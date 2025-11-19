Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
Goos rock Town Ballroom for FeedMore WNY; New shows; music news and this week's picks
Hey there, music-loving friends. Thanks for being here.
And thanks for helping the Goo Goo Dolls help needy folks in Buffalo by selling out the band’s twin nights of intimate performances at the Town Ballroom on November 19 and 20. City of Good Neighbors, indeed!
Here’s what’s happening this week and beyond…
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame presents new podcast, “Music Makes Us”
“Hosted by Kathleen Hanna, Music Makes Us gives listeners a backstage pass to conversations about the things artists *really* want to talk about: perfect lyrics, unforgettable shows, treasured artifacts, and it celebrates the music that connects us all.”
Listens to the full first episode featuring Hayley Williams here.
New and Noteworthy
Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman with guest Brennan Wedl
Thursday, April 23, 2026 7:30 p.m. at UB Center for the Arts Mainstage Theatre. $50.
UBCFA Presale starts Wednesday (11/19) at 12 p.m. (ONLINE ONLY)
Unlock with code: RUDOLPH
General Onsale: Friday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
Duane Betts & Palmetto Hotel
Saturday, April 25, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45/$50.
Tickets on sale Nov. 21 at 10 a.m.
Haley Heynderickx and Max García Conover
Sunday, April 12, 2026, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $30/$35. Tickets On Sale Friday November 21 at 10 am.
That Twang Gan Holiday Thang: The Twang Gang, John & Mary and the Valkyries, and the Borderland Band Camp All-Stars
To benefit the Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation in giving an instrument to a child in need this holiday!
PUSCIFER wsg/Dave Hill
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $66+ CA
Goo Goo Dolls, Funtime Presents & New Day Live present
O.A.R. wsg/ Gavin DeGraw & KT Tunstall
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 6:30 pm at Artpark Amphithheater, Lewiston, NY. $51.50/$86/$106
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sunday, March 1, 2026, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $77+ CA
Everclear
Wednesday, March 11, 2026, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $53.78-$120.99. Meet & Greet package - $270.85. Tickets on sale now.
Silversun Pickups
Tuesday, May 12, 2026, 6:30 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now!
This week…
Goo Goo Dolls - FeedMore WNY Benefit Shows
Wednesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Cut Copy
Thursday, November 20, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $43.99-$87.51
Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 8 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 2-night pass
Ian McCuen’s Album Release Show wsg/Adelaide and Matches Laces
Friday, November 21, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
Chris Trapper
Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $28.52
CASH LIVE - The Band In Black / The Music Of Johnny Cash
Members of The Strictly Hip & El Scorcho
Friday, November 21, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation and Babeville present
Buffalo’s The Last Waltz Live
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Tropidelic
Friday, November 21, 6:30 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $30.36-$57.13
An Evening with The Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 21 and Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $57.90/$137.90 VIP
The Vinny Barbarino Experience
Friday, November 21, 6-8 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Friday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$13
Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Friday, November 21, 8 pm at Wayland Brewing, Orchard Park, NY. $10
Buffalo Music Coalition presents
The Thurman Brothers Trio
Saturday, November 22, 4-7 pm at Flying Bison Brewing Company, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Crash Test Dummies, The Northern Pikes & Lisa Loeb
Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Ontario, CA. $53-$89 CA
Bay Swag
Saturday, November 22, 7 pm at Showplace Theater, Buffalo, NY. $24-$622.35
GROSH wsg/Truss
Saturday, November 22, 10 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. $
DJ Brownie (Marc Brownstein of The Disco Biscuits)
Saturday, November 22, 11 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Ambient Church presents
LARAAJI
45th Anniversary of ‘Day of Radiance’ with Arji OceAnanda
Saturday, November 22, 8 pm at Trinity Episcopal Church, Buffalo, NY. $50/$19.99
Bearings
Saturday, November 22, 6:30 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $27.52
Smells Like Dave Grohl w/Cami & The Fringe
Saturday, November 22, 7:30 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Revolver Records 10 Year Aniversary: Dominic Missana & Friends and Iron Monk
Saturday, November 22, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records (Elmwood), Buffalo, NY. $10
Tiny Music: Alice in Chains Unplugged
Sunday, November 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $20
Bruce Katz Band
Sunday, November 23, 3 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Story Of The Year & Senses Fail w/Armor for Sleep
Monday, November 24, 7:30 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $45.05
The Frizz
Classic duets and more, featuring Jennifer Rose, Aaron Ziolkowski, and Brian Senefelder on pedal steel.
Tuesday, November 25, 12 noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Strictly Hip
Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $26.50
Jamsgiving
The Sideways, Folkfaces, Johnny Hart & The Mess, Witty Tarbox, Roy G Biv, Tsavo Highway, Sam Marabella Group, Akloh., The Tradesmen, Watch Your Step, High Pines, and Trever Stribing
Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $25
Big Martha: An Allman Bros Experience
Wednesday, November 26, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Coming up…
54-40
Friday, November 28, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $46.60
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Friday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
George Caldwell and Friends
Friday, November 28, 6 pm at Christmas in the Village, Lafayette Ave. Presbyterian Church, Buffalo, NY. FREE
No Quarter: The Led Zeppelin Jazz Project
Friday, November 28, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$18 bar
bar italia wsg/Lifeguard
Friday, November 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $34.80
The Lemonheads
Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at Pearl Street Grill and Brewery, Buffalo, NY. $42.40
Jacobo Vega-Albela’s “Un-Belonging Quintet”
Saturday, November 29, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20 stage or $13/$15 bar
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, November 29, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY.
Junior Jerry Jam Holiday Shakedown Street: Junior Jerry Jam All-Stars w/ members of Organ Fairchild
A Benefit for Buffalo StringWorks
Dave Ruch (guitar), Corey Kertzie (drums), Aaron Ziolkowski (guitar), Eric Wase (bass), Jamie Sunshine (drums), and Joe Bellanti (keyboards)
Sunday, November 30, 12 noon - 3 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/Kids FREE
Chiodos w/Hawthorne Heights, Emmure and The Callous Daoboys
Sunday, November 30, 6 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
