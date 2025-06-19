Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Sick of funding Live Nation? Think local!; Rising jazz star Caity Gyorgy comes to Kleinhans; and a Curated List of Must-See Gigs.
Hey there, music-freak family.
A study published by CouponBirds, a platform that collects and shares optimal discount deals at on-line stores, underlines the absurdity of the current major concert market.
Since 1996, concert ticket prices have bloated by an infuriating 428.7%, according to the study. To break that down, this means that a ticket that you purchased for, say, the Kiss reunion tour in 1996, would have cost you in the area of $26, which was the average price for the top 100 tours of that year, according to Pollstar.
Today, that average ticket price is $136.46. Which, as many of you know, is on the lower end of the scale for an arena show.
Most of that bloat has occurred over the past 4 years, during which time prices increased 80.5%. That’s almost 5X the rate of inflation. Yep. During and immediately following the Covid-19 Pandemic. So apparently, the responsibility for rescuing the major concert industry has fallen wholly and directly upon us, the consumers.
If that makes you as sick as it should, rather than stew in your own juices, view this massive attempt at exploiting those of us who spend a good portion of our disposable income on live music as an impetus to show your support on the local level - not just local bands and artists, but local independent clubs, concert venues and festivals that fall outside the purview of Live Nation/Ticketmaster’s economic hegemony.
Here are a few ways you can do just that, this week and in the coming weeks…
New And Noteworthy:
Gov’t Mule w/Big Sugar
Monday, September 1, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. Presale tickets on sale now, public on sale Friday, June 20 at 10 am.
DSP Shows presents
Fruit Bats (solo)
Thursday, October 30, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35. Tickets on sale 6/20 at 10 am.
Funtime & Back II Back present
Larry Fleet
Saturday, October 18, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25
Borderland Late Night Shows at Kissing Bridge
The Sideways - Friday, September 13, 11:30 pm-1:30 am; The Scales - Saturday, September 14, 11:30 pm-1:30 am at the Kissing Bridge Tent & RV Camping.
Summer Concert Series at RiverWorks
Music Is Art Festival 2025: Power to the Players!
Saturday, September 20, 11 am-11 pm. Buffalo’s Outer Harbor Terminal B. FREE.
David Byrne
Thursday, September 25, 7 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo. $
Boney James
Sunday, November 9, 7 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. Kleinhans Music Hall. $58 - 78.
Melvin Seals & JGB
Saturday, October 18, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $38/$48.
After Dark and MNM present
Marc Rebillet - Places I’ve Never Played & Will Never Play Again Tour
Tuesday, September 30, 7 pm doors at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo.
Funtime Presents & Sportsmens present
Eddie 9V
Sunday, August 10, 7pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
Beatles Rooftop Tribute ft/The BlackRock Beatles
Wednesday, August 6, 6 pm at Larkin Square/Hydraulic Hearth, Buffalo. $22. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 23 at 8 am. Get your tickets here!
The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents
Buckwheat Zydeco, Jr. wsg/Ten Cent Howl
Thursday September 4, 5pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20
Tropidelic w/Artikal Sound System, Grieves
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $30.35 - $68.97
Les Dudek
Saturday, August 2, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
GROSH Plays Led Zeppelin
Saturday, July 12, 5 pm gates at Sportsmen’s Park, Buffalo. $20
Black Sabbitch
Friday, August 15, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
This week…
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Scarlet Begonias
Thursday, June 19, 7 - 10 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Bluegrass Allstars
Thursday, June 19, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, FREE
Eberwine & Friends
Thursday, June 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Grosh and Leroy Townes Band
Thursday, June 19, 5 pm at Music in the Park, Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo. FREE
Party on the Portico w/Damon Jackson Outcome featuring Myq Farrow Trio
Friday, June 20, 6 - 9 pm at The Buffalo History Museum, Buffalo, NY. $20/10 members - $25/15 members day of
David Cloyd ‘Red Sky Warning’ Record Release Show, with Zak Ward & the Million Dollar Question
Friday, June 20, 9 pm at Duende, Silo City, Buffalo, NY. $15.
