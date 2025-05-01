Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Get up and get down...concert announcements, shows galore and more
(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, music-freak family.
The @borderlandfestival 2025 Daily Lineup has been announced! Single-Day Tickets on sale Thursday, May 1st @ 9AM ET. Sign-up for Single-Day GA Presale Access at borderlandfestival.com!
If you’re feeling like a roadtrip to our northern neighbors…
Cicada Music & Arts Festival Announcement
Friday and Saturday, October 3-4 on Henley Island, St. Catherines, Ontario, CA. Get tickets here!
New And Noteworthy:
Rockin’ at the Buffalo AKG 2025: The Beaches, The Trews, and Menno Versteeg of Hollerado
Saturday, June 14, 5 pm at the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. $62.50 (all incl)
Grace Potter wsg/Johnnyswim
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $66/$56/$28. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 am.
The 5th Annual Hilltap Festival featuring Uncle Ben’s Remedy
Saturday, July 26, Holiday Valley, Ellicottville, NY.
(Early bird tickets are now on sale for $35 and include free parking, a lift ticket up to Spruce Lake, and a full-day of music and adventure sports demos and clinics. A twilight ticket will also be offered that provides admission to the base of the mountain for the final two musical performances.)
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation benefit:
Willie Nile, 10 Cent Howl, and Leroy Townes Band
Memorial Day, Monday, May 26, 1 pm gates open at the Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20 SAMF members/$30 public. Tickets on sale date TBA.
Young the Giant
Saturday, July 19, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Niagara Falls, NY. $55/$75/$95/$125
Vinny Appice’s Sabbath Knights: A Night Of Black Sabbath
Friday, August 1, 6 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $25
The Surfrajettes wsg/ Evil Things
Thursday, June 26, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $20
Saint Motel – The Symphony in the Sky Tour
Wednesday, October 29, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $37.25/$112.75/$212.75 (all incl)
Strange Souls: The Doors Reimagined
Saturday, May 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $15/$20 GA or $20/$25 Prefered ADV
A Special Evening of Bill Kirchen and Bob Dylan Songs
Wednesday, June 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25
The Kensingtons, Cock Robin, The Informers, & Flashback
Sunday, June 22, 1 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo. $20
Free Sunday Blues at the Hilltop Inn and Grove
Sundays, May through August
Dark Star Orchestra
Friday, July 18, 6 pm doors at Terminal B at Outer Harbor, Buffalo, NY. $45-$95.
Cypress Hill & Atmosphere: Dank Daze of Summer Tour wsgs/ Lupe Fiasco and The Pharcyde
Tuesday, August 19, at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY.
After Dark presents
Murphy’s Law wsg/ The Take
Wednesday, July 2, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $26.70
Elbow
Sunday, September 28, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY.
After Dark presents
Youth Fountain
Saturday, June 14, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.21
An Evening with Chris Trapper
Friday, June 6, 9pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $25/$30
2025 Griffis Sculpture Park Summer Festival ft/Smilo & the Ghost, Olmsted Dub System, JGB Shibuki, Tsavo Highway, Benjamin Perrello and Patricia Griffis
Sunday, August 17, noon - 6 pm at Griffis Sculpture Park, East Otto, NY. $25/Kids 12 and under FREE
This week and beyond…
Fragrance of Yah and Janice Mitchell
Thursday, May 1, 6 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $30/$35
Ella Joseph Presents: “Rhinoceritis in the Making”
A Multimedia performance by Ella Joseph with Tiffany DuMouchelle, Joel Hunt, and Aaron Troy
Thursday, May 1, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
The Historic Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum presents
GOTHIC IMMORTAL – Music of Mark Kozelk by Michael DeLano and Alex Cousins
Thursday, May 1, 7 pm doors The Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo. $10
Bit Brigade Performs “Super Mario World” + “F-Zero”
Thursday, May 1, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Thursday Night Live: Thursday Night Live: Tiffany Nicely / La Marimba
Thursday, May 1, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark in Concert w/BPO
Friday, May 2, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $26.50-$88.50
Band Named Sue
First Friday Happy Hour, May 2, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
F.A.R.
Eamon Rayhn - Vocals, Bass, Drew Azzinaro - Vocals, Guitar and Ethan Fox - Drums
Friday, May 2, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
FTMP Events presents:
Green Jelly
Friday, May 2, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $20/$25
New Planets w/ Strange Standard
Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
Star People: The Legacy of Jazz
Friday, May 2, 7 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15
The Strictly Hip
Hockey Songs & Murder Ballads
Friday, May 2, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20-$30
"HIPstory" featuring one song from every album by The Tragically Hip
Saturday, May 3, 6:30 pm doors at The Caz, Buffalo. $20
The Legendary Joe Louis Walker
Saturday, May 3, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grand Manor, Williamsville, NY. VIP sold out / $30 GA
Multiple Grammy and Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame inductee
“A true powerhouse guitar virtuoso, unique singer, and prolific songwriter (and a favorite of Mick Jagger) Joe has opened for Muddy Waters, Thelonious Monk, Hung out with Hendrix, Freddie King, Mississippi Fred McDowell, and was close friends and a roommate with Mike Bloomfield!”
