The Talking Dead Heads at Sportsmens Tavern, November 2025. Join the annual party next Friday and Saturday,
November 20 and 21, 2026 at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY.
(REMINDER: these listings are curated and definitely not intended to list ALL the live music out there! If you have a cool concert or interesting event, email info and links to jeffmiersmusic@gmail.com to be considered for inclusion in Where the Bands Are. Thanks!)
Hello, music lovers.
It’s that “most wonderful time of the year” with tons of shows leading up to—and sandwiched in between—the holidays. Get your calendars ready, there’s a lot to fill in! A few notes first…
Call for Bands:
Interested in playing some Bowie in the Tribute show at Mohawk Place? The show is slated for Saturday, January 9, 2027. See details below and email topcatmanagement25@gmail.com.
Be a part of Deeann Dimeo’s Christmas Music Video
Soul and jazz artist DeeAnn is creating a special music video for her song “Christmas Time Is Here,” and inviting fans, friends and families everywhere to share their own Christmas moments. SUBMISSION DEADLINE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2026. More info here. >
Bands coming to town worth a listen…
Country Honk
Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
Ariella & Nicolaas
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated
New and Noteworthy
Jim Kweskin, Samoa Wilson & Matt Berlin w/Chris Panfil
Friday, November 20, 7 pm at The Meeting House, Williamsville, NY. $30/$25 member/$10 student. Get tickets here >
Per Facebook: Buffalo Friends of Folk Music is pleased to present folk music legend Jim Kweskin and acclaimed vocalist Samoa Wilson for an evening of timeless American roots music…A pioneering figure in the 1960s folk revival, Jim Kweskin is renowned for his distinctive blend of traditional folk, blues, jazz, jug-band music, and early American popular song. Joining Kweskin is Samoa Wilson, a captivating vocalist whose expressive voice and natural stage presence bring fresh energy to vintage jazz, blues, country, and traditional American songs.
Rochester International Jazz Festival
June 18-26, 2027
Patti LaBelle
Saturday, June 19, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 am.
Marcus King Band
Friday June 25, 2027 at the Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre, Rochester, NY. Tickets on sale Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 am.
Bryan Adams
Saturday, May 22, 2027, 8 pm at at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT, CA. Tickets on sale Friday, November 13 at 10 am. >
Trampled By Turtles
Wednesday, January 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Presale ends 11/12 at 10 pm.
A Perfect Circle w/Puscifer
Thursday, April 22, and Friday, April 23 2027, 8 pm at OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino, Niagara Falls, ONT. $89.57+ (FRIDAY SOLD OUT)
Sportsmens Americana Music Foundation Holiday Party: John Lombardo & Mary Ramsey w/Joe Rozler, and Elena Izquierdo w/the Wiessmans
Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20 (with proceeds going to the annual Holiday Instrument Scholarship Program.)
Michael Massé
Friday, April 9, 2027, 7 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $28.66
A Jazz Holiday With Star People and Alex McArthur
Thursday, December 17, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25 stage/$22 bar
Junior Jerry Jam Holiday Shakedown w/Big Martha
Saturday, December 6, 11:30 am doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $15 Adults, Kids FREE. Bring a toy for the Toy Drive.
Ninth Key
Saturday, March 27, 2027, 7 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $$33.67
Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams
Sunday, January 31, at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. More info coming soon.
Smilo & The Ghost
Saturday, February 6, 2027, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Strummerville 25: A Tribute to Joe Strummer and The Clash
Saturday, December 12, 6:30 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $22.50/$30
Aaron Lee Tasjan
“..telling tales of unapologetic hard livin’ and lovin’ existing somewhere between Todd Snider, Lou Reed and Bruce Springsteen.”– American Songwriter
Tuesday, February 23, 7 pm doors at The 9th Ward in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30. Tickets on sale Friday, 10/30 at 10 am.
King Buffalo & Handsome Jack
Saturday, January 2, 2027, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $31.03.
