Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
A few words from my better half; Concert announcements with some pre-sales tomorrow!; plus this week's picks (and beyond).
Have a cool concert or interesting event you know about? Email all the info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are.)
Hey there, fellow music-lovers.
Here are some thoughts and a concert announcement from my partner, Kim:
In these somewhat turbulent times, I lean towards hope that music and the arts can provide the space where we can take respite, immerse ourselves in the beauty humanity is capable of, and come together. Right now there are obvious divisions and opposing positions in a world rife with war. It’s my view that the human race already has fundamental obstacles to overcome: disease, natural disasters, planet deterioration…so why do we fight and eliminate each other?
I am proposing that we agree that life is precious. That some crimes are too abhorrent to ignore. That history teaches us not to repeat past atrocities. To learn, tap into our moral fiber, grow, live a better life—and provide that basis for future generations.
With that in mind, there is an upcoming musical event of import premiering Sunday, March 29 at 3 pm in the Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary. The Valley of Silence: Search for Six Million—part of the Temple Beth Zion’s Stained Glass series—is a “Holocaust Cantata by 99 year old poet-composer Gloria Tetewsky, arranged by Moshe Shulman, and performed by a 22 piece orchestra including BPO musicians, violinist Antoine Lefebvre and oboist Anna Mattix with vocals by Cantors Mark Horowitz and Susan Lewis-Friedman. Special guest appearance by Chicago-based Cantor Steven Stoehr and his unique Holocaust-era violin of hope.”
Per the event site, the Stained Glass series is: “Framed by the radiant stained glasswork in the Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary, these concerts—produced by Temple Beth Zion and spanning genres from classical to Broadway—bring together the diverse voices that make our city shine. Through music, we uplift spirits, strengthen community, and celebrate the harmony that unites us.”
The Valley of Silence: Search for Six Million WORLD PREMIERE
Sunday, March 29, 3 pm at Temple Beth Zion Sanctuary in Temple Beth Zion, Buffalo, NY. Pay what you want - suggested contribution is $18 per person/$36 for family. More info and tickets here.
Wednesday Night Canal Concert Series lineup announced
Wednesdays, June 17 through August 26, Gateway Harbor Park, Tonawanda. FREE
June 17: 8 p.m. Funkensteins, 6 p.m. Patty Parks
June 24: 8 p.m. Hair Nation, 6 p.m. Black Root
July 1: 8 p.m. Chicago Authority, 6 p.m. Mo Porter
July 8: 8 p.m. Yacht Fathers, 6 p.m. 45 RPM British Invasion Band
July 15: 8 p.m. Michael Hund All Star Band, 6 p.m. Eaglez
July 29: 8 p.m. Nerds Gone Wild, 6 p.m. XOXO
Aug. 9: 8 p.m. AllyKat, 6 p.m. Silent Legacy
Aug. 12: 8 p.m. That 80’s Hair Band, 6 p.m. SuperCharger
Aug. 19: 8 p.m. Diver Down, 6 p.m. .22 Calibre Band
Aug. 26: 8 p.m. Hit n Run, 6 p.m. Boogie Monsters
ABTrio going on tour!
Locally - Catch them April 16 and May - Nietzsche’s - Buffalo, NY
Now to the slew of exciting concert announcements!
New and Noteworthy
Bryan Adams wsg/Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo
Friday, August 14, 7:30 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. KeyBank Center presale Thursday, March 26 to Friday, March 27 at 9 am. General tickets onsale Friday, March 27 at 10 am.
Todd Rundgren – Damned If I Do Tour
Monday, July 6, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59 – $69. Riviera Subscriber presale: March 26 at 10 am. Public on sale: March 27 at 10 am.
DARK STAR ORCHESTRA
Friday, June 19, at 7 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Artist presale Wednesday, March 25. Local resale tickets on sale Thursday, March 26 at 10 am (PW: SENECA26). General onsale Friday, March at 10 am.
Buckcherry
Tuesday, July 7, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $37.87
Blue October – ‘Foiled’ 20th Anniversary World Tour
Friday, November 11, at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $45 – $99. Riviera subscriber presale tickets on sale now. Public on sale, Friday, March 27.
Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers: Indigo Park Tour
Tuesday, August 11, 7:30 pm at West Herr Riviera Theatre, North Tonawanda, NY. $59. Tickets on sale now.
Country Rising Festival ft/BigXthaPlug, Redferrin, and Graham Barham
Friday, August 28, 4:30 pm at Outer Harbor Live at Terminal B, Buffalo, NY. Tickets available here.
Hawthorne Heights w/ letlive. and Creeper
Wednesday, October 21, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $44.96
Cypress Hill: Once Upon A Time in the Summer 2026 Tour
Thursday, July 16, 7:30 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $92 + CA
A Celebration of Roy Orbison “Black & White Night”
Saturday, April 25, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $30. Tickets on sale now.
Mark Hummel with Anson Funderburgh wsg/Wes Starr & Ted Bukoski
Wednesday, April 22, 5:30 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY.
Shinyribs
Tuesday, August 25, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $34.98+
Classic Vinyl Live! with Jeff Miers: Celebrating Steve Earle’s Guitar Town
Monday, April 13, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15
The Tea Party wsg/ Bif Naked
Friday, July 24, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $58 + CA
Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen
October 27-November 1, various times at Shea’s Buffalo, Buffalo, NY.
Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country
Thursday, August 13, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $35.84
of Montreal w/CorMae
Friday, June 26, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $27/$30
Minus The Bear wsg/Keep
Monday, September 14, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Tickets on sale now.
Thank You Scientist
Thursday, May 21, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $22/$25
Will Holton’s QUEENS UNITED Part II: Featuring Kimera Lattimore, Ali Critelli, Lisa Santiago, Pan Cakes, Amina the Empress, DeeAnn DiMeo
Saturday May 9, 7 pm doors at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $60 seats
This week…
First Wonderfull Soul Sessions curated by Linda Appleby
Thursday, March 26, 5:30 pm at Tri-Main Center, Suite 441, Buffalo, NY. $5 suggested donation
Little Mountain Band Acoustic Duo
Tribute to Jerry Garcia & John Kahn and Bobby Weir & Rob Wasserman
Thursday, March 26, 7 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $5
Garden Party
Thursday, March 26, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Metal Spring Fling- Feat: New Reality, Fooled By Eve, City Divide, Under The Black, Babayaga, & Adam Foster
Friday March 27, 7 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $19.75
Hot For Teacher and IOU2
Covering Van Halen and U2
Friday, March 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Albert Cummings w/Randle and the Late Night Scandals
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at Samuel’s Grande Manor, Willliamsville, NY. $34 - GA TABLE SEAT/ $40 - VIP Front of stage reserved table seat
Analog Kids: Rush Tribute Experience
Friday, March 27, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY. $24.72
Sawyer Brown
Friday, March 27, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $72 + CA
Kickstart Rumble - Spring Dance Party
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
Theivery Corporation
Friday March 27, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. 34.50+ adv
The Scales
2 Sets of Phish
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The Cove, Buffalo, NY. $10
Kickstart Rumble
Friday, March 27, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $15-$20
Ansley Court and The Tails wsg/Night Music
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15
Gwar w/King Parrot & Soulfly
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $47.99
Mary Ramsy and Friends
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
Better Than Ezra & Tonic
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $72 + CA
The DMV (performing music of The Cars) w/Sonny Baker & Crew playing The Violent Femmes
Featuring: Dave Calos, Nick Gonzales, Geno McManus, Scott Molloy, Bill Wachowiak, Sonny Baker, and Ryan Campbell
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
Pocketship
Saturday, March 28, 9 pm at Jack Rabbit, Buffalo NY. $5
McCarthyizm
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo NY.
Harry Styles Night w/ Letter to Elise
Saturday, March 28, 7 pm doors at Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $19.59
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, March 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, Buffalo NY.
The Soul Street Band
Saturday, March 28, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $10
Taste of Buffalo Battle of the Bands
Sunday, March 29, 5 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY.
The Garage Doors
Sunday, March 29, 3 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo NY. $10/$15
Central Groove Concert to Benefit The Eighth District Dental Foundation
Sunday, March 29, 2pm doors, 4pm Show at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $25
Collective Soul
Sunday, March 29, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $52 + CA
Two Feet
Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo NY. $39.36+
Wednesday wsg/Gouge Away
Tuesday, March 31, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo NY. $26/$31
Coming up…
Jesus Christ Superstar
Thursday, April 2-Sunday, April 19, various times, presented byMusicalFare at Shea’s 710 Theatre, Buffalo NY. $30+
Consider the Source w/ Shapes
Friday, April 3, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $18/$23
Our Lady Peace: 30th Anniversary Tour w/The Verve Pipe
Friday, April 3, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $220 SoudcheckVIP only left
THE STRICTLY HIP - Nights 1 & 2
Friday, April 3 and Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20-$25
Cheap Trick
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Seneca Niagara Event Center, Seneca Niagara Casino and Resort, Niagara Falls, NY.$49.50, $60.50, $82.50, $104.50
TJ Zindle and the Sure Things wsg/Doc Z and the Boys
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Penny Lane, Clarence, NY. $10
The Cure vs. The Smiths Dance Party
Saturday, April 4, 8 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo NY. $8/$10
5th Annual John Prine Tribute ft/Maria Sebastian, Charlie Coughlin, Bill Smith, Jungle Steve, Chris Panfil, Sally Schaefer & Tyler Bagwell, Leroy Townes, Marty Peters, and Folkfaces
Saturday, April 4, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo NY. $20
Boys Like Girls w/iDKHOW, Arrows in Action
April 7, 7 pm at Buffalo RiverWorks, Buffalo, NY. $58+
The Black Dahlia Murder w/The Acacia Strain, Disembodied Tyrant, Corpse Pile
Tuesday, April 7, 6 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
The Runarounds
Thursday, April 9, 7 pm doors at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $40.91
PUSCIFER: The Normal Isn’t Tour
Wednesday, April 15, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. $66 + CA
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