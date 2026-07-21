Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Festival is this Saturday, concert announcements and tons of show listings from July 22 through the August
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Looking for all the summer series listings? Summer Music Series Concert Guide is HERE>
A Decade At DB’s Documentary
Definitely worth the watch.
Per YouTube description: “Dukes Bohemian Grove Bar stood as a staple of Allen Town in Buffalo New York for a decade. For 365 days a year, its doors never shut, that is until the year 2020.
Starting on July 7, 2010, a little venue on Allen Street in Buffalo New York threw a party that raged for 3,468 days and nights. 365 days a year, for nearly a decade, it never closed before 4 am. During that decade, this iconic dive bar hosted over 30 Grammy-winning/ nominated recording artists. It also became the place to be and be seen with world-famous athletes, musicians, and movie stars. Over time alumni DJs, bartenders, and musicians, became well-known and successful celebrities. It was a juggernaut, the last of its kind, an iconic spot and party, that might have gone on forever...until March 15, 2020. The day COVID shut it down. It never received the send-off it deserved, until now in a Decade at DB's.”
New and Noteworthy
SAMFest 2026: Lilly Hiatt, Twang Gang, Leroy Townes & more
Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.
Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Spacehog
Saturday, October 3, 7 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND:
Captain Trips/Scarlet Begonias
Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble
Sunday, October 11, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, July 24 10 am.
Vanilla Fudge
Friday, September 11, 6:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $55-$75
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Brownman Electryc Trio
2x National Jazz Award winners for "electric jazz group of the year"
Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Michael Franti Trio
Tuesday, October 6, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale Thursday, July 23 at 10 am.
Daily Bread wsgs/Steller, Motifv
Wednesday, December 9, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $45.46/$112.29 VIP
The Residents - Eskimo Live
Thursday, October 8, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $
Dead In The Water II 2026
Todd Eberwine will be joining Dead Alliance Buffalo on guitar for this 3 hour tour.
Sunday August 16, 3 pm with Lockport Locks & Erie Canal Cruises, Boat Launch on 210 Market St., Lockport, NY. Tickets are for sale at Terrapin Station Buffalo or from the band.
The Chicago Authority - A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Sunday, August 30, 3 pm at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $25
Walter Kemp 3: Modern Jazz & a Cuban Cookout
Featuring a special menu with slow roast pork, white rice, Cuban black beans, roast pork sandwich and a full beverage menu.
Saturday, August 8, 6 pm doors at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $17 show only/$30.50+ incl. meal selection. Tickets here.
Minka
Saturday, August 15, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
This week…
Live@Larkin: The BEÜ Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more
Wednesday, July 22 at 5-8 pm at Larkin Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets
Wednesday, July 22 at 5 pm gate at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $50
The Talking Deadheads
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm on the USS Little Rock, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
An Evening with Greensky Bluegrass
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $42.93
Shakey Graves + Dope Lemon wsg/Texino
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at Artpark Amphitheater, Lewiston, NY. $56.50/$66.50/$76.50
Battle of the Borderland Finalists: Garden Club, Part-Time Genius, Stephen Babcock, and VOYAGR
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10
Passion Pit
Wednesday, July 22 at 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $49.92+
Dave Matthews Band
Wednesday, July 22, 7:30 pm at Darien Lake Amphitheater, Darien Center, NY. $69+
T K Lipps & Aircraft
Wednesday, July 22 at 6 pm at outdoors at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
Music Matters Summer Concert Series: The Damone Jackson Outcome
Two full sets!
Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Latin Night ft/ La Cassandra and The Joey Gonzalez Collective
Circle Thursdays: Thursday, July 23, 5-8 pm in Memorial Circle at Buffalo Central Terminal, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Waildogs wsg/Bloodthirsty Vegans
Thursday, July 23, 6 pm doors at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Maze Piper Drum
Christian Medina - Trumpet, Isaiah Gethers - Drums, Matt Incontro - Alto Sax, Jared Reinard - Bass
Thursday, July 23, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $10
Hip Monarch w/ WULG
Thursday, July 23, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
The Alligators w/Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Friday, July 24, 7pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $
Slightly Stoopid w/The Elovaters and Bumpin’ Uglies
Friday, July 24, 7:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $63+
The Talking Deadheads
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $21 - ONLY 50 tickets left - first come, first served at the door starting at 4 pm.
