!

Thursday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92-$92.66

Coming up…

Friday, June 27, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+

Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67

Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of

Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51-$85

Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45

Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+

Saturday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of

Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50