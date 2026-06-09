Photos and art by Kim Miers

Missing a series on here? Email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com.

Hey fellow music lovers! It’s Kim Miers here…

I don’t know about you, but with all the great live music series starting up, in addition to abundant summer concert one-offs, I’m having a hard time keeping up! There’s great acts to see almost every night of the week, and many offer free admission (or close to it.) So, to make things easier on myself (and you), I’ve composed this guide. Hope you find it handy through the season!

Academy Park Concert Series

Various dates, Academy Park, Lewiston, NY.

Saturday, June 13, 5 pm - The Strictly Hip wsg/Tonemah. VIP $15/GA Free. Get tickets here.

Saturday, August 1, 6 pm - The Floyd Concept. VIP $10/GA Free. Get tickets here.

Sunday, August 16, 4:30 pm - Devon Allman Project wsg/GA-20. Get tickets here.

Buffalo FlowJam

Mondays, 7 pm at Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Various Saturdays at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY.

6/27: 4 pm - Waildogs, 6:30 pm - Jimmy D Band

7/11: 4 pm - Cold Shot Trio, 6:30 pm - Workingman’s Dead

8/1: DABFEST: 4 pm - Daze Ago, 6:30 pm - Dead Alliance Buffalo

9/12: 4pm - The Feast, 6:30pm - Little Mountain Band

Sundays, May 24-August 30, 3-6 pm at The Hilltop Inn & Grove, Alden, NY. FREE

May 24 - The FEAST

May 31 - Rusty Fisher

June 7 - Jony James

June 14 - Nickel City Blues Band

June 21 - Son Henry

June 28 - Growlers Blues Band

July 5 - Rusty Fisher

July 12 - Nickel City Blues Band

July 19 - Speedy Parker

July 26 - The FEAST

August 2 - Jony James

August 9 - Nickel City Blues Band

August 16 - Speedy Parker

August 23 - Growlers Blues Band

August 30 - Cold Shot

Tuesdays, 5-8 pm in Larkins Square, Buffalo, NY. FREE

June 9 - A.I. the Anomaly presented by Get Fokus’d Productions

June 16 - McCarthyizm

June 23 - Dead Alliance Buffalo

June 30 - Brothers Band

July 7 - Blaised & Confused

July 14 - Ellen Pieroni & the Encyclopedia of Soul

July 21 - Cami & the Fringe

July 28 - Bitter Nasties

August 4 - Harmonia Vocal Jazz Ensemble

August 11 - Cover Me

August 18 - “Record Store Night” with Dominic Missana & Friends

August 25 - Will Holton

Thursdays, Jun 4 - September 17, 5-8 pm at Tonawanda Pavilion on Canal Street in Tonawanda, NY. FREE

Wednesdays, 6 pm at Gateway Harbor, Tonawanda, NY. FREE

6/17- 6 pm: Patti Parks, 8 pm: The Funkensteins

6/24 - 6 pm: Black Root, 8 pm: Hair Nation

7/1 - 6 pm: Mo Porter, 8 pm: Chicago Authority

7/8 - 6 pm: 45 RPM British Invasion Band, 8 pm: Yacht Fathers

7/15 - 6 pm: Eaglez, 8 pm: Michael Hund All-Star Band

7/29 - 6 pm: XOXO, 8 pm: Nerds Gone Wild​

8/5 - 6 pm: Silent Legacy, 8 pm: Allykat

8/12 - 6 pm: Supercharger, 8 pm: That 80’s Hairband

8/19 - 6 pm: .22 Calibre Band, 8 pm: Diver Down

8/26 - 6 pm: Boogie Monsters, 8 pm: Hit N Run

Wednesdays, June 3 - August 26, 5- 8 pm at Larkin Square on Seneca Street, Buffalo. FREE

6/3 Twang Gang ft/Dee Adams, Sue Kincaid, Elton Lammie & more

6/10 Drea d’Nur

6/17 Bonerama w/Buffalo Bully Brass presented by Big Easy in Buffalo

6/24 Songbirds: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

7/1 Letter to Elise does Goo Goo Dolls 7/4/04

7/8 Dirty Work: A Tribute to Steely Dan

7/15 Talking Dead Heads

7/22 The Beū Revue ft/Critt, Cutler, Lynntresa Atkinson & more

7/29 The Black Rock Beatles (ticketed event)

8/5 DeLano does Zeppelin

8/12 Handsome Jack does CCR

8/19 Uncle Ben’s Remedy

8/26 Grosh Prime ft. Alexandra McArthur, Harry Graser & Zak Ward

Sundays in July and August, on the Lincoln Stairs overlooking Hoyt Lake, Delaware Park, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, July 12, 2–4 pm: Janice Mitchell Quartet