This week
Strawberry Girls & Andrés wsg/Secret Gardens, MAKEITSTOP
Thursday November 12, 6 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $27.63
Miller & The Other Sinners
Thursday November 12, 6 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $10
Super Smash Bros Jazz
Thursday November 12, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $10 suggested donation
High Vis
Thursday November 12, 8 pm at Rec Room, Buffalo, NY. $33.16
Cousins Trio & Friends
Thursday November 12, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20/$18
TJ Zindle, Noon Fifteen, and Girls of Grosh
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Zuffalo
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20
GOD’S CHILDREN
Featuring all original members: Peter Vincent, Peter Ajemian, Bruce Wojick, Leo McDonald and Mark Pirolli, wsg/Joe Cafarella
Friday, November 13, 7 pm doors at Evening Star Concert Hall, Niagara Falls, NY. $20
Too Many Zooz
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $28/$31
BPO: Music of The Rolling Stones
MiG Ayesa, lead vocals
Friday, November 13, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $29-$103.50
An Evening of Music and Stories with Rob Stoner
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $30 advance, $40 day-of.
Listening party at Hi-Fi Hits: U2 - Carnaval De Luz
Friday, November 13, 6 pm at Hi-Fi Hits on Main Street in Williamsville, NY.
Hot For Teacher (Van Halen Tribute) & Hurricane Rocks (Scorpions Tribute)
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
UNTZ is Dead ft/Allen Aucoin, formerly of the Disco Biscuits
Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14, 8 pm doors at Nietzsche’s, Buffalo, NY. $20/$35 2-day pass
The Music of Willie Nelson: Mark, Chris and Scott Panfil, and Katie and Jayson Clark
Friday, November 13, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $24.73+
Toronzo Cannon
Guitarist, singer and songwriter, and Chicago Bluesman
Friday, November 13, 8 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Country Honk
Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $15
SOMBR
Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY. $51.50+
Alexandra McArthur Quartet
Saturday, November 14, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
Randle & The Late Night Scandals
Saturday, November 14, 2 pm at The CAZ, South Buffalo, NY. $12.68
Jony James Band
Saturday, November 14, 2 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. FREE
Punk 716
Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Chris Botti w/BPO
Saturday, November 14, 7:30 pm at Kleinhans Music Hall, Buffalo, NY. $31.50-$136.50
Blizzard Of Ozz - A Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Randy Rhoads w/ Sacred Art
Saturday, November 14, 8 pm at The CAZ, Buffalo, NY. $24-$29
The Punch Brothers
(Chris Thile, Chris Eldridge, Paul Kowert, Noam Pikelny and Brittany Haas)
Sunday, November 15, 7:30 pm at UB Center for the Arts. $45 - $228 (VIP Package)
Sportsmen’s Americana Music Foundation members and followers can save $5 on tickets with unlock offer code CFA26FRIENDS!
Bruce Katz Band
Sunday, November 15, 5 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Don Broco
Monday, November 16, 8 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+
The Damone Jackson Outcome
Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $10
The Record Company
Tuesday, November 17, 7 pm at Electric City, Buffalo, NY. $36.01+
Ecce Shnak
Art-rock from NYC.
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Mohawk Place, Buffalo. $12/$15
My Life Tribute to Billy Joel ft/Elton Lammie
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Art Meets Jazz: Victrola Voilà
Wednesday, November 18, 6 pm at Hunt Art Gallery / Beebe’s on the Square, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dar Williams
Wednesday, November 18, 7 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $43/$53
Coming Up…
Strauss Plays Strauss
Band features: Mike Kaupa - Trumpet, Matt Incontro - Woodwinds, Harry Graser - Keyboards, Ed Croft - Bass, John Bacon - Drums, Rick Strauss - Guitar
Thursday, November 19, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Talking Dead Heads
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20/$30 two-night pass
Buffalo’s The Last Waltz
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
Goo Goo Dolls
Friday, November 20 and Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. SOLD OUT
The Carolyn Lansom Sextet
Friday, November 20, 8 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$18 bar
O.B.F. Sound System, Iration Steppas, Phisha, Basha, DJ Universal
O.B.F. (Original Bass Foundation) is a pioneering French dub and reggae sound system, formed in 2002 outside Geneva and known for a high-energy steppers style and an iconic orange speaker wall. Iration Steppas, formed in Leeds, UK, in 1990 and nicknamed the “Vanguard of Dub,” blend traditional Jamaican roots with hard-hitting electronic steppers rhythms and deep bass.
