AI Design by Kim Miers

Hey there, music freaks.

Here in Buffalo, we’re a week out from Borderland, and two from Music is Art, which means several summer concert series’ are wrapping up (including my own Music Matters@ the Harbor Walk, which bids adieu for the season with a show from the Black Rock Beatles on Thursday 9/5), and, depending on whether you’re a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty type, means you’re either welcoming the arrival of Fall and making some plans for the transition, or gritting your teeth and checking out the price of flights to Florida. (Personally, my glass overfloweth, perpetually, and I’d rather be chilly in Buffalo than warm in Florida, so I’m all good.)

And hey, shifting weather patterns (I’m being nice) could mean you’re wearing your favorite rock T and shorts at Borderland, and leaving your hoodie in the car (just in case) during Music is Art. It ain’t over yet, folks.

In keeping with what has been a theme of our summer, Wednesday, September 11 will find me wishing a I had a clone or two. On that night, the mighty Ghost-Note will be bringing their absurdly funky virtuosity to Asbury Hall at Babeville, to celebrate the release of third album Mustard and Onions, which hit the streets in April.

Ghost-Note. Mmm hmm. Funky.

Like everything Robert ‘Sput’ Searight and Nate Werth have created when they haven’t been busy as prolific contributors to the grandeur of Snarky Puppy, this most recent effort offers an indelibly upbeat melange of soul, funk, R&B, gospel, jazz and hip-hop influences, one that subtly seduces at one turn, then smacks you in the face at the next. Undoubtedly, this Asbury Hall show will be a burner.

Having said that, I might be arriving a bit late, because on this same evening, I’ll be at The Cave for the dress rehearsal show by the Borderland Band Camp ensemble.

The Borderland Band Camp students planning their set for Borderland 2024. Photo by Jeff Miers.

The result of a collaboration between the Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation, Buffalo Music Club, and the Borderland Festival, the Borderland Band Camp took place 2 weeks back and found 8 student musicians from Buffalo public and suburban schools working with 7 music instructors - Eric Crittenden, David Cloyd, Jakob Jay, myself, Damone Jackson, Alex Overton, and Marcus Lolo - to create a set of music to be performed on the Homespun Stage at Borderland on Sunday, September 15 at 11:30 a.m.

It’s difficult to express here what a deeply moving and rewarding experience it has been for all involved to work on this project. The students, who range in age from 12 to 18, arrived with open minds, positive attitudes, and a boat-load of talent in tow. We worked hard and maintained a vibe that was positive, but also intense and goal-oriented. To see these young people - none of whom knew each other prior to camp - come together and work as a true band, respecting each other’s contributions, digging into each other’s original compositional ideas, and keeping individual egos in check for the greater good of the collective - well, it made our jobs as instructors a lot easier, while simultaneously giving us all a lot of hope for the future. Stop by the Cave at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and see what they’ve worked up for their big Borderland debut.

To deepen the whole ‘embarrassment of riches’ vibe for Wednesday, Sept. 11, that same evening, the always awesome shoegaze/noise-pop/alternative collective Silversun Pickups will be playing the Town Ballroom. Sigh. Decisions, decisions…

Finally, an only slightly self-serving shout-out to the Classic Vinyl Live series at the Sportsmen’s Tavern, which will celebrate the enduring influence off Jethro Tull’s Aqualung album on Monday, Sept. 9, beginning at 7 p.m. These shows include a pre-performance chat conducted by yours truly, with a few choice cuts being spun on vinyl through the house PA, and a giveaway or two - this time, some lucky prog-lover will walk away with a still-sealed copy of the 2011 Steven Wilson remix of Aqualung on double 180 gram vinyl.

I always bring a guest along for the pre-performance chat, and Monday’s show will feature a very special one. Tull guitarist Martin Barre is no stranger to the charms of the Sportsmen’s Tavern, having played unforgettable shows there in 2016 and 2018. He wanted to be there in the flesh with us on Monday, but preparations for his coming fall tour will find him in England on the night in question.