Hatebreed w/Incantination, Snuffed On Sight, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Face Yourself
Friday, July 24, 5pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $39.89
Wendell Rivera Jazz Ensemble
Friday, July 24, 7 pm outdoors at the Kenan Center, Lockport, NY. FREE
Buffalo Arts Studio presents:
Tri-Main Center Art Crawl ft/ Music is Art
M&T Fourth Friday at Tri-Main ft/Sara Elizabeth, Pr0 Social, and Jade Marciniak
Friday, July 24, from 5-8 pm at Tri-Main Center, Buffalo, NY.
Dan Harper Band
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at the Lounge at Revolution Gallery, Buffalo, NY. $10
Jessie Elizabeth
Friday, July 24, 8 pm at the 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Turn to Stone: A Tribute to ELO
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
The Edge Emo Nite
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $5+
Vanessa Vacanti and Jack Kreuzer
Friday, July 24, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $18/$20, Bar area $15/$17
2-26 BUFFALO INFRINGEMENT FESTIVAL:
The River Section ft/Lauren Clifford, Evergreen Echoes and Passion Tax
Friday, July 24, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $9
Kickstart Rumble
Friday, July 24, 6 pm on the patio at Buffalo Olde Brewery, Buffalo, NY.
In The Air Tonight - The Music of Genesis & Phil Collins
Friday, July 24 and Saturday, July 25, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $20
Tom Hambridge & The Rattlesnakes
Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Mariah The Scientist w/Laila!
Saturday, July 25, 8 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $47+
The Brothers Band
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20
22nd Annual Queen City Jazz Fest
Saturday, July 25, 1-9 pm at Lafayette Square, Downtown Buffalo, NY.
Elena Izquierdo and The Stu Weissman Trio
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $18/$20 stage area, $15/$18 bar area
Johnson Landing’s Summer Concert Series: Songbirds
Saturday, July 25, 6:30 pm at Johnson’s Landing, Hamburg, NY. $15
End of the Line: A Tribute to The Allman Brothers Band
Saturday, July 25, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $20
Grateful Brunch: Buffalo Dead All Stars
Gavin Petrie, Rob Enderle, Kevin Barry, Brad Robbins, Mark Hitchcock
Sunday, July 26, 1-4 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo, NY. Make reservations here.
Captain Trips/Scarlet Begonias
Sunday, July 26, 7 pm at Sully’s Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
DJ Kevlar
Sunday, July 26, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $32.92
Tiger Chung Lee
Sunday, July 26, 4-7 pm at The Ontario House aka Stone Jug, Youngstown, NY. FREE
Rick Ross Summer Jam
Sunday, July 26, 6 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. $49+
John Bacon Jazz
Sunday, July 26, 4-6 pm at duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.
The Tosspots w/The Mookies, Second Suiter, Disorderly House, Hammered & Nailed
In Memory of Joseph Matthew Flanigan
Sunday, July 26, 4 pm doors at Buffalo Tap House, Buffalo, NY. $15 donation
Falk, LoTempio & George
Tuesday, July 28, noon at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Push Th’ Lil’ Daisies
WEEN Tribute featuring Guitarist Ryan McDonough, Bassist Tony Petrocelli , Drummer Matt Felski, Keyboardist Scott Molloy, and Guitarist Jason Staniszewski
Wednesday, July 29, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $15
Special FREE show - Music Matters Summer Concert Series: Brownman Electryc Trio
2x National Jazz Award winners for “electric jazz group of the year”
Wednesday, July 29, 7 pm at Sullys Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Coming Up…
Music Matters Summer Concert: Organ Fairchild w/opener Aaron Ziolkowski
Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. $10
Pine Fever, Bloodshot Bill, & The Irving Klaws
Thursday, July 30, 8 pm doors at Nietsches, Buffalo, NY. $10
Thursday & Main: Robert Randolph wsg/The Damone Jackson Outcome
Thursday, July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza, Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
Investigative Post Annual Benefit Concert: Tom Toles and Junkman’s Choir
Thursday, July 30, 5 pm doors at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Brownman Electryc Trio
Thursday, July 30, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20 adults, $15 students / arts workers
TJ ZIndle & The Sure Things w/Doc Z & The Boys
Friday, July 31, 9 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Smiths Etc, Disintegration, and The Killing Moon
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm in Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $28.50
SAMFest 2026: Lilly Hiatt, Twang Gang & More
Partial proceeds support Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation.
Sunday, August 2, 1 pm gates, 2 pm showtime at Sportsmens Park, Buffalo, NY. $20
Music Matters Summer Concert: Omega Men
A DJ+HORN collision featuring Brownman - electric trumpet & DJ Cutler - turntables.
Sunday, August 2, 3 pm at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Buffalo, NY. FREE
The Garcia Project
Tuesday, August 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30
Guabaza: The Next Wave
Thursday, August 6, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. Stage area $25, Bar area $20
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