Queensrÿche
Friday, June 20, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+
Zuffalo
Friday, June 20, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
Star People: The Legacy of Jazz
Friday, June 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
Late Night Heartbreak - Emo Tribute Night
Friday, June 20, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $19.75/$30.40
Featuring: Creating A Sinner - performing Hawthorne Heights
Zackstreet Boys - performing Blink 182
Gumshoe - performing Taking Back Sunday
Forever Warped - performing Fall Out Boy
w/ acoustic sets on the Front Stage by Never Again & Anthony Wachowiak (of Mother Nature's Son)
South Buffalo Porchfest
Saturday, June 21, noon - 5pm, porches in South Buffalo. FREE. Get map and schedule here.
Caity Gyorgy
Saturday, June 21, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall’s Mary Seaton Room, Symphony Circle, Buffalo, NY. $35.
Saturday Sessions: Tom Stahl
Saturday, June 21, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. Free
Grosh
Saturday, June 21, 9:30 pm at JackRabbit, Buffalo. $
Counting Crows
Saturday, June 21, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $94 – $204
After Dark presents
Less Than Jake w/The Suicide Machines, Fishbone, Bite Me Bambi
Saturday, June 21, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $32/$60
Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
Saturday, June 21, 8 pm at The Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10.
Amanda Anne Platt & the Honeycutters
Sunday, June 22, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Kenmore Porchfest
Sunday, June 22, 11 am - 7 pm on porches around Kenmore, NY. Free. Get schedule here.
The Kensingtons, Cock Robin, the Informers & Flashback
Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Buffalo Dead All Stars Grateful Brunch
Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.
The Wood Brothers
Monday, June 23, 8:15 pm at Chautauqua Amphitheater, Chautauqua, NY. $55-$85
The Frizz (Aaron & Jen)
Tuesday, June 24, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.FREE
Faster Pussycat w/ Supersuckers, The Rumourz, & The Lonely Ones
Tuesday, June 24, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35.
Gary Clark Jr. w/Grace Bowers
Tuesday, June 24, 6:45 pm at Artpark, Lewiston, NY. $27/45.50/55.50
Samantha Fish
Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $47/$67
Olmsted Dub System
Wednesday, June 25, 7 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo. $
Funtime presents
THE AQUABATS! w/Koffin Kats & Mike V and the Rats
Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.75
Live at Larkin: Talking Dead Heads
Wednesday, June 25, 5 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo. Free.
Left of the Dial: 1980s College Radio Happy Hour w/DJ Dr. Wisz
Wednesday, June 25, 6 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. Free.
Dameronia’s Legacy All-Stars feat. Jon Gordon/Gary Smulyan/The Hasselback Family/Kirk MacDonald
Thursday, June 26, 6:30 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $30/$25
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Strictly Hip
Thursday, June 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill at Harbor Walk, Downtown Buffalo. $10. Get tickets here!
Pepper w/Cydeways
Thursday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo. $32.92-$92.66
Coming up…
The Allman Betts Band
Friday, June 27, 4 pm doors at Batavia Downs, Batavia, NY. $18.67+
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Tugboat Annie w/Black Jacket, Stress Dolls, Gathering Ground
Saturday, June 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $26.74-$75.67
Robin Trower
Wednesday, July 2, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $45/$50 day of
Greensky Bluegrass
Thursday, July 3, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $51-$85
The Psychedelic Furs wsg/Chameleons
Saturday, July 5, 6:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo. $25/$45
Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul w/DaBaby, Chevy Woods, Fedd the God, DJ Bonics
Sunday, July 6, 6:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Buffalo. $30+
Kurt Vile & The Violators w/ Merce Lemon
Saturday, July 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $35/$40 day of
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue w/JJ Grey & Mofro and Dumpstaphunk
Thursday, July 17, 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $26/45.50/55.50