Sunday, July 19, 2–4 pm: George Caldwell with Tim Clark - A Musical Tribute to Pianist/Composer Donald Brown

Sunday, July 26, 2–4 pm: Joe Gransden’s “The Good Life”- A Musical Tribute to Tony Bennett

Sunday, August 2, 2–4 pm: The Buffalo Jazz Collective - A Musical Tribute to Duke Ellington

Sunday, August 9, 2–4 pm: Jay Bianchi Collective with David Kane

Lockport Free Summer Concert Series

Wednesdays, 6 pm from June 10 through August 26 - 6/10, 7/1, and 8/26 in the parking lot behind Big Ditch, all other dates in the 1 East Ave. driveway next to Big Ditch patio. FREE

6/10 - XOXO Pop Band - Parking Lot

6/17 - Flannel Mafia - Driveway

6/24 - Stephen Babcock - Driveway

7/1 - Nickel City Blues Band - Parking Lot

7/8 - Generous Pour Trio - Driveway

7/15 - Bills Elvis and the Tailgater’s - Driveway

7/22 - Blue Collar Shores - Driveway

7/29 - Joe and Matt Acoustic Duo - Driveway

8/5 - Welcome Distraction - Driveway

8/12 - Roy G Biv - Driveway

8/19 - 90 PROOF - Driveway

8/26 - Ken Ryan and the Professionals - Parking Lot

Music in Bloom Free Concert Series

East Lawn at Frank Lloyd Wright Martin House, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, June 12 - The George Scott Big Band

Thursday, July 16 - The Strictly Hip

Thursday, August 20 - Songbirds: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band

Music in the Park 2026

Thursdays in June, 5-9:30 pm in Cazenovia Park, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Thursdays, June 12 - September 3, 7 pm-10 pm+ at Sully’s Harbor Bar & Grill, Erie Basin Marina, Downtown Buffalo, NY. $10. ** Plus, 4 special shows as noted. This year you can get your tickets for any or all shows in advance HERE> $10 Pre-sale includes voucher for a free Red Stripe Lager!

6/11 *NEW* Why Rush Matters Podcast Launch Party! An Evening with Analog Kids: A Tribute to Rush

6/18 Stoneflower plays the music of David Bowie

6/25 Captain Trips plays the Grateful Dead

7/2 EUROPA! celebrates the Music of Santana

7/9 RELICS plays the music of Pink Floyd

7/16 Gavin Petrie Band and Tiger Chung Lee

7/22 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads on the USS Little Rock. $25

7/23 The Damone Jackson Outcome

7/24 SPECIAL FRIDAY SHOW: Talking Dead Heads at Sully’s Bar & Grill. $20

7/29 SPECIAL WEDNESDAY SHOW: Brownman Electryc Trio. FREE

7/30 Organ Fairchild

8/2 SPECIAL SUNDAY SHOW: Omega Men (Brownman with DJ Cutler). FREE

8/6 The Strictly Hip

8/13 The Garage Doors play the music of The Doors

8/20 REGGAE DANCE PARTY: Olmsted Dub System plays the Clash and Critt’s Juke Joint ft/BEÜ

8/27 Eberwine and the Little Mountain Band

9/3 The Black Rock Beatles

Thursdays, June, July and August, 6 pm in the village of Williamsville, NY. FREE. Follow on facebook for lineup.

Fridays, June, July and August, Opening acts 5-7 pm, Headlining acts 7-10 pm, Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls, NY. FREE

6/19 - Boys of Summer Band, Nerds Gone Wild

6/26 - The Committed, Cold Beer Creek

7/10 - Rusty Nickel, Vinny and The Mudflaps

7/17 - 45 RPM – British Invasion Band, Back to the Bars

7/24 - The A-List Band, IOT

7/31 - The Vandals, The Strictly Hip

8/7 - The Bomb, Hit N Run

8/14 - Kaley Lynch, Make Me Smile – Chicago Tribute Band

8/21 - The Honk Committee, That 80s Hair Band

8/28 - Nuthin’ But Time, Face Value – A Tribute to Phil Collins and Genesis

Thursdays, June 4 - July 30, 5-8 pm at Fountain Plaza in Downtown Buffalo, NY. FREE

6/4: Handsome Jack and The Burkharts

6/11: The Strictly Hip with Erin Hoyle

6/18: The Big Easy in Buffalo presents:​ The Soul Rebels with Honey Island Swamp Band

6/25: The Black Rock Beatles with​ The Shakermakers

7/9: Lazlo Hollyfeld with One Foot Up

7/16: Hollerado with Amateur Hockey Club

7/23: An evening with The Dave Matthews Tribute Band

7/30: Robert Randolph with​ Damone Jackson Outcome