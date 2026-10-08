Rec Room in Buffalo, NY. Photo and artwork by Kim Miers

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

From Facebook post: “Buffalo Music Hall of Fame 44th Annual Induction Ceremony at Samuels Grande Manor!! Congratulations to our class of 2026 Inductees - Zuri Elise Appleby, Bergholz German Band, Vic Dana, Drea d’Nur, Michael Lee Jackson, Clay Pasternack, Rick Strauss, Curtis Fitzgerald Williams, Denny Fox, Jim Hall, John & Pappy Martin, Geri Peters, And The Yankee Six. Welcome to the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Family!!”

What a class! Much to love and congratulations to all!

New and Noteworthy

SPRING & SUMMER 2027. Artist Presale begins on Tuesday, 10/13 at 10 am local.

(Use code DLGGD27 to redeem access.) Get tickets and tour info here. >

Friday, December 11, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.95 seated/$37.87 standing.

Wednesday, April 14, 2027, 7:30 pm at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre, Buffalo, NY. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 9 at 10 am. >

Friday, January 15, 2027, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $33.26

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!

Sunday, March 7, 2027, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $25, Limited Gold Circle Reserved $35. Tickets on sale Friday 10/9 at 10 am >

Band: Andie Forgie, Berry Duane Oakley, Jeff Pevar, Prairie Prince, Mark Rashotte and Gil Assayas

Tuesday, February 23, 2027, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99+ reserved seating

Tuesday, April 13, 2027, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts, $67 - $81. Tickets on sale now.

Sunday, January 31, 2027, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $60, Tommy Emmanuel CGP Front Row Meet & Greet Package $220.

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Thursday, December 3, 6 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25.07

This week

The Salt Road Trio hits the stage again with an unusual blend of jazz, Zappa, funk, soul and remixed Top 40 tunes.

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 9 and Saturday, October 10, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $59.13/night

Friday, October 9, 6 pm doors at The Cove, Depew, NY.

Part Time Geniuses

Friday, October 9, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Greg Klyma, Matthew Blue, Andrew Daniels, Paul E Gipp, and Doug Yeomans

Friday, October 9, 6 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Friday, October 9, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $50

Satruday, October 10, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Satruday, October 10, 6:45 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Punk 716

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Satruday, October 10, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Grateful Brunch w/Buffalo Dead All-Stars

Todd Eberwine, Sonny Baker, Jim Wynne, Mark Hitchcock, and Eric Crittenden

Sunday, October 11, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations.

Sunday, October 11, 8 pm at Asbury Hall, Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated: $45, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seated $65

Performing songs from their debut album & The Grateful Dead’s Blues for Allah album in its entirety.

Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $34.19

Sunday, October 11, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $45.28

Neo-Soul Tuesdays, Part 2

Hosted by the Rod Bonner Trio. As envisioned and originally curated by Michael DiSanto.

Tuesdays, 7-10 pm at Buffalo Kitchen Club on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. No cover.

Damone Jackson Outcome

Tuesdays, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, October 13, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$32

Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $9.99+

Wednesday, October 14, 8 pm at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm doors at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY.

Eric Wise, Rob Enderle, Mark Hitchcock, Kevin Barry, Ryan Campbell, and Judd Sunshine

Wednesday, October 14, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

The Big Easy in Buffalo NOLA Series Presents:

Thursday, October 15, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.94

Thursday, October 15, 8 pm at Hallwalls, Buffalo, NY. $20 General,

$18 Student/Seniors, $15 Members

Thursday, October 15, 7:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.01

Beyond…

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. General Admission Seated $50, Limited Reserved Gold Circle Seating $66

Friday, October 16, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $31.89+

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Dellwood and the Nightshades

Friday, October 16, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, October 16, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $25-$35

Saturday, October 17 from 2–9 pm at 62 Republic St., Old First Ward, Buffalo NY. FREE

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.98

Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Milkie’s on Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 17, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Jason Seber, conductor; Morgan James, vocals; Doug Wamble, guitar, vocals; John Scarpulla, saxophone, vocals

Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm doors at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $17.50+

Ten Cent Howl and Randle and the Late Night Scandals

Saturday, October 17, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

The Scandals will be Amanda Markovich, Luke Bennett, Maggie Conboy and Jamie Sunshine.

The Howl are Bill Smith, Jerry Hall, Sasha Pack and Randy VanWey.

Special guest musicians include: Matt Harris on saxophone, Tim Clarke-trumpet, Ron Davis-accordion, keyboards and vocal, Kathryn Koch-harmonica and vocal, Katie Weismann-cello, Kiersten Fisher-viola, Gretchen Fisher-violin and Paul Gipp-percussion

Vocal performances from Alison Pipitone, Chris Squire, Joelle Labert, Tom Stahl, Lydia Herren, Dennis Reed and Erin Bahn.

Saturday, October 17, 7:30 pm at Diamond Hawk Golf Course and Pub, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 17, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Monday, October 19, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.97

Wednesday, October 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20.72

Friday, October 23, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 23, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.42

Friday, October 23, 7:30 pm at the Rochester Institute of Technology Performing Arts Center, Rochester, NY. $58+ (limited seats left)

Saturday, October 24, 7pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, October 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Riverworks, Buffalo, NY. $49.95

Sunday, October 25, 3 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Wednesday, October 28, 5 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $40

Thursday, October 29, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $41.92, VIP Meet & Greet $119.37

Grosh w/Blaised and Confused

Friday, October 30, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, October 30, 9 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, October 31, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15