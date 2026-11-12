The Talking Dead Heads at Sportsmens Tavern, November 2025. Join the annual party next Friday and Saturday,

November 20 and 21, 2026 at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.

(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)

Hello, music lovers.

It’s that “most wonderful time of the year” with tons of shows leading up to—and sandwiched in between—the holidays. Get your calendars ready, there’s a lot to fill in! A few notes first…

Call for Bands:

Interested in playing some Bowie in the Tribute show at Mohawk Place? The show is slated for Saturday, January 9, 2027. See details below and email topcatmanagement25@gmail.com.

Soul and jazz artist DeeAnn is creating a special music video for her song “Christmas Time Is Here,” and inviting fans, friends and families everywhere to share their own Christmas moments. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2026. More info here. >

Bands coming to town worth a listen…

Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated

New and Noteworthy

Friday, November 20, 7 pm at The Meeting House, Williamsville, NY. $30/$25 member/$10 student. Get tickets here >

Per Facebook: Buffalo Friends of Folk Music is pleased to present folk music legend Jim Kweskin and acclaimed vocalist Samoa Wilson for an evening of timeless American roots music…A pioneering figure in the 1960s folk revival, Jim Kweskin is renowned for his distinctive blend of traditional folk, blues, jazz, jug-band music, and early American popular song. Joining Kweskin is Samoa Wilson, a captivating vocalist whose expressive voice and natural stage presence bring fresh energy to vintage jazz, blues, country, and traditional American songs.

June 18-26, 2027

Patti LaBelle

Saturday, June 19, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 am.

Marcus King Band

Friday June 25, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 am.

Saturday, May 22, 2027, 8 pm at at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 am. >

Wednesday, January 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Presale ends 11/12 at 10 pm.

Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23 2027, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $89.57+ (FRIDAY SOLD OUT)

Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation Holiday Party: John Lombardo & Mary Ramsey w/Joe Rozler, and Elena Izquierdo w/the Wiessmans

Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20 (with proceeds going to the annual Holiday Instrument Scholarship Program.)

Friday, April 9, 2027, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $28.66

Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage/$22 bar

Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.

Saturday, March 27, 2027, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $$33.67

Sunday, January 31, at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. More info coming soon.

Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30

“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter

Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.

Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.

This week

Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63

Miller & The Other Sinners

Thursday November 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10

Thursday November 12, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $10 suggested donation

Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16

Thursday November 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18

TJ Zindle, Noon Fifteen, and Girls of Grosh

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20

Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella

Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$31

MiG Ayesa, lead vocals

Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.

Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass

Friday, November 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+

Guitarist, singer and songwriter, and Chicago Bluesman

Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15

Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.50+

Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

Saturday, November 14, 2 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12.68

Saturday, November 14, 2 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. FREE

Punk 716

Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50

Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $24-$29

(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)

Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)

Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!

Sunday, November 15, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Monday, November 16, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+

Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10

Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+

Art-rock from NYC.

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $12/$15

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Wednesday, November 18, 6 pm at Hunt Art Gallery / Beebe’s on the Square, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $43/$53

Coming Up…

Band features: Mike Kaupa - Trumpet, Matt Incontro - Woodwinds, Harry Graser - Keyboards, Ed Croft - Bass, John Bacon - Drums, Rick Strauss - Guitar

Thursday, November 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT

Friday, November 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$18 bar

O.B.F. (Original Bass Foundation) is a pioneering French dub and reggae sound system, formed in 2002 outside Geneva and known for a high-energy steppers style and an iconic orange speaker wall. Iration Steppas, formed in Leeds, UK, in 1990 and nicknamed the “Vanguard of Dub,” blend traditional Jamaican roots with hard-hitting electronic steppers rhythms and deep bass.

Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25

Saturday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$17 bar

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.

Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88

Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >

Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.

Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party

Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25

Buffalo Dead All Stars

Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE

Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.

Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti

Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.

Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20

Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out

Spitballin’ Jazz Jam

Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5

Benefiting Compass House

Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception

Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35

Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated’

Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo - John Coltrane Centennial Celebration

Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members

The concert will feature critically-acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and activist Isaiah Collier and rising drummer Tim Regis performing in a rare duo setting inspired by Coltrane's ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums entitled Interstellar Space.

Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20

Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+