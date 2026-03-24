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Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)

Hey there, fellow music-lovers.

Here are some thoughts and a concert announcement from my partner, Kim:

In these somewhat turbulent times, I lean towards hope that music and the arts can provide the space where we can take respite, immerse ourselves in the beauty humanity is capable of, and come together. Right now there are obvious divisions and opposing positions in a world rife with war. It’s my view that the human race already has fundamental obstacles to overcome: disease, natural disasters, planet deterioration…so why do we fight and eliminate each other?

I am proposing that we agree that life is precious. That some crimes are too abhorrent to ignore. That history teaches us not to repeat past atrocities. To learn, tap into our moral fiber, grow, live a better life—and provide that basis for future generations.

With that in mind, there is an upcoming musical event of import premiering Sunday, March 29 at 3 pm in the Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary. The Valley of Silence: Search for Six Million—part of the Temple Beth Zion’s Stained Glass series—is a “Holocaust Cantata by 99 year old poet-composer Gloria Tetewsky, arranged by Moshe Shulman, and performed by a 22 piece orchestra including BPO musicians, violinist Antoine Lefebvre and oboist Anna Mattix with vocals by Cantors Mark Horowitz and Susan Lewis-Friedman. Special guest appearance by Chicago-based Cantor Steven Stoehr and his unique Holocaust-era violin of hope.”

Per the event site, the Stained Glass series is: “Framed by the radiant stained glasswork in the Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary, these concerts—produced by Temple Beth Zion and spanning genres from classical to Broadway—bring together the diverse voices that make our city shine. Through music, we uplift spirits, strengthen community, and celebrate the harmony that unites us.”

Sunday, March 29, 3 pm at Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary in Temple Beth Zion, Buffalo, NY. Pay what you want - suggested contribution is $18 per person/$36 for family. More info and tickets here.

Wednesdays, June 17 through August 26, Gateway Harbor Park, Tonawanda. FREE

June 17: 8 p.m. Funkensteins, 6 p.m. Patty Parks

June 24: 8 p.m. Hair Nation, 6 p.m. Black Root

July 1: 8 p.m. Chicago Authority, 6 p.m. Mo Porter

July 8: 8 p.m. Yacht Fathers, 6 p.m. 45 RPM British Invasion Band

July 15: 8 p.m. Michael Hund All Star Band, 6 p.m. Eaglez

July 29: 8 p.m. Nerds Gone Wild, 6 p.m. XOXO

Aug. 9: 8 p.m. AllyKat, 6 p.m. Silent Legacy

Aug. 12: 8 p.m. That 80’s Hair Band, 6 p.m. SuperCharger

Aug. 19: 8 p.m. Diver Down, 6 p.m. .22 Calibre Band

Aug. 26: 8 p.m. Hit n Run, 6 p.m. Boogie Monsters

ABTrio going on tour!

Locally - Catch them April 16 and May - Nietzsche’s - Buffalo, NY

Now to the slew of exciting concert announcements!

New and Noteworthy

Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. KeyBank Center presale Thursday, March 26 to Friday, March 27 at 9 am. General tickets onsale Friday, March 27 at 10 am.

Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69. Riviera Subscriber presale: March 26 at 10 am. Public on sale: March 27 at 10 am.

Friday, June 19, at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale Wednesday, March 25. Local resale tickets on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 am (PW: SENECA26). General onsale Friday, March at 10 am.

Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87

Friday, November 11, at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45 – $99. Riviera subscriber presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale, Friday, March 27.

Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59. Tickets on sale now.

Friday, August 28, 4:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets available here.

Wednesday, October 21, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.96

Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92 + CA

Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.

Wednesday, April 22, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY.

Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $34.98+

Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, July 24, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $58 + CA

October 27-November 1, various times at Shea’s Buffalo, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84

Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30

Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25

Saturday May 9, 7 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60 seats

This week…

First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby

Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation

Tribute to Jerry Garcia & John Kahn and Bobby Weir & Rob Wasserman

Thursday, March 26, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5

Garden Party

Thursday, March 26, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday March 27, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75

Covering Van Halen and U2

Friday, March 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Willliamsville, NY. $34 - GA TABLE SEAT/ $40 - VIP Front of stage reserved table seat

Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72

Friday, March 27, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $72 + CA

Kickstart Rumble - Spring Dance Party

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. 34.50+ adv

2 Sets of Phish

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The Cove, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $47.99

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $72 + CA

Featuring: Dave Calos, Nick Gonzales, Geno McManus, Scott Molloy, Bill Wachowiak, Sonny Baker, and Ryan Campbell

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Saturday, March 28, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. $5

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo NY.

Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo NY.

Saturday, March 28, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10

Sunday, March 29, 5 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY.

Sunday, March 29, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10/$15

Sunday, March 29, 2pm doors, 4pm Show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25

Sunday, March 29, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $52 + CA

Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo NY. $39.36+

Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo NY. $26/$31

Coming up…

Thursday, April 2-Sunday, April 19, various times, presented byMusicalFare at Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo NY. $30+

Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23

Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left

Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10

Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10

Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20

April 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $58+

Tuesday, April 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91

Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA