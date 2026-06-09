Where the Bands Are: Summer Music Series Guide
Great music all summer long in Western New York
Missing a series on here? Email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com.
Hey fellow music lovers! It’s Kim Miers here…
I don’t know about you, but with all the great live music series starting up, in addition to abundant summer concert one-offs, I’m having a hard time keeping up! There’s great acts to see almost every night of the week, and many offer free admission (or close to it.) So, to make things easier on myself (and you), I’ve composed this guide. Hope you find it handy through the season!
Academy Park Concert Series
Various dates, Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.
Saturday, June 13, 5 pm - The Strictly Hip wsg/Tonemah. VIP $15/GA Free. Get tickets here.
Saturday, August 1, 6 pm - The Floyd Concept. VIP $10/GA Free. Get tickets here.
Sunday, August 16, 4:30 pm - Devon Allman Project wsg/GA-20. Get tickets here.
Buffalo FlowJam
Mondays, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Dead on the Hilltop Concert Series
Various Saturdays at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.
6/27: 4 pm - Waildogs, 6:30 pm - Jimmy D Band
7/11: 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead
8/1: DABFEST: 4 pm - Daze Ago, 6:30 pm - Dead Alliance Buffalo
9/12: 4pm - The Feast, 6:30pm - Little Mountain Band
Free Blues Sundays
Sundays, May 24-August 30, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE
May 24 - The FEAST
May 31 - Rusty Fisher
June 7 - Jony James
June 14 - Nickel City Blues Band
June 21 - Son Henry
June 28 - Growlers Blues Band
July 5 - Rusty Fisher
July 12 - Nickel City Blues Band
July 19 - Speedy Parker
July 26 - The FEAST
August 2 - Jony James
August 9 - Nickel City Blues Band
August 16 - Speedy Parker
August 23 - Growlers Blues Band
August 30 - Cold Shot
Food Truck Tuesdays at Larkin Square
Tuesdays, 5-8 pm in Larkins Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE
June 9 - A.I. the Anomaly presented by Get Fokus’d Productions
June 16 - McCarthyizm
June 23 - Dead Alliance Buffalo
June 30 - Brothers Band
July 7 - Blaised & Confused
July 14 - Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul
July 21 - Cami & the Fringe
July 28 - Bitter Nasties
August 4 - Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble
August 11 - Cover Me
August 18 - “Record Store Night” with Dominic Missana & Friends
August 25 - Will Holton
Food Truck Thursdays at Gateway Harbor
Thursdays, Jun 4 - September 17, 5-8 pm at Tonawanda Pavilion on Canal Street in Tonawanda, NY. FREE
Gateway Harbor Canal Concert Series
Wednesdays, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor, Tonawanda, NY. FREE
6/17- 6 pm: Patti Parks, 8 pm: The Funkensteins
6/24 - 6 pm: Black Root, 8 pm: Hair Nation
7/1 - 6 pm: Mo Porter, 8 pm: Chicago Authority
7/8 - 6 pm: 45 RPM British Invasion Band, 8 pm: Yacht Fathers
7/15 - 6 pm: Eaglez, 8 pm: Michael Hund All-Star Band
7/29 - 6 pm: XOXO, 8 pm: Nerds Gone Wild
8/5 - 6 pm: Silent Legacy, 8 pm: Allykat
8/12 - 6 pm: Supercharger, 8 pm: That 80’s Hairband
8/19 - 6 pm: .22 Calibre Band, 8 pm: Diver Down
8/26 - 6 pm: Boogie Monsters, 8 pm: Hit N Run
KeyBank Live at Larkin
Wednesdays, June 3 - August 26, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE
6/3 Twang Gang ft/Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more
6/10 Drea d’Nur
6/17 Bonerama w/Buffalo Bully Brass presented by Big Easy in Buffalo
6/24 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
7/1 Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04
7/8 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan
7/15 Talking Dead Heads
7/22 The Beū Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more
7/29 The Black Rock Beatles (ticketed event)
8/5 DeLano does Zeppelin
8/12 Handsome Jack does CCR
8/19 Uncle Ben’s Remedy
8/26 Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward
Lipsey Summer Jazz at the AKG
Sundays in July and August, on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Sunday, July 12, 2–4 pm: Janice Mitchell Quartet
Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm: George Caldwell with Tim Clark - A Musical Tribute to Pianist/Composer Donald Brown
Sunday, July 26, 2–4 pm: Joe Gransden’s “The Good Life”- A Musical Tribute to Tony Bennett
Sunday, August 2, 2–4 pm: The Buffalo Jazz Collective - A Musical Tribute to Duke Ellington
Sunday, August 9, 2–4 pm: Jay Bianchi Collective with David Kane
Lockport Free Summer Concert Series
Wednesdays, 6 pm from June 10 through August 26 - 6/10, 7/1, and 8/26 in the parking lot behind Big Ditch, all other dates in the 1 East Ave. driveway next to Big Ditch patio. FREE
6/10 - XOXO Pop Band - Parking Lot
6/17 - Flannel Mafia - Driveway
6/24 - Stephen Babcock - Driveway
7/1 - Nickel City Blues Band - Parking Lot
7/8 - Generous Pour Trio - Driveway
7/15 - Bills Elvis and the Tailgater’s - Driveway
7/22 - Blue Collar Shores - Driveway
7/29 - Joe and Matt Acoustic Duo - Driveway
8/5 - Welcome Distraction - Driveway
8/12 - Roy G Biv - Driveway
8/19 - 90 PROOF - Driveway
8/26 - Ken Ryan and the Professionals - Parking Lot
Music in Bloom Free Concert Series
East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Friday, June 12 - The George Scott Big Band
Thursday, July 16 - The Strictly Hip
Thursday, August 20 - Songbirds: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band
Music in the Park 2026
Thursdays in June, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Music Matters Summer Concert Series
Thursdays, June 12 - September 3, 7 pm-10 pm+ at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. ** Plus, 4 special shows as noted. This year you can get your tickets for any or all shows in advance HERE> $10 Pre-sale includes voucher for a free Red Stripe Lager!
6/11 *NEW* Why Rush Matters Podcast Launch Party! An Evening with Analog Kids: A Tribute to Rush
6/18 Stoneflower plays the music of David Bowie
6/25 Captain Trips plays the Grateful Dead
7/2 EUROPA! celebrates the Music of Santana
7/9 RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd
7/16 Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee
7/22 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads on the USS Little Rock. $25
7/23 The Damone Jackson Outcome
7/24 SPECIAL FRIDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads at Sully’s Bar & Grill. $20
7/29 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Brownman Electryc Trio. FREE
7/30 Organ Fairchild
8/2 SPECIAL SUNDAY SHOW: Omega Men (Brownman with DJ Cutler). FREE
8/6 The Strictly Hip
8/13 The Garage Doors play the music of The Doors
8/20 REGGAE DANCE PARTY: Olmsted Dub System plays the Clash and Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ
8/27 Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band
9/3 The Black Rock Beatles
Music on Main
Thursdays, June, July and August, 6 pm in the village of Williamsville, NY. FREE. Follow on facebook for lineup.
Old Falls Street Friday Night Concerts
Fridays, June, July and August, Opening acts 5-7 pm, Headlining acts 7-10 pm, Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. FREE
6/19 - Boys of Summer Band, Nerds Gone Wild
6/26 - The Committed, Cold Beer Creek
7/10 - Rusty Nickel, Vinny and The Mudflaps
7/17 - 45 RPM – British Invasion Band, Back to the Bars
7/24 - The A-List Band, IOT
7/31 - The Vandals, The Strictly Hip
8/7 - The Bomb, Hit N Run
8/14 - Kaley Lynch, Make Me Smile – Chicago Tribute Band
8/21 - The Honk Committee, That 80s Hair Band
8/28 - Nuthin’ But Time, Face Value – A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis
Thursday & Main
Thursdays, June 4 - July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE
6/4: Handsome Jack and The Burkharts
6/11: The Strictly Hip with Erin Hoyle
6/18: The Big Easy in Buffalo presents: The Soul Rebels with Honey Island Swamp Band
6/25: The Black Rock Beatles with The Shakermakers
7/9: Lazlo Hollyfeld with One Foot Up
7/16: Hollerado with Amateur Hockey Club
7/23: An evening with The Dave Matthews Tribute Band
7/30: Robert Randolph with Damone Jackson Outcome
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