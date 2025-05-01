(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-freak family.

The @borderlandfestival 2025 Daily Lineup has been announced! Single-Day Tickets on sale Thursday, May 1st @ 9AM ET. Sign-up for Single-Day GA Presale Access at borderlandfestival.com!

If you’re feeling like a roadtrip to our northern neighbors…

Friday and Saturday, October 3-4 on Henley Island, St. Catherines, Ontario, CA. Get tickets here!

New And Noteworthy:

Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)

Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66/$56/$28. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 am.

Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.

(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:

Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, and Leroy Townes Band

Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20 SAMF members/$30 public. Tickets on sale date TBA.

Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125

Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25

Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20

Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$112.75/$212.75 (all incl)

Saturday, May 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20 GA or $20/$25 Prefered ADV

Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25

Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20

Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove

Sundays, May through August

Friday, July 18, 6 pm doors at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $45-$95.

Tuesday, August 19, at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY.

After Dark presents

Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.70

Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.

After Dark presents

Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.21

Friday, June 6, 9pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30

Sunday, August 17, noon - 6 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto, NY. $25/Kids 12 and under FREE

This week and beyond…

Thursday, May 1, 6 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35

A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents

Thursday, May 1, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, May 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$88.50

First Friday Happy Hour, May 2, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Eamon Rayhn - Vocals, Bass, Drew Azzinaro - Vocals, Guitar and Ethan Fox - Drums

Friday, May 2, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

FTMP Events presents:

Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15

Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads

Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30

"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip

Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20

Saturday, May 3, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grand Manor, Williamsville, NY. VIP sold out / $30 GA

Multiple Grammy and Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame inductee

“A true powerhouse guitar virtuoso, unique singer, and prolific songwriter (and a favorite of Mick Jagger) Joe has opened for Muddy Waters, Thelonious Monk, Hung out with Hendrix, Freddie King, Mississippi Fred McDowell, and was close friends and a roommate with Mike Bloomfield!”

Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50 - $90.50

“As a three-time GRAMMY nominee, Shaw has earned acclaim for his dynamic range and emotive delivery, qualities that promise to elevate the evening’s selection of R&B classics. From the smooth tunes of Sam Cooke to the soulful sounds of Stevie Wonder, Shaw’s performance is a heartfelt homage to the legends of R&B, brought to life with the full sonic backing of the BPO. This concert is a must-see for music lovers, offering a passionate exploration of rhythm, blues, and the power of a great song.”

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

TAiSTE, Some Guys Name Trio, Guillermo & Emilio

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, May 3, 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15

Saturday, May 3, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 3 at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

UB Guitar Studio 1-2 pm

La Marimba 3-5 pm

Divi Romé 6-8 pm

Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30

Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $38.07-$120.99

Monday, May 5, 6:00 pm at Hunt Art Gallery and Beebe’s at the Gallery at the Brisbane Building, Buffalo. $20

Monday, May 5, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $$

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38

Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, May 7, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, May 7, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $10

Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS

The Empty Pockets ft/ Elliot Scazzaro

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25

Thursday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.

Lindsey Holland Presents the Music of Kurt Elling

Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Thursday, May 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE

A Look Ahead…

Buffalo Music Coalition presents:

Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Rhythm & Brews ft/ The Lance Tanner Duo and Carina and the Six String Preachers

Friday, May 9, 6:30 pm doors at the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans, Buffalo. $85 VIP/$45 GA

GROSH

Friday, May 9, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $

Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32

Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, w/Johnny Nobody & Roger Bryan

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15

Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30

Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company

Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30

Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99

Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85

Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15

Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25

From New Orleans

Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.

Twenty6 Productions presents:

Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox

Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20