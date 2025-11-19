AI Design by Kim Miers

(Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.

And thanks for helping the Goo Goo Dolls help needy folks in Buffalo by selling out the band’s twin nights of intimate performances at the Town Ballroom on November 19 and 20. City of Good Neighbors, indeed!

Here’s what’s happening this week and beyond…

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame presents new podcast, “Music Makes Us”

“Hosted by Kathleen Hanna, Music Makes Us gives listeners a backstage pass to conversations about the things artists *really* want to talk about: perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and it celebrates the music that connects us all.”

Listens to the full first episode featuring Hayley Williams here.

New and Noteworthy

Thursday, April 23, 2026 7:30 p.m. at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre. $50.

UBCFA Presale starts Wednesday (11/19) at 12 p.m. (ONLINE ONLY)

Unlock with code: RUDOLPH

General Onsale: Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45/$50.

Tickets on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.

Sunday, April 12, 2026, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets On Sale Friday November 21 at 10 am.

That Twang Gan Holiday Thang: The Twang Gang, John & Mary and the Valkyries, and the Borderland Band Camp All-Stars

To benefit the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation in giving an instrument to a child in need this holiday!

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $66+ CA

Goo Goo Dolls, Funtime Presents & New Day Live present

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphithheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106

Sunday, March 1, 2026, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $77+ CA

Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $53.78-$120.99. Meet & Greet package - $270.85. Tickets on sale now.

Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now!

This week…

Goo Goo Dolls - FeedMore WNY Benefit Shows

Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99-$87.51

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 2-night pass

Friday, November 21, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.52

Members of The Strictly Hip & El Scorcho

Friday, November 21, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $30.36-$57.13

Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP

Friday, November 21, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13

Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Wayland Brewing, Orchard Park, NY. $10

Buffalo Music Coalition presents

Saturday, November 22, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $53-$89 CA

Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24-$622.35

Saturday, November 22, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $

Saturday, November 22, 11 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Ambient Church presents

45th Anniversary of ‘Day of Radiance’ with Arji OceAnanda

Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. $50/$19.99

Saturday, November 22, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52

Saturday, November 22, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10

Sunday, November 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $20

Sunday, November 23, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Monday, November 24, 7:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $45.05

The Frizz

Classic duets and more, featuring Jennifer Rose, Aaron Ziolkowski, and Brian Senefelder on pedal steel.

Tuesday, November 25, 12 noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE

The Strictly Hip

Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.50

The Sideways, Folkfaces, Johnny Hart & The Mess, Witty Tarbox, Roy G Biv, Tsavo Highway, Sam Marabella Group, Akloh., The Tradesmen, Watch Your Step, High Pines, and Trever Stribing

Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25

Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Coming up…

Friday, November 28, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60

The Damone Jackson Outcome

Friday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

Friday, November 28, 6 pm at Christmas in the Village, Lafayette Ave. Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, November 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$18 bar

Friday, November 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $34.80

Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $42.40

Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, November 29, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.

A Benefit for Buffalo StringWorks

Dave Ruch (guitar), Corey Kertzie (drums), Aaron Ziolkowski (guitar), Eric Wase (bass), Jamie Sunshine (drums), and Joe Bellanti (keyboards)

Sunday, November 30, 12 noon - 3 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/Kids FREE

Sunday, November 30, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT