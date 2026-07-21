Queen City Jazz Festival is from 1-9 pm in Lafayette Square, Saturday, July 25. Photo and collage by Kim Miers.

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>

A Decade At DB’s Documentary

Definitely worth the watch.

Per YouTube description: “Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar stood as a staple of Allen Town in Buffalo New York for a decade. For 365 days a year, its doors never shut, that is until the year 2020.



Starting on July 7, 2010, a little venue on Allen Street in Buffalo New York threw a party that raged for 3,468 days and nights. 365 days a year, for nearly a decade, it never closed before 4 am. During that decade, this iconic dive bar hosted over 30 Grammy-winning/ nominated recording artists. It also became the place to be and be seen with world-famous athletes, musicians, and movie stars. Over time alumni DJs, bartenders, and musicians, became well-known and successful celebrities. It was a juggernaut, the last of its kind, an iconic spot and party, that might have gone on forever...until March 15, 2020. The day COVID shut it down. It never received the send-off it deserved, until now in a Decade at DB's.”

New and Noteworthy

Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.

Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND:

Captain Trips/Scarlet Begonias

Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, July 24 10 am.

Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75

2x National Jazz Award winners for "electric jazz group of the year"

Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, July 23 at 10 am.

Wednesday, December 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.46/$112.29 VIP

Thursday, October 8, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $

Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.

Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.

Sunday, August 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25

Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.

Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.

Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

This week…

Live@Larkin: The BEÜ Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more

Wednesday, July 22 at 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, July 22 at 5 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10

Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+

Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+

T K Lipps & Aircraft

Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at outdoors at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Two full sets!

Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Circle Thursdays: Thursday, July 23, 5-8 pm in Memorial Circle at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 23, 6 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Christian Medina - Trumpet, Isaiah Gethers - Drums, Matt Incontro - Alto Sax, Jared Reinard - Bass

Thursday, July 23, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $

Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21 - ONLY 50 tickets left - first come, first served at the door starting at 4 pm.

Friday, July 24, 5pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.89

Wendell Rivera Jazz Ensemble

Friday, July 24, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE

Buffalo Arts Studio presents:

M&T Fourth Friday at Tri-Main ft/Sara Elizabeth, Pr0 Social, and Jade Marciniak

Friday, July 24, from 5-8 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, July 24, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $5+

Friday, July 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $18/$20, Bar area $15/$17

2-26 BUFFALO INFRINGEMENT FESTIVAL:

Friday, July 24, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $9

Kickstart Rumble

Friday, July 24, 6 pm on the patio at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20

Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area

Saturday, July 25, 6:30 pm at Johnson’s Landing, Hamburg, NY. $15

Saturday, July 25, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20

Gavin Petrie, Rob Enderle, Kevin Barry, Brad Robbins, Mark Hitchcock

Sunday, July 26, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.

Captain Trips/Scarlet Begonias

Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92

Tiger Chung Lee

Sunday, July 26, 4-7 pm at The Ontario House aka Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 26, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $49+

John Bacon Jazz

Sunday, July 26, 4-6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan

Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation

Falk, LoTempio & George

Tuesday, July 28, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE

WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough, Bassist Tony Petrocelli , Drummer Matt Felski, Keyboardist Scott Molloy, and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski

Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15

2x National Jazz Award winners for “electric jazz group of the year”

Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Coming Up…

Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday, July 30, 8 pm doors at Nietsches, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday & Main: Robert Randolph wsg/The Damone Jackson Outcome

Thursday, July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursday, July 30, 5 pm doors at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20 adults, $15 students / arts workers

TJ ZIndle & The Sure Things w/Doc Z & The Boys

Friday, July 31, 9 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50

Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.

Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20

A DJ+HORN collision featuring Brownman - electric trumpet & DJ Cutler - turntables.

Sunday, August 2, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30

Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20