Saturday, November 21, 8 pm at Mohawk Place, Buffalo, NY. $25
The Hot Club of Buffalo
Saturday, November 21, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $20 stage/$17 bar
Big Martha
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
The Strictly Hip
The Strictly Hip performs the set list from The Hip’s final show August 20, 2016 at K-Rock Centre in Kingston. In order. In its entirety.
Wednesday, November 25, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $27.88
Mitch’s Infydels Reunion Show
Friday, November 27, 8pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $15/$20. Tickets on sale here >
Full lineup from the “Oh, The Taste!” album - Jon Chazen, John Kregg, Kevin Kukoda, Joe Muffoletto, and Chris Vasi.
54·40
Friday, November 27, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $47.88
THE SMITHS etc (Tribute to The Smiths)
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Depeche Mode vs. New Order Transmission Dance Party
Friday, November 27, 8 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Curtis Lovell & Sehréa N’dayu - “Caress”
Friday, November 27, 7 pm at PAUSA art house, Buffalo, NY. $25/$20
Roger Bryan & The Orphans Record Release Show w/Failures Union, Eugene Palmer
Saturday, November 28, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20/$25
Buffalo Dead All Stars
Saturday, November 28, 8 pm at Molly Maguires, South Buffalo, NY. FREE
Freightrain’s 15th Annual Toy Drive
Sunday, November 29, 2 pm at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20. Please bring a new unwrapped toy for children of all ages.
From Belfast to Buffalo: A Tribute to Van Morrison
Featuring Brad Robbins, Dave Ruch, Jim Doersam, Sue Kincaid, and Joe Bellanti
Sunday, November 29, 7 pm at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20.
Marty Party w/ The Jacklords, Thee Isolators, Irving Klaws, Steam Donkeys, Greg Klyma, and more
Sunday, November 29, 6 pm doors at Sportsmens Tavern, Buffalo, NY. $20
Dexter and The Moonrocks
Wednesday, December 2, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. Sold Out
Spitballin’ Jazz Jam
Wednesday, December 2 and 16 and 30, 7 pm at Amy’s Place, Buffalo, NY. $5
The Buffalodown: Home for the Holidays w/GROSH and Robot Holiday
Benefiting Compass House
Thursday, December 3, 5 pm doors at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $10 GA/$25 GA + Pre-show Reception
Aqueous
Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at Town Ballroom, Buffalo, NY. $43.35
Ariella & Nicolaas
Friday, December 4, 7 pm at Hallwalls Cinema, Buffalo, NY. $25/$30 seated’
Isaiah Collier/Tim Regis Duo - John Coltrane Centennial Celebration
Friday, December 4, 7:30 pm at Asbury Hall in Babeville, Buffalo, NY. $25 GA, $20 students/seniors/members
The concert will feature critically-acclaimed saxophonist, composer, and activist Isaiah Collier and rising drummer Tim Regis performing in a rare duo setting inspired by Coltrane's ground-breaking suite of compositions for tenor saxophone and drums entitled Interstellar Space.
“A Night of Harmony” Alex McArthur, Megan Brown, Grace Stumberg, Sue Kincaid, Grace Lougen
Saturday, December 5, 7 pm doors at The Cave, Buffalo, NY. $20
Emmet Otter’s Jugband Christmas Radio Special
Saturday, December 5, 2026, 7 pm at West Falls Center for the Arts, West Falls, NY. $17.50+
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