Ryan Shaw: Masters of R&B
Saturday, May 3, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo. $16.50 - $90.50
“As a three-time GRAMMY nominee, Shaw has earned acclaim for his dynamic range and emotive delivery, qualities that promise to elevate the evening’s selection of R&B classics. From the smooth tunes of Sam Cooke to the soulful sounds of Stevie Wonder, Shaw’s performance is a heartfelt homage to the legends of R&B, brought to life with the full sonic backing of the BPO. This concert is a must-see for music lovers, offering a passionate exploration of rhythm, blues, and the power of a great song.”
Octave Cat w/ Grub
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
TAiSTE, Some Guys Name Trio, Guillermo & Emilio
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
The Sweetface Kitchenette
Saturday, May 3, 4 - 7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE
Cock Robin
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15
Slip Madigan
Saturday, May 3, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
Saturday at Duende
Saturday, May 3 at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.
UB Guitar Studio 1-2 pm
La Marimba 3-5 pm
Divi Romé 6-8 pm
The 4th Annual Buffalo Blues & Roots Festival
Featuring Kelley Hunt & The 5, Bruce Wojick & The Struggle, Tommy Z, Rod Nickson, Dave Thurman & Grace Lougen, and Eric Weinholtz Band
Sunday, May 4, 2 pm - 10 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. $30
Jesse Cook
Sunday, May 4, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $38.07-$120.99
Cinco de Mayo w/Wendell Rivera Latin Quatro
Monday, May 5, 6:00 pm at Hunt Art Gallery and Beebe’s at the Gallery at the Brisbane Building, Buffalo. $20
Cinco de Mayo Party ft/Sqwerv w/ Loaded and Gorgeous
Monday, May 5, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $$
Mac Sabbath w/ The Dickies and Flummox
Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $32/$38
Buffalo State Philharmonia
Tuesday, May 6, 7 pm at Buffalo State Performing Arts Center at Rockwell Hall, Buffalo. FREE
Folkfaces & friends
Wednesday, May 7, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. FREE
We’re Not Yet Dead
Wednesday, May 7, 6 pm doors at The Caz, South Buffalo. $10
bob. an interpretation of the music of Bob Dylan
Featuring Al Shmier & Vinnie Amico (of moe.), Brian Lauri, Zach Fleitz, Charley Orlando
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $25 Adv/$30 DoS
The Empty Pockets ft/ Elliot Scazzaro
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $20/$25
Miller and The Other Sinners Trio
Thursday, May 8, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo.
Lindsey Holland Presents the Music of Kurt Elling
Thursday, May 8, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13
Thursday Night Live: Creek Bend
Thursday, May 8, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Art Museum, Buffalo. FREE
A Look Ahead…
Buffalo Music Coalition presents:
The Blues Brothers Review
Friday, May 9, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Rhythm & Brews ft/ The Lance Tanner Duo and Carina and the Six String Preachers
Friday, May 9, 6:30 pm doors at the Mary Seaton Room, Kleinhans, Buffalo. $85 VIP/$45 GA
GROSH
Friday, May 9, 9 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $
Kishi Bashi w/ Oshima Brothers
Monday, May 12, 8pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $28/$32
Micah Schnabel & Vanessa Jean Speckman, w/Johnny Nobody & Roger Bryan
Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $12/$15
The Furious Bongos – A Frank Zappa Project ft/ Robert Martin
Tuesday, May 13, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $25/$30
Buffalo Dead All-Stars ft/members of Sonic Garden, Workingmans Dead, Maniacs and Sunshine & Company
Wednesday, May 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10
The Fox Sisters and Thee Isolators
Friday, May 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10
Start Making Sense: Talking Heads Tribute
Saturday, May 17, 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $25/$30
Lettuce
Wednesday, May 21, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo. $49.92/$109.14/$120.99
J.WAIL Live Band ft/Natalie Cressman (Trey Anastasio Band), David Murphy (formerly of STS9), and members from Mihali Band, Hive Mind, and more
Friday, May 23, 8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $28.42-$33.85
Tune Into Wellness: A Mental Health Concert ft/Halfstride w/ Pretty Good State University & Blaised and Confused
Sunday, May 25, 6 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works. $15
The Garcia Project
Thursday, May 29, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $20/$25
The Ohlson Family Roadshow
From New Orleans
Friday, May 30, TWO SHOWS: 7 pm and 9 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $20/$15.
Twenty6 Productions presents:
Gantzer improv set w/members of Animal Envy, w/Witty Tarbox
Saturday, May 31, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo. $10
The Pine Dogs
Saturday, May 31, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens, Buffalo. $20
Miers on Music is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.