Happily, Martin agreed to a pre-recorded interview (see preview below) exclusive to the event, which we will show on the big screen at the Sportsmen’s beginning at 7 p.m. to kick off the event, which will then feature a full performance of the album (plus a surprise treat or two by Jethro Tull tribute ensemble the Shuffling Madness.) You can grab your tickets at the door, or in advance, here.

Just announced:

Funtime Presents

Saturday, February 1, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $36.21

Funtime Presents

Friday, November 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $46.51

This week:

Saturday, September 7, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $15

The Party for Fletch: Rhubarb, Lazlo Hollyfeld, Beü, and Marmot Ointment

Wednesday, September 11, 7-11 pm at Frizzy’s, Buffalo.

Thursday, September 5, 6:30 pm at Harbor Walk, Buffalo. $10

Saturday, September 7, 6:30 pm at the Artpark Mainstage Theater, Lewiston, NY. SOLD OUT - secondary market tickets here.

Friday, September 6, doors 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $15/$20

Beü

Friday, September 6, 8:30 pm at McGarret’s, Buffalo. $

Monday, September 9, 7 pm at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $10

Thursday, September 5, 5:30 pm at Wilson Town Square, Knox Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Wednesday, September 11, doors 6 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo. $31/$36

Friday, September 6, 9:30 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $12.51

Tuesday, September 10, doors 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo. $30/$35

Wednesday, September 11, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. $39.50

Thursday, September 5, doors 6 pm at 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo. $15/$20

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series presents

Friday, September 6, 7 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $20/$25

Saturday, September 7, 3 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo. FREE

Before the Bills home opener party with rides, games, vendor, food and drink specials. For the whole family. Scott Celani Band at 5 pm, The Strictly Hip at 7:30.

Friday, September 6, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo. $10

Wednesday, September 11, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $10

This show’s lineup: Joey Lewis, Brad Robbins, Jennifer Rose, Kevin Kay, Joe Muffoletto and Mark Hitchcock.

Friday, September 6, 4 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo. FREE

Sunday, September 8, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort, Niagara Falls, Ont, CA. $62.15/$169.50 CA

Friday, September 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$13

Saturday, September 7, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $15/$12

Saturday, September 7, 7 pm at Gene McCarthy's, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 7, 3 pm at the Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. $20

Monday, September 9, 6 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo. SOLD OUT

Thursday, September 5, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo. $5.50/$7

Friday, September 6, 6 pm and Saturday, September 7, 12 noon in the Village of Fredonia, NY.

September 6:

6 pm - Fredonia Memorial American Legion Post 59 – The Untouchables

8 pm - Fredonia Beaver Club – Dr. Z and The Blues Remedy

September 7:

NOON – Barker Common gazebo – MCJ Band

1 pm - Heenan’s Irish Pub – Beer Crate Blues Band

2 pm - Coughlan's Pub – Jammin’ Gypsies

3 pm - MAIN EVENT – Barker Common gazebo – Miller and The Other Sinners

5 pm - Fred's – Smith Brothers

5 pm – 64 On the Rocks – Midnight Recovery

6 pm - Old Main Inn – Two Towns

7 pm - Domus Fare – Shaky Ray Blues Band

7 pm - Downtown Brew – Mark Winsick Band

9 pm - EBC West - Jony James Band

10 pm - Valentine's – White Bronco

Friday, September 6, 6 pm at Oishei Foundation Portico, Wilmers Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Saturday, September 7, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $30

Type Relevant

Tuesdays, 9:30 pm at Allen Steet Hardware, Buffalo.

Friday, September 6, 6 pm at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE

Saturday, September 7, 8 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. $10

Sunday, September 8, 4 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo.

Sunday, September 8, 8 pm at Sportsmen’s Tavern, Buffalo. $15/$20

Friday, September 6, 6 pm at Nietszche’s, Buffalo. FREE

Friday, September 6, 5:30 pm at the Sculpture Terrace, Gundlach Building, Buffalo AKG Museum, Buffalo. FREE

Monday, September 9, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo. $15