(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hello, music lovers.

Let’s take a moment to acknowledge the often unsung heroes of our music scene - the photographers responsible for documenting and, in some cases, immortalizing that scene. There are so many talented photogs and videographers here, and I’m going to make a point of highlighting some of them periodically here in this column, moving forward.

Let’s start with Michael Mulley, who has been documenting happenings in clubland since the late 80s, and whose work is currently a major component of the ongoing Goo Goo Dolls exhibit at the Buffalo History Museum. Michael’s latest project celebrates women making a mark in Buffalo music:

Michael Mulley “The Women That Rock Buffalo” Exhibit

Opening Reception - Friday, December 11, Queen City Art Gallery, Market Arcade, Buffalo’s Theatre and Arts District. Free.

From the artist: “I had so many great suggestions of women that I have not photographed. If you want to contribute to this exhibit, I will hang your photo (8x10 with 1/2 inch border) as part of this exhibit. Please contact me to confirm it’s a photo I need.”

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated

New and Noteworthy

Friday, March 19, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale 11/20.

Thursday, September 16, 2027, 7pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo. Tickets on sale 11/20.

Tuesday, March 9, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $55, Limited Reserved Gold Circle $65. Tickets on sale 11/20. >

Saturday, December 26, 7 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20/$40 VIP

June 18-26, 2027

Patti LaBelle

Saturday, June 19, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Marcus King Band

Friday June 25, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, May 22, 2027, 8 pm at at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale now. >

Wednesday, January 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY.

Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23 2027, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $89.57+ (FRIDAY SOLD OUT)

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation Holiday Party: John Lombardo & Mary Ramsey w/Joe Rozler, and Elena Izquierdo w/the Wiessmans

Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20 (with proceeds going to the annual Holiday Instrument Scholarship Program.)

Sunday, January 31, at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $33.30. Tickets on sale now.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

This week

Featuring Mike Kaupa - Trumpet, Matt Incontro - Woodwinds, Harry Graser - Keyboards, Ed Croft - Bass, John Bacon - Drums, Rick Strauss - Guitar.

Thursday, November 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 20, 7 pm doors at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

The Kensingtons

Friday, November 20, 6 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $10

Friday, November 20, 7 pm at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Joe Rozler’s Rockin’ Little Trio

Friday, November 20, 6 pm at Duende at Silo City, Buffalo, NY.

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$18 bar

Friday, November 20, 7 pm at The Meeting House, Williamsville, NY. $30/$25 member/$10 student. Get tickets here >

Per Facebook: Buffalo Friends of Folk Music is pleased to present folk music legend Jim Kweskin and acclaimed vocalist Samoa Wilson for an evening of timeless American roots music…A pioneering figure in the 1960s folk revival, Jim Kweskin is renowned for his distinctive blend of traditional folk, blues, jazz, jug-band music, and early American popular song. Joining Kweskin is Samoa Wilson, a captivating vocalist whose expressive voice and natural stage presence bring fresh energy to vintage jazz, blues, country, and traditional American songs.

From the band’s bio: “O.B.F. (Original Bass Foundation) is a pioneering French dub and reggae sound system, formed in 2002 outside Geneva and known for a high-energy steppers style and an iconic orange speaker wall. Iration Steppas, formed in Leeds, UK, in 1990 and nicknamed the “Vanguard of Dub,” blend traditional Jamaican roots with hard-hitting electronic steppers rhythms and deep bass.”

Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, November 21, 8 pm doors at Nietzche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

PastMasters

Saturday, November 21, 3 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Saturday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$17 bar

Leroy Townes and Friends “Gratitudinnany" Americana Happy Hour

Wednesday, November 25, 5 pm at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Pocketship and Zak Ward & The Million Dollar Question

Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm door at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $10

The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88

Stoneflower

Wednesday, November 25, 8 pm at Sportmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15

Coming Up…

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >

Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at the Forbes Theatre, Buffalo, NY. $20

Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $26.54

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm at Revolver Records Elmwood, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Soul Street

Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Joey Lewis, Judd Sunshine, Mark Hitchcock, Matt Felski, Nate Kalnitz, Aaron Ziolkowski

Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.

Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti

Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.

Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out

Declan Miers - Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation & UB School of Music ‘Pathways to Success in the Arts Speaker Series’

Wednesday, December 2, 5:30pm at The Cave, Buffalo. Free, All Ages.

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Buffalo Iron Works, Buffalo, NY. $32.27

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $37.50

Spitballin’ Jazz Jam

Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5

Benefiting Compass House

Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception

Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated’

Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo - John Coltrane Centennial Celebration

Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members

Performing in a duo setting inspired by Coltrane's ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums, Interstellar Space.

Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+

Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.

Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA seated $25/$30

Thursday, December 10, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

BILLY SHEEHAN / JESSIE GALANTE / BOBBY LEBEL

Thursday, December 10, 7pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. GA Seated $30/ $40 day of show. Limited Gold Circle Reserved Seating $40